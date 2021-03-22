Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut’s latest Kentucky Oaks rankings
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the stewards’ rulings have a little variety this week.
Before we close out the books on this past week’s racing action, our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, is back with his Kentucky Oaks rankings. There was a good race at the Fair Grounds this weekend, and the rankings got shuffled up, so let’s hear Louis’ thoughts.
Off to the races
“Tell me if you’ve heard this story before. Another major prep, another Brad Cox monster. SoCal race fans may not love that he won the Eclipse Award last year (including our most venerable and distinguished newsletter host John Cherwa, who voted for Bob Baffert in total homer vote), but the guy can get ‘em ready.
“And tell me if you’ve heard this one. It’s Travel Column and Clairiere up top. Three races, three times these two fillies have finished 1-2. With Travel Column winning the most recent, the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks in New Orleans, she takes a 2-1 series lead in their budding rivalry. I’d love to know: do horses recognize each other after a while? Does Clariere think, “There’s that gray one that keeps getting ahead of me?”
“The FG Oaks is the first 100-point race on the Oaks trail, of which there are only six. By contrast, on the Derby trail, there are eight. This makes mathematical sense, as there are up to 20 starters in the Derby, and a maximum of 14 in the Oaks. By virtue of their performances in the FG Oaks and previously in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes, Travel Column and Clariere sit atop the our Kentucky Oaks point standings. Both will be in the starting gate for the Kentucky Oaks, assuming good health.
“Go ahead and get excited about Travel Column. She runs eerily similarly to both Monomoy Girl and Shedaresthedevil, winners of the 2018 and 2020 Oaks, respectively. I hated the trip for Clairiere, whose jockey Joe Talamo had her last in the field, giving her little chance to make a serious bid for the lead. My guess is he won’t ride her in the Oaks. Look for trainer Steve Asmussen to give the nod to preferred Churchill Downs jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr.
“After the Rachel Alexandra, I moved both Clariere and Travel Column up in my rankings, as I was impressed with both. After this last race, there’s no mistaking that both are terrific, but that Travel Column’s running style is more likely to win the Oaks. She stalked Souper Sensational on the front, set moderate fractions (24.35, 48.64, 1:12.25, 1:36.27) and overtook her one opponent to pull away for a 2 ¾ length victory. In a 14-horse field, being on or near the front is crucial. Shedaresthedevil and Serengeti Empress both went out front and never looked back in the two most recent runs for the lilies.
“The other horse in my top 10 that ran in the FG Oaks was Zaajel, the Todd Pletcher trained winner of the Forward Gal at Gulfstream Park. This was her first time going two turns, and it showed, as she stalked the pace and fell out of it altogether in the final stretch. She’ll drop out of my rankings, as she has no chance to qualify for the Oaks.
“The Oaks trail heats up in a serious way the next two weeks, as all the preps will be completed on or before April 3. This coming weekend is the Gulfstream Park Oaks, another 100-point race. Malathaat, another Pletcher-trainee, will run in GP Oaks; she was third in our last rankings after her win in the Grade 2 Demoiselle at Aqueduct, run over two turns at 1 ⅛ mile.
“Please welcome Travel Column to the top of the rankings. Clairiere, despite her running style, will stay in the top five, as I think a jockey change could shore up many of her issues. Search Results, Chad Brown’s top NY-based filly, moves into the top 10 this week, replacing Zaajel.
“See you next time.
- Travel Column (6)
- Will’s Secret (2)
- Malathaat (3)
- Clairiere (1)
- Girl Daddy (4)
- Dayoutoftheoffice (5)
- Kalypso (7)
- Wholebodemeister
- Search Results (NR)
- Mnasek (10)”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
Stewards’ rulings
We’ve got a good variety of violations this week, not just the usual riding crop infractions. Although we have a lot of them too. Let’s get to it.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Varoma in the second race on March 7. Fuentes used the crop more than six times, the allowable limit. Varoma finshed third in the six-horse race. Fuentes acknowledged the mistake and waived his right to a hearing. It was his first offense in the last 60 days.
--Owner/trainer Lance Hellum was suspended indefinitely for failing to fulfill a financial agreement he signed with Jason Baker (Bradbury Farms) for $2,416. The agreement was made on Dec. 12, 2020. During this time Hellum is barred from all facilities governed by the CHRB.
--Owner George Yager, trainer Art Sherman and jockey Jessica Pyfer were ordered to return all purse money when the horse Palm d’Oro was disqualified from first in the third race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 20, 2020 after testing positive for Desmethylpyrilamine, an antihistamine. Yager (BG Stable) was ordered to repay $12,000, Sherman owes $1,200 and Pyfer owes $1,062. Rocketann is the new winner of the race. None of the respondents appeared at the hearing. The decision does not change any of the previous pari-mutuels distributed.
--Veterinarian Sarah Birch was fined $200 for filing a late confidential report on Feb. 12. Birch admitted she filed the report late and apologized for the “subpar bookkeeping skills.”
--Jockey Brandon Boulanger was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Derby War in the second race on March 12. Boulanger used the crop more than six times. Derby War finished fifth in the eight-horse race. Boulanger acknowledged he violated the rule. It was his first offense in the past 60 days.
--Apprentice jockey Emily Ellingwood was fined $500 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Saving Sophie in the sixth race on March 12. Ellingwood used the crop more than six times. Saving Sophie finished second, 5 ½ lengths behind the winner. Ellingwod acknowledged violating the rule. It was her first offense in the past 60 days.
--Jockey Juan Hernandez was fined $1,000 for violating the riding crop rule while aboard Media Blitz in the fifth race on March 13. Video confirmed that Hernandez struck his horse seven times down the stretch. Media Blitz finished second by a neck. It was Hernandez’s third offense in the past 60 days.
--Trainer Patrick Gallagher was fined $400 for failing to register his horse, Positivity, as needing Lasix before the closing of entries for the third race on March 13. Positivity finished fourth in the four-horse race.
--Trainer John Sadler was fined $1,500 for a medication positive on Rattrapante, who working to get off the Veterinarian’s List. The then unraced 3-year-old was working out Dec. 21, 2020 at Santa Anita when he had an excess amount of a metabolite of Dantrolene (45.4 ng), a muscle relaxant. The authorized limit is 0.1 ng. Sadler said the barn veterinarian had prescribed the medication to several horses including Rattrapante. Sadler also said the horse was accidentally given some of the medication on the day of the workout. He offered no other explanation.
--Trainer Paul Aguirre is suspended for an adjusted 15 days (March 29-April 12) after his horse Smiling to Excess tested positive after finishing second in the second race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 14, 2019. In addition, he was fined $500. The medication was Gabapentin, a drug commonly used to treat chronic pain or as an anticonvulsant. The original suspension was for 30 days (march 29-April 27) but 15 days were stayed providing that Aguirre does not have a Class 1,2 or 3 drug violation for a year, while he is on probation.
--This was reported last week, but jockey Robby Albarado was suspended three days (March 21, 26 ans 27) for a violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Swiss Skydiver in the eighth race on March 13. Albarado used the crop in the overhand position instead of the underhanded position. Swiss Skydiver won the Beholder Mile. It was Albarado’s first suspension in the past 60 days. Albarado usually rides in Gulfstream at this time of year.
--Jockey Flavien Prat was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop while aboard Sombeyay in the seventh race on March 13. Prat used the crop more than two times in succession. Sombeyay finished second by a neck. Prat acknowledged he violated the rule. It was his first offense in the past 60 days.
Santa Anita review
Sunday’s feature was the $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes for Cal-breds going six furlongs on the turf. Brandothebartender, making his 42nd start, rallied from last near the top of the stretch to slip past a blanket of horses and win by 1 ¼ lengths. It was actually a very tight race where several horses had a shot, but Brando’s clear path on the outside made things easier.
Brandothebartender paid $7.40, $3.80 and $2.60. Jamming Eddy was second followed by Desmond Doss, Jetovator, Royal Trump, Prodigal Son and Margot’s Boy.
Craig Dollase (winning trainer): “I’m just so happy for these owners. They’re new to the business and we’ve had a lot of seconds and thirds, but the wins have been tough to come by. Looking at the race, I thought he could win because of the way it set up. It looked like there was plenty of speed and there was. I loved the outside post today and it worked out. This horse brings it every time. He’s 8-years-old, but he doesn’t know it!”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “He’s such a versatile horse. He has been run on the grass, on the dirt, I’ve been riding him everywhere, six furlongs, mile and an eighth, mile and sixteenth, a mile, whatever. He’s a fighter, he’s the kind of horse that you will love for life. For owners that’s a good chance for them having such a nice horse like that, growing old in age but being always at the top for Cal-breds, I think he’s a big success.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday or late Saturday.
Late Saturday
Sam Houston (4): $100,000 Spirit of Texas Stakes, Tex-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Gunnerscelesticman ($14.60)
Sam Houston (5): $100,000 Star of Texas Stakes, Tex-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Direct Dial ($3.20)
Sam Houston (6): $100,000 Groovy Stakes, Tex-breds 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Silece d’Oro ($6.40)
Sam Houston (7): $100,000 Richard King Turf Stakes, Tex-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winning: Sunlit Song ($4.20)
Sam Houston (8): $100,000 Bara Lass Stakes, Tex-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Happy Sailor ($7.20)
Sam Houston (9): $100,000 San Jacinto Turf Stakes, Tex-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Discreet Smile ($7.60)
Sam Houston (10): $100,000 Yellow Rose Stakes, Tex-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ima Discreet Lady ($4.80)
Sunday
Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner” Brandothebartender ($7.20)
A final thought
And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 21.
