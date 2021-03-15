Horse racing newsletter: TVG, Santa Anita make the right calls

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we learn Santa Anita is shaving a couple of days of racing.

I’ve pretty much turned over all television critiques to our excellent contributor Mike Tierney, but, in this case, I thought I would weigh in for praise for TVG. Yes, I know I’ve been critical of them in the past, as has Mike, but Saturday, there was a decision to be made and TVG (and Santa Anita) made it decisively.

Those of you watching the track feed saw TVG’s Britney Eurton doing a live interview with Robby Albarado, winning jockey aboard Swiss Skydiver in the Beholder Mile. Eurton throws Albarado a softball question:

Eurton: “You love this filly. You call her your girlfriend. How special is she to you?”

Albarado: “Well, I hit her once. I hope she still loves me.”

And this is where the small audience does an Oprah Winfrey after Meghan Markle said some in “the firm” were concerned on how dark skinned her yet unborn son Archie would be.

“What?”

This is where racing did good. We’ll let a TVG spokesman give its response.

“Interview aired live over the Santa Anita simulcast feed,” the spokesman said via text. “TVG taped and did not air due to concerns about the appropriateness of the content.”

Santa Anita had already aired it because it was live and they are 100% blameless for the comments. Live television is live television. Meanwhile in Santa Anita’s media relations department, which routinely tapes the TVG interviews for media quotes to supplement its own, things were immediately placed on high alert and the offensive quotes never even got to the transcription stage before they were killed. It was also scrubbed from archival material.

Albarado’s comment was most likely meant as a joke, ill-advised and just plain stupid as it was. Domestic violence is not a joke. Added is the fact that Albarado has a history. In 2011, he was charged with assaulting his wife and reached a plea in which he agreed to accepting a Class A misdemeanor for attempting to interfere with a witness. It carried two years of unsupervised probation.

In 2012, Albarado was convicted of fourth-degree wanton assault after an altercation with his then girlfriend. No jail time was associated with the conviction and it was overturned by an appellate court for improper comments by the prosecutor to the jury pool.

While it may seem as if we are making this about Albarado, that’s not the intent. The point is that TVG and Santa Anita, faced with making instantaneous decisions, both made the right move. And for that we applaud them.

By the way, things got even worse for Albarado when Santa Anita stewards gave him a three-day suspension on Sunday for his ride aboard Swiss Skydiver for raising his arm above his shoulder while striking the filly. Tentative days for the suspension are March 21, 26 and 27. Suspensions are routinely honored by different jurisdictions.

More Santa Anita

Starting this Friday, first post will be moving to 1 p.m. from 12:30 p.m. This is due to daylight savings time starting last Sunday. In addition, the two weeks after the Santa Anita Derby on April 3, racing will only be held Saturday and Sunday. That means no racing on April 9 and 16. The track says it’s doing it to give the turf course a rest. But, let’s be honest, if the horse population were strong enough to host two days of all dirt racing, they would still be going on those days.

Stewards’ rulings

The California Horse Racing Board has the timely posting of stewards’ minutes down to a science. Rumor has it that the barbs in this newsletter may have even helped that happen. But the credit belongs with the Board staff. It recently postponed its upcoming meeting from Wednesday to the following Tuesday (March 23). Nothing nefarious, likely an availability issue. And, the agenda, at seven items including public comment and closed session, is the shortest in memory. On to the rulings, which is more than just riding crop violations.

--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was suspended three days (March 12, 13 and 14) for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Brandothebartenter in the eighth race on Feb. 28. Rispoli used the riding crop more than six times, the allowable limit. The jockey had no excuse other than saying he miscounted. Brandothebartender finished third, a head behind the winner. Beause it was Rispoli’s fourth offense in the past 60 days, it resulted in a suspension.

--Owner Kevan Kynaston was restored to good standing after fulfilling a financial obligation to Equine Medical Center for $289. Kynaston had been barred from the track and other CHRB controlled premises on Dec. 6, 2020 after a ruling by Los Alamitos stewards.

--We covered this last week, but we’ll put it back in the rotation of rulings. Trainer Doug O’Neill was suspended for an adjusted 10 days (March 8-17) and fined $7,500 for a medication positive on Howbetit, who finished second in seventh race on Oct. 9, 2020. The substance found was Lidocaine, an analgesic or pain reliever. The original penalty was for 30 days but negotiated to 10 days, although O’Neill remains on probation for a year and will have to serve the remaining 20 days if he has another medication positive during that time.

--Trainer Roshan Charlton was fined $500 for a medication positive on Sunshine Elsie after a workout on April 4, 2020 at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center on April 4, 2020. The now 5-year-old mare with two lifetime starts had just worked in order to be removed from the Veterinarian List. The medication was Theophylline, a metabolite of caffeine.

--Exercise rider Hannah Leahey was fined $300 for using the riding crop during a morning workout on Feb. 8. Use of the crop is prohibited in the morning except for safety reasons. Leahey said she was unclear on use of the riding crop use in the morning. She admitted she was wrong and accepted the penalty.

--Jockey John Velazquez was suspended three days (March 14, 19 and 20) for his ride aboard Following Sea in the 11th race on March 6. Velazquez’s agent, Ron Anderson, later said the jockey plans to appeal the decision, so it will not take place on the dates listed. The stewards believed that while aboard Following Sea, the jockey and horse crossed over four paths without sufficient clearance to make contact with another horse. Following Sea was moved from second to third after an inquiry. Velazquez admitted he made a mistake and took responsibility. The appeal was designed to get the penalty dates away from major stakes days.

RIP, Steve Wiseman

Steve Wiseman, who made his mark in harness racing in California, died on Saturday at age 53. He had been battling cancer for a year. Steve and his wife Kathie had one of the bigger stables at Cal Expo in Sacramento, where Steve not only trained horses but also was the driver. He won several driving and training titles. He also ran a stable in Minnesota when Cal Expo wasn’t in season. The track honored him before Saturday’s first race. For more on this horseman, check out this news release by Mark Ratzky. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

There was one stakes on Sunday’s card, the $100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going six furlongs on the turf. It wasn’t much of a race as Leggs Galore broke on top and was never headed, winning by 2 ¼ lengths. The 4-year-old filly won her fifth straight race, all on the turf. Her first two races, and eighth and 10th, were on the dirt.

Leggs Galore paid $4.60, $2.60 and $2.20. Bella Vita was second followed by Sadie Bluegrass, Nardini, Pulpit Rider, Sapphire Kid and Scarlet Heat.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “This race, she really started to remind me of Enola Gray the way she won today. I gave Ricky [Gonzalez] the option, I just told him to play the break, if they wanted to come get her she could rate, she’s done it before, but I mean she broke like a rocket and there was no looking back.”

Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “She’s just so special, she’s so fast and talented. You can do whatever you want with her. Phil said she’s rated before, so I had options but the way she broke, there was only one way, just keep on going. She was so relaxed, she was looking around, her ears were pricked, just having fun out there. I was just a happy passenger.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-breds 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Excellent Timing ($3.30)

Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Leggs Galore ($4.60)

And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.