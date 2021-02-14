Horse racing newsletter: Tierney’s ‘Takes on TV’ is back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we have Rob Henie and Ciaran Thornton both handicap the first race at Santa Anita.

Our TV critic Mike Tierney is back to review his New Year’s wish list to see how things are going. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, Mike, what are you thinking?

“I’m not big on New Year’s resolutions — for myself.

“For others? Sure, I’m more than happy to hand them out. In fact, I jumped the gun with some suggestions as the sun was mercifully setting on 2020 for TVG’s and Fox Sports’ presentation of our cherished sport. Yet, well into February, the networks still too often:

“—Botch post parades when the on-air crew eats up too much time discussing one or two entrants — or, worse, commences the commentary too late. (“And now we join the parade with the No. 5 horse . . .”)

“—Reek of insularity when analysts excessively refer to their spouses or fathers who train, then excessively congratulate or console each based on how those horses fared;

“—Permit analysts to interrupt or talk over their peers, which results in the audience unable to understand what either is saying. (The most egregious violator, by a margin of eight lengths: Laffit Pincay Jr. on Fox.)

“—Fib to viewers that we will hear updates on the fate of a spilled horse, then make nary a mention if the news is dire. (Reporting that the jockey involved escaped the mishap uninjured magnifies the error in judgment. They treat us as children who cannot absorb bad tidings.)

“But, hey, positivity is the byword for 2021. And with Valentine’s Day weekend upon us, let’s give some heartfelt love to the networks, mixed in with suggested resolutions, for several aspects they get right.

“—TVG recognizes that overlapping races at different tracks is a viewing inconvenience. Anchor Todd Schrupp, while acknowledging TVG is powerless here, has gently rattled cages by urging the tracks to pick up the phone, call each other and fix the problem.

“—Fox sticks around long after the final race at Aqueduct, its home base, to carry other tracks. Though darkness falls on the crew, the lights stay on for coverage elsewhere.

“—TVG seems to be granting Joaquin Jaime additional screen time, at least on its main channel. More, more. And how about similar exposure for Caleb Keller? Both exude knowledge yet have been under-exposed. Keller, in particular, offers fresh perspective with his handicapping angles.

“—Lovely winter hat, Maggie Wolfendale. Does it get credit for doubling as a chill pill, bringing a calming effect to the informed but adrenalized Fox personality?

“—TVG’s Christina Blacker rarely fails to provide insight in advance on runners trained by husband Dan. The same cannot be said for Britney Eurton with her father. Last weekend, she revealed squat pre-race about Peter’s horse, which won at odds of 20-1. Their post-race interview had the effect of rubbing it in viewers’ faces.

“—Yes, the banter among on-air talent can annoy and distract, but it does generate an occasional guffaw. While kibitzing with Simon Bray recently, Schrupp wisecracked a wink-wink line befitting Cheech and Chong that was fall-off-the-couch funny, if you are into such humor.

“Big picture: The networks have overcome obstacles caused by the pandemic to deliver a full plate of races to our homes. Technical difficulties are unavoidable, and there is the occasional fumble such as Gary Stevens, working from his home office, appearing to misidentify the winner by congratulating a horse and jockey who finished off the board.

“That, we can live with. Keep ‘em coming, whether my resolutions are heeded or ignored.”

Thanks, Mike. Can’t wait for your next report.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This Sunday card begins with an optional claimer at six furlongs on the turf. Top selection is TACOFLAVOREDKISSES (#8). In a race where many of these have shown only one dimension to their game, meaning, break quickly looking for speed from the gate, this one offers some contrary variables, and that’s a good thing on Sunday. He not only exits a main track route, but also has shown the ability to settle well in behind runners, thus, the distance cutback coinciding with the move to the turf while facing a slew of front-running types, should result in a strong try. One other note: Don’t put too much credence into the fact he’s got a tag attached to him in this optional claimer. It’s more worrisome when a horse has proven himself on the track and/or has been financially stable for his connections and then is offered for sale, than it is for a newly turned 3-year-old, where a claim check and winner’s check would leave ‘em showing a profit. For many, the game of owning horses is a revolving door, buy horses, sell horses, profits and losses, but for the most part, the ability to break even on any one particular day is never really considered a bad thing. Look for a midtrip early before Flavien Prat asks for more down the lane, likely effective with a final split in the :23.4 range giving him a legitimate look late. PAPPY BOYINGTON (#1) has some new variables in place, which can also lead to better from this one as well. He strings races together for the first time since September, and where there’s good health, the door is open for better. He’s also been gelded since that last start, now trying the turf for the first time, with Abel Cedillo seeing fit to ride back.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Turf sprints have been fair, with just 51% of the winners either on the lead or within two lengths of the leader at the ½-mile pole.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 8-1-3-9

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5

“Positive Notes:

“3 Gates of Heaven - Recent form has been solid, with good health in his corner, while the slower drills are likely indicative they’ll take back slightly before looking to finish down the lane, drills which stress that type of patient effort rather than feeling the need for speed.

“4 Wedding Groom - Neither positive nor negative with this comment, more a side note, as I own this one’s half-brother (same dam, different sire), a newly turned yearling, also out of this dam Wedding Dress (with mine being by Stay Thirsty), and maybe a 2022 debut for this one’s sibling?

“9 Sensemaker - Immediately improved when moved to the turf as well as removing the blinkers.

“Negative Notes:

“6 Just a Command – Tiago Pereira from off the pace isn’t enticing, much better on or near the lead as opposed to finding consistent trouble from further back.

“TOP PICK: TACOFLAVOREDKISSES (#8 7-2 Prat)

“SECOND CHOICE: PAPPY BOYINGTON (#1 10-1 Cedillo)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

Saturday’s feature was the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes for fillies and mares going seven furlongs. Of course, anyone who has ever driven to Santa Monica knows you can run a bunch of seven-furlong races faster than you can get anywhere in Santa Monica. OK, off point. Anyway, Merneith had no traffic problems, since she went to a contested front and had plenty left in the stretch to win by 2 ¼ lengths.

If you like to bet a gimmick and took all three Bob Baffert horses in this race, you would have gotten $108.50 for whatever multiple of 50-cent bets you made. Merneith paid $20.40, $9.20 and $5.80. Golden Principal was second, followed by Qahira, Biddy Duke, Amuse, Proud Emma, Hard Not to Love, Fair Maiden and Secret Keeper.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I had like five fillies for the race and I ended up with three and I needed a rider. The one thing about Edwin [Maldonado] is he’s probably one of the best speed gate riders there is. This filly, every time I run her, I expect her to win and she gets beat and I’ve been really surprised she hadn’t done what she’s done, and [Saturday] she showed it. I’m just really happy for him, he did a fantastic job getting out of the gate; she relaxed. She looks like American Pharoah to me, when she came in, she looked almost like a spitting image of him. I’m glad they are starting to run now. To me it means more to American Pharoah than anything else but the ownership, the prince in Dubai, I was telling him how high I was on this filly. [Saturday] is the day she finally showed what she has and that was a pretty tough field of horses that she beat. To win one-two-three, it was nice cheering down the lane.”

Edwin Maldonado (winning jockey): “I’m just so happy, it’s another dream of mine to win for Bob Baffert. It took a while, but we got it done. I just want to thank Bob for giving me an opportunity to ride this nice filly. At first she broke good, I looked over and I see Mike Smith [on Golden Principal] and he was right next to me and I’m like ‘Oh, what do I do? Should I let him go or no.?’ but it worked out good, Mike stayed off of me and we both relaxed. Going into the race Bob was telling me she was doing good and had good works.”

Santa Anita preview

For the second straight day there are more turf races than dirt races on Sunday’s card. They are the odd numbers on a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. There is one stakes race and one allowance/optional claimer and two maiden specials. The stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs on the turf. Majestic Steps is the 7-2 favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She is making her second start for D’Amato after being shipped here from Ireland. Her first race here was her only win. The second favorite, at 4-1, is Royal Address, who ships here from Britain. She is trained by Neil Drysdale and will be ridden by Mario Gutierrez. This will be her first U.S. start.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 6, 10, 8, 10, 8, 12, 9 , 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 2 Lovesick Blues (30-1)

Lovesick Blues and Pappy Boyington are 30-1 and 10-1 respectively from the trainer/owner tandem of Steve Myadi and Nick Alexander. ‘Blues is ridden by Jessica Pyfer and makes the second start off the layout (not counting the nine-length victory Jan. 8th under the lights). There is an 11-pound weight break for this first-time gelded horse who is entered for $40,000 to pick up an even bigger weight break. First time Lasix as well. ‘Pappy makes the second start off the layoff and tries turf Sunday, a good move with the dam having two turf winners from four starters. This is a wide-open spread on your Pick 5 tickets and use as many horses as you can. I give the edge to ‘Blues simply because over the years the “live” Myadi horse is typically the one ridden by the apprentice jockey, plus what a great name for Valentine’s Day! I am using both these value plays for today’s pick.

Saturday’s result: Premiumonstaurday scratched, maybe due to us highlighting her — perhaps!

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

(Note: Racing at Laurel and Oaklawn were canceled due to weather.)

Gulfstream (6): $100,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Leinster ($2.80)

Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Colonel Power Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Might ($7.40)

Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Pelican Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Zenden ($16.40)

Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Dalika ($5.80)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mischevious Alex ($2.80)

Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Mineshaft Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Maxfield ($3.20)

Fair Grounds (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Fair Grounds Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Captivating Moon ($89.00)

Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $300,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Clairiere ($6.60)

Fair Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mandaloun ($6.20)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Merneith ($20.40)

Golden Gate (8): $100,000 El Camino Real Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Rombauer ($4.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gander Stakes, NY-breds 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Nicky the Vest (9-5)

3:46 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Majestic Steps (7-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 9 Doctor Gene (4-1)

He will be in action in the featured Grade 1 Brad McKinzie Winter Championship and comes in after improving steadily on my charts. The long strider should run at his best from one of the outside posts Sunday evening. In his trial for tonight’s Championship finale, this runner had his usual less-than-stellar start along with his head cocked sideways until finally leveling off inside the 1/16th pole to finish a close-up second to the outstanding Powerful Favorite, who is the favorite in this race and had a perfect trip from gate to wire last out. If a clean trip is in the offing Sunday, this gelding is more than capable of delivering and at a medium price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 13. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 24th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.31 45.57 57.55 1:09.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Another Eddie 123 7 1 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–2 Gutierrez 2.00 7 Big Clare 123 6 8 6–½ 6–2½ 4–1½ 2–½ Prat 2.60 1 Big Summer 123 1 10 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 3–2¼ Van Dyke 3.70 6 Warrior Lady 123 5 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 4–¾ Fuentes 34.40 4 Sunshine Babe 123 3 11 5–hd 5–hd 6–2 5–1¾ T Baze 10.20 10 Alot of Magic 123 9 2 8–½ 8–2 7–1 6–¾ Rispoli 8.00 3 Galarina 123 2 12 4–½ 4–½ 5–½ 7–1¾ Franco 101.40 5 Winter Star 116 4 9 7–hd 7–hd 8–3 8–hd Pyfer 31.00 9 Supersonic Flyer 123 8 7 10–2 10–1 9–2½ 9–4¼ Maldonado 90.70 12 Sugar Kisses 123 11 6 11–2 11–hd 11–2 10–½ Pereira 92.80 13 Annie Graham 123 12 4 9–1½ 9–1 10–½ 11–½ Cedillo 16.30 11 Hematite 123 10 5 12 12 12 12 Gonzalez 35.60 8 ANOTHER EDDIE 6.00 3.40 2.60 7 BIG CLARE 3.60 2.60 1 BIG SUMMER 3.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-1-6) $28.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-1-6-4) $554.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-1) $15.00 Winner–Another Eddie Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Dani Reese, by High Demand. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $350,507 Exacta Pool $198,328 Superfecta Pool $79,444 Super High Five Pool $3,633 Trifecta Pool $115,760. Scratched–Belleo's Music, Premiumonsaturday. ANOTHER EDDIE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep exiting the turn, took over in upper stretch and drove clear. BIG CLARE stalked off the inside, went three wide around the bend and edged BIG SUMMER for the place. BIG SUMMER showed speed along the inside, showed the way through the turn, challenged by rivals into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and got edged for second. WARRIOR LADY was closest to the lone leader early, bid between foes at the quarter pole and flattened in the final furlong to a minor award. SUNSHINE BABE tracked between foes up the backstretch, outside a rival or two wide around the turn and failed to find a bid. ALOT OF MAGIC tracked off the inside, took the turn two to three wide and lacked a rally. GALARINA chased the speed from inside through the turn and never found a response in the final furlong. WINTER STAR chased between foes early, got squeezed and forced to check near the half-mile pole, angled to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and had little left. SUPERSONIC FLYER raced off the pace, angled to the inside, took a bad step past the five-sixteenths pole, remained inside to the stretch and never threatened. SUGAR KISSES went three wide into the turn, angled to the two path then swung four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. ANNIE GRAHAM tracked from the far outside, went three wide around the turn and weakened. HEMATITE dropped back early and angled in, altered out around rival then steadied at the quarter pole and could not summon a rally after. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.95 45.04 1:10.16 1:16.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 I Will Not 124 2 4 2–1 2–2 1–hd 1–1½ Gutierrez 2.60 4 Curry 117 4 2 1–1 1–2½ 2–4½ 2–4½ Pyfer 0.40 1 Admirably 124 1 3 4–11 3–1½ 3–4½ 3–6 Cedillo 12.50 3 Autumn Day 124 3 1 3–½ 4–9 4–7 4–4 Prat 9.20 5 Brace for Impact 124 5 5 5 5 5 5 Maldonado 16.40 2 I WILL NOT 7.20 2.40 2.10 4 CURRY 2.10 2.10 1 ADMIRABLY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $28.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $5.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $9.70 Winner–I Will Not B.c.4 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $232,263 Daily Double Pool $45,553 Exacta Pool $90,783 Trifecta Pool $74,153. Scratched–none. I WILL NOT stalked the pace in the two path to the stretch, reeled in the leader in upper stretch, put a head in front at the eight pole, urged once right-handed and kicked clear and was in hand nearing the wire. CURRY had speed outside AUTUMN DAY then clear that rival and angled to the inside, showed the way unchallenged to the stretch, could not offer any resistance to the winner approaching the furlong pole but stayed on well to prove second best. ADMIRABLY chased the speed from inside, checked nearing the three-eighths pole, shifted out and entered the lane two to three wide and kept on for a clear third. AUTUMN DAY showed early speed then dropped back a bit to chase the pacesetter, went three wide around the bend and weakened. BRACE FOR IMPACT tossed head at the start and came away last, lacked early speed and lagged behind the field, went two wide around the bend and never threatened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.33 48.46 1:13.60 1:25.89 1:37.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Capper 123 3 1 4–hd 5–1 5–1 3–hd 1–ns Prat 3.90 5 Willy the Cobbler 123 5 8 7–3½ 8 7–hd 7–hd 2–½ T Baze 7.40 6 My Summer Dream 119 6 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–1 Franco 61.20 4 Zoffa 123 4 7 5–1 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–nk Desormeaux 4.40 7 Mount Pelliar 123 7 6 6–1 6–hd 8 8 5–½ Rispoli 1.70 8 Broken Finger 123 8 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 6–1 Maldonado 115.50 1 Compellus 123 1 5 8 7–½ 6–½ 6–hd 7–½ Fuentes 61.20 2 Labor Union 123 2 2 3–1 3–1 3–½ 5–1 8 Cedillo 2.70 3 CAPPER 9.80 5.20 3.80 5 WILLY THE COBBLER 8.20 4.60 6 MY SUMMER DREAM 13.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $58.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $31.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4) $290.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-6-4-7) $6,010.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $312.40 Winner–Capper Dbb.g.3 by Broken Vow out of She's Cheeky, by Black Minnaloushe. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and SAF Racing. Mutuel Pool $332,106 Daily Double Pool $19,415 Exacta Pool $183,227 Superfecta Pool $83,372 Super High Five Pool $7,875 Trifecta Pool $125,420. Claimed–Mount Pelliar by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-3) paid $27.80. Pick Three Pool $61,025. CAPPER in range three wide while outside rivals, went four wide into the stretch, rallied and gained the lead late and held on over the surging runner-up. WILLY THE COBBLER bothered by rival at the three-quarter pole, reserved in the earl going, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane, closed fast from outside and missed. MY SUMMER DREAM bumped both sides leaving the gate, was forwardly placed behind the leader, bid outside at the eighth pole, led past the eighth pole but got outkicked by the top pair. ZOFFA moved to the inside early, shifted out and pulled between rivals from the three-quarter pole to the seven-sixteenths, chased three wide into the drive, bid between and was outfinished in deep stretch. MOUNT PELLIAR broke in and bumped rival in the beginning, went three wide around the first turn, entered the stretch four to five wide, showed a mild response in the late stages but needed to find more. BROKEN FINGER cleared quickly and crossed over to the inside, showed the way along the inside to the stretch, clung to a short lead at the eighth pole and yielded in the final furlong. COMPELLUS unhurried from inside, saved ground then moved out a bit in the drive and lacked rally. LABOR UNION stalked the pace along the rail, was coaxed along into the stretch, lacked room inside at the eight pole and could not regain momentum when gaining a clear path. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.91 45.39 58.03 1:11.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Black Storm 122 5 6 6–1 5–½ 4–3 1–1¼ T Baze 2.70 8 Rickey B 122 8 1 3–3 1–hd 1–2 2–½ Cedillo 2.90 6 D K's Crown 122 6 3 4–2 4–1½ 3–1 3–1¼ Maldonado 2.50 7 Contagion 122 7 8 8 7–1 5–½ 4–7 Fuentes 13.20 4 Restoring Dreams 122 4 2 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 5–2¼ Prat 6.30 3 Baby Gronk 124 3 7 5–2 6–3½ 7–3 6–1¼ Figueroa 18.50 2 Royal Seeker 122 2 5 7–5 8 8 7–hd Flores 99.20 1 Street Image 115 1 4 2–hd 3–2 6–1 8 Pyfer 7.40 5 BLACK STORM 7.40 3.60 2.40 8 RICKEY B 3.80 2.80 6 D K'S CROWN 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-7) $18.25 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-6-7-4) $269.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-6) $23.70 Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.7 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $329,183 Daily Double Pool $26,032 Exacta Pool $214,342 Superfecta Pool $108,001 Super High Five Pool $4,520 Trifecta Pool $158,720. Claimed–Restoring Dreams by Novo-Normanly, Rebecca and Branch, William. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $54.85. Pick Three Pool $26,900. BLACK STORM settled off the pace, angled in on the turn then back out entering the stretch, rallied from outside and overhauled rivals. RICKEY B vied three deep into and around the turn, dueled with RESTORING DREAMS past the quarter pole, cleared that rival in upper stretch, led through the lane and was caught late. D K'S CROWN stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, steered out in the stretch, rallied but could not find the needed late kick. CONTAGION tossed head and was off slow to begin, lagged behind early, went two then three wide around the turn and finished well for a minor share. RESTORING DREAMS vied between rivals into and around the turn, dueled past the quarter pole and weakened in the lane. BABY GRONK off a bit slow to begin, settled in mid-pack, took the turn four wide and also weakened. ROYAL SEEKER raced off the pace, saved ground along the inside, tipped out in the stretch and never threatened. STREET IMAGE vied for the lead inside a pair of rivals into and around the bend, could not keep pace approaching the quarter pole and faded through the drive. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.77 45.17 1:08.62 1:14.67 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lincoln City 122 1 7 6–4 5–1 5–1 1–¾ Van Dyke 21.00 6 Chaos Theory 124 6 5 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 2–¾ Rispoli 1.50 7 Mystery Messenger 122 7 4 4–2 4–2 3–½ 3–ns Desormeaux 14.00 2 Ghoul 124 2 2 5–1 6–2½ 6–1½ 4–1¼ Rosario 4.00 4 Sparky Ville 124 4 3 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 5–hd Fuentes 7.90 5 The Black Album 124 5 6 7 7 7 6–1 Prat 11.80 3 Highly Distorted 122 3 1 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 7 Cedillo 2.40 1 LINCOLN CITY 44.00 13.60 6.80 6 CHAOS THEORY 3.80 2.60 7 MYSTERY MESSENGER 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $244.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $74.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-7-2) $168.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-7) $268.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-7-2-4) Carryover $4,705 Winner–Lincoln City B.h.5 by The Factor out of Magic School, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Abel, James P., Abel, Mary C. and Kruljac, J. Eric. Mutuel Pool $302,036 Daily Double Pool $33,751 Exacta Pool $184,312 Superfecta Pool $73,504 Trifecta Pool $120,144 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,165. Claimed–Chaos Theory by David A. Bernsen LLC, Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey, Cady, Todd, Gans, Doug,Katz,Larry and Underhil. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $199.90. Pick Three Pool $76,106. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-5-1) 139 tickets with 4 correct paid $858.95. Pick Four Pool $156,219. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/8/14-2-3-5-1) 105 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,211.35. Pick Five Pool $513,944. LINCOLN CITY broke cleanly but came away last, raced off the pace through the early stages, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch, closed from outside and got up. CHAOS THEORY was closest to the leader early, bid outside around the turn, gained command in upper stretch, moved clear at the eighth pole, shifted out late and got caught. MYSTERY MESSENGER stalked off the inside, went two then three wide around the turn, finished willingly through the drive and held the show. GHOUL (BRZ) settled early along the inside, steadied at the three-eighths pole, remained along the fence to the stretch, shifted three wide in the drive and finished well and missed the show. SPARKY VILLE angled to the inside stalking the pace, entered the stretch two wide, chased within striking distance through the final furlong but lacked the needed late kick. THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) dropped back early, moved to the rail, came three wide into the stretch and made no impact. HIGHLY DISTORTED set the pace inside, challenged at the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.78 45.10 57.48 1:04.13 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Howbeit 124 9 9 5–hd 5–2 3–½ 1–½ Cedillo 6.50 7 Captain Scotty 122 7 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 2–½ Gonzalez 1.40 3 Single Me Out 124 3 8 9–14 8–hd 7–hd 3–¾ Franco 16.00 8 See Through It 113 8 4 3–½ 2–1 2–1 4–¾ Pyfer 25.60 2 Oil Can Knight 124 2 7 6–1½ 6–3 6–1½ 5–hd Maldonado 5.70 6 Satchel de Ritches 120 6 2 4–1½ 3–hd 4–2 6–2 Desormeaux 24.30 10 Promise Nothing 122 10 6 8–1 9–11 8–½ 7–1¼ T Baze 21.40 5 Italiano 122 5 5 7–1 7–hd 9–12 8–½ Rispoli 6.60 4 Fratelli 122 4 3 2–hd 4–hd 5–hd 9–17 Prat 5.10 1 Golden Image 122 1 10 10 10 10 10 Flores 80.50 9 HOWBEIT 15.00 5.20 4.20 7 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 3.20 2.80 3 SINGLE ME OUT 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $573.40 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $21.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-3-8) $249.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-3) $127.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-3-8-2) Carryover $12,055 Winner–Howbeit B.c.4 by Secret Circle out of Emerlaude, by El Corredor. Bred by University of Kentucky (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $391,809 Daily Double Pool $29,353 Exacta Pool $263,717 Superfecta Pool $102,502 Trifecta Pool $156,806 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,630. Claimed–Howbeit by Little Red Feather Racing Stable, It Pays to Dream Racing Stable, Inc., Haramoto, Dan and Kawahara, . Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Captain Scotty by Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Promise Nothing by RadarRob Racing. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Claimed–Italiano by Joseph Besecker. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Fratelli by Slam Dunk Racing and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-9) paid $395.05. Pick Three Pool $72,003. HOWBEIT bobbled, broke out and bumped rival, tracked off the rail, closed in three wide outside rivals on the turn, chased the leader through the drive, then produced a late bid and bested the runner-up under a drive. CAPTAIN SCOTTY sped to the front, met challenger around the turn, cleared that foe near the eighth pole, led through the final furlong but was overtaken by the winner late. SINGLE ME OUT bobbled at the start, traveled off the pace, raced in the two path through the turn, rallied late and gained the show. SEE THROUGH IT broke out, chased three deep, bid outside on the turn, challenged in upper stretch but flattened in the final furlong. OIL CAN KNIGHT bobbled leaving the gate, tracked the pace from inside, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed bid. SATCHEL DE RITCHES chased the pace from between rivals, shifted in at the eighth pole then back out with a sixteenth to go and finished evenly. PROMISE NOTHING bumped leaving the gate, raced wide up the backstretch, took the turn four to five wide, angled out at the top of the lane and never threatened. ITALIANO chased two wide into the turn, three wide and outside a rival into the stretch, weakened and was not asked late. FRATELLI forwardly placed early and moved to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN IMAGE threw head, hopped and stumbled at the start, went three wide around the turn and was not persevered with. SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.54 48.56 1:13.12 1:36.93 1:48.48 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Clayton Delaney 124 7 3 4–½ 4–1 4–1 3–2½ 1–½ Cedillo 3.30 9 Mr. Brownstone 124 9 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–hd Valdivia, Jr. 10.40 8 Burnin Turf 124 8 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–2 Prat 6.30 3 Tropical Terror 124 3 9 9 9 9 7–½ 4–1 Smith 5.60 4 Carmelita's Man 124 4 6 8–5½ 7–1 6–1 6–1 5–½ T Baze 3.40 6 One Fast Bro 124 6 8 5–1½ 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–2 Fuentes 11.10 5 Kakistocracy 124 5 7 6–hd 8–1 7–½ 8–5 7–2¾ Van Dyke 5.40 1 Tizhotndusty 117 1 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 8–3¼ Pyfer 9.40 2 Hapi Hapi 122 2 5 7–hd 6–½ 8–1 9 9 Franco 42.60 7 CLAYTON DELANEY 8.60 4.80 3.60 9 MR. BROWNSTONE 11.60 7.00 8 BURNIN TURF 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $65.60 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $32.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-8-3) $75.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-8-3-4) $1,677.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-8) $91.85 Winner–Clayton Delaney Grr.g.4 by Grazen out of Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $317,133 Daily Double Pool $40,550 Exacta Pool $196,812 Superfecta Pool $71,376 Super High Five Pool $30,374 Trifecta Pool $119,312. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-9-7) paid $487.85. Pick Three Pool $57,534. CLAYTON DELANEY bumped leaving the gate, was rated just off the speed, went three wide into the stretch, rallied three deep in the final furlong and proved best late. MR. BROWNSTONE broke out a bit but came away quickest, crossed over early, angled in on the first turn, got pressured past the half-mile pole, inched away on the second turn, was challenged by a pair of rivals in the final furlong and yielded grudgingly. BURNIN TURF got bumped leaving the gate, raced up close. TROPICAL TERROR trailed the field to the far turn, advanced two then three wide around the far turn and produced a mild rally in the late stages. CARMELITA'S MAN raced outside a rival early then angled in and saved ground around the far turn and into the stretch, shifted out and went between rivals at the eighth pole and lacked further response. ONE FAST BRO bumped leaving the gate, tracked the pace outside rivals, raced outside another rival on the final turn, came three wide into the stretch and failed to rally. KAKISTOCRACY broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, was in tight between runners early, raced two wide into the stretch, tipped out and made no impact. TIZHOTNDUSTY pulled from inside on the first turn, settled into the stride after and remained inside to the stretch and faded. HAPI HAPI saved ground throughout and came up empty in the drive. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Monica Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.64 45.34 1:09.61 1:22.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Merneith 120 1 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–2¼ Maldonado 9.20 6 Golden Principal 120 5 3 1–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Smith 5.40 5 Qahira 120 4 4 4–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 3–1¼ Rosario 3.30 11 Biddy Duke 122 9 1 3–1 3–1 3–½ 4–1¾ Rispoli 21.60 8 Amuse 120 7 6 7–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1¼ Van Dyke 14.30 9 Proud Emma 122 8 8 8–1½ 7–hd 6–1 6–ns Franco 27.60 4 Hard Not to Love 120 3 9 9 9 9 7–4½ Hernandez 2.00 3 Fair Maiden 124 2 7 5–½ 6–1 7–½ 8–½ Gonzalez 4.90 7 Secret Keeper 120 6 5 6–hd 8–3½ 8–1 9 Cedillo 15.50 1 MERNEITH 20.40 9.20 5.80 6 GOLDEN PRINCIPAL 6.80 4.60 5 QAHIRA 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $104.60 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $47.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-11) $305.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $108.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-5-11-8) Carryover $3,269 Winner–Merneith B.f.4 by American Pharoah out of Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. Bred by China Horse Club (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud. Mutuel Pool $430,720 Daily Double Pool $41,850 Exacta Pool $200,956 Superfecta Pool $73,882 Trifecta Pool $128,964 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,283. Scratched–Bohemian Bourbon, Miss Stormy D, Pharoah's Heart. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-1) paid $153.70. Pick Three Pool $65,101. MERNEITH dueled with GOLDEN PRINCIPAL up the backstretch and around the turn, kicked clear at the top of the lane and drew away under some right-handed urging and strong handling late. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL dueled outside of MERNEITH into and around the turn, could not keep pace entering the stretch but stayed on well to prove second best. QAHIRA chased between rivals then got bumped by inner rival near the half-mile pole, continued outside that rival and two wide into the stretch, then finished willingly to gain the show. BIDDY DUKE attended the pace three deep into and around the turn, chased the top pair three wide into the drive and flattened to a minor award. AMUSE bumped lightly leaving the gate, chased off the inside then three deep, went four wide into the lane and weakened. PROUD EMMA chased widest up the backstretch, went five wide around the turn and lacked a response when called upon. HARD NOT TO LOVE steadied off heels early, was coaxed through the turn, came four wide into the stretch, moved out further in the lane and never threatened. FAIR MAIDEN rated behind the leaders from inside, drifted out and bumped rival near the half-mile pole, saved ground through the turn and tired. SECRET KEEPER broke out and bumped rival, entered the turn three wide then moved down to the two path and weakened. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.51 47.03 1:10.38 1:22.24 1:34.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Scarto 122 7 5 6–1½ 5–1 5–3 3–hd 1–½ Rispoli 1.90 7 Award Winner 122 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–2 2–1¼ Cedillo 4.20 1 Goalie 122 1 3 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ 5–2 3–¾ Prat 10.30 5 Heywoods Beach 122 3 7 5–½ 6–2 6–1 6–½ 4–1¼ T Baze 16.00 9 Restiany 122 6 8 8 7–hd 7–1 7–2½ 5–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 15.80 8 Indian Peak 124 5 4 4–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 6–½ Smith 6.80 11 Taishan 122 8 6 7–hd 8 8 8 7–1 Rosario 2.20 2 Encoder 124 2 2 2–1 3–½ 3–1 4–hd 8 Gutierrez 61.40 10 SCARTO 5.80 3.20 2.60 7 AWARD WINNER 3.80 3.40 1 GOALIE 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $56.40 $1 EXACTA (10-7) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-1-5) $25.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-7-1-5-9) $1,653.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-7-1) $29.80 Winner–Scarto Dbb.g.4 by Paynter out of Eagle Putt, by Pioneering. Bred by Halleywood Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $505,651 Daily Double Pool $104,684 Exacta Pool $300,102 Superfecta Pool $124,151 Super High Five Pool $29,921 Trifecta Pool $193,161. Scratched–Fivestar Lynch (IRE), King Theo, Mind the Gap. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-10) paid $66.55. Pick Three Pool $194,433. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-7-1-3/4/6/10) 1197 tickets with 4 correct paid $479.75. Pick Four Pool $752,268. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-9-7-1-3/4/6/10) 45 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,446.35. Pick Five Pool $556,979. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1-9-7-1-3/4/6/10) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $32,573.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $182,939. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $94,556. SCARTO raced four to three wide around the first turn, settled in mid-pack up the backstretch, went three then four wide around the second bend, closed through the final furlong and reeled in AWARD WINNER to get up late. AWARD WINNER sped clear and angled to the inside, responded when challenged by a pair of rivals on the far turn, inched away in upper stretch, led to deep stretch and was outkicked by the winner. GOALIE broke out and bumped leaving the gate, stalked the pace from inside to the stretch, finished willingly and gained third. HEYWOODS BEACH settled in the two path, entered the stretch a bit off the rail, angled out in the drive and also finished willingly for a minor award. RESTIANY (GB) was hard to ride for five furlongs, went two wide around the second bend, was floated out in the lane and improved position. INDIAN PEAK forwardly placed in the early going, bid three deep around the far turn and weakened in the lane. TAISHAN entered the clubhouse turn five wide then angled down to the three path, settled at the rear of the field outside a rival, exited the far turn three wide and made no impact. ENCODER bumped leaving the gate, stalked in the two path, bid between rivals around the far turn and faded in the stretch. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $208,867 Inter-Track N/A $1,098,170 Out of State N/A $9,649,721 TOTAL N/A $10,956,758