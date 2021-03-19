Horse racing newsletter: Want a piece of Secretariat?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Rob Henie offers up a handicapping lesson.

Before we get to the good stuff, something came across my desk that was too interesting not to share with you folks.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is offering “an unusually large example of ‘race-worn’ chestnut hair removed from the mane of legendary thoroughbred racehorse Secretariat.…”

First of all, if you have to explain that Big Red was a legendary thoroughbred, then that person probably couldn’t care less.

But, that’s not all. It gets better. Most hair samples offered in the past, according the news release, were removed from the horse long after the horse had retired to Claiborne Farm for stallion duty. But not this one.

The hair is said to have all the authentication that it’s real. Here’s part of the description.

“The circle of hair, which roughly measures 3½″ in diameter, was hand removed by Ray DeStefano of Murty Brothers Horse Transportation, after he loaded the horse onto a van bound for Belmont Park, Secretariat’s brief residency before retiring to Claiborne Farm in Paris, Kentucky. The hard plastic case the hair is presented in is original to its three-year-long exhibition at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame (NMRHOF), where it was displayed as part of the Ride On! exhibit from May 2006 until December 2009.”

The current bid is $1,331 although the auction site lists the estimated value at $15,000. There are a few days left if you want to bid.

So, let’s play this out. What would you do with this Secretariat hair other than making it look like something you pulled off the top of the shower drain and put in a plastic case?

I harken back to a great 2010 documentary “Tabloid” by the renowned filmmaker Errol Morris. (His stuff is always great.) The story is too complex and unbelievable to recount here, but it ends with the subject getting her dog cloned by a Korean scientist. Yes, it’s possible.

So, what if the winning bidder of the Secretariat hair were to extract the DNA and create a cloned Secretariat? First of all, the live cover requirement would preclude this new horse from ever running, but wouldn’t he make a great attraction at one of the breeding farms?

“Come one, come all, an exact living replica of the great Secretariat.”

OK, I’m guessing I’m too far off the rails.

The one thing I’m struggling with: Is this creepy or cool?

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the ninth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a maiden special weight at a mile on the turf, 3-year-olds. For the most part, we prefer to side with runners either debuting over this distance, which typically shows that they’re fit and well meant at first asking, or, the horse who was given a shorter assignment in the debut, and now is sent longer in the second try. So, debut or second try, if you compare it to those who’ve already had opportunities to run long such as AIRMAN, four chances going two turns on the turf, or ENOUGH NONSENSE, who’s also had multiple opportunities to run long to no avail as well as MAN FRIDAY. Yet, these types of runners who’ve failed going long will inevitably take play, as many handicappers like to back what they know and what they can see. It means a few decent efforts going long is simply good enough for many players to continue to back, but we rarely will condone that type of horse. Top selection would be NO FOOLERY HERE (#5). He comes off his debut, a good fourth, and what we really liked was his ability to take on another in what we call ‘mid-pack duel,’ while coming out victorious. Down the lane he eyeballed another, dueled with another, beat that one, then came after the leaders, just a head back from the third-place finisher. It proved he could challenge another horse and pass him, which is what he was trying to do with the third-place horse. He’s returned with four works, now given more ground, Flavien Prat returns, spotted to move forward off the debut experience. SPECIAL MISSION (#6) ran just fine in his debut going three-quarters, and never mind Umberto Rispoli moving to another, as Giovanni Franco has been riding well for Richard Baltas of late, and now with more ground and four works to his credit, he too is given more ground. The slight move up in class isn’t much, negated as well by the room he possesses to move forward with the added distance and experience. After all, he was in need of the race sprinting against $50,000 types, when he very well is a maiden special weight type of horse going long, as we see here Saturday.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-6-2-7

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1

“Negative Notes:

“7 Batukhan — Debut last August at Deauville was nice, and any horse showing ability on the Parisian circuit, arguably the toughest in the world, has to have at least a touch of ability.

“First Timers:

“2 Lalalandhellraiser — One of two for Gallagher in here, the other with Smith, but we prefer this one, a son of Flintshire with the typical slow drills for a turf route debut for Paddy.

“4 Granada Flavor — Here’s the other Gallagher first timer, with Smith riding, but remember, just because a higher-profile jock rides one of the two horses for a barn, it doesn’t necessarily mean this one is the more well meant horse, as oftentimes a trainer will ask the higher-profile jock to ride and teach, preparing for future outings.

“TOP PICK: NO FOOLERY HERE (#5 4-1 Prat)

“SECOND CHOICE: SPECIAL MISSION (#6 20-1 Franco)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

The feature Friday was an allowance/optional claimer for older horses going 6½ furlongs on the turf. Chasin Munny went to the front and never gave up the lead and won by three-quarters of a length.

“He’s a nice little horse,” trainer Mark Glatt told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I thought maybe they’d go a little faster, but whatever the case, it looked like he was doing it pretty easy. He ran a big race off the layoff (an allowance win) and he’s now run two really good races here. If there was a third condition allowance, we’d run in it, but I think he deserves a chance to run with stakes horses, the way he’s won these two races.”

Chasin Munny paid $8.80, $4.20 and $3.20. Thanks Mr. Eidson was second and Ghoul finished third, followed by Restiany, Commander and Sash. Juan Hernandez was the winning jockey.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s card is OK as far as things go, with one stakes race and one allowance/optional claimer. The interesting thing is how racing secretary Chris Merz is trying to offer as many racing opportunities as possible, especially for some groups that are having trouble filling races.

So, Merz went back to a race that hasn’t been run at Santa Anita for a few years. There are two races that are claimers for 4 and up, non-winners of two. Nothing unusual, but Merz has opened them up to 3-year-olds regardless of record. Filling 3-year-old races for horses that have won a race at this point of the year is difficult. So, this is a solution. Once again, Merz is showing why is he is one of the top young racing secretaries in the country.

OK, the feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes for older horses going 1½ miles on the turf. It’s one of two races on the card that utilizes part of the old downhill turf course (the other is also 1½ miles.) The favorite, at 6-5, is United for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. He has won seven of 17 lifetime, including four of his last six. He’s probably best remembered by just getting beat by Bricks And Mortar in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2019 at Santa Anita.

There are two horses in the field of five at 5-2, Masteroffoxhounds (Richard Baltas, Umberto Rispoli) and Say The Word (Phil D’Amato, Mike Smith). Masteroffoxhounds is coming off a win in the Grade 2 San Marcos at 1¼ miles. Say The Word, winner of the Grade 1 Northern Dancer at Woodbine last year, finished a distant 11th in the Pegasus World Cup Turf this year. Post is around 3:55.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 7, 6, 8, 8, 5, 7, 12.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No.3 Gabby Hayes (10-1)

Gabby Hayes is 10-1 off a head bob win last out under Jessica Pyfer for trainer Steve Miyadi. Risked again for a tag, Steve moves the horse up a level. I will take 10-1 here versus the 4-5 odds-on favorite, even though Prat and Peter Miller are teaming up. Gate-to-wire will be the strategy.

Friday’s result: Autisms World went to the lead early but couldn’t keep up with the winner and rallied to finished third.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“We start off our weekly writeup with a friendly reminder that first post each live race day has been moved to 1:20 p.m. PDT.

“Saturday is a solid program with 70 horses entered in a nine-race card, which includes a trio of maiden special weight races, a featured allowance race, and Pick Six, Late Pick 5 and Late Pick 4 sequences with good-quality, competitive fields.

“The feature is the eighth, an allowance for filly and mare sprinters. The 5-year-old mare Dr. Wysong was last seen on Feb. 21 in the Spring Fever Stakes at Santa Anita, finishing a fast-closing third against California-bred stakes company. In against easier opponents Saturday, the Isidro Tamayo trainee is the likely favorite. Other main contenders in Saturday’s feature include speedy mare Ana Lisa, who won at this condition three weeks ago and, as a California-bred, can still win at this level once more. This Is The One, coming off a maiden win for white-hot trainer Steve Specht, faces winners for the first time and is a new shooter to the allowance conditions while Sheza Girly Girl possesses back-class and would be a major player if she can produce her best effort. Nine fillies and mares are entered.

Advertisement

“The eighth of nine races Sunday is the feature, a first-level allowance for colts and geldings. Eel Point makes his first start off the claim for Doug O’Neill and enters the race coming off a runaway win in which he earned a career-high Beyer speed figure (85). Two starts ago, he finished behind Let’s Rejoyce, who also enters in this race for Golden Gate leading trainer Jonathan Wong. Both appear to be the horses to beat.

“The seventh race on Sunday also caught my eye. Gallant Guy has hit the board in five of his first six career starts but is finishing behind good horses. It’s just a matter of time before he breaks his maiden. Exceed Speed Limit, a second-time starter, finished a quarter of a length behind Gallant Guy for second last time out and could improve with a race under his belt. Andy Mathis starts Minehunter and Tribal Nation and both should be respected. Minehunter moves north from Southern California and makes his first start for Mathis. Tribal Nation cuts back from a route to a sprint (my favorite handicapping angle; horses are really fit when they make this move) and is out of a broodmare who has produced a couple of stakes-caliber sprinters. Mystic Traveler makes his second start for trainer Specht, who posts strong numbers with maiden second-time starters, and firsters Governor Arthur and Messiah The Great are new shooters to this maiden special weight condition. It’s a good betting race.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

9:20 Fair Grounds (1): $100,000 Crescent City Oaks, La.-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Australasia (2-5)

11:20 Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Cicada Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Save (6-5)

12:42 Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Costa Rising Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: No Parole (8-5)

1:12 Fair Grounds (9) $100,000 Crescent City Derby, La-breds 3-years-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Who Took The Money (5-2)

1:42 Fair Grounds (10): $150,000 Tom Benson Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Dailika (3-1)

1:48 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pacific Gale (2-1)

2:12 Fair Grounds (11): Grade 2 $400,000 New Orleans Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Owendale (9-5)

2:43 Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $300,000 Muniz Memorial Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Colonel Liam (3-1)

3:14 Fair Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Clairiere (2-1)

3:44 Fair Grounds (14): Grade 2 $1-million Louisiana Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Favorite: Golani Brigade (5-2)

3:52 Oaklawn (10): $150,000 Gazebo Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cazadero (9-5)

4:25 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: United (6-5)

5:25 Sam Houston (4): $100,000 Spirit of Texas Stakes, Tex-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Good Judgment (2-1)

5:55 Sam Houston (5): $100,000 Star of Texas Stakes, Tex-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Direct Dial (4-5)

6:25 Sam Houston (6): $100,000 Groovy Stakes, Tex-breds 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bobby Brinkley (5-2)

6:55 Sam Houston (7): $100,000 Richard King Turf Stakes, Tex-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Sunlit Song (6-5)

7:25 Sam Houston (8): $100,000 Bara Lass Stakes, Tex-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Happy Sailor (9-5)

7:55 Sam Houston (9): $100,000 San Jacinto Turf Stakes, Tex-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite:

8:25 Sam Houston (10): $100,000 Yellow Rose Stakes, Tex-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ima Discreet Lady (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 6 Favorite Fly (8-1)

He has a competitive figure for Saturday’s endeavor from all three career efforts with everything factored in (trouble @ track variant). He finished a solid fourth when facing a strong group for the level 21 nights ago. In that event, this runner got slightly fractious before bobbling inward at the gate opening to lose almost a length of ground and his early racing momentum. With a less-than-stellar journey to overcome, this gelding did finish fairly well on his own to light the superfecta placing followed by a solid gallop out through the turn. He’ll need to break with his rivals with the hope that his strong finishing kick clicks in and shines.

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 19. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 39th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 24.06 47.96 1:11.45 1:23.97 1:36.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cargo 123 5 3 2–1½ 2–2 2–4½ 2–2½ 1–¾ Prat 0.30 7 Big Coupe 123 7 5 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2½ 3–½ 2–nk Van Dyke 13.90 4 Hail Freedom 123 4 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 3–3¾ Cedillo 4.60 3 Bukayo 123 3 2 4–1 4–1½ 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ T Baze 7.20 6 Whiskey Talk 116 6 4 3–½ 3–½ 4–½ 5–3 5–2¾ Pyfer 19.10 1 Armaveer 123 1 7 7 7 6–1 6–2½ 6–3¼ Flores 38.30 2 Catfish Charlie 123 2 6 6–1½ 6–hd 7 7 7 Franco 59.10 5 CARGO 2.60 2.10 2.10 7 BIG COUPE 5.80 3.60 4 HAIL FREEDOM 2.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3) $5.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-4-3-6) $76.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $13.30 Winner–Cargo B.g.3 by Point of Entry out of Jade With Envy, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $242,427 Exacta Pool $70,334 Superfecta Pool $36,179 Super High Five Pool $4,450 Trifecta Pool $51,927. Scratched–none. CARGO bobbled at the start, tracked closest to the leader to the leader a bit off the rail or two path, came three wide into the stretch, drew alongside the leader and cleared late. BIG COUPE tracked in the two path then went outside a pair of rivals into the stretch, dove to the inside with a sixteenth to go and got up for second. HAIL FREEDOM sped to the front and crossed to the inside, controlled the pace through the early stages, coaxed two wide leaving the far turn, put to right-handed urging in the lane and got outfinished by the top pair. BUKAYO stalked the speed from inside to the stretch and went evenly late. WHISKEY TALK stalked outside a rival then two or three wide, chased between foes in upper stretch and lacked a serious bid. ARMAVEER came away slowly and took a bit to settle into strides, settled at the back of the pack and moved off the inside, traveled three wide into the drive and proved no menace. CATFISH CHARLIE was off slow to begin, reserved in hand along the inside, saved ground into the stretch and was never a factor. SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.89 47.44 1:11.82 1:37.58 1:44.30 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Conquest Cobra 122 2 1 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ 1–1 Prat 0.90 3 Impression 122 3 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–5½ Cedillo 3.10 5 Fabozzi 122 5 4 3–1½ 4–4 4–5 3–1 3–¾ Hernandez 1.90 4 Leprino 113 4 5 4–½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–5 4–1¼ Pyfer 11.90 1 Super Classic 122 1 3 5 5 5 5 5 Franco 49.10 2 CONQUEST COBRA 3.80 2.40 2.10 3 IMPRESSION 2.80 2.10 5 FABOZZI 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $5.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $5.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $4.00 Winner–Conquest Cobra B.g.9 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Stateliness, by Silver Deputy. Bred by McKathan Bros. (FL). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $101,486 Daily Double Pool $23,058 Exacta Pool $41,662 Trifecta Pool $38,782. Scratched–none. CONQUEST COBRA pressed the pace from inside, headed rival leaving the backstretch, dueled around the far turn, inched ahead in upper stretch and edged clear late. IMPRESSION stumbled leaving the gate, set the pace outside of CONQUEST COBRA, dueled with that rival through the far turn, battled through the stretch but flattened a bit in the final sixteenth. FABOZZI stalked off the inside, asked at the quarter pole, failed to find the needed late kick but stayed on to secure the show. LEPRINO bobbled leaving the gate, pulled between rivals into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then took closer order up the backstretch, went three to four wide into the drive and could not offer the needed response. SUPER CLASSIC trailed the field early from inside, came out into the stretch and never threatened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.51 46.98 1:11.79 1:25.04 1:38.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hard Metal 123 2 3 2–2½ 2–3½ 2–4½ 2–2 1–1½ Rispoli 1.90 8 Royal Orb 123 6 4 4–1½ 3–hd 3–3 3–11 2–ns Franco 3.20 7 Simmer Down 120 5 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–1 1–½ 3–16 Maldonado 3.00 2 Sky Navigator 123 1 2 3–1 4–4 4–6½ 4–7 4–16 Pereira 3.20 6 Best Dance 123 4 7 5–½ 5–½ 5–4 5–5½ 5–14 Flores 85.10 5 Racing Ace 123 3 5 6–20 6 6 6 6 T Baze 29.00 9 Sleep Over 114 7 6 7 dnf Centeno 11.70 3 HARD METAL 5.80 3.20 2.20 8 ROYAL ORB 4.00 2.60 7 SIMMER DOWN 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $8.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-7-2) $5.07 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-7-2-6) $527.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-7) $14.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-4) $4.20 Winner–Hard Metal B.c.3 by Hard Spun out of Elemental Metal, by Smart Strike. Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $290,901 Daily Double Pool $10,696 Exacta Pool $159,048 Superfecta Pool $81,679 Super High Five Pool $3,454 Trifecta Pool $102,552. Scratched–Short Rib, Stone's River. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $7.05. Pick Three Pool $37,493. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $1.90. HARD METAL angled to the inside early then back out into the two path on the first turn, chased the leader through the early stages then took aim two wide into the drive, bid outside nearing the furlong grounds and pulled clear under a drive. ROYAL ORB went four then three wide around the clubhouse turn, exchanged bumps with inside rival near the five-eighths pole, came three wide into the stretch, dug in late and got up for the place. SIMMER DOWN sped to the front and angled to the inside around the first turn, set all the pace to the stretch, held a short lead approaching the eighth pole, relinquished command soon after and got nailed for the place. SKY NAVIGATOR raced along the inside then two wide on the first turn, traveled in mid-pack and bumped with outside rival near the five-eighths, entered the far turn along the fence then exited two wide and could not rally. BEST DANCE steadied off heels while angling in on the first turn, settled inside then came two wide into the drive, eased in the stretch and walked off. RACING ACE coaxed between rivals on the first turn then dropped back, stayed off the rail to the stretch then got eased in the drive and walked off. SLEEP OVER broke out, dropped back quickly, angled in entering the first turn, eased early on the backstretch and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.90 44.15 1:07.99 1:14.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Chasin Munny 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–¾ Hernandez 3.40 4 Thanks Mr. Eidson 122 4 3 2–1½ 2–2 2–3 2–¾ Maldonado 3.90 3 Ghoul 124 3 5 5–3 5–2 4–½ 3–¾ Prat 3.60 2 Restiany 122 2 6 6 6 6 4–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 8.50 6 Commander 122 6 2 3–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 5–½ Rispoli 2.40 5 Sash 124 5 4 4–1 3–hd 5–½ 6 Cedillo 5.70 1 CHASIN MUNNY 8.80 4.20 3.20 4 THANKS MR. EIDSON 4.00 2.80 3 GHOUL (BRZ) 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-2) $15.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $21.30 Winner–Chasin Munny Ch.c.4 by Munnings out of In My Time, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hailey, James and Wood, Philip J.. Mutuel Pool $220,686 Daily Double Pool $25,820 Exacta Pool $105,360 Superfecta Pool $36,936 Trifecta Pool $60,530. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $24.60. Pick Three Pool $15,192. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $6.05. CHASIN MUNNY away quickly from the inside, set the pace with THANKS MR. EIDSON alongside, maintained a short lead to the stretch, urged left-handed in the lane and held gamely to the wire. THANKS MR. EIDSON prompted the pace from outside to the stretch, put to right-handed urging at the top of the lane, kept the pressure on the winner through the final furlong, switched to the left-hand late and could not get by. GHOUL (BRZ) raced off the pace, entered the turn a bit off the rail, exited three wide then moved out four wide in upper stretch and gained ground late. RESTIANY (GB) settled early, saved ground around the bend, moved out a bit and split foes near the sixteenth pole and improved position. COMMANDER (FR) stalked the top pair outside a rival or two wide through the turn and into the stretch, chased three wide in upper stretch and flattened. SASH (GB) stalked the speed from inside through the bend and flattened in the furlong grounds. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.27 45.45 1:10.25 1:16.74 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Stella Noir 123 7 3 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 1–hd Maldonado 3.10 4 American Heights 123 4 2 2–hd 3–1 2–hd 2–1½ Espinoza 7.60 2 Sharapova 123 2 6 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ Rispoli 3.80 7 Lady Aces 123 6 5 7 6–½ 6–2½ 4–½ Prat 3.60 1 Stressed 123 1 1 1–½ 2–1 3–1½ 5–5 Gutierrez 2.20 6 Caparegime 123 5 4 5–1½ 4–½ 5–1 6–1¾ Hernandez 11.40 3 Assignation 123 3 7 6–3 7 7 7 Flores 51.00 8 STELLA NOIR 8.20 4.60 3.20 4 AMERICAN HEIGHTS 7.40 4.20 2 SHARAPOVA 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $53.00 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-7) $39.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-7-1) $794.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $71.30 Winner–Stella Noir Ch.f.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Guadalupe High, by Cuvee. Bred by Wayne Detmar, Gene Voss, KeithDesormeaux & Rose Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Rose Hill Farm (Ocampo), Desormeaux, J. Keith, Detmar, Wayne and Voss, Gene A.. Mutuel Pool $249,729 Daily Double Pool $24,981 Exacta Pool $128,462 Superfecta Pool $50,505 Super High Five Pool $4,165 Trifecta Pool $79,375. Scratched–Just Distorted. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-8) paid $37.95. Pick Three Pool $44,171. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1/3/4-1-8) 944 tickets with 4 correct paid $77.70. Pick Four Pool $96,041. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-1/3/4-1-8) 2793 tickets with 5 correct paid $110.30. Pick Five Pool $358,196. STELLA NOIR stalked widest up the backstretch, took the turn three then four wide, rallied outside the top trio and nailed the runner-up on the line. AMERICAN HEIGHTS up close early outside the leader, raced three deep around the turn and three to four wide into the stretch, gained the lead inside the eighth pole but got nailed at the wire. SHARAPOVA went up to press from inside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, held a short lead with a furlong to go but got outkicked in deep stretch. LADY ACES unhurried off the rail, moved to the two path then angled out and came four wide into the lane, tipped out in upper stretch and finished with a mild response. STRESSED set the pace with rivals on both sides, dueled around the turn in the two path, vied between rivals in the lane and flattened out in the final sixteenth. CAPAREGIME stalked off the rail then steered to the two path entering the turn, remained two wide to the stretch and weakened. ASSIGNATION chased the speed from inside to lane and faded. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.16 47.26 1:11.80 1:24.21 1:36.59 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Disko Fever 123 2 1 2–2 2–2 1–½ 1–2½ 1–½ Gutierrez 1.00 1 Big Stretch 123 1 6 6 6 6 5–hd 2–1¼ Rispoli 7.20 4 Michalska 123 4 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 3–hd Hernandez 14.60 5 Big Beauty 123 5 5 5–2½ 5–½ 5–½ 3–½ 4–4½ Prat 2.10 3 St Helena 123 3 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 4–hd 5–3¼ Cedillo 12.20 6 Super Game 123 6 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 6 6 Desormeaux 8.70 2 DISKO FEVER 4.00 2.60 2.20 1 BIG STRETCH 5.40 3.40 4 MICHALSKA 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-5) $8.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $18.55 Winner–Disko Fever Ch.f.3 by Tom's Tribute out of Disko Dasko (FR), by Country Reel. Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $268,796 Daily Double Pool $30,320 Exacta Pool $111,544 Superfecta Pool $38,280 Trifecta Pool $69,158. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-2) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $36,067. DISKO FEVER showed early speed then took back to allow SUPER GAME to take control, switch outside that rival and applied pressure on the backstretch, moved up on even terms then inched ahead around the final turn, cleared into the stretch, led through the final furlong and held over the runner-up. BIG STRETCH saved ground through both turns, angled out entering the stretch, rallied and bested the rest. MICHALSKA stalked outside a rival then came three wide into the drive and held the show. BIG BEAUTY sat off the pace through the early stages, angled out into the stretch, could not summon the needed rally and missed the show. ST HELENA in range of the leaders along the inside, tipped out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped SUPER GAME just inside the eighth pole and weakened. SUPER GAME sped to the front and vied outside of DISKO FEVER briefly before clearing and crossing over to the inside, set the pace with that rival applying pressure up the backstretch, lost command near the five-sixteenths, chased inside to the stretch, got bumped by ST HELENA just past the eighth pole and faded. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.08 46.29 1:11.66 1:24.59 1:37.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gov From Above 119 2 3 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Centeno 8.50 3 Coalinga Road 126 3 2 4–2½ 4–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3¼ Rispoli 1.80 1 Autisms World 126 1 1 1–½ 2–1½ 4–2 4–5½ 3–½ Hernandez 5.40 4 Clayton Delaney 126 4 4 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–5 Cedillo 1.50 5 Lightning Fast 126 5 5 6 6 5–½ 5–3½ 5–21 Pereira 6.00 6 Hapi Hapi 126 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 6 Desormeaux 20.80 2 GOV FROM ABOVE 19.00 7.40 5.40 3 COALINGA ROAD 3.40 2.60 1 AUTISMS WORLD 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $50.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $27.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $42.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $82.60 Winner–Gov From Above Dbb.g.4 by Govenor Charlie out of Celestial Being, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Edward C. Allred. Mutuel Pool $209,785 Daily Double Pool $25,665 Exacta Pool $91,314 Superfecta Pool $34,545 Trifecta Pool $59,012. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $72.45. Pick Three Pool $37,138. GOV FROM ABOVE raced between rivals into the first then in the three path, moved up to duel with the leader on the backstretch then inched ahead and cleared at the seven-sixteenths, vied two wide with rivals past the quarter pole, drifted to the inside in upper stretch and edged clear. COALINGA ROAD went three deep or four wide into the first turn, angled to the inside leaving that bend, went between rivals and bumped into the far turn, bid between the at the quarter pole, fought with the winner in the drive and got outkicked in the late stages while clearly second best. AUTISMS WORLD sped to the front in the two path, dueled with the winner near the inside, chased that rival past the half-mile marker, swung out leaving the far turn and kept on to earn the show. CLAYTON DELANEY went four deep or five wide into the first turn, moved in a path around the bend, settled off the inside, bid three deep at the quarter pole but weakened in the late stages. LIGHTNING FAST stumbled leaving the gate, raced off the rail then came three to four wide into the drive and was never a factor. HAPI HAPI leaned back at the start to come away a bit slow, was fanned 5deep into the first turn, traveled six then five wide around that turn, chased outside a rival then drifted out into the stretch, eased in the lane and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.31 47.06 1:11.48 1:23.92 1:36.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Standing O 116 7 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 1–2 1–1½ Pyfer 3.90 2 Big Flint 123 2 2 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 2–ns Fuentes 4.10 1 Blue Star 123 1 7 7 7 6–½ 5–½ 3–nk Prat 4.50 6 Warrens Candy Man 123 6 6 4–1 4–2 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd Hernandez 3.20 5 Circleofchampions 123 5 4 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–1¾ Rispoli 4.60 4 Gordy's Boy 123 4 5 6–2 6–2½ 7 7 6–hd Pereira 27.20 3 Alexander's Dream 123 3 3 5–½ 5–½ 5–2 6–1 7 Maldonado 5.30 7 STANDING O 9.80 4.80 3.80 2 BIG FLINT 4.80 4.00 1 BLUE STAR 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $109.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $33.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-6) $35.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-6-5) $768.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $59.65 Winner–Standing O B.g.3 by Acclamation out of Dixie Dame, by Dixie Chatter. Bred by Ali Nilforushan (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Ali Nilforushan. Mutuel Pool $257,560 Daily Double Pool $64,984 Exacta Pool $123,705 Superfecta Pool $51,640 Super High Five Pool $9,869 Trifecta Pool $83,216. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $56.55. Pick Three Pool $107,415. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2-2-7) 877 tickets with 4 correct paid $311.55. Pick Four Pool $357,886. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-2-2-7) 135 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,335.15. Pick Five Pool $236,176. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/3/4-1-8-2-2-7) 37 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,956.22. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $134,786. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $212,775. STANDING O sped to the front and steered inside to take control of the rail, showed the way along the inside into the stretch and stayed clear under right-handed encouragement. BIG FLINT stalked along the inside, hugged the rail into the stretch, then rallied up the fence to gain the place. BLUE STAR dropped back early, saved ground into the lane, moved into the two path then finished well between rivals in the closing moments. WARRENS CANDY MAN went four wide into the first turn then angled into the two path, stalked outside a rival to the far turn, asked at the quarter pole, finished evenly and got bothered by CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS in the final strides. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS was closest in pursuit while not too far of the inside, took aim two wide into the stretch, took an awkward step and shifted out late and got passed for minor placings. GORDY'S BOY raced off the pace while outside a rival, traveled two wide around the far turn, moved out at the top of the lane and proved no menace. ALEXANDER'S DREAM was tight between rivals into the first turn, moved to the inside and settled off the pace, remained inside then angled off the rail on the second bend, drifted inward approaching the eighth pole and lacked further response. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $81,590 Inter-Track N/A $823,762 Out of State N/A $4,975,312 TOTAL N/A $5,880,664

