Horse racing newsletter: Memories of the San Vicente

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remember the career of longtime trainer Julio Canani.

We’ll get to the four stakes races at Santa Anita in a few minutes. But let’s get a bit nostalgic, if you don’t mind. One of Saturday’s races is the Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. It has no Kentucky Derby points associated with it, but it should. We’re guessing the distance of seven furlongs isn’t good enough for the stuffed shirts at the Kentucky Derby because this is where horses should be going two turns.

I’ve often thought seven furlongs is the toughest race because it’s not a sprint and it’s not a route. Reminds me of the joke about the Thermos being the smartest thing ever invented. It keeps hot things hot and cold things cold, which begs the question, “How does it know which one to pick?”

This is the five-year anniversary of one of the best races I’ve ever seen in person, the 2016 San Vicente. I had just been named The Times’ horse racing writer replacing the legendary Bill Dwyre. As with Bill, it wasn’t the only thing I was doing, as I was also the deputy sports editor dealing with the daily running of the sports section.

I had covered a couple of Derbies and Breeders’ Cups for either The Times or Chicago Tribune and I knew what a ridgling was, but my knowledge of the sport was still on the low side, something many will claim is still true today. (In fact, one local trainer emailed me recently suggesting I don’t know enough to be covering the sport.)

The storyline in 2016 was there was this undefeated Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion named Nyquist, going against a horse a lot of people thought was better, Exaggerator. It was a bit unusual to have the two best horses on the West Coast going in a seven-furlong race, but that’s how it played out.

Lucky for me, the two trainers, Doug O’Neill and Keith Desormeaux, were exceedingly kind in helping guide this novice through this adventure that didn’t end with the San Vicente. (In fact, most in this sport have been generous with their time when I call.)

Well, the race went off and both horses gave everything they had, with Nyquist winning by 1 ½ lengths. I’ll excerpt (as radio guy Gary Owens used to ask, is an excerpt a former cerpt?) two paragraphs from my story:

“Goodness gracious, can anyone not be a believer in Nyquist now?” said Keith Desormeaux, and he trained the second-place horse. “That was an awesome race.”

Winning trainer Doug O’Neill saw it this way: “I hit the horsey lottery.” And then tried to top his own metaphor with, “I hit the Powerball of 3-year-olds.”

If you want to read the full story, just click here.

Nyquist went on to win the Florida Derby, beating undefeated Mohaymen, mostly because there was a $1-million bonus for winning the BC Juvenile and Florida Derby. Exaggerator stayed home and finished a disappointing third in the San Felipe before winning the Santa Anita Derby.

From there, Nyquist won the Kentucky Derby with Exaggerator finishing second. In the Preakness, it was Exaggerator winning in the slop over Nyquist. Exaggerator went on to win the Haskell, but Nyquist never won again after the Kentucky Derby. Both retired after their 3-year-old season and have since gone on to successful stallion careers.

That year, the San Vicente was a phenomenal race between two great horses. It’s a good memory.

Julio Canani, RIP

Longtime Southern California trainer Julio Canani died on Friday at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena at age 83. Canani had a very star-crossed career in Southern California, which included three Breeders’ Cup wins but ended with a suspension of his license for financial impropriety. Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Forum encapsulated his career in this story. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

Because of races being taken off the turf last week last, the 6 ½-furlong turf $75,000 Baffle Stakes was pushed to this rare Friday stakes race. It was one of those races that shows why jockey Flavien Prat is one of the best in the country. He kept Earls Rock toward the back, making a move on the far turn and then splitting horses to win by three-quarters of a length. There was an inquiry, which found no problems with the race.

Earls Rock paid $3.80, $3.00 and $2.60. Beer Can Man was second, followed by Mac Daddy Too, Harlan Estate, Sword Zorro, Commander Khai, Weston, Gator Shining and Exhaltng.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “This is about as short as he wants. The jock rode a tremendous race. He was very patient and the way he split horses, it made all the difference.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The distance was a bit of question mark, it was a little short for him. But he relaxed well behind horses and when I asked him to go, he really cut.”



Santa Anita preview

It’s a really good day with four stakes races on the 10-race card starting at noon. Half of the races are on the turf (the even-numbered ones) and there are also a couple of allowance races. I give this card an A-. (No Grade 1s keep it from being an A.) OK, so you know it’s a good card, let’s get to it.

Grade 3 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes: This Kentucky Derby points race is a mile for 3-year-old fillies. The favorite, at even money, is Moonlight d’Oro for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Prat. She broke her maiden in her third start, winning by three lengths. The third start should not alarm as Mandella does not rush a horse. There are two horses at 5-2, Moraz (Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli) and Kalypso (Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario). Moraz is making her third start, having broken her maiden in her second start, and Kalypso is making her sixth start, having won the Anoakia and the Grade 2 Santa Ynez. Post is around 1:03.

Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes: It’s listed as a downhill turf race at 1 ¼ but only the very start is on the downhill course, so don’t get excited that the downhill course is back. The race is for older horses. Acclimate is the 2-1 favorite for D’Amato and Tyler Baze. He has won six-of-20 lifetime. His last win was in the Del Mar Handicap on Aug. 17, 2019. He ran only once last year after finishing ninth in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Turf. There are two horses at 5-2, Masteroffoxhounds (Richard Baltas, Rosario) and Salvator Mundi (D’Amato, Prat). Masteroffoxhounds had been running in Ireland and came to Baltas two back. He’s coming off an allowance win at De Mar. Salvator Mundi has won three-of-16 lifetime and has never won a stakes race. Post is around 1:36 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes: I talked about the race up top, but that was five years ago. This version has Concert Tour as the 8-5 favorite for Baffert and Rosario. He’s a homebred for Gary and Mary West and won his first and only race by 3 ½ lengths. A lot of eyes will be on this horse to see if he’s ready to go on the Derby trail. Once again, we have two second choices at 5-2, Freedom Fighter (Baffert, Drayden Van Dyke) and The Chosen Vron (Eric Kruljac, Mike Smith). Freedom Fighter won his only race by a head at Del Mar. The Chosen Vron won his only race by 6 ¾ at Santa Anita. Post is around 3:14 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes: This is a one-mile turf race for older horses. Bob and Jackie is the 5-2 favorite for Baltas and Heriberto Figueroa. He has won four-of-nine lifetime and has won three ungraded stakes, but no graded ones. Hembree is the 7-2 second choice for Peter Miller and Rosario. Miller picked up this 7-year-old horse as a claim from Mike Maker and Miller has had great success off the claim. He won last out in the Grade 2 Joe Hernandez. He has won eight-of-40. Post is around 3:46 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 5, 6, 12, 10, 5, 8, 12, 12 (1 also eligible.)

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 3 Brandothebartender (5-1)

Brandothebartender gets the second time Umberto Rispoli riding angle for Saturday’s race at a nice 5-1 or more value. Last out Brando came eight wide from 15 lengths back to run fifth by two lengths. Top last race speed and best closing kick trainer Craig Dollase adds blinkers today to keep the horse more involved early. Horses 5-1 or more win this race 44% of the time

Friday’s result: Gator Shining was just dull, broke last and ran around the track finishing off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“First post on a nine-race Saturday program is 12:45 p.m., while Sunday has an early 11:15 a.m. first post because of the Super Bowl.

“Multiple stakes winner Been Studying Her makes her 4-year-old debut in Saturday’s marquee race, the eighth, a first-level allowance for filly and mare sprinters at six furlongs. Been Studying Her also makes her first start for Northern California conditioner Steve Sherman. Been Studying Her won the Golden State Juvenile Fillies on Breeders’ Cup Friday in 2019. Another new shooter to the Golden Gate first-level allowance condition is Sheza Girly Girl, moving back to the barn of trainer Angelo Tekos Jr. The 4-year-old filly began her racing career under the care of Tekos and, as a 2-year-old, won a California-bred maiden special weight at Golden Gate. She was soon moved to the stable of Steve Knapp in Southern California and won a pair of California-bred allowance races.

“There is a terrific eight-race card on Sunday. There are 70 horses entered in eight races, with the feature being the eighth, a first-level allowance for 4-year-olds and up. There are 10 starters in what looks like a pretty contentious race. Allowance winner Ready For A Fight makes his second start off a layoff and should be ready for his best effort. Stakes winner and recent Golden Gate winner Square Deal bumps up in class for leading trainer Steve Specht. The extremely consistent gelding In Our A is also entered and should be right there at the wire again. Piston, who has always been well regarded, figures to take a step forward after running in a race three weeks ago off a lengthy vacation, and impressive maiden winner Star Racer faces winners for the first time. Comebacker I Am All Thatyouare is a well-bred Jonathan Wong trainee that makes his first start of 2021 while Emerald Downs stakes performer Makah Lane is back after a much better than looked effort in his first start over the Tapeta last month. You’ll find there are many ways to go in this race, the second leg of the Golden Hour Late Pick 4.

“Sunday’s program is one of the better race cards so far this meet.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:36 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Suwannee River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: La Signare (7-5)

12:30 Tampa Bay (8): Grade 3 $175,000 Tampa Bay Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Fancy Liquor (3-1)

1:02 Tampa Bay (9): $150,000 Suncoast Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile, 40 yards. Favorite: Gulf Coast (5-2)

1:03 Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Moonlight d’Oro (1-1)

1:25 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Withers Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Risk Taking (5-2)

1:32 Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Counterparty Risk (5-2)

1:36 Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Acclimate (2-1)

2:02 Tampa Bay (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Sam F. Davis, 3-yaer-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Smiley Sobotka (3-1)

2:16 Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Ladies Turf Sprint, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Lady’s Island (5-2)

2:40 Oaklawn (8): $150,000 King Cotton Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (8-5)

3:14 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Concert Tour (8-5)

3:46 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Bob and Jackie (5-2)

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 5. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.11 45.28 57.32 1:09.05 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Coulthard 124 2 6 6–2 5–hd 3–1½ 1–1½ Rispoli 1.10 7 First Class Dad 117 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–¾ Centeno 8.90 3 Eagle Chief 124 3 4 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ 3–hd Rosario 6.10 1 No Foolery Here 124 1 2 5–1 6–2 4–hd 4–1 Prat 13.30 6 Mahaamel 124 6 7 7–2 7–3½ 6–½ 5–1¾ T Baze 29.50 8 Hudson Ridge 124 8 3 2–½ 2–½ 5–½ 6–2 Van Dyke 3.40 4 Got Curly 124 4 5 4–1 4–1½ 7–7 7–9 Gutierrez 10.40 5 Kahuna Magic 124 5 8 8 8 8 8 Hernandez 14.80 2 COULTHARD (IRE) 4.20 3.40 2.40 7 FIRST CLASS DAD 7.00 4.40 3 EAGLE CHIEF 3.40 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-1) $43.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3) $45.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-3-1-6) Carryover $913 Winner–Coulthard (IRE) B.c.3 by Coulsty (IRE) out of Iamnoangel (IRE), by Dark Angel (IRE). Bred by J. Waldron & J. Barton (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Jay Manoogian. Mutuel Pool $158,164 Exacta Pool $77,427 Superfecta Pool $27,553 Trifecta Pool $44,925 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,196. Scratched–none. COULTHARD (IRE) forced in by EAGLE CHIEF at the start then steadied twice on the backstretch, settled off the pace, went two wide into the turn then swung four wide into the drive, drifted inward in the stretch and drew clear in the final sixteenth. FIRST CLASS DAD set the pace early and crossed over to the inside, got some pressure around the turn and cleared again into the stretch, clung to a short lead at the eighth pole, could not fend off the winner but stayed on well for second. EAGLE CHIEF came in soon after the start, stalked the pace from inside, tipped out at the top of the lane, bid between foes with a furlong to go but could not sustain the needed momentum and held the show. NO FOOLERY HERE raced along the inside through the turn, shifted out into the stretch, bumped foe at the top of the lane, finished well and missed the show. MAHAAMEL (IRE) broke in and bumped rival, angled to the inside out of striking distance, moved out into the two path around the bend, came out at the top of the stretch and kept on. HUDSON RIDGE closest in pursuit early just outside the leader, applied pressure around the turn, lost contact into the lane and weakened. GOT CURLY raced in a bit tight early then steadied soon after, tracked two then three wide around the turn, got bumped from inside and checked in uppper stretch, then weakened in the late stages. KAHUNA MAGIC knocked into rival leaving the gate, raced greenly early before settling into the stride, trailed two wide to the stretch and never threatened. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.85 46.43 1:11.82 1:24.98 1:39.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lady Mystify 124 2 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–10 1–18 Prat 1.50 2 American Heights 124 1 1 4 4 2–5 2–8 2–5¼ Espinoza 8.30 5 Quick and Dirty 124 4 3 2–hd 3–1 4 3–2 3–25 Gonzalez 5.80 4 Donna Bella 124 3 4 3–½ 2–hd 3–½ 4 4 Rispoli 0.80 3 LADY MYSTIFY 5.00 3.00 2 AMERICAN HEIGHTS 5.20 5 QUICK AND DIRTY $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $14.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $18.05 Winner–Lady Mystify B.f.3 by Bernardini out of J. Quirk, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Hausman, Richard. Mutuel Pool $100,434 Daily Double Pool $26,667 Exacta Pool $30,714 Trifecta Pool $17,496. Scratched–Frosteria. LADY MYSTIFY quickly established the front, controlled the pace early, kicked clear around the far turn, then widened under hand urging and was ridden out late. AMERICAN HEIGHTS pulled behind the leader from the rail on the first turn, stalked inside a pair of rivals up the backstretch, shifted into the two path chasing LADY MYSTIFY around the final bend, could not make an impact on the winner in the late stages but was clearly second best. QUICK AND DIRTY broke out, stalked three deep then four wide into the stretch while outside DONNA BELLA and weakened. DONNA BELLA broke cleanly but was a bit slow to get going, went to up to chase the speed between foes, coaxed along at the halfway point, lost ground through the second bend, tired in the drive, was eased late and walked off. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.21 45.64 58.08 1:10.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Sensemaker 123 10 1 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Fuentes 11.10 5 Daniel's Magic 119 4 3 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–¾ Gonzalez 6.30 8 Pro Bono 123 7 8 6–½ 4–2 4–½ 3–ns Figueroa 24.30 6 Imissbaymeadows 116 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 2–1 4–hd Pyfer 76.10 9 Mongolian Ford 123 8 7 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–2¼ Maldonado 4.10 10 Special Mission 123 9 6 8–2 8–1 7–hd 6–1½ Rispoli 7.70 3 Cross Indian 123 3 4 7–1 7–1½ 6–1 7–2¾ Flores 3.00 7 Racing Ace 123 6 5 4–1 6–hd 8–2 8–½ T Baze 70.50 1 Soulong 119 1 10 9–½ 9–1 9–4 9–8 Rosario 2.80 2 Whiskey Vision 119 2 9 10 10 10 10 Cedillo 10.90 11 SENSEMAKER 24.20 11.00 7.60 5 DANIEL'S MAGIC 6.80 4.80 8 PRO BONO 12.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11) $98.60 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $73.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-8-6) $1,906.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-8) $456.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 11-5-8-6-9) Carryover $2,411 Winner–Sensemaker B.g.3 by Street Sense out of Empress Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Bonne Chance Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $262,711 Daily Double Pool $12,043 Exacta Pool $181,030 Superfecta Pool $68,738 Trifecta Pool $109,308 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,963. Claimed–Cross Indian by Jet Enterprises, Inc. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–Amanofmystature, Lance the Legend, My Summer Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-11) paid $60.50. Pick Three Pool $39,257. SENSEMAKER away quickly from outside, had early speed then stalked outside the leader, took aim three wide into the stretch, grabbed the lead nearing the eighth pole and drew away. DANIEL'S MAGIC stalked the pace from inside, saved ground into the lane, got bumped in upper stretch, lacked room mid-stretch then shifted out and finished well for the place. PRO BONO got crowded and checked at the start, closed into striking distance up the backstretch, steadied at the three-eighths pole then shifted out into the two path, was floated a bit by the runner-up in mid-stretch and got up for the show. IMISSBAYMEADOWS sped to the front and angled to the inside, led two wide into the drive, bumped rival in upper stretch, was overtaken with a furlong to go, drifted to the rail and flattened in the final sixteenth. MONGOLIAN FORD settled off the rail, went four then three wide around the turn and finished willingly. SPECIAL MISSION tracked off the rail then angled in and went between foes, got pinballed nearing the quarter pole, angled out in upper stretch and kept on through the final furlong. CROSS INDIAN tracked from inside, drifted out and bumped rival nearing the quarter pole, remained inside to the stretch then came off the rail and lacked a rally. RACING ACE chased three wide into the turn, got bumped near the quarter pole and weakened in the lane. SOULONG traveled near the back of the pack while outside a rival, went two wide into the turn, angled four wide around the bend and never rallied. WHISKEY VISION was at the rear of the field up the backstretch and moved to the inside, altered out behind troubled rivals at the quarter pole and had nothing left for the drive. THERE WAS A STEWARDS INQUIRY INVOLVING TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. THE STEWARDS FIRST REVIEWED THE INCIDENT INVOLVING CROSS INDIAN NEARING THE QUARTER POLE AND RULED THAT HE CAUSED HIS OWN PROBLEMS BY DRIFTING OUT AND BUMPING SPECIAL MISSION AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. THE SECOND INCIDENT INVOLVED IMISSBAYMEADOWS AND DANIEL'S MAGIC AND THE STEWARDS RULED THAT DANIEL'S MAGIC TRIED TO RALLY ALONG THE INSIDE WITHOUT A SUFFICIENT OPENING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.43 47.58 1:11.91 1:24.55 1:37.48 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Desmond Doss 124 5 3 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–4 1–4½ Cedillo 1.50 7 Signofthecross 122 6 4 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 2.90 5 Lightning Fast 122 4 6 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ Pereira 14.20 1 Popular Kid 124 1 5 6 6 4–hd 4–2 4–6 T Baze 5.70 2 Oliver 124 2 2 5–1½ 5–½ 6 6 5–nk Rosario 2.30 4 Bam Bam Again 115 3 1 4–½ 3–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6 Pyfer 51.20 6 DESMOND DOSS 5.00 3.00 2.20 7 SIGNOFTHECROSS 3.40 2.60 5 LIGHTNING FAST 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $62.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-1) $12.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5) $17.65 Winner–Desmond Doss Grr.h.5 by Grazen out of Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $153,945 Daily Double Pool $20,171 Exacta Pool $76,073 Superfecta Pool $29,253 Trifecta Pool $44,911. Claimed–Popular Kid by Sharp, George A. and Treece, Charles S. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Oliver by George Sharp. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Coalinga Road. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-11-6) paid $58.55. Pick Three Pool $13,586. DESMOND DOSS set the pace in the two path, inched away from rival around the far turn, urged twice right-handed in upper stretch and drew off. SIGNOFTHECROSS pressed from outside, chased two to three wide into the stretch and held the place. LIGHTNING FAST chased outside the top pair, wen three deep around the far turn and finished evenly for the show. POPULAR KID stumbled leaving the gate, tracked from inside then angled out leaving the clubhouse turn, went outside a trio of rivals around the far turn and also went evenly in the final furlong for a minor award. OLIVER pulled a bit around the first turn, was in range early in the two path then between rivals to the lane and weakened. BAM BAM AGAIN angled to the rail around the first turn, remained inside to the stretch and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.84 46.36 1:11.38 1:23.99 1:35.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lady Timmy Ho 124 4 4 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Rosario 3.20 1 Wind and Hope 124 1 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–2 2–2¼ Gonzalez 6.30 7 I'll Do It for You 124 7 2 5–1½ 5–½ 7–½ 5–1 3–hd Maldonado 76.90 6 Witch Moon 124 6 8 8 8 8 6–2½ 4–nk Prat 3.20 2 Lady Crocker 124 2 5 6–½ 6–½ 5–hd 3–½ 5–¾ Smith 13.80 3 Sweet Devil 124 3 6 7–1½ 7–2 6–1 4–hd 6–9 Rispoli 2.40 8 Phoenix Tears 117 8 7 4–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 7–2½ 7–7 Centeno 54.40 5 Eyes Open 124 5 3 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 8 8 Hernandez 4.20 4 LADY TIMMY HO (IRE) 8.40 4.20 3.40 1 WIND AND HOPE 6.00 4.00 7 I'LL DO IT FOR YOU 14.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $24.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-6) $276.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-7-6-2) $8,853.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $250.65 Winner–Lady Timmy Ho (IRE) B.f.4 by Kodiac (GB) out of Hazium (IRE), by In the Wings (GB). Bred by Peter & Sarah Fortune (IRE). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $276,239 Daily Double Pool $18,876 Exacta Pool $159,286 Superfecta Pool $70,830 Super High Five Pool $8,441 Trifecta Pool $95,242. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-4) paid $66.25. Pick Three Pool $44,649. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-11-3/6-4) 232 tickets with 4 correct paid $295.25. Pick Four Pool $89,779. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-11-3/6-4) 332 tickets with 5 correct paid $863.20. Pick Five Pool $333,127. LADY TIMMY HO (IRE) tucked inside on the first turn, stalked along the rail then two wide into the stretch, drew alongside the leader and took command at the eighth pole and drew clear late. WIND AND HOPE sped to the front from inside, showed the way unchallenged to the stretch, challenged from outside and relinquished the lead at the eighth pole but stayed on well for the place. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU traveled mid-pack early, between foes into the far turn, angled to the rail leaving that bend, finished willingly from inside and held the show. WITCH MOON angled in early, trailed to the far turn, swung five wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and missed the show. LADY CROCKER settled near the rail, saved ground off the pace then angled out at the top of the lane and lacked further response. SWEET DEVIL tracked off the rail, went three deep into the far turn, came four wide into the stretch and never rallied. PHOENIX TEARS traveled three deep on the first turn then raced outside a rival on the backstretch, went two then three wide around the far turn and weakened. EYES OPEN was closest to the leader early, coaxed along at the seven-sixteenths, started to weaken leaving the final bend and faded. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.74 47.59 1:12.61 1:24.90 1:37.59 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Multiplier 122 3 2 4 4 1–hd 2–5 1–hd Prat 0.40 4 Two Thirty Five 122 2 3 2–hd 1–½ 2–3 1–hd 2–8 Cedillo 2.00 1 Self Taught 122 1 1 1–½ 3–1 3–hd 3–2½ 3–8 Pereira 9.90 7 Itsthattime 122 4 4 3–1½ 2–½ 4 4 4 Gonzalez 11.60 5 MULTIPLIER 2.80 2.10 4 TWO THIRTY FIVE 2.20 1 SELF TAUGHT $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $2.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-7) $0.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $1.50 Winner–Multiplier Grr.g.7 by The Factor out of Trippi Street, by Trippi. Bred by Mark Stansell (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable, Kerr, George J. and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $120,556 Daily Double Pool $19,910 Exacta Pool $51,802 Superfecta Pool $13,418 Trifecta Pool $26,009. Claimed–Multiplier by Biggleague Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Two Thirty Five by Tom Kagele. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Bold Endeavor, King Abner, Pubilius Syrus. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $9.30. Pick Three Pool $34,051. MULTIPLIER stalked the top trio in the beginning, closed in four wide into the far turn, went up outside the top pair and took over nearing the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch, battled with TWO THIRTY FIVE in the final furlong and dug in to edge the runner-up. TWO THIRTY FIVE stumbled a bit leaving the gate, pressed between rivals then took the lead at the nine-sixteenths, held a short lead into the far turn, lost command near the quarter pole, fought back from inside and regained command in upper stretch, battled through the final furlong and got outgamed in the closing moments. SELF TAUGHT showed speed from inside, led early with a pair of rivals to the outside, lost command at the nine-sixteenths, continued as part of the pace then chased from the leaders into the far turn. ITSTHATTIME went four then three wide around the first turn, attended the pace outside the top pair, pressed the leader into the far turn, lost ground around that bend and faded. SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Baffle Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.06 45.77 1:10.12 1:16.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Earls Rock 120 2 7 6–2½ 5–hd 1–hd 1–¾ Prat 0.90 9 Beer Can Man 124 9 1 3–hd 4–1 2–hd 2–3¼ Hernandez 6.00 4 Mac Daddy Too 120 4 5 2–2 1–1 3–2½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 26.00 8 Harlan Estate 120 8 3 8–1½ 8–2 6–hd 4–2¼ Fuentes 95.80 5 Sword Zorro 120 5 8 9 9 9 5–¾ Rosario 7.40 6 Commander Khai 120 6 4 4–½ 3–½ 4–2½ 6–ns Rispoli 3.70 3 Weston 124 3 6 5–4 6–4 5–hd 7–½ T Baze 37.90 1 Gator Shining 120 1 9 7–1½ 7–3 7–1½ 8–6 Gonzalez 8.50 7 Exhalting 122 7 2 1–½ 2–1 8–3 9 Maldonado 43.80 2 EARLS ROCK (IRE) 3.80 3.00 2.60 9 BEER CAN MAN 5.00 3.60 4 MAC DADDY TOO 5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-4-8) $128.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-4) $49.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-4-8-5) Carryover $6,126 Winner–Earls Rock (IRE) B.c.3 by Fascinating Rock (IRE) out of Ajaadat (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Newtown Anner Stud (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Anthony Fanticola. Mutuel Pool $419,212 Daily Double Pool $36,579 Exacta Pool $213,625 Superfecta Pool $100,673 Trifecta Pool $142,636 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,027. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $7.50. Pick Three Pool $42,767. EARLS ROCK (IRE) unhurried in the early going, advanced two wide then angled to the rail around the turn, rallied between runners at the eighth pole, fought with BEER CAN MAN in the final furlong and prevailed. BEER CAN MAN stalked off the rail then outside a rival, took the turn three to four wide, bid in upper stretch and challenged three deep at the eighth pole then outside of EARLS ROCK through the final furlong and could not summon the needed final kick. MAC DADDY TOO pressed the pace from inside, cleared rival around the turn and led into the stretch, was overtaken at the eighth pole and kept on to hold the show. HARLAN ESTATE traveled near the back of the pack, raced along the inside then two wide around the turn, came out in upper stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. SWORD ZORRO (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, trailed in the early going, went two wide around the bend then came out and passed tired rivals. COMMANDER KHAI chased off the inside then went between rivals, traveled two wide then moved to the rail on the turn, moved back out into the two path leaving the bend and weakened. WESTON was in range early from inside, steadied along the rail near the quarter pole and could not rally in the drive. GATOR SHINING off a bit slow to begin, raced along the inside then two wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane and never threatened. EXHALTING showed early speed and set the pace outside a rival, dueled into the turn, lost contact around the bend and gave way. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT THE VIDEO WAS INCONCLUSIVE AS TO WHETER THERE WAS ANY INTERFERENCE BETWEEN EARLS ROCK AND WESTON AROUND THE TURN AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.88 47.38 1:12.22 1:25.27 1:39.67 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 A J Rock 117 3 3 1–½ 1–1 1–5 1–6 1–1¾ Pyfer 2.70 1 Wild Arch 124 1 1 5–1 3–2½ 2–3 2–6 2–5 T Baze 3.60 2 Moreavino 124 2 4 7–hd 9 6–3 5–2½ 3–1¾ Hernandez 5.70 4 Haute Time 117 4 6 4–½ 5–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd Centeno 4.70 7 Spoken With a Kiss 124 7 8 8–hd 6–hd 4–hd 4–½ 5–6½ Valdivia, Jr. 6.20 9 My Girl Pearl 124 9 7 2–½ 2–1 5–1½ 6–5 6–3¼ Fuentes 9.70 8 Mojo Mama 124 8 2 6–½ 8–hd 8–hd 9 7–nk Cedillo 18.60 5 Shez Our Arch 124 5 5 3–hd 7–½ 9 7–½ 8–2¼ Flores 10.40 6 Turkish Angel 114 6 9 9 4–½ 7–½ 8–hd 9 Ellingwood 100.00 3 A J ROCK 7.40 4.20 3.00 1 WILD ARCH 5.00 3.20 2 MOREAVINO 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $15.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-4-7) $1,003.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $29.50 Winner–A J Rock Grr.f.4 by Conveyance out of Rebecca's Surprise, by Marino Marini. Bred by Douglas Arnold & Rob Auerbach (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: 5th Street Stables and Saldana, Reed. Mutuel Pool $226,341 Daily Double Pool $76,512 Exacta Pool $145,924 Superfecta Pool $82,725 Super High Five Pool $16,944 Trifecta Pool $106,887. Claimed–Mojo Mama by Philip D'Amato. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $5.80. Pick Three Pool $114,654. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2/3/5/6-2-3) 8748 tickets with 4 correct paid $31.05. Pick Four Pool $356,469. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6-4-2/3/5/6-2-3) 2947 tickets with 5 correct paid $88.45. Pick Five Pool $341,498. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (11-3/6-4-2/3/5/6-2-3) 304 tickets with 6 correct paid $422.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $239,481. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $898,063. A J ROCK broke out and bumped rival, set the pace under pressure to the outside, cleared rival near the halfway point, drew away around the far turn, put to right-handed urging in the drive and held safely. WILD ARCH stalked the pacesetter along the inside to the lane and closed the gap in the final furlong. MOREAVINO raced off the pace between rivals then two to three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. HAUTE TIME bumped by the winner leaving the gate, went four then three wide on clubhouse turn, entered the far turn two wide, entered the stretch a bit off the rail and kept on for a minor share. SPOKEN WITH A KISS entered the first turn five wide then angled to the three path, remained off the rail up the backstretch, traveled four then two wide around the final bend and never rallied. MY GIRL PEARL veered out leaving the gate, entered the first turn seven wide then gradually moved into the four path, went up to pressure the leader on the backstretch, chased foe into the far turn and tired. MOJO MAMA traveled six wide into the first turn then came in a few paths, chased widest up the backstretch, entered far turn six wide then angled into the three path around that bend and made no impact. SHEZ OUR ARCH went five then four wide around the first turn, stayed off the inside and entered the far turn five wide, steered down to the two path and was never a factor. TURKISH ANGEL steadied at the start, moved to the inside, saved ground into the drive and had nothing left. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $114,482 Inter-Track N/A $518,721 Out of State N/A $5,354,940 TOTAL N/A $5,988,143

