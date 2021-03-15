Horse racing newsletter: TVG, Santa Anita make the right calls
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we learn Santa Anita is shaving a couple of days of racing.
I’ve pretty much turned over all television critiques to our excellent contributor Mike Tierney, but, in this case, I thought I would weigh in for praise for TVG. Yes, I know I’ve been critical of them in the past, as has Mike, but Saturday, there was a decision to be made and TVG (and Santa Anita) made it decisively.
Those of you watching the track feed saw TVG’s Britney Eurton doing a live interview with Robby Albarado, winning jockey aboard Swiss Skydiver in the Beholder Mile. Eurton throws Albarado a softball question:
Eurton: “You love this filly. You call her your girlfriend. How special is she to you?”
Albarado: “Well, I hit her once. I hope she still loves me.”
And this is where the small audience does an Oprah Winfrey after Meghan Markle said some in “the firm” were concerned on how dark skinned her yet unborn son Archie would be.
“What?”
This is where racing did good. We’ll let a TVG spokesman give its response.
“Interview aired live over the Santa Anita simulcast feed,” the spokesman said via text. “TVG taped and did not air due to concerns about the appropriateness of the content.”
Santa Anita had already aired it because it was live and they are 100% blameless for the comments. Live television is live television. Meanwhile in Santa Anita’s media relations department, which routinely tapes the TVG interviews for media quotes to supplement its own, things were immediately placed on high alert and the offensive quotes never even got to the transcription stage before they were killed. It was also scrubbed from archival material.
Albarado’s comment was most likely meant as a joke, ill-advised and just plain stupid as it was. Domestic violence is not a joke. Added is the fact that Albarado has a history. In 2011, he was charged with assaulting his wife and reached a plea in which he agreed to accepting a Class A misdemeanor for attempting to interfere with a witness. It carried two years of unsupervised probation.
In 2012, Albarado was convicted of fourth-degree wanton assault after an altercation with his then girlfriend. No jail time was associated with the conviction and it was overturned by an appellate court for improper comments by the prosecutor to the jury pool.
While it may seem as if we are making this about Albarado, that’s not the intent. The point is that TVG and Santa Anita, faced with making instantaneous decisions, both made the right move. And for that we applaud them.
By the way, things got even worse for Albarado when Santa Anita stewards gave him a three-day suspension on Sunday for his ride aboard Swiss Skydiver for raising his arm above his shoulder while striking the filly. Tentative days for the suspension are March 21, 26 and 27. Suspensions are routinely honored by different jurisdictions.
More Santa Anita
Starting this Friday, first post will be moving to 1 p.m. from 12:30 p.m. This is due to daylight savings time starting last Sunday. In addition, the two weeks after the Santa Anita Derby on April 3, racing will only be held Saturday and Sunday. That means no racing on April 9 and 16. The track says it’s doing it to give the turf course a rest. But, let’s be honest, if the horse population were strong enough to host two days of all dirt racing, they would still be going on those days.
Stewards’ rulings
The California Horse Racing Board has the timely posting of stewards’ minutes down to a science. Rumor has it that the barbs in this newsletter may have even helped that happen. But the credit belongs with the Board staff. It recently postponed its upcoming meeting from Wednesday to the following Tuesday (March 23). Nothing nefarious, likely an availability issue. And, the agenda, at seven items including public comment and closed session, is the shortest in memory. On to the rulings, which is more than just riding crop violations.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was suspended three days (March 12, 13 and 14) for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Brandothebartenter in the eighth race on Feb. 28. Rispoli used the riding crop more than six times, the allowable limit. The jockey had no excuse other than saying he miscounted. Brandothebartender finished third, a head behind the winner. Beause it was Rispoli’s fourth offense in the past 60 days, it resulted in a suspension.
--Owner Kevan Kynaston was restored to good standing after fulfilling a financial obligation to Equine Medical Center for $289. Kynaston had been barred from the track and other CHRB controlled premises on Dec. 6, 2020 after a ruling by Los Alamitos stewards.
--We covered this last week, but we’ll put it back in the rotation of rulings. Trainer Doug O’Neill was suspended for an adjusted 10 days (March 8-17) and fined $7,500 for a medication positive on Howbetit, who finished second in seventh race on Oct. 9, 2020. The substance found was Lidocaine, an analgesic or pain reliever. The original penalty was for 30 days but negotiated to 10 days, although O’Neill remains on probation for a year and will have to serve the remaining 20 days if he has another medication positive during that time.
--Trainer Roshan Charlton was fined $500 for a medication positive on Sunshine Elsie after a workout on April 4, 2020 at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center on April 4, 2020. The now 5-year-old mare with two lifetime starts had just worked in order to be removed from the Veterinarian List. The medication was Theophylline, a metabolite of caffeine.
--Exercise rider Hannah Leahey was fined $300 for using the riding crop during a morning workout on Feb. 8. Use of the crop is prohibited in the morning except for safety reasons. Leahey said she was unclear on use of the riding crop use in the morning. She admitted she was wrong and accepted the penalty.
--Jockey John Velazquez was suspended three days (March 14, 19 and 20) for his ride aboard Following Sea in the 11th race on March 6. Velazquez’s agent, Ron Anderson, later said the jockey plans to appeal the decision, so it will not take place on the dates listed. The stewards believed that while aboard Following Sea, the jockey and horse crossed over four paths without sufficient clearance to make contact with another horse. Following Sea was moved from second to third after an inquiry. Velazquez admitted he made a mistake and took responsibility. The appeal was designed to get the penalty dates away from major stakes days.
RIP, Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman, who made his mark in harness racing in California, died on Saturday at age 53. He had been battling cancer for a year. Steve and his wife Kathie had one of the bigger stables at Cal Expo in Sacramento, where Steve not only trained horses but also was the driver. He won several driving and training titles. He also ran a stable in Minnesota when Cal Expo wasn’t in season. The track honored him before Saturday’s first race. For more on this horseman, check out this news release by Mark Ratzky. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
There was one stakes on Sunday’s card, the $100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going six furlongs on the turf. It wasn’t much of a race as Leggs Galore broke on top and was never headed, winning by 2 ¼ lengths. The 4-year-old filly won her fifth straight race, all on the turf. Her first two races, and eighth and 10th, were on the dirt.
Leggs Galore paid $4.60, $2.60 and $2.20. Bella Vita was second followed by Sadie Bluegrass, Nardini, Pulpit Rider, Sapphire Kid and Scarlet Heat.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “This race, she really started to remind me of Enola Gray the way she won today. I gave Ricky [Gonzalez] the option, I just told him to play the break, if they wanted to come get her she could rate, she’s done it before, but I mean she broke like a rocket and there was no looking back.”
Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “She’s just so special, she’s so fast and talented. You can do whatever you want with her. Phil said she’s rated before, so I had options but the way she broke, there was only one way, just keep on going. She was so relaxed, she was looking around, her ears were pricked, just having fun out there. I was just a happy passenger.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-breds 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Excellent Timing ($3.30)
Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Leggs Galore ($4.60)
A final thought
And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 14.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 38th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.49 48.48 1:13.41 1:25.91 1:38.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sensemaker
|121
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|9.50
|4
|Play Chicken
|121
|4
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|3.00
|5
|DQ–Goldini
|121
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|Fuentes
|1.50
|3
|Swift as I Am
|121
|3
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|5–½
|5–1
|4–2½
|Prat
|2.20
|6
|My Summer Dream
|121
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–8
|Franco
|28.80
|2
|Mr. Pickles
|121
|2
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|7.90
|1
|SENSEMAKER
|21.00
|7.00
|4.60
|4
|PLAY CHICKEN
|3.80
|2.60
|3
|SWIFT AS I AM
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$41.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5)
|$18.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$58.70
Winner–Sensemaker B.g.3 by Street Sense out of Empress Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Bonne Chance Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $179,680 Exacta Pool $98,009 Superfecta Pool $31,875 Trifecta Pool $56,827. Scratched–none. DQ–#5 Goldini–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th.
SENSEMAKER vied for the lead early then cleared around the turn, set all the pace to the stretch, responded when challenged from outside and held gamely under right-handed urging. PLAY CHICKEN broke in and bumped rival, vied between rivals early then outside SENSEMAKER, dropped back to stalk that rival around the first turn, bid outside in the stretch but could not summon the needed late kick. GOLDINI showed early speed three deep then let the top pair go to the front, angled to the rail around the first turn, waited for room two wide exiting the far turn, shifted to the inside in upper stretch and lacked room along the fence through the final furlong. SWIFT AS I AM sandwiched between rivals at the start, reserved in the early stages near the inside, saved ground into the lane, was impeded by GOLDINI and forced to check in upper stretch, moved off the rail and finished late energy. MY SUMMER DREAM showed brief speed outside a trio of rivals then dropped back and angled from four wide down to the two path on the first turn, tracked outside a rival then came three wide into the lane and lacked a rally. MR. PICKLES broke out and bumped rival at the start, trailed the field early while under a hold, traveled off the inside, three then four wide on the far turn and weakened. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED GOLDINI FROM THIRD TO FOURTH FOR CROSSING OVER WITHOUT SUFFICIENT CLEARANCE AND IMPEDING SWIFT AS I AM IN UPPER STRETCH, COSTING SWIFT AS I AM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.08 46.28 58.69 1:11.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Starship Chewbacca
|126
|6
|1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|0.40
|4
|Luckys Last Stand
|118
|4
|2
|1–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–5
|Pereira
|3.60
|2
|Shotgun Rider
|118
|2
|6
|6
|4–2
|4–9
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|8.00
|5
|Fly Buddy Fly
|122
|5
|3
|4–1½
|3–4
|3–3
|4–10
|Figueroa
|5.60
|3
|Dancing in Paris
|115
|3
|4
|2–hd
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–10
|Centeno
|56.00
|1
|Sting Like a Bee
|119
|1
|5
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Boulanger
|71.70
|6
|STARSHIP CHEWBACCA
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|LUCKYS LAST STAND
|3.40
|2.20
|2
|SHOTGUN RIDER
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$37.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$3.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-5)
|$0.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)
|$3.55
Winner–Starship Chewbacca B.g.4 by U S Ranger out of Visual Treat, by Bertrando. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Howard L. Zucker. Owner: Starship Stables. Mutuel Pool $200,752 Daily Double Pool $33,811 Exacta Pool $127,631 Superfecta Pool $77,932 Trifecta Pool $106,808. Scratched–none.
STARSHIP CHEWBACCA away quickest from outside, chased then attended the pace four deep, vied three deep around the turn, dueled outside of the runner-up in the final furlong and proved best. LUCKYS LAST STAND sped to the front, dueled outside of DANCING IN PARIS then vied between rivals around the turn, dueled with the winner down the stretch and but had to settle for second best. SHOTGUN RIDER off a bit slow to begin, angled outside early, chased four then three wide into the lane, drifted to the inside and gained the show. FLY BUDDY FLY chased outside the leader then moved up three deep, vied between rivals around the turn, lost contact with the top pair in upper stretch, tipped out at the eighth pole and weakened. DANCING IN PARIS broke in at the start, went up to duel from inside, could not keep pace nearing the turn, dropped back around the bend drifted out in the lane and tired. STING LIKE A BEE broke awkwardly, chased off the rail, drifted out and checked at the five-sixteenths, exited the bend four wide and had little left.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.03 45.69 58.76 1:12.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|K P Kan Do
|123
|4
|2
|4–½
|3–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Gonzalez
|3.30
|5
|Sweetheart
|119
|5
|7
|7
|6–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|5.30
|7
|Vicious Velma
|119
|7
|6
|6–1
|7
|4–½
|3–½
|T Baze
|38.60
|6
|Consider Me Gone
|116
|6
|1
|5–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|4–4
|Pyfer
|2.90
|2
|Avisse
|123
|2
|5
|3–1½
|5–1½
|6–1
|5–1½
|Pereira
|4.40
|3
|Circle of Honor
|123
|3
|4
|2–2
|2–½
|7
|6–1½
|Cedillo
|4.70
|1
|Purda Vita
|123
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|5–hd
|7
|Prat
|5.10
|4
|K P KAN DO
|8.60
|4.60
|3.60
|5
|SWEETHEART
|6.20
|5.00
|7
|VICIOUS VELMA
|12.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$25.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-6)
|$116.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$165.55
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-7-6-2)
|Carryover $2,778
Winner–K P Kan Do Ch.f.3 by Kantharos out of It's Not Over, by Sky Mesa. Bred by McCauley Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $248,653 Daily Double Pool $23,929 Exacta Pool $151,228 Superfecta Pool $58,419 Trifecta Pool $89,440 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,639. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $32.20. Pick Three Pool $50,419.
K P KAN DO chased off the rail, closed in three wide through the turn, took over in upper stretch and kicked clear. SWEETHEART trailed the field early, entered the bend three wide, exited four wide, rallied and gained the place. VICIOUS VELMA settled outside rivals, traveled four to five wide around the turn and got outkicked for the place. CONSIDER ME GONE tracked between foes up the backstretch then outside rivals on the turn, came four wide into the lane, drifted inward and needed more late. AVISSE stalked two wide into the turn, angled to the fence around the bend, moved out and went between rivals in upper stretch, floated in by CONSIDER ME GONE and weakened. CIRCLE OF HONOR was closest in pursuit early, chased two wide through the turn, three wide in upper stretch and weakened. PURDA VITA took control from inside, showed the way saving ground around the turn, clung to a short lead into the stretch then gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.93 44.67 57.05 1:09.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Hot Box
|121
|2
|4
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|28.30
|3
|Found My Ball
|123
|3
|6
|4–½
|3–½
|3–3½
|2–3¼
|Gutierrez
|0.50
|1
|Alpine Thunder
|123
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|3–nk
|Figueroa
|20.60
|4
|Rocktillyoudrop
|123
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–½
|4–2¾
|Prat
|4.80
|6
|Theluteismine
|121
|6
|2
|5–1
|5–½
|4–½
|5–1½
|Hernandez
|5.50
|7
|My Man Bags
|123
|7
|1
|3–1
|4–2
|5–1
|6–4
|Fuentes
|27.80
|5
|Crossword
|123
|5
|5
|6–8
|6–2
|7
|7
|T Baze
|10.20
|2
|HOT BOX
|58.60
|12.20
|7.80
|3
|FOUND MY BALL
|2.40
|2.20
|1
|ALPINE THUNDER
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$154.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$62.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4)
|$96.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-1-4-6)
|$2,517.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$147.90
Winner–Hot Box Dbb.g.3 by Heat Shield out of Heat Exposure, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jeff Ganje. Mutuel Pool $272,840 Daily Double Pool $26,758 Exacta Pool $163,724 Superfecta Pool $66,660 Super High Five Pool $12,193 Trifecta Pool $105,882. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $44.45. Pick Three Pool $32,098.
HOT BOX broke in and bumped rival, vied for the lead from inside then cleared outside foes, showed the way into the stretch along the inside, kept to task with right-handed encouragement and held in the closing moments. FOUND MY BALL crowded between rivals and steadied early, chased from inside then came off the rail into the lane, drifted in some mid-stretch then rallied but was too late. ALPINE THUNDER bumped from outside in the beginning, traveled off the rail then moved inside leaving the backstretch, swung out into the stretch and nailed ROCKTILLYOUDROP for the show honors. ROCKTILLYOUDROP bumped leaving the gate, jumped the track crossing surfaces and came in a bit, pressed between then chased two wide around the turn and got nailed for the show. THELUTEISMINE had brief speed then checked early, fought with the rider pulling up the backstretch, angled to the inside and saved ground around the turn and lacked further response. MY MAN BAGS off alertly from outside vied three deep then chased the leader up the backstretch from outside, lost ground around the turn and weakened. CROSSWORD stumbled, broke in and bumped rival, chased three then two wide while outside a rival around the turn, then had little left for the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.89 45.60 1:10.56 1:23.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Lulumaru
|115
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–3
|1–1
|Ellingwood
|4.50
|6
|Eternal Endeavour
|122
|6
|3
|4–½
|4–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|3.20
|4
|Madame Barbarian
|124
|4
|5
|5–½
|5–2½
|3–5
|3–11
|Prat
|0.70
|3
|Tiz Toffee
|122
|3
|2
|2–1
|3–1
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Franco
|6.40
|2
|Todos Santos
|120
|2
|4
|3–2
|2–1½
|5–2½
|5–¾
|Figueroa
|42.20
|5
|Majestic Diva
|113
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Pyfer
|19.60
|1
|LULUMARU
|11.00
|5.20
|2.40
|6
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|4.40
|2.20
|4
|MADAME BARBARIAN
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$330.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$16.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-3)
|$6.14
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$12.60
Winner–Lulumaru B.m.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Maracuya, by Big Brown. Bred by Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Gardner, Richard N. and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $241,127 Daily Double Pool $26,937 Exacta Pool $144,326 Superfecta Pool $71,037 Trifecta Pool $113,618. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $330.10. Pick Three Pool $52,786. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-2-1) 334 tickets with 4 correct paid $483.65. Pick Four Pool $211,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6-4-2-1) 33 tickets with 5 correct paid $11,370.35. Pick Five Pool $436,323.
LULUMARU showed speed from inside then lugged out early, steered back inward and set the pace in the two path through the turn, kicked clear from rival around the turn, urged right-handed through lane maintaining a clear lead, drifted out late and held safely. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) tracked off the inside, checked off heels when TODOS SANTOS shifted out at the five-sixteenths, split foes then came three wide into the stretch, floated out by the winner late and finished well for second. MADAME BARBARIAN allowed to settled in the early going, moved inside and saved ground to the stretch, summoned a mild rally but needed more late. TIZ TOFFEE floated out by the leader early, chased outside a rival then got floated out again at the five-sixteenths, exited the turn four wide and got bumped into the lane and could not rally. TODOS SANTOS stumbled leaving the gate, sent to press the pace from inside, lost contact with the leader then shifted out at the five-sixteenths, dropped back around the turn, drifted and bumped outside rival into the stretch and tired. MAJESTIC DIVA went three wide into the turn, angled in around the bend and was never a factor.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Irish O'Brien Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.94 44.37 56.08 1:08.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Leggs Galore
|124
|7
|1
|1–4
|1–3½
|1–4
|1–2¼
|Gonzalez
|1.30
|2
|Bella Vita
|124
|2
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–2
|2–2¼
|Prat
|1.70
|4
|Sadie Bluegrass
|122
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–½
|3–hd
|Pena
|5.80
|1
|Nardini
|122
|1
|6
|6–2
|5–1
|4–2½
|4–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.40
|5
|Pulpit Rider
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–1½
|Hernandez
|11.90
|7
|Sapphire Kid
|122
|6
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–1½
|6–2¼
|Pereira
|10.60
|6
|Scarlet Heat
|120
|5
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–½
|7
|Van Dyke
|51.70
|8
|LEGGS GALORE
|4.60
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|BELLA VITA
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|SADIE BLUEGRASS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$31.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-4-1)
|$4.46
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-4-1-5)
|$93.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-4)
|$6.70
Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.4 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $467,617 Daily Double Pool $35,516 Exacta Pool $237,023 Superfecta Pool $103,752 Super High Five Pool $12,873 Trifecta Pool $150,583. Scratched–Cassie Belle.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-8) paid $211.95. Pick Three Pool $53,319.
LEGGS GALORE broke quickly from the far outside, cleared and crossed over into the two path, held a comfortable lead through the turn and into the stretch a bit off the rail, urged right-handed in the lane and won easily. BELLA VITA stalked from inside then a bit off the rail into the drive, failed to threaten the winner in the late stages but was clearly second best. SADIE BLUEGRASS chased in the two path through the turn, could not summon the needed response in the final furlong but stayed on to hold the show. NARDINI tracked the pace from inside, saved ground around the turn and missed the show. PULPIT RIDER off a bit slow to begin, unhurried in the beginning and angled to the two path, found the rail around the turn and trailed the field from inside to the stretch, moved off the inside and improved position. SAPPHIRE KID stalked outside a rival, two to three wide around the turn and could not rally. SCARLET HEAT settled outside a rival, entered the stretch three to four wide and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.08 45.67 58.08 1:10.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Mucha Woman
|110
|2
|2
|3–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|1–ns
|Centeno
|9.60
|5
|Respectfully
|121
|5
|3
|2–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|Hernandez
|1.40
|8
|Dancing Dana
|121
|7
|1
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|3–2
|Cedillo
|3.70
|1
|Shanghai Sunrise
|121
|1
|7
|6–1
|4–½
|3–1½
|4–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.70
|3
|Agreetodisagree
|121
|3
|5
|5–hd
|7
|5–1½
|5–4½
|Gutierrez
|4.40
|6
|Yellow Dress
|121
|6
|4
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–2¾
|Espinoza
|5.50
|4
|Oscar Nod
|112
|4
|6
|1–hd
|2–hd
|7
|7
|Ellingwood
|17.60
|2
|MUCHA WOMAN
|21.20
|8.20
|4.60
|5
|RESPECTFULLY
|3.20
|2.20
|8
|DANCING DANA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$55.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$32.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-1)
|$38.58
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-8-1-3)
|$1,569.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8)
|$46.15
Winner–Mucha Woman Dbb.f.3 by Empire Way out of Black Bird Rock, by Flower Alley. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Leandro Mora. Owner: GNO Racing Club, Aldabbagh, Omar, Branch, William and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $337,514 Daily Double Pool $43,776 Exacta Pool $185,137 Superfecta Pool $84,225 Super High Five Pool $10,283 Trifecta Pool $123,583. Scratched–Royal Blend.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-2) paid $82.70. Pick Three Pool $50,160.
MUCHA WOMAN up close early inside the top pair, chased those rivals around the turn, lost ground around the bend and moved out into the two path, angled out in the stretch then came back to the inside, rallied late and won the bob. RESPECTFULLY dueled outside of OSCAR NOD early, vied between past the five-sixteenths pole, held a short lead over DANCING DANA through the stretch and got nailed at the wire by MUCHA WOMAN from inside. DANCING DANA stalked the speed from outside, bid three deep or four wide on the turn, challenged RESPECTFULLY through the stretch and lacked lacked the needed final kick to get by. SHANGHAI SUNRISE off a bit slow to begin, chased from inside then angled out on the turn, steered out further in the lane and finished evenly. AGREETODISAGREE tracked outside a rival or two wide into the turn, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and lacked a serious bid. YELLOW DRESS tracked well off the inside, went five wide around the turn and weakened. OSCAR NOD dueled with RESPECTFULLY then vied with rivals from inside around the turn, could not keep up into the stretch and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.12 45.13 57.28 1:09.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Anna Fantastic
|124
|6
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4¼
|Maldonado
|1.50
|4
|Sofi's Gold
|124
|4
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|4.30
|9
|Shylock Eddie
|124
|8
|4
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Franco
|13.00
|2
|Peace Pipe
|117
|2
|7
|8
|8
|8
|4–½
|Pyfer
|13.70
|3
|Bella D
|124
|3
|6
|7–2½
|6–½
|5–hd
|5–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.50
|8
|Vella
|115
|7
|3
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–1½
|6–nk
|Centeno
|31.30
|6
|Sweet Rafaela
|124
|5
|5
|5–½
|7–2
|6–½
|7–2¼
|Cedillo
|10.40
|1
|Pushing Sixty
|124
|1
|8
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–1
|8
|Gutierrez
|6.70
|7
|ANNA FANTASTIC
|5.00
|3.00
|2.60
|4
|SOFI'S GOLD
|4.80
|3.40
|9
|SHYLOCK EDDIE
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$73.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$11.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-9-2)
|$44.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-9-2-3)
|$1,103.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-9)
|$46.65
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-5)
|$20.60
Winner–Anna Fantastic B.f.4 by Cyclotron out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Headley, Karen and Matson Racing. Mutuel Pool $389,231 Daily Double Pool $116,472 Exacta Pool $195,667 Superfecta Pool $79,319 Super High Five Pool $11,803 Trifecta Pool $134,084. Scratched–Away From the Sun.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-7) paid $45.90. Pick Three Pool $224,866. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-2-5) paid $13.05. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/8-2-5/7) 3434 tickets with 4 correct paid $143.40. Pick Four Pool $645,282. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-3/8-2-5/7) 87 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,789.35. Pick Five Pool $431,965. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-2-1-3/8-2-5/7) 19 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,281.68. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $223,414. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $181,922.
ANNA FANTASTIC dueled inside of VELLA to the stretch, kicked clear in the lane and drew off. SOFI'S GOLD forwardly placed to the inside of the top pair, lost ground around the turn and remained inside to the stretch, finished willingly and bested the rest. SHYLOCK EDDIE chased outside a rival then two to three wide into the stretch, angled out and earned the show. PEACE PIPE trailed the field up the backstretch, went two wide into the turn, came out around the bend and entered the stretch four to five wide, produced a mild rally and filled out the superfecta. BELLA D settled off the pace, went outside rivals on the turn, exited the bend three wide and failed to threaten. VELLA dueled for the lead from outside to the stretch, drifted out at the top of the lane and lost contact with the winner, drifted out a bit further and weakened. SWEET RAFAELA stalked the leaders from between rivals to the stretch and could not rally. PUSHING SIXTY stalked the pace from inside, saved ground into the drive and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$120,702
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$950,040
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,628,855
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$8,699,597
