Horse racing newsletter: New Kentucky Oaks rankings are here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as stewards’ rulings only seem to be about one thing.

Before we get to some of our regular features, I thought it worth addressing the question I get asked more than any other recently. When will Santa Anita reopen to fans? The official answer is nobody knows. But, the unofficial answer is somewhere around April 1, just in time for the Santa Anita Derby.

Santa Anita has steadfastly stuck to the same (and most accurate) answer: when the Health Department says they can reopen. If it were up to the track, it would be open way before yesterday. Now, the fact that the county-owned Arboretum stayed open all during the pandemic is, shall we say in the gentlest of terms, interesting.

Here’s what you need to watch. The next big thing is when the COVID threat level drops from purple to red. This seems to be imminent. Then, race tracks need to be brought under the umbrella of sporting events and theme parks, which have to go-ahead starting April 1 if conditions continue to improve. Depending on the classification, the facility would be open from between 15-20% of capacity. This is where Santa Anita’s cavernous venue becomes a big plus. What wouldn’t Santa Anita give for 15% of capacity on a weekday card?

OK, that’s a long way of saying, Santa Anita should be open before too long. Now, how they decide who gets in and who doesn’t is still a matter of discussion. But, I would suggest signing up for every Santa Anita newsletter and marketing vehicle if you want to make that list.

Kentucky Oaks rankings

Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, catches up on a weekend of Kentucky Oaks preps. Naturally, he’s updated his Kentucky Oaks rankings. Louis, it’s your turn.

“ ’She was the best of four horses today.’ Yup, she sure was.

“As a watcher of trends, I commonly ask myself questions such as ‘How do field sizes translate from preps to the main event? Does it really matter?’

“Well, that’s a complicated question, of course. If you’re Serengeti Empress, and you can get out front and stay there, who cares about field size? Ask 2019 Oaks favorite Bellafina -- and you’ll get a different answer: it matters a lot, especially when you have to fully check up on the backstretch, and lose any shot at hitting the board.

“Or maybe you’re Abel Tasman, and trainer Bob Baffert has you ready to close, no matter the distance. The Baffert-trained Beautiful Gift came from well off the pace to overtake odds-on favorite Kalypso, also trained by Baffert, and the late-leading Moraz, the only horse not trained by Baffert in the four-horse field.

“I wrote last fall that I always include Baffert horses in my longer tickets; I won’t be, however, including any of the horses from Sunday’s Santa Ysabel in my top 10. I’ll wait for the Santa Anita Oaks in a month for that. If Beautiful Gift shows up in a serious way in the SA Oaks, she’ll be top 10, for sure. Near impossible to leave a Baffert- John Velazquez combo off any list; luckily, I have two months to finalize this list.

“I will, however, continue to include the Dallas Stewart-trained Will’s Secret, who has put back-to-back great two-turn performances at Oaklawn, first in the Martha Washington a month ago, and then this weekend in the Honeybee. She’s three-for-three since Dec. 20, and seems to improve with every race. As I’ve written before, don’t bet against Dallas Stewart with fillies: his Oaks win and two Breeders Cup Distaff wins more than qualify him as a top trainer of fillies.

“The other prep of the week was the Busher Invitational, run at a mile over one turn at Aqueduct in the Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens. Tell me if you’ve heard this story before: the lightly-raced Chad Brown trainee won. Her name is Search Results, and in only her second race, she stretched out to a mile and earned 50 Oaks points for the win. As I said on our podcast this week before the race, The Horse Racing Happy Hour, this is Brown’s best NY-based filly. I expect her to run in the Gazelle in April at Aqueduct, and if she can go the two turns and win, she’ll be amongst the three or so favorites for the Oaks. Javier Castellano, whose record at Gulfstream Park’s Championship meet has been less than stellar, led her to a perfect ride and path in the Busher. I expect him to stay on this filly, giving her a formidable trainer/ jockey combination.

“Clairiere, who topped the rankings last week, will stay at the top. Neither Search Results nor Beautiful Gift will move into the top 10 just yet. I don’t recognize the names of most of the past winners of the Busher, and Beautiful Gift besting three other horses simply doesn’t do it for me. Will’s Secret moves up to the 2 spot, as she has not only been terrific the last three, last year’s Oaks winner Shedaresthedevil also won the Honeybee, and with a lesser speed figure.

“The Oaks trail takes a week off this weekend; it comes back on March 27, with the win-and-in Fairground Oaks in New Orleans. I’ll be at the Bourbonette that day, at Turfway Park. See you in two weeks.

1. Clairiere (1)

2. Will’s Secret (8)

3. Malthaat (3)

4. Girl Daddy (4)

5. Dayoutoftheoffice (5)

6. Travel Column (6)

7. Kalypso (7)

8. Zaajel (8)

9. Wholebodemeister (9)

10. Mnasek (10)”

Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.

Stewards rulings

The California Horse Racing Board seems to have the routine down with timely posting of stewards’ minutes. And for that, we thank them.

--Jockey Abel Cedillo was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rules while aboard Maddie’s Mojito in the sixth race on Feb. 21. Cedillo used the crop more than six times. The jockey admitted he violated the rule. Maddie’s Mojito finished second by a neck.

--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $750 for violating the riding crop rules while aboard Tiz Vicious in the first race on Feb. 26. Figueroa used the crop more than six times. Tiz Vicious finished fourth in the race. It was Figueroa’s second violation the past 60 days.

--Apprentice jockey Jessica Pyfer was fined $1,000 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Malakai Moxie in the ninth race on Feb. 27. Pyfer used the crop more than six times. Malakai Moxie won the race by a head. It was Pyfer’s third violation in the past 60 days.

--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $1,000 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Malibu Mistress in the fifth race on Feb. 27. Figueroa used the crop more than six times. Malibu Mistress won the race by a nose. It was Figueroa’s third offense in the past 60 days.

--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $1,000 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Threearchbaymafia in the ninth race on Feb. 27. Rispoli acknowledged he used the crop seven times, one over the allowable limit. Threearchbaymafia finished second by a head. It was Rispoli’s third offense in the past 60 days.

Santa Anita review

It’s difficult to get fired up over a four-horse feature race but that’s what we got with the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It was also worth 50 Kentucky Oaks points to the winner. With three of the four horses running for Bob Baffert it was no surprise that he won. But, as happens occasionally, it was the “other Baffert” who won the race.

Favored Kalypso had the early lead but then faltered, giving up the lead to Moraz, running for Michael McCarthy. But rolling hard on the outside was Baffert’s Beautiful Gift, who got up at the end to win by a head.

Beautiful Gift paid $8.00 and $3.80. There was no show betting. Miraz was second followed by Kalypso and Heels Up.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “Well for Kalypso the distance has always been a little suspect, but the other filly stayed right on top of her and didn’t let her get away. I didn’t think Johnny was going to get there and all of a sudden that [filly] kicked in and [Beautiful Gift] is really [good]. We gave her some time she got real light on us. The further the better for her. I didn’t think she got there until I saw the super slow mo but I’m just happy that they ran well. … It’s nice to get these fillies, it’s all I have for the Oaks, so it’s fun.”

John Velazquez (winning jockey): “Bob’s other horse (Kalypso) was beaten and Michael’s (Moraz) was to the outside with [Umberto] Rispoli, I thought that was the horse to beat so I wanted to keep it as close as I could, so she didn’t have too much to make up to the wire. I had to steady a little at the quarter pole and it took me a little more time to get her to the outside. She was full of run and I was trying to keep her from getting dirt in her face but when Rispoli [on Moraz] pushed Joel [Rosario, aboard Kalypso] in, I had to take a hold of her. But she was able to overcome it. By the time I got her to the outside, I got her rolling and I was hoping she would get there before the wire and she did.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Biogio’s Rose Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Espresso Shot ($5.20)

Santa Anita (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Beautiful Gift ($8.00)

And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 7. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 21.75 44.49 1:09.05 1:15.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lavender 124 6 6 5–4 5–2½ 3–½ 1–2 Rispoli 4.40 2 Trouville 124 2 7 4–1 4–½ 5–2½ 2–½ Flores 6.80 6 Gallovie 124 5 2 3–2 3–1 4–½ 3–nk Prat 1.00 5 Cover Version 117 4 5 6–1 6–2½ 7 4–nk Centeno 12.20 3 Queen of the Track 124 3 1 1–1 1–2 1–1 5–½ Maldonado 29.30 8 Saburai 124 7 3 7 7 6–1 6–nk Rosario 4.40 1 Capital Heat 117 1 4 2–4 2–3 2–hd 7 Pyfer 10.20 7 LAVENDER (IRE) 10.80 4.60 2.80 2 TROUVILLE 6.60 3.20 6 GALLOVIE (GB) 2.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $33.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-5) $20.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-6-5-3) $721.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $35.40 Winner–Lavender (IRE) B.m.5 by Born To Sea (IRE) out of Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. Bred by Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $151,020 Exacta Pool $79,489 Superfecta Pool $35,134 Super High Five Pool $1,891 Trifecta Pool $58,690. Scratched–Jen's Battle. LAVENDER (IRE) steered to the inside on the backstretch, saved ground around the bend, rallied along the fence, took over mid-stretch and kicked clear under right-handed urging. TROUVILLE came away last in a clean beginning, tracked off the rail then outside a rival, angled four wide around the turn, five wide in upper stretch, rallied and got up for second. GALLOVIE (GB) chased from inside into the turn, came out on the bend and entered the stretch three wide, bid four wide and got edged for the place. COVER VERSION angled to the rail, swung five wide leaving the turn, raced seven wide in upper stretch and produced a mild rally. QUEEN OF THE TRACK away quickly to take control set the pace outside a rival then inched away into the turn, remained clear to the eighth pole then weakened late. SABURAI lacked early speed and settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and was a bit off the rail into the stretch, steered out in the drive and never threatened. CAPITAL HEAT up close early inside the pacesetter, chased foe into the turn then angled outside that rival on the bend, had aim on the leader approaching the eighth pole but flattened between late. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.35 49.26 1:14.31 1:26.74 1:39.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pawnee 122 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–4 1–5 Rispoli 1.00 6 Mama Superior 124 6 5 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 3–½ 2–½ Pereira 3.90 4 Varoma 122 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–1 3–½ Fuentes 8.90 5 Big Mama Sue 122 5 6 6 6 6 5–hd 4–nk Hernandez 14.40 3 Warren's Memorable 122 3 4 4–hd 5–1 5–½ 4–1 5–5½ Prat 4.40 1 Malibu Hannah 122 1 2 5–1 4–½ 3–½ 6 6 Cedillo 6.30 2 PAWNEE 4.00 2.80 2.40 6 MAMA SUPERIOR 4.00 2.80 4 VAROMA 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $29.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5) $10.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $15.10 Winner–Pawnee B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Holler, by Strong Hope. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, Richard A. and Bell, II, Thomas Ray. Mutuel Pool $237,218 Daily Double Pool $32,389 Exacta Pool $110,649 Superfecta Pool $35,558 Trifecta Pool $65,829. Scratched–none. PAWNEE set the pace with VAROMA to the outside, cleared rival past the seven-sixteenths, inched away around the turn then drew off under strong handling. MAMA SUPERIOR went four wide around the first turn, went up outside the top pair on the backstretch, chased three to four wide around the second bend and bested the rest. VAROMA pressed the pace from outside, chased the winner into the far turn, entered the stretch three wide and lost the place. BIG MAMA SUE settled at the back of the field, traveled off the inside then came out on the final turn and entered the lane five wide, asked in the drive but lacked the needed rally. WARREN'S MEMORABLE chased two wide to the stretch and also failed to rally. MALIBU HANNAH stumbled at the start, steadied briefly at the three-quarter pole, continued to stalk the pace from inside and remained there to the stretch then faded out of contention. THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.07 44.55 1:08.87 1:14.93 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Gidgetta 124 4 2 3–2 3–2 2–2 1–1¾ Prat 2.20 2 Rakassah 117 2 1 2–5 1–½ 1–2 2–1½ Pyfer 5.50 6 Nu Pi Lambda 124 6 5 5–2 5–2 3–½ 3–3¼ Smith 4.10 3 All Quality 124 3 4 4–1 4–hd 5–2 4–½ Rosario 2.60 5 Over Attracted 124 5 6 6 6 6 5–2¼ Rispoli 5.70 1 Quiet Secretary 122 1 3 1–hd 2–5 4–1 6 Cedillo 8.10 4 GIDGETTA 6.40 4.20 3.20 2 RAKASSAH (IRE) 6.20 4.20 6 NU PI LAMBDA 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $15.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3) $13.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $29.15 Winner–Gidgetta B.f.4 by Fast Anna out of Gidget Girl, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Jungle Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Jungle Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $203,282 Daily Double Pool $20,686 Exacta Pool $87,460 Superfecta Pool $24,215 Trifecta Pool $47,802. Scratched–Transporter. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-4) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $53,327. GIDGETTA stalked the top pair early, raced a bit off the rail through the turn, angled out in the lane, urged once right-handed mid-stretch and reeled in the leader with a sixteenth to go and drew clear under hand urging. RAKASSAH (IRE) stumbled at the start but recovered quickly, dueled outside of QUIET SECRETARY for command, shook free at the quarter pole, inched away in upper stretch but could not offer any resistance when challenged by the winner. NU PI LAMBDA raced off the pace, traveled two to three wide into the lane and finished willingly. ALL QUALITY settled along the fence, tipped out in upper stretch and could not rally. OVER ATTRACTED trailed the field through the early going, saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch and never threatened. QUIET SECRETARY dueled for the lead from inside into and around the turn, steadied briefly off the heels of RAKASSAH into the stretch and faded. FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ysabel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.95 48.13 1:12.69 1:38.21 1:44.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Beautiful Gift 120 1 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 3–6 1–hd Velazquez 3.00 5 Moraz 120 4 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–1½ 2–2¾ Rispoli 2.20 4 Kalypso 120 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–23 Rosario 0.70 3 Heels Up 120 2 4 4 4 4 4 4 Van Dyke 16.30 2 BEAUTIFUL GIFT 8.00 3.80 5 MORAZ 3.20 4 KALYPSO $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $30.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $11.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $9.25 Winner–Beautiful Gift B.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Sea Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Baoma Corp (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $271,502 Daily Double Pool $20,608 Exacta Pool $96,716 Trifecta Pool $53,734. Scratched–A Real Hero. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $22.30. Pick Three Pool $28,690. BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked inside then in the two path on the backstretch, moved back inside nearing the far turn, saved ground then came out into the stretch, surged late and nailed the runner-up on the line. MORAZ chased three wide around the first turn, pressed from outside on the backstretch, took over past the five-sixteenths pole, fought with KAYLPSO into the lane, put away that rival in upper stretch, inched away then got nailed at the wire. KALYPSO broke in a bit at the start, sped to the front in the two path then got pressured by MORAZ, lost the lead past the five-sixteenths, fought back from inside to upper stretch and flattened in the late stages. HEELS UP settled off the pace early while four wide on the first turn, raced in range to the far turn, came four wide into the stretch, eased in the drive and walked off. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 24.19 47.74 1:11.66 1:24.00 1:36.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sensible Cat 124 1 1 5–5 5–6 4–½ 1–1 1–2¾ Hernandez 4.90 4 Go Greta 124 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ Prat 16.00 3 Majestic Steps 124 3 4 3–1½ 3–3 3–1 3–2½ 3–1½ Rispoli 0.80 7 Polished Lady 117 6 6 6–2 6–2 6–4 5–2 4–½ Centeno 50.30 6 Derby Quest 122 5 7 7 7 7 7 5–1¾ Franco 99.30 2 Carpe Fortuna 124 2 3 4–½ 4–hd 5–5 4–4 6–11 Gutierrez 2.70 8 Absolute Scenes 124 7 5 1–1½ 1–5 1–hd 6–½ 7 Velazquez 7.50 1 SENSIBLE CAT 11.80 5.40 2.80 4 GO GRETA (GB) 10.40 4.40 3 MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $60.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $53.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7) $101.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-7-6) $2,395.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $72.40 Winner–Sensible Cat B.f.3 by Bluegrass Cat out of Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. Bred by C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $352,410 Daily Double Pool $44,860 Exacta Pool $186,564 Superfecta Pool $74,986 Super High Five Pool $6,278 Trifecta Pool $145,625. Scratched–Closing Remarks. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $64.00. Pick Three Pool $56,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-2-1) 873 tickets with 4 correct paid $167.55. Pick Four Pool $191,579. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-4-2-1) 339 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,133.55. Pick Five Pool $446,642. SENSIBLE CAT went two then three wide around the first turn and chased outside a rival, gained ground four then three wide on the second bend, struck the front in upper stretch and kicked clear in the furlong grounds. GO GRETA (GB) bumped leaving the gate, stalked from inside, tipped out on the second turn and headed rival at the quarter pole, took over shortly after and led into the stretch, lost command nearing the furlong grounds and held the place. MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) broke out and bumped rival then pulled early, settled into a stalking position outside a rival, ranged up three wide around the far turn, entered the lane two wide and could not match the top pair in the final furlong. POLISHED LADY brushed with inner rival at the start, tucked inside and saved ground around the turns, came out into the stretch and improved position. DERBY QUEST brushed at the start, saved ground throughout and passed tired rivals in the drive. CARPE FORTUNA hopped slightly at the start then pulled early, chased from inside then moved into the two path around the far turn and weakened. ABSOLUTE SCENES (IRE) pulled early and while clearing from outside, opened up a comfortable lead and showed the way up the backstretch, started to weaken around the second bend and clung to a short lead approaching the quarter pole, was overtaken soon after that marker and tired in the lane. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.67 46.51 59.26 1:12.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Traffic Stopper 126 4 2 4–½ 4–2 3–4½ 1–¾ Prat 1.80 6 Big Passion 116 6 4 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2¾ Ellingwood 26.80 5 Wicks and Chappies 119 5 3 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 3–3¼ Pyfer 0.80 2 Partyatthecapital 126 2 6 5–1 6–2 4–½ 4–3½ Flores 20.20 3 Bingos System 120 3 5 7–10 7–6 7–3½ 5–2¾ Maldonado 9.80 1 Sugar Moon 126 1 1 2–hd 3–hd 5–3 6–¾ Fuentes 15.20 8 Queen Larissa Jane 126 8 7 6–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 7–1½ Boulanger 48.70 9 Sweet Meg 118 9 8 8–hd 8–11 8–20½ 8–33 T Baze 36.70 7 Diana Prince 111 7 9 9 9 9 9 Centeno 82.90 4 TRAFFIC STOPPER 5.60 3.40 2.20 6 BIG PASSION 14.80 4.00 5 WICKS AND CHAPPIES 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $37.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $36.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-5-2-3) $641.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $31.05 Winner–Traffic Stopper B.f.4 by Cross Traffic out of Perched, by Into Mischief. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable, Cahee, E., Hedgecock, C., Hacker, G., Kaufman, M., Levine, J., Lorenzini,. Mutuel Pool $298,788 Daily Double Pool $25,256 Exacta Pool $203,782 Superfecta Pool $112,120 Super High Five Pool $6,719 Trifecta Pool $155,200. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $49.25. Pick Three Pool $79,727. TRAFFIC STOPPER stalked the top trio two wide into the turn, eased out and entered the lane three to four wide, collared the runner-up with a sixteenth to go and drove past. BIG PASSION vied three deep for command then dueled from quarter pole to the eighth pole, put away inner rival but could not hold off the winner. WICKS AND CHAPPIES vied for the lead between rivals, dueled with BIG PASSION from the quarter pole to the eighth pole and weakened in the late stages. PARTYATTHECAPITAL shuffled back between rivals at the start, chased from inside then in the two path exiting the turn and kept on for a minor award. BINGOS SYSTEM tracked off the inside, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and lacked further response. SUGAR MOON vied for the lead from inside to the five-sixteenths, started to weaken approaching the quarter pole and retreated in the stretch. QUEEN LARISSA JANE settled early then closed in four wide leaving the backstretch, moved to the three path around the bend and weakened. SWEET MEG dropped back early, raced in the two path then angled in on the turn and was never a factor. DIANA PRINCE off a bit slow to begin, lacked early speed, moved to the inside then came out into the stretch, eased through the lane and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.77 47.64 1:11.36 1:23.17 1:35.03 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 North County Guy 124 1 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Gutierrez 3.20 4 Border Town 122 4 7 7–1½ 7–2 6–hd 4–½ 2–¾ Prat 3.00 5 Brown Storm 124 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 2–hd 3–½ Velazquez 7.00 7 Mind the Gap 120 7 8 8–hd 8–hd 8–2 8–4 4–¾ Gonzalez 13.10 2 Next Shares 124 2 6 5–½ 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 5–nk Rispoli 3.20 9 Restrainedvengence 124 9 4 3–1 3–1 4–½ 5–1 6–1 Fuentes 6.70 3 Tiz Plus 124 3 3 4–½ 6–1 7–2 6–1 7–1 Rosario 8.70 6 Musawaat 122 6 5 6–½ 5–½ 5–1 7–½ 8–8 Valdivia, Jr. 53.60 8 Stirling Drive 124 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 Hernandez 50.40 1 NORTH COUNTY GUY 8.40 4.40 3.40 4 BORDER TOWN 4.20 3.20 5 BROWN STORM (CHI) 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $16.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-7) $90.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $50.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-5-7-2) Carryover $3,269 Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.6 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $375,237 Daily Double Pool $37,315 Exacta Pool $205,456 Superfecta Pool $92,599 Trifecta Pool $134,813 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,283. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-1) paid $46.85. Pick Three Pool $55,786. NORTH COUNTY GUY pressed the pace from inside, dueled around the second bend, cleared foe into the stretch and drew away under a hand urging and geared down nearing the wire. BORDER TOWN steadied between rivals at the three-quarter pole, chased two wide then angled in around the second turn, rallied up the fence and bested the rest. BROWN STORM (CHI) set the pace under pressure from inside, dueled with that rival into and around the far turn, lost contact with the winner entering the stretch and kept on to hold the show. MIND THE GAP went two to three wide around both turns and finished with late effort to earn a minor award. NEXT SHARES raced along the inside while in range, traveled a bit off the rail into the stretch, between foes at the eighth pole and could not offer the necessary response. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE stalked in the three path then chased four wide in the stretch and lacked a bid. TIZ PLUS stalked the pace outside a rival, steadied between past the three-eighth pole, lacked room behind rivals in the stretch and was not persevered with late. MUSAWAAT (GB) traveled mid-pack three wide or outside rivals, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. STIRLING DRIVE stumbled leaving the gate, angled in and tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside then came out into the stretch, moved out further in the drive and had little left. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.43 45.75 58.10 1:11.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Pray for My Owner 124 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–4¼ T Baze 5.60 5 Omg It's Jessica 124 5 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–4 2–ns Rispoli 1.90 1 Fi Fi Pharoah 124 1 4 6–6 3–1 3–2½ 3–2¾ Velazquez 2.90 8 So Very Smart 124 8 6 5–hd 4–½ 4–hd 4–1 Rosario 11.10 7 Our Miss Millie 124 7 7 7–1½ 7–2 5–2½ 5–7 Smith 4.20 6 Jeanne B 114 6 3 4–hd 5–1 6–3½ 6–1 Ellingwood 100.90 4 Striking Tigress 124 4 8 8 8 7–2½ 7–8 Franco 75.10 2 Miss Baylee 124 2 5 3–hd 6–1 8 8 Prat 6.00 3 PRAY FOR MY OWNER 13.20 5.40 3.60 5 OMG IT'S JESSICA 4.00 3.00 1 FI FI PHAROAH 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $77.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $23.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-8) $49.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-8-7) $1,474.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $54.30 Winner–Pray for My Owner Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Lanie Britt, by Hard Spun. Bred by Mark Cohen (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Mark Cohen. Mutuel Pool $325,303 Daily Double Pool $38,571 Exacta Pool $161,097 Superfecta Pool $71,759 Super High Five Pool $20,848 Trifecta Pool $112,420. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $58.10. Pick Three Pool $60,958. PRAY FOR MY OWNER sped to the front, set the pace with OMG IT'S JESSICA to the outside, cleared that rival in upper stretch and drew off under a drive. OMG IT'S JESSICA pressed the pace from outside, could not match the winner in the drive and lasted for second. FI FI PHAROAH chased the speed from inside, angled out on the turn, moved back to the two path into the stretch then came back out, finished willingly and missed the place. SO VERY SMART chased four deep or five wide early, took the turn four wide, angled in mid-stretch and never rallied. OUR MISS MILLIE sat off the pace, went five wide into the stretch and never threatened. JEANNE B tracked off the inside then three deep, between foes around the turn, two wide into the drive and weakened. STRIKING TIGRESS threw head and came away slowly, entered the turn two wide, came four wide into the lane, lugged in upper stretch and was never a factor. MISS BAYLEE chased outside a rival then between foes early, dropped back around the turn, checked leaving the bend, eased and steered out in the drive and walked off. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.50 45.75 1:10.46 1:16.76 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Invincibella 124 1 7 6–½ 6–2 4–1½ 1–½ Hernandez 5.60 9 Navy Queen 117 9 2 2–1 2–2 2–hd 2–1¼ Pyfer 17.60 2 Acai 124 2 3 3–1 3–hd 3–1½ 3–nk Gutierrez 5.60 5 Sophie Antoinette 124 5 6 4–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 4–½ Cedillo 21.50 7 Lady Noguez 124 7 9 9 8–½ 7–hd 5–1¼ Rispoli 2.10 4 Queen Stormborn 124 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 6–½ Fuentes 12.40 6 Gallantlystreaming 122 6 5 5–1 4–1½ 5–½ 7–½ Boulanger 61.30 8 Secret Square 124 8 8 8–3 9 9 8–ns Rosario 5.20 3 Ole Silver 117 3 4 7–½ 7–hd 8–2½ 9 Centeno 3.50 1 INVINCIBELLA (GB) 13.20 7.80 5.40 9 NAVY QUEEN 15.40 12.00 2 ACAI 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $100.20 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $132.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-2-5) $659.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-2-5-7) Carryover $13,086 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-2) $419.90 Winner–Invincibella (GB) B.m.5 by Kodiac (GB) out of Sahafh, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Whatton Manor Stud (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Sides, Clay. Mutuel Pool $355,718 Daily Double Pool $117,438 Exacta Pool $198,019 Superfecta Pool $107,273 Super High Five Pool $17,146 Trifecta Pool $151,740. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $160.35. Pick Three Pool $163,528. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-3-1) 1282 tickets with 4 correct paid $484.60. Pick Four Pool $813,588. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-1-3-1) 132 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,274.75. Pick Five Pool $566,390. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-1-4-1-3-1) 26 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,825.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,842. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $53,769. INVINCIBELLA (GB) tracked the speed from inside, tipped out into the stretch, angled out then rallied from outside and got up late. NAVY QUEEN pressed from outside then moved up to duel for command, chased the leader three wide into the stretch, came back and led briefly late and was edged by the winner. ACAI chased behind the top pair, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out in upper stretch, bid between mid-stretch and got outkicked. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE lugged out early crossing surfaces, chased between rivals and was crowded past the half-mile pole, angled five wide into the stretch and finished with a mild late bid. LADY NOGUEZ broke out and bumped rival lightly at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, went four to five wide around the turn, steered inward in the stretch then angled back out and finished willingly between late. QUEEN STORMBORN bobbled a bit at the start, set a pressured pace then dueled with NAVY QUEEN, cleared into the stretch and got caught in the final sixteenth. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) forced out by rival crossing surfaces early, chased outside a rival then four wide into the lane, angled in mid-stretch and flattened. SECRET SQUARE bumped from inside at the start, tracked off the rail then angled in on the turn, steered out in the stretch and never made an impact. OLE SILVER pulled up the backstretch, chased two then three wide around the turn, angled in upper stretch and lacked a rally. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $222,890 Inter-Track N/A $1,034,605 Out of State N/A $8,177,968 TOTAL N/A $9,435,463