Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Horse racing newsletter: Life Is Good out of Kentucky Derby

A horse and jockey
Life Is Good and jockey Mike Smith won the $300,000 San Felipe Stakes on March 6 at Santa Anita Park.
(Benoit Photo)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Hot Rod Charlie for making a date in Louisville on May 1.

The big news Saturday was not Hot Rod Charlie winning the Louisiana Derby but Life Is Good will miss the Santa Anita Derby and the Kentucky Derby. The presumptive top horse in the barn of trainer Bob Baffert had a bullet work over six furlongs Saturday morning and Baffert even told Ed Golden of Santa Anita that he worked “perfectly.”

But when the horse got back to the barn, Baffert noticed something was off in his hind end.

Advertisement

“He came back to the barn after the work and was off when he turned,” Baffert told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form. “We have to do more tests on him. It’s nothing obvious, but he’s out of the Santa Anita Derby.”

While Baffert initially just said the horse would not be in the Santa Anita Derby, he later amended it to include the Kentucky Derby on May 1. Even if the injury were deemed to be very minor, it would be an enormous challenge for a horse to go at Churchill Downs if they missed any training a mere five weeks before the big race.

Elliott Walden, of owner WinStar Farm, was pretty clear on what happened.

“Out for few months,” Walden said in a text to Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation. “Off left hind. Going to see Dr. [Larry] Bramlage this week.”

Advertisement

The injury, on the surface, is not thought to be career threatening, pending further veterinary examination. Life Is Good had 60 Kentucky Derby qualifying points and would have qualified for the Kentucky Derby if he were healthy and able to go to post.

So, while one Southern California horse leaves the Derby trail, another puts himself in Louisville. Hot Rod Charlie went right to the front of the Louisiana Derby and showed incredible grit down the stretch and even pulled away at the end to win by two lengths.

I wrote about Hot Rod Charlie before the Robert Lewis Stakes. To read, just click here.

Hot Rod Charlie runs for trainer Doug O’Neill, but in the Louisiana Derby he was listed as being under the care of Leandro Mora, O’Neill’s longtime assistant. O’Neill is just ending a medication suspension, meaning his horses had to be shifted to another trainer. Joel Rosario was the rider.

Advertisement

The Kentucky Derby should be well represented by Southern California horses.

Enjoying this newsletter?

Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Santa Anita review

It was good to see horses go down the hillside turf course again, even though it was only the start of the 1 ½-mile Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes. In it, United set up perfectly off a front-running Acclimate and then made his move going into the stretch to win by three-quarters of a length.

United paid $3.80, $2.60 and $2.10. Say the Word was second, followed by Masteroffoxhounds, Acclimate and Multiplier. It was the fourth of five wins on the day for Flavien Prat.

Advertisement

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “The exercise rider that rides him weighs about 250 pounds, so putting little Flavien Prat to go a little further isn’t going to matter. It’s always nice to be home. He’s won very nicely at Del Mar also, although we like The Great Race Place.”

Prat (winning jockey): “Hat’s off to Mr. Mandella, he had him ready to run a mile and one half. He was traveling well the whole way and he responded well when I asked him to go. My horse likes to be in the race and he likes it when there is a good pace. I wanted to stay close to Acclimate, I didn’t want him to get too easy of a lead. Like I say, we were traveling well and at the three-eighths pole, I was in control. He likes the turf courses out here and with the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, that’s good. Hoping to have a good year.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s nine-race card is pretty pedestrian with a first post of 1 p.m. More than half the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones) and there are a minor stakes and two maiden specials. The feature would be the $100,000 Sensational Star for Cal-breds going six furlongs on the turf. Jetovator is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for trainer Peter Eurton and jockey Ruben Fuentes. He is three of 18 lifetime with four seconds and five thirds and is coming off a 2 1/4-length allowance win. Desmond Doss is the second favorite, at 3-1, for Steve Miyadi and Abel Cedillo. He has won three of 10 lifetime and is coming off a second in the Tiznow. He led in the one-mile Tiznow until the stretch so the cut back in distance should be beneficial. Post is around 4:26 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 6, 5, 7, 6, 7, 12, 9.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 3 Constitutionaffair (8-1)

Constitutionaffair makes the first start since June for trainer Mark Glatt and first-time gelded. Racing protected on Sunday, this horse has put in a series of bullet works since January. Abel Cedillo rides and he is winning 22% for this trainer. ‘Affair has a 1-2-1 record from five starts. In a wide-open race 8-1 is nice value for us.

Saturday’s result: Gabby Hayes tracked in second but faded going into the turn.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Fair Grounds (1): $100,000 Crescent City Oaks, La-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: Australasia ($2.20)

Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Cicada Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Just Read It ($8.20)

Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Costa Rising Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Winner: Classy John ($61.00)

Advertisement

Fair Grounds (9) $100,000 Crescent City Derby, La-breds 3-years-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Who Took The Money ($3.00)

Fair Grounds (10): $150,000 Tom Benson Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Summer In Saratoga ($20.20)

Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Pacific Gale ($3.80)

Fair Grounds (11): Grade 2 $400,000 New Orleans Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Chess Chief ($12.00)

Advertisement

Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $300,000 Muniz Memorial Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Colonel Liam ($3.40)

Far Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Travel Column ($6.20)

Fair Grounds (14): Grade 2 $1 million Louisiana Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Winner: Hot Rod Charlie ($7.80)

Oaklawn (10): $150,000 Gazebo Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sir Wellington ($15.40)

Advertisement

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: United ($3.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday.

4:26 Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jetovator (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 2 El Cuervo Favorito (4-1)

Advertisement

He ran a solid fourth in a much-needed return effort off a 84-night layoff for his top-notch connections. In that effort, the sophomore gelding showed a good turn of foot past the gap after breaking slow and getting bumped back. He lost multiple lengths at the gate, opening when getting crossed by a swerving rival. With a tough start to overcome, this long strider finished well on his own to light the superfecta placing. The number earned is very competitive in Sunday’s endeavor and this entrant will improve. He will be a big player in here.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 20.

Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.12 45.01 57.15 1:09.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Lalic 126 3 7 6–½ 5–½ 4–1 1–1¼ Prat 1.10
2 New Drama 117 2 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–4 2–1¾ Centeno 4.10
4 Shout It Out 118 4 3 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd Franco 24.90
6 Predictable Tully 126 6 1 3–hd 4–1 5–2 4–2 Pereira 2.60
1 Sweet Sonny 117 1 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 5–1½ Pyfer 7.40
7 American Bourbon 120 7 2 5–½ 6–2½ 6–5 6–6 Gonzalez 15.00
5 Chiquita Piquita 120 5 8 7–2 7–5 7–7 7–10 Cedillo 43.60
8 Sweet Soulmate 120 8 4 8 8 8 8 Fuentes 49.90
3 LALIC (FR) 4.20 3.00 2.80
2 NEW DRAMA 4.00 3.00
4 SHOUT IT OUT 5.20
$1 EXACTA (3-2)  $7.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-6)  $19.07
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-4-6-1)  $297.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)  $34.85

Winner–Lalic (FR) Dbb.f.4 by Intello (GER) out of Larabesque (IRE), by Monsun (GER). Bred by Marcello Randelli & Sonja Banziger (FR). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,177 Exacta Pool $114,419 Superfecta Pool $46,634 Super High Five Pool $4,288 Trifecta Pool $76,519. Scratched–none.

LALIC (FR) broke in a bit at the start, settled inside, saved ground to the stretch, moved out a path and closed well to overhaul the runner-up. NEW DRAMA dueled outside of SWEET SONNY to the stretch, put away that rival nearing the eighth pole and yielded to the winner in the final sixteenth. SHOUT IT OUT stalked the top pair from inside, came off the rail leaving the bend, angled out further in the stretch, lacked the needed late kick and saved the show. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) stalked the leaders while outside of SHOUT IT OUT, exited the turn three wide, steered out in the stretch and missed the show. SWEET SONNY dueled for command from inside to the stretch and weakened inside the furlong grounds. AMERICAN BOURBON tracked off the rail, entered the turn three wide then shifted to the two path leaving the bend and could not rally. CHIQUITA PIQUITA sat off the pace off the inside, took the turn two then three wide and offered no response. SWEET SOULMATE broke out then drifted out early, raced very wide up the backstretch then moved in nearing the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was never a factor.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.99 46.73 1:11.92 1:25.16 1:38.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 None Above the Law 122 2 1 5–4 4–1 3–½ 2–1 1–2 Prat 0.40
4 Club Cal 122 4 6 6 5–1 2–2 3–5 2–1½ Maldonado 6.30
6 Wedding Groom 111 6 2 2–½ 1–1 1–3 1–2 3–4 Centeno 15.60
1 Kennebec 122 1 3 3–1½ 6 5–1 4–2½ 4–8 Hernandez 5.90
3 Gabby Hayes 113 3 5 1–hd 2–½ 4–2 5–5 5–14 Pyfer 18.60
5 Cashlings 118 5 4 4–½ 3–½ 6 6 6 Cedillo 7.30
2 NONE ABOVE THE LAW 2.80 2.20 2.10
4 CLUB CAL 3.80 2.80
6 WEDDING GROOM 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)  $7.00
$1 EXACTA (2-4)  $4.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-1)  $5.43
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6)  $12.75

Winner–None Above the Law Grr.g.3 by Karakontie (JPN) out of Legally Blanca, by Northern Afleet. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $187,941 Daily Double Pool $47,662 Exacta Pool $111,252 Superfecta Pool $48,976 Trifecta Pool $77,605. Scratched–none.

NONE ABOVE THE LAW broke well then settled behind the speed, went between rivals then bumped foe and steadied at the seven-sixteenths, traveled two wide into the drive, rallied inside the leader and kicked clear. CLUB CAL trailed the field early, took closer order outside rivals on the backstretch, took aim at the leader three wide into the drive and finished willingly. WEDDING GROOM got floated out six wide into the first turn by CASHLINGS, went for the front outside a trio of rivals, took the lead early on the backstretch then moved clear, inched away then opened up on the second turn, showed the way in the two path into the drive, lost command mid-stretch and flattened to third. KENNEBEC showed early speed from inside then got taken back off the pace, moved off the rail on the backstretch and went three then four wide around the second bend and lacked a rally. GABBY HAYES stumbled a bit leaving the gate, had early speed and vied off the rail between rivals around the clubhouse turn, chased the leader up the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn and faded. CASHLINGS drifted out into the first turn, chased under a hold through the bend, got bumped by rival at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back around the far turn and tired.

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.85 46.14 1:10.41 1:22.79 1:35.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Palace Prince 126 4 4 5–1 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 1–½ Pereira 32.90
1 Armour Plate 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 1.10
2 Foothill 126 2 3 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ Hernandez 4.10
6 Invictatatus 126 6 5 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 4–½ 4–1½ Cedillo 4.50
5 Shuster 126 5 6 7 7 7 6–½ 5–ns T Baze 17.10
7 Full Draw 126 7 7 6–2½ 6–4 6–½ 7 6–4 Gutierrez 14.30
3 Hard Count 126 3 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 7 Rispoli 4.30
4 PALACE PRINCE 67.80 16.80 7.40
1 ARMOUR PLATE 3.00 2.20
2 FOOTHILL 3.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)  $74.20
$1 EXACTA (4-1)  $90.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6)  $95.61
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2)  $125.85
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-2-6-5)  Carryover $5,320

Winner–Palace Prince Ch.g.4 by Palace Malice out of Christie Village, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Charles E. Fipke (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith, Bloom, Michael, Lindo, Jon and Summers, James A.. Mutuel Pool $296,350 Daily Double Pool $16,321 Exacta Pool $156,883 Superfecta Pool $71,050 Trifecta Pool $112,982 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,970. Claimed–Foothill by Jukie, Seymour and Jack Stable LLC. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-4) paid $65.70. Pick Three Pool $56,141.

PALACE PRINCE tracked in the two path then swung four wide into the stretch, put to right-handed urging in upper stretch and closed fast under strong handling get up late. ARMOUR PLATE controlled the pace from inside, pressured past the half-mile pole, challenged around the far turn, responded to urging and cleared that rival in upper stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole and got caught late. FOOTHILL was forwardly placed near the inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, came back to the rail in the drive and needed to find more in deep stretch. INVICTATATUS brushed from outside leaving the gate, chased off the rail, entered the lane three wide and finished evenly. SHUSTER trailed the field in the two path, angled in around the far turn, came out in the stretch and made no impact. FULL DRAW brushed inside rival at the start, angled to the inside quickly, swung five wide leaving the far turn and lacked a rally. HARD COUNT closest to the pacesetter early, applied pressure past the halfway point, challenged around the far turn and into the stretch, then tired in the final sixteenth.

FOURTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.77 44.72 1:10.44 1:17.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 I'll Stand Taller 123 5 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ Gutierrez 3.40
1 Crash Corrigan 123 1 1 4–1 4–2 3–1½ 2–¾ Hernandez 5.10
4 Thrive 123 4 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 3–¾ Prat 0.70
3 Atomic Drop 123 3 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–4½ 4–2¾ Cedillo 5.10
2 Funkenstein 123 2 6 6 5–hd 5–2 5–8 Valdivia, Jr. 21.80
6 Count Tolstoy 116 6 5 5–½ 6 6 6 Centeno 86.60
5 I'LL STAND TALLER 8.80 5.00 2.40
1 CRASH CORRIGAN 4.20 2.20
4 THRIVE 2.10
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)  $509.60
$1 EXACTA (5-1)  $17.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-3)  $6.43
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4)  $15.40

Winner–I'll Stand Taller Ch.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Leandro Mora. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $298,318 Daily Double Pool $23,897 Exacta Pool $135,328 Superfecta Pool $68,969 Trifecta Pool $105,841. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-5) paid $103.15. Pick Three Pool $22,215.

I'LL STAND TALLER showed early speed outside a pair of rivals then chased THRIVE up the backstretch while outside a rival, took aim two wide into the lane, headed the leader mid-stretch, drove past and held off CRASH CORRIGAN in the closing moments. CRASH CORRIGAN broke well then chased the speed up the backstretch, went two wide into the turn then angled out into the three path, closed outside the top pair and kept gaining to the wire. THRIVE broke in and bumped ATOMIC DROP, vied for the lead between rivals before kicking clear on the backstretch, led along the inside into the drive and yielded to the top pair late. ATOMIC DROP broke in then got bumped by outside rival at the start, vied for the lead from inside then chased the leader past the five-eighths, saved ground along the inside to the stretch, moved off the rail and finished evenly through the final furlong. FUNKENSTEIN traveled along the inside then came out into the stretch and failed to menace. COUNT TOLSTOY raced outside a rival from off the pace, floated out by that same foe into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE.

1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 25.68 49.80 1:14.51 1:39.12 2:03.36 2:27.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Ward 'n Jerry 126 3 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 5–½ 4–hd 1–½ Prat 2.10
1 Lure Him In 122 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–½ 1–hd 2–hd Maldonado 10.70
2 Red King 126 2 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 5–2 3–1¾ Rispoli 1.30
7 Tartini 124 7 3–2 3–1 2–2½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–¾ Hernandez 6.30
5 Oscar Dominguez 126 5 7–3 7–3 7–6 6–2½ 6–2½ 5–1¼ Gutierrez 6.70
6 The Stiff 117 6 8 8 8 8 7–2 6–3¼ Centeno 78.60
8 Irish Heatwave 126 8 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 3–½ 7–2¼ Cedillo 15.30
4 New Year 122 4 6–1½ 6–½ 6–½ 7–hd 8 8 T Baze 53.30
3 WARD 'N JERRY 6.20 3.20 2.40
1 LURE HIM IN 8.80 4.00
2 RED KING 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)  $38.40
$1 EXACTA (3-1)  $22.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-7)  $15.82
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-7-5)  $416.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)  $25.35

Winner–Ward 'n Jerry Dbb.g.8 by Lucky Pulpit out of Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $353,883 Daily Double Pool $31,787 Exacta Pool $178,977 Superfecta Pool $77,822 Super High Five Pool $19,091 Trifecta Pool $121,697. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $198.75. Pick Three Pool $49,835. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-5-3) 335 tickets with 4 correct paid $338.45. Pick Four Pool $148,340. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-4-5-3) 314 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,360.95. Pick Five Pool $495,731.

WARD 'N JERRY settled outside a rival, entered the stretch two or three wide, tipped out and dug in late to edge LURE HIM IN in the final moments. LURE HIM IN stumbled slightly leaving the gate, forwardly placed along the inside early then moved off the rail first time through the stretch while under a hold, chased two wide then bid three deep in upper stretch, took control and led through the final furlong but could not hold off the winner. RED KING jumped the track crossing surfaces early, stalked from inside, angled out with a furlong to go, waited for room then shifted in and bumped rival near the sixteenth pole and finished well to earn the show. TARTINI chased off the rail then outside the leader, bid between foes in upper stretch, got bumped by RED KING near the sixteenth pole and flattened late. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) angled in on the the hill, sat off the pace, shifted out at the top of the lane and lacked a serious bid. THE STIFF raced off the rail into the stretch for the first time, moved inside and saved ground through both turns, came out in the lane and passed tired rivals. IRISH HEATWAVE sped to the front from outside, cleared and set all the pace to the lane, was overtaken in upper stretch and gave way. NEW YEAR tracked three wide then two wide into the stretch, altered out when THE STIFF came out in upper stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.47 47.66 1:12.53 1:39.63 1:46.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Street Behavior 119 2 3 3–1½ 6–2½ 4–2½ 1–1 1–3½ Pyfer 2.10
5 Zorich 126 5 6 5–hd 2–hd 3–2 2–1 2–nk Valdivia, Jr. 3.50
8 Speakerofthehouse 124 8 7 6–hd 7–2 6–1½ 5–5½ 3–2¾ Pereira 10.50
6 Brazilian Summer 126 6 2 4–1½ 3–½ 2–hd 3–1 4–¾ Fuentes 5.00
1 Czechmight 126 1 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 4–3 5–12 Cedillo 3.80
3 Robin's Legacy 111 3 5 2–2 4–½ 5–2 6–3½ 6–½ Ellingwood 9.70
7 Prince Ricky 117 7 4 7–2 5–hd 7–2 7–1½ 7–13 Centeno 13.40
4 Kodiaction 118 4 8 8 8 8 8 8 T Baze 43.70
2 STREET BEHAVIOR 6.20 3.20 2.60
5 ZORICH 4.00 3.20
8 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 4.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)  $30.60
$1 EXACTA (2-5)  $10.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-6)  $19.87
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-8-6-1)  $338.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8)  $27.40

Winner–Street Behavior Grr.g.4 by Street Sense out of Exotic Behavior, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Linda Madsen (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC. Mutuel Pool $298,230 Daily Double Pool $25,877 Exacta Pool $157,167 Superfecta Pool $67,840 Super High Five Pool $3,108 Trifecta Pool $103,550. Claimed–Brazilian Summer by Masino Racing Stable. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $25.00. Pick Three Pool $60,705.

STREET BEHAVIOR stalked off the rail then outside a rival, angled four wide leaving the far turn, kicked clear at the eighth pole and drew away. ZORICH raced three to five wide around the first turn and between rivals into the backstretch moved closer outside the leader, bid three deep on the far turn, led into the stretch then yielded to the winner but stayed on to secure the place. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE angled to the rail on the first turn, moved off the inside on the backstretch, raced two to three wide on the second bend and showed a mild rally. BRAZILIAN SUMMER raced outside rivals into the first turn then dropped back off the pace, bid between on the backstretch, vied for the lead around the second bend and weakened in the final furlong. CZECHMIGHT showed early speed in the two path, vied outside a rival then relinquished command, took control back at the five-eighths, vied inside a pair of foes around the far turn and weakened in the final furlong. ROBIN'S LEGACY steadied briefly off heels early then angled inside, went up to challenge for the lead, lost command at the five-eighths, chased inside up the backstretch and faded. PRINCE RICKY went four wide into the first turn then got fanned six wide, took closer order up the backstretch widest of all, dropped back leaving the backstretch and tired around the far turn. KODIACTION tucked inside early, came two wide into the stretch and had little left.

SEVENTH RACE.

1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Luis Rey Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.29 47.18 1:11.36 1:36.01 2:00.80 2:25.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1
3 United 124 3 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Prat 0.90
4 Say the Word 124 4 5 4–½ 4–hd 4–3 4–10 2–1 Smith 4.10
2 Masteroffoxhounds 124 2 3–8 3–4 3–1½ 3–2 2–½ 3–5 Rispoli 2.20
1 Acclimate 120 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 3–1 4–14 T Baze 5.70
5 Multiplier 120 5 4–hd 5 5 5 5 5 Cedillo 45.70
3 UNITED 3.80 2.60 2.10
4 SAY THE WORD 3.60 2.80
2 MASTEROFFOXHOUNDS 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)  $17.80
$1 EXACTA (3-4)  $7.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)  $7.25

Winner–United Ch.g.6 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $412,222 Daily Double Pool $27,790 Exacta Pool $127,810 Trifecta Pool $94,388. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $13.60. Pick Three Pool $43,377.

UNITED stalked outside the leader then bid past the five-sixteenths, headed ACCLIMATE at the quarter pole, took over soon after, kicked clear in upper stretch and held safely. SAY THE WORD raced off the pace from inside, angled three to four wide leaving the final turn, finished well from outside and was gaining to the wire. MASTEROFFOXHOUNDS stalked the pacesetter from inside, angled three to four wide into the stretch, chased within striking distance through the final furlong but lacked then needed late kick. ACCLIMATE sped to the front from inside, showed the way to the final turn, was headed at the quarter pole, offered little resistance to the winner and weakened in the stretch. MULTIPLIER lacked early speed racing outside a rival, angled to the rail on the final turn and was never a factor.

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.02 45.16 57.34 1:10.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Fratelli 126 3 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–1¼ Prat 4.70
6 Curry 119 5 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 2–¾ Pyfer 1.90
1 Wilson Monk 126 1 5 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–4¼ Gonzalez 1.90
3 El Diablo Rojo 126 2 6 6 6 5–hd 4–nk Hernandez 4.80
5 Shady Empire 126 4 2 1–hd 2–hd 3–1 5–2¼ Maldonado 11.50
7 See Through It 119 6 4 5–1½ 4–hd 6 6 Ellingwood 11.70
4 FRATELLI 11.40 5.20 2.80
6 CURRY 3.00 2.80
1 WILSON MONK 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)  $28.60
$1 EXACTA (4-6)  $17.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-3)  $9.91
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1)  $19.85

Winner–Fratelli Ch.g.5 by Munnings out of Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Newman, Roger H.. Mutuel Pool $279,211 Daily Double Pool $39,693 Exacta Pool $125,086 Superfecta Pool $52,366 Trifecta Pool $81,986. Scratched–Neah Bay.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $22.55. Pick Three Pool $33,697.

FRATELLI dueled inside a pair of rivals, cleared in upper stretch and stayed strong under urging. CURRY away quickly from outside, had speed outside the top pair, vied three deep into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and held the place. WILSON MONK pulled up the backstretch, chased three wide into the stretch, angled out at the top of the lane and kept on willingly. EL DIABLO ROJO tracked off the rail, went three wide into the turn, moved into the two path leaving the bend, found the rail in the stretch and filled out the superfecta. SHADY EMPIRE dueled for the lead between rivals, vied two wide into the stretch and weakened inside the furlong grounds. SEE THROUGH IT chased four then five wide around the turn and faded.

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.89 47.16 1:11.31 1:23.29 1:35.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Man Friday 123 1 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2 1–½ Cedillo 8.60
3 Airman 123 3 8 8–1 8–hd 8–1 8–3 2–nk Hernandez 8.80
10 Eagle Chief 123 10 7 5–2 5–1½ 5–1 3–hd 3–nk Rispoli 4.10
12 Lone Scout 123 12 9 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 5–hd 4–nk Desormeaux 23.90
9 Hudson Ridge 123 9 2 4–2 3–½ 2–hd 2–1 5–½ Pereira 5.00
5 No Foolery Here 123 5 5 7–1½ 7–2 7–1 6–½ 6–3½ Prat 2.40
11 Enough Nonsense 123 11 3 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 4–1½ 7–nk Gutierrez 4.50
8 Pro Bono 123 8 4 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 7–hd 8–¾ Figueroa 57.80
7 Batukhan 123 7 10 10–4 9–2½ 9–10 9–16 9–20 Flores 25.80
4 Granada Flavor 123 4 11 11–5 11–5½ 10–1 10–3½ 10–3½ Smith 39.40
6 Special Mission 123 6 6 9–1½ 10–2 11–1½ 11–½ 11–2¼ Franco 64.20
2 Lalalandhellraiser 123 2 12 12 12 12 12 12 Gonzalez 86.30
1 MAN FRIDAY 19.20 12.80 7.20
3 AIRMAN 10.00 5.00
10 EAGLE CHIEF 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)  $164.80
$1 EXACTA (1-3)  $73.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-10-12)  $733.99
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-10)  $223.30

Winner–Man Friday B.c.3 by American Pharoah out of Emma's Encore, by Congrats. Bred by Narola, LLC (KY). Trainer: Leandro Mora. Owner: GNO Racing Club, Kramer, Daniel, Robershaw, Ritchie and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $451,143 Daily Double Pool $100,581 Exacta Pool $293,625 Superfecta Pool $165,187 Trifecta Pool $222,281. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $86.55. Pick Three Pool $148,324. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-4-1) 1113 tickets with 4 correct paid $332.70. Pick Four Pool $485,205. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-3-4-1) 295 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,252.70. Pick Five Pool $483,964. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-2-3-4-1) 78 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,826.46. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $266,776. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $273,831.

MAN FRIDAY away quickly from inside, showed the way up the backstretch, inched away around the far turn, led clear to the sixteenth pole and held gamely. AIRMAN angled to the rail, moved out into the two path on the backstretch, exited the far turn three wide, steered out further in the stretch, rallied but could not get by. EAGLE CHIEF tracked in the two path then three wide into the stretch, rallied and got edged for the place. LONE SCOUT angled in early from the far outside and went three wide into the first turn, tracked outside a rival in mid-pack, came four wide into the stretch, shifted in and bumped rival at the three-sixteenths pole, finished with interest but drifted in and brushed rival again late. HUDSON RIDGE pulled early while outside a rival, chased off the inside to the stretch and lacked the needed late punch. NO FOOLERY HERE traveled in mid-pack in the early going, got bumped at the three-sixteenths pole, looked to advance in deep stretch but got brushed and was in a bit tight late. ENOUGH NONSENSE was forwardly placed in the two path, raced a bit off the rail into the lane and weakened. PRO BONO angled in and pulled from inside early, chased along the fence to the stretch and weakened. BATUKHAN (IRE) checked off heels early then steered to the inside, saved ground into the stretch and could not rally. GRANADA FLAVOR drifted into the first turn, lacked early speed, entered the stretch two wide and was never a factor. SPECIAL MISSION traveled two wide into the first turn, saved ground into the lane and came up empty. LALALANDHELLRAISER broke slow and inward, raced greenly early, lagged behind through the early stages and never got involved.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$189,030
Inter-TrackN/A$1,342,480
Out of StateN/A$8,051,922
TOTALN/A $9,583,432

Advertisement

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, March 21.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 81-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Witch's VowRuben Fuentes126Hector O. Palma12-1
2TalkingRicardo Gonzalez126Robert N. Falcone, Jr.5-1
3ConstitutionaffairAbel Cedillo126Mark Glatt8-1
4Chasing FameMario Gutierrez118Doug F. O'Neill10-1
5Hoop DreamJuan Hernandez126David Bernstein5-2
6RagerUmberto Rispoli126Andrew Lerner7-2
7Liar Liar Flavien Prat126Richard Baltas9-5

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Keep It ClassyJose Valdivia, Jr.126Joe Herrick9-220,000
2Slewpys Last SongGeovanni Franco126Javier Jose Sierra15-120,000
3BandeenaEmily Ellingwood111Ryan Hanson8-520,000
4Watch the FedKent Desormeaux126Leonard Powell8-120,000
5Our Bonnie LassJessica Pyfer119Thomas Ray Bell, II9-520,000
6PartyatthecapitalEswan Flores126Hector O. Palma4-120,000

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mensa On TapEswan Flores123Daniel Dunham12-1
2Warrior LadyRuben Fuentes123Peter Eurton3-1
3Big ClareFlavien Prat123Philip D'Amato6-5
4Sunshine BabeTyler Baze123Marcelo Polanco3-1
5Alot of MagicUmberto Rispoli123Richard Baltas7-2
6Striking TigressGeovanni Franco123Javier Jose Sierra20-1

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $44,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Miss BiglyJuan Hernandez122Philip D'Amato6-5
2Mongolian WindowAlexis Centeno115Enebish Ganbat15-1
3Midnight JamboreeTiago Pereira124William Spawr8-1
4Paige RunnerEdwin Maldonado124Lorenzo Ruiz1-1
5Tip Top GalKent Desormeaux122Quentin B. Miller6-1

FIFTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Bowl of CherriesJose Valdivia, Jr.123Ronald W. Ellis6-1
2NobuRicardo Gonzalez123Simon Callaghan8-1
3Lady MacarenaUmberto Rispoli123Michael W. McCarthy5-2
4Equilove Flavien Prat123Philip D'Amato6-5
5Xmas SurpriseEswan Flores123Leonard Powell20-1
6Flaps UpEmily Ellingwood116Alexis Barba20-1
7Cielo d'OroJuan Hernandez123John W. Sadler7-2

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Info's TreasureTiago Pereira124Ian Kruljac7-212,500
2RealrealgoodAlexis Centeno119Alberto Amparan10-116,000
3Gotta Be LuckyAbel Cedillo124Carla Gaines3-112,500
4Lucky Long LegsJessica Pyfer119Philip D'Amato5-216,000
5PasitoRuben Fuentes126Steve Knapp8-116,000
6Secret SquareEdwin Maldonado126Adam Kitchingman2-116,000

SEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sensational Star Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Jamming EddyFlavien Prat122Andrew Lerner7-2
2Desmond DossAbel Cedillo122Steven Miyadi3-1
3JetovatorRuben Fuentes122Peter Eurton5-2
4Royal TrumpEdwin Maldonado122Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-1
5Margot's BoyJuan Hernandez122Craig Anthony Lewis6-1
6Prodigal SonTyler Baze122Gus Headley15-1
7BrandothebartenderUmberto Rispoli124Craig Dollase7-2

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mister StockEswan Flores118Daniel Dunham30-120,000
2BetitoAbel Cedillo126Kristin Mulhall4-120,000
3SalahTyler Baze126Eoin G. Harty5-1
4Pelican WayRicardo Gonzalez126John A. Shirreffs15-120,000
5Chosen MoonJose Valdivia, Jr.126Ronald W. Ellis15-120,000
6Lucky Ryan SevenEdwin Maldonado126George Papaprodromou6-120,000
7El CentenarioFlavien Prat126Jonathan Wong2-120,000
8SynskyJessica Pyfer119Hector O. Palma20-120,000
9Stir the PotAlexis Centeno119Steve Knapp6-120,000
10Sounds SweetGeovanni Franco118Rene Amescua20-120,000
11Jungle BoyJuan Hernandez126Steven Miyadi12-120,000
12Wheres My CookiesHeriberto Figueroa126Gus Headley50-120,000

NINTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1SlyAbel Cedillo120Jeffrey Metz15-130,000
2Sky ConfidentialTyler Baze120Vann Belvoir10-130,000
3BoruUmberto Rispoli124Vladimir Cerin4-135,000
4MantraAlexis Centeno117Carlo Vaccarezza12-135,000
5Dr. TroutmanEdwin Maldonado124George Papaprodromou5-135,000
6Seeking RefugeKent Desormeaux124Vladimir Cerin7-235,000
7Lord Wimborne Jose Valdivia, Jr.120Peter Miller6-130,000
8Honos ManFlavien Prat120Peter Miller5-230,000
9M Town GemJuan Hernandez124Mike Puype15-135,000

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement