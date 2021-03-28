Horse racing newsletter: Known Agenda wins Florida Derby
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Todd Pletcher will send his 56th runner to the Kentucky Derby
This is where the Kentucky Derby trail gets really serious with all the 100-point races. Saturday there were three, and next Saturday there will be three more. But on this Saturday, the only one that mattered was the $750,000 Florida Derby. It was supposed to be a showdown between East Coast favorite Greatest Honour and West Coast invader Spielberg.
But it was Known Agenda who had the perfect trip and plenty of horse to win the race by 2¾ lengths. Greatest Honour finished third and Spielberg, a $1-million purchase in the Bob Baffert barn, finished eighth. It was Baffert’s first start in the Florida Derby.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Nova Rags went to the early lead in the 1 1/8-mile race until giving way to Soup And Sandwich on the backstretch. Known Agenda was comfortable to sit mid-pack on the rail slowly gaining ground on the leaders. At the top of the stretch, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. moved him three wide and Known Agenda swept to the lead and stayed in the middle of the track to win by 2 ¾ lengths.
“I was really pleased with the progress he was making up the backside because one of the things we were a little bit worried about was if he got stuck inside,” Pletcher said. “When he was making progress … and picking off horses while he was inside and behind horses, I had a pretty good feeling at that point that he was running his race today and that it was a matter of we’re going to find out how good he is.”
He was good enough to pay $12.80, $6.60 and $3.20. Soup And Sandwich was second, followed by Greatest Honour, Nova Rags, Collaborate, Southern Passage, Papetu, Spielberg, Quantum Leap, Jirafales and Sigiloso.
“He’s taken a little while to kind of put everything together,” Pletcher said. “We kept seeing talent in the mornings that he wasn’t necessarily displaying in the afternoon but we knew it was there. John Velazquez had ridden him in the Sam Davis [at Tampa Bay Downs] and his recommendation was to put blinkers on him. I credit Johnny a lot for that, for making the recommendation.”
Ortiz picked up the mount when Velazquez had other commitments and couldn’t ride the colt in his race before the Florida Derby, an allowance he won by 11 lengths.
There was also a 100-point Kentucky Derby race at Turfway Park, the $250,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks. It’s kind of ridiculous the race is a major qualifier, because it’s run on a synthetic surface. Pretty sure it has nothing to do with the fact that Churchill Downs owns Turfway Park.
The race was won by Like The King, who was ridden by former SoCal rider Drayden Van Dyke. It’s a nice start to Van Dyke’s Kentucky career. Van Dyke may return for the Del Mar meeting.
The other 100 pointer was the UAE Derby, won by Rebel’s Romance.
Santa Anita review
It’s not often that the feature is the last race on the card but that’s what happened Saturday. It was the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana stakes for fillies and mares going 1¼ miles on the turf. Much Unusual was the heavy favorite and ran a good race, but Going To Vegas ran a better one. Much Unusual broke sharply, but Going To Vegas took the lead down the front stretch the first time around. And from there, the 4-year-old filly was never headed, winning easily. Richard Baltas was the winning trainer and Umberto Rispoli had the ride.
Going To Vegas paid $8.60, $2.80 and $2.40. Mucho Unusual was second and Red Lark finished third.
Santa Anita preview
Sunday there is a nine-race card that will have nine first-time winners, two allowance/optional claimers and one stakes. Post is the usual 1 p.m. The feature is the $75,000 Santana Mile for horses 4 and up. The favorite, at 2-1, is Mastering for trainer Baffert and jockey Juan Hernandez. He’s won his last three races, a maiden and two allowance/optional claimers. Fashionably Fast is the 5-2 second choice for Dean Pederson and Tiago Pereira. He has won eight of 20 lifetime and is coming off a win in the Tiznow, a race he’s won two straight times.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 5, 8, 11 (1 also eligible), 9, 10, 6, 10.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 4 Styledome (6-1)
Styledome ships over from Dundalk, Ireland, not too far from where I grew up, for the first U.S. start for trainer Paddy Gallagher. First-time Euros are a preferred wagering strategy of mine for years. The last races there saw her win both times. Jessica Pyfer picks up a huge 12-pound weight break Sunday and this horse also gets the first time Lasix pop. Umberto Rispoli rides the other first time Euro in here, Lost In Space, who towers class-wise over Styledom. Still this value is too good to ignore. Euro exacta?
Saturday’s result: Joe Don Looney tracked nicely in second but even with the weight break had no chance of catching the gate-to-wire winner and finished third.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Gulfstream (3): $100,000 Sanibel Island Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: I Get It ($7.00)
Gulfstream (4): $100,000 Sand Springs Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Sweet Bye And Bye ($4.00)
Gulfstream (5): $100,000 Sir Shackleton Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Basin ($5.00)
Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Appleton Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Gray’s Fable ($16.20)
Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Ghostzapper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Eye Of A Jedi ($10.40)
Turfway (6): $100,000 Rushaway Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cave Hill ($8.60)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Pan American Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Churn N Burn ($13.00)
Turfway (7): $100,000 Latonia Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Dreamalildreamofu ($6.40)
Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Cutler Bay Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Annex ($4.20)
Turfway (9): $150,000 Kentucky Cup Classic Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Visitant ($18.80)
Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Crazy Beautiful ($6.00)
Turfway (10): $150,000 Bourbonette Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Adventuring ($7.20)
Gulfstream (13): Grade 3 $100,000 Orchid Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. War Like Goddess ($13.20)
Oaklawn (9): $110,000 allowance, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vault ($4.40)
Turfway (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Like The King ($16.00)
Gulfstream (14): Grade 1 $800,000 Florida Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Noble Agenda ($12.80)
Oaklawn (10): $150,000 Nodouble Stakes, Ark-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Tempt Fate ($3.20)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Going To Vegas ($8.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
10:55 Tampa Bay (5): $110,000 Sophomore Turf Stakes, Fla-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Chess’s Dream (9-5)
11:55 Tampa Bay (7): $110,000 Sophomore Stakes, Fla-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Breeze On By (9-5)
12:25 Tampa Bay (8): $110,000 Turf Classic Stakes, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Shamrocket (9-5)
12:57 Tampa Bay (9): $110,000 Sprint Stakes, Fla-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Tap It To Win (5-2)
1:20 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Haynesfield Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Bankit (4-5)
1:29 Tampa Bay (10): $110,000 Distaff Turf Stakes, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Beautiful Lover (2-1)
2:00 Tampa Bay (11): $110,000 Sophomore Fillies Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Princess Secret (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 Untuckit
This solid runner earned a career-best charting when scoring an easy trial victory to the El Primero Derby 21 nights ago. He did so even after being rambunctious in the starting gate before the start. He was able to leave the gate cleanly and put forth a solid run past the gap to garner the front end. He followed that with a big run late while under a slight hold nearing the wire. He has to deal with fastest qualifier Constituent in the El Primero final, but with a competitive number going in along with another step forward expected Sunday, this long strider could be a player in the Grade 3 Derby.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 27.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 43rd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.67 45.52 58.08 1:10.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Mind Meld
|123
|6
|3
|4–4
|4–3
|2–2
|1–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.80
|3
|Blazingbellablu
|116
|2
|4
|6
|5–2
|5–2
|2–2¼
|Centeno
|5.40
|4
|Bossy Mama
|123
|3
|6
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|2.10
|5
|S. S. Unicorn
|123
|4
|5
|5–hd
|6
|6
|4–ns
|Figueroa
|16.20
|1
|Jeanne B
|123
|1
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|5–1¼
|Boulanger
|39.60
|6
|Flag Salute
|116
|5
|1
|3–4
|3–1½
|4–1
|6
|Pyfer
|1.70
|7
|MIND MELD
|7.60
|4.60
|3.00
|3
|BLAZINGBELLABLU
|5.20
|3.40
|4
|BOSSY MAMA
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-5)
|$18.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$24.65
Winner–Mind Meld B.f.3 by Point of Entry out of Secret Sonnet, by General Meeting. Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Milt Policzer. Mutuel Pool $218,233 Exacta Pool $111,885 Superfecta Pool $47,651 Trifecta Pool $71,708. Scratched–Big Bell.
MIND MELD angled to the inside up the backstretch, saved ground to the lane, tipped off the rail then rallied while drifting out and drew clear in the final sixteenth. BLAZINGBELLABLU was crowded and checked between rivals early, moved to the inside then two wide leaving the turn, angled out to be widest in the drive and finished well for the place. BOSSY MAMA was off a bit slow to begin then rushed up to establish the front, cleared and crossed over to the inside, saved ground through the turn, led clear to the eighth pole and yielded to the top pair. S. S. UNICORN traveled two wide around the turn and passed tired rivals. JEANNE B chased inside then outside the leader, went two wide into the turn, drifted out past the quarter pole and flattened in the final furlong. FLAG SALUTE stalked the pace from outside or outside a rival, got floated out leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.42 45.04 56.90 1:09.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bruja Escarlata
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–4¼
|T Baze
|1.00
|2
|Bye Bye Miss Pie
|124
|2
|3
|2–½
|2–2
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Prat
|0.90
|4
|She's a Dime
|117
|4
|2
|3–6
|3–10½
|3–11
|3–6¼
|Centeno
|8.30
|1
|Time for Ebby
|124
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Pereira
|17.00
|3
|BRUJA ESCARLATA
|4.00
|2.40
|2
|BYE BYE MISS PIE
|2.10
|4
|SHE'S A DIME
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$19.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$3.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$2.90
Winner–Bruja Escarlata Ch.f.4 by Street Boss out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $150,221 Daily Double Pool $41,237 Exacta Pool $50,969 Trifecta Pool $26,673. Scratched–Rather Nosy.
BRUJA ESCARLATA came away quickly and grabbed the early lead, pressured from both sides then dueled outside rival into and around the turn, shook free in upper stretch and drew away under hand urging. BYE BYE MISS PIE was off a bit slow to begin, went up inside the top pair to force the pace, dueled with the winner through the turn, lost contact in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. SHE'S A DIME threw head and hopped at the start, rushed up to vie for the lead from outside or three deep, chased the top pair three wide into and around the turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. TIME FOR EBBY threw head and stumbled leaving the gate, trailed to the stretch and never got involved.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.74 46.11 58.29 1:09.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Cibertruck
|124
|1
|5
|5–1
|4–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|Gonzalez
|3.10
|2
|Whatdidido
|124
|2
|6
|7
|6–½
|4–½
|2–ns
|Franco
|3.20
|5
|Ferrariano
|124
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–1
|Cedillo
|8.60
|4
|Judas
|124
|4
|3
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–1½
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|7
|Minister Shane
|124
|7
|4
|6–1
|7
|6–1½
|5–½
|Rispoli
|2.80
|6
|Marksman On Target
|124
|6
|1
|3–1
|2–½
|3–1
|6–20¾
|Flores
|48.90
|3
|Mount Olympic
|124
|3
|7
|2–hd
|3–½
|7
|7
|T Baze
|31.30
|1
|CIBERTRUCK
|8.20
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|WHATDIDIDO
|4.20
|3.80
|5
|FERRARIANO
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$17.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4)
|$30.78
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-5-4-7)
|$309.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$59.25
Winner–Cibertruck B.g.3 by Vronsky out of Lexi Girl, by Mineshaft. Bred by Jerry Hollendorfer, Steve Melen & SteveTaub (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Melen, Steve and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $218,811 Daily Double Pool $17,457 Exacta Pool $113,941 Superfecta Pool $42,125 Super High Five Pool $3,646 Trifecta Pool $72,338. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $22.95. Pick Three Pool $48,569.
CIBERTRUCK bumped leaving the gate, stalked inside, was in tight past the three-eighths, kept inside through the turn, shifted out and bumped rival in upper stretch, drew alongside the leader at the eighth pole, bumped with that rival mid-stretch and dug in late for the victory. WHATDIDIDO broke in and bumped rival at the start, dropped back early then moved inside, saved ground into the lane, angled out in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped JUDAS repeatedly, rallied and got up for second, then pulled up on the gallop out and was vanned off. FERRARIANO sped to the front then angled over to the inside, remained inside to the stretch, held a short lead with a furlong to go, lost command then drifted out and bumped rival mid-stretch, finished gamely from inside and got edged for the place. JUDAS jumped the track crossing surfaces early, raced between rivals then outside another foe, angled four wide into the lane, drifted in upper stretch, got bumped repeatedly by WHATDIDIDO and kept on to the wire. MINISTER SHANE chased from outside then dropped back to the rear of the field, angled into the two path, came out leaving the turn then altered out into the stretch and could not rally. MARKSMAN ON TARGET stumbled leaving the gate, chased two wide through the turn, got bumped by inside rival in upper stretch and weakened. MOUNT OLYMPIC broke in and bumped rival, moved up to race outside the top pair, chased three wide around the turn, tired and eased in the drive and walked off.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.07 45.07 57.19 1:03.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Love My Jimmy
|123
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–5
|1–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.90
|1
|Herd Immunity
|123
|1
|3
|5
|4–½
|3–2
|2–2¼
|Prat
|1.00
|2
|Joe Don Looney
|112
|2
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|3–3½
|Pyfer
|7.00
|4
|Diva's Finale
|123
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|4–2
|4–2¼
|Hernandez
|1.90
|5
|Lovesick Blues
|119
|5
|2
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|23.20
|3
|LOVE MY JIMMY
|9.80
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|HERD IMMUNITY
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|JOE DON LOONEY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$37.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4)
|$8.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$20.30
Winner–Love My Jimmy B.r.3 by Tapiture out of Clemency, by Shackleford. Bred by Dr. Brad Tanner (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $248,405 Daily Double Pool $20,704 Exacta Pool $107,600 Superfecta Pool $34,165 Trifecta Pool $58,821. Scratched–Theluteismine.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $24.25. Pick Three Pool $17,701.
LOVE MY JIMMY stumbled and bumped inside rival at the start, recovered quickly to assume control, moved over the inside and set the pace along the rail while inching away around the turn, padded the lead in upper stretch and won easily. HERD IMMUNITY chased the leader inside a trio of rivals, stayed inside to the stretch and outkicked JOE DON LOONEY in the final furlong to prove second best. JOE DON LOONEY bumped by LOVE MY JIMMY at the start, chased between rivals then two wide around the bend and lacked a serious bid. DIVA'S FINALE stalked three deep then three wide to the stretch and weakened. LOVESICK BLUES broke out, chased four deep up the backstretch, came four wide into the drive and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.22 44.10 1:08.31 1:14.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Exultation
|124
|3
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|1.30
|3
|Armour Plate
|122
|2
|4
|4–2
|4–5
|4–3
|2–1¾
|Prat
|5.70
|2
|Hartel
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|2.20
|8
|American Dancer
|124
|7
|7
|6–1
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|34.90
|9
|Railsplitter
|124
|8
|3
|7–2
|7–2
|6–2½
|5–2¼
|Gonzalez
|30.60
|5
|Kris' Wild Kat
|115
|4
|1
|2–2½
|2–2½
|3–hd
|6–½
|Ellingwood
|11.90
|7
|Sigalert
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|7–4¾
|Maldonado
|5.40
|6
|Suances Secret
|115
|5
|6
|5–2
|5–1
|8
|8
|Centeno
|188.50
|4
|EXULTATION
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|ARMOUR PLATE
|5.00
|2.80
|2
|HARTEL
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$33.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-8)
|$14.05
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-8-9)
|$564.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$8.65
Winner–Exultation B.g.6 by Paynter out of Oral Argument, by Outofthebox. Bred by France Weiner & Irwin J. Weiner (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,562 Daily Double Pool $22,921 Exacta Pool $137,095 Superfecta Pool $64,320 Super High Five Pool $2,649 Trifecta Pool $92,484. Scratched–Fantasy Game.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $34.35. Pick Three Pool $44,882. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-3-1/4) 4 correct paid $81.70. Pick Four Pool $125,534. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-1-3-1/4) 5 correct paid $448.25. Pick Five Pool $373,168.
EXULTATION stalked the speed outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bumped at the three-sixteenths pole, drifted in at the eighth pole, then drew clear while drifting in further and held off ARMOUR PLATE in the closing moments. ARMOUR PLATE stalked the pace from inside then tipped out into the two path leaving the turn, bumped outside rival at the three-sixteenths, bumped with KRIS' WILD KAT while between foes at the eighth pole, switch outside of EXULTATION after and finished well. HARTEL dueled from inside to the stretch, held a short lead at the eighth pole, succumbed to pressure inside the furlong grounds and flattened to third. AMERICAN DANCER angled in and settled inside, went between rivals midway around the turn then came back to the rail leaving the bend, moved out mid-stretch and finished with a mild rally to fill out the superfecta. RAILSPLITTER sat off the pace early, went two to three wide around the turn and kept on to improve placing. KRIS' WILD KAT dueled outside HARTEL to upper stretch, bumped ARMOUR PLATE at the eighth pole and weakened. SIGALERT bumped with inside rival at the start, trailed early from inside, went around a rival into the stretch and was never a factor. SUANCES SECRET bumped with SIGALERT at the start, raced mid-pack up the backstretch, angled to the rail and saved ground to the stretch and came up empty.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.60 44.54 56.92 1:09.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Self Taught
|122
|5
|6
|6–12
|6–19
|6–23
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|5.70
|2
|Captain Scotty
|122
|2
|5
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|0.50
|3
|Outlaw
|117
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|2–½
|3–hd
|Pyfer
|16.50
|7
|Satchel de Ritches
|124
|7
|2
|5–7
|5–4½
|4–½
|4–hd
|Desormeaux
|6.30
|1
|Capture the Sea
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–hd
|5–½
|Maldonado
|17.30
|6
|Camby
|124
|6
|1
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–2
|6–16¼
|T Baze
|7.90
|4
|Engram
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|114.70
|5
|SELF TAUGHT
|13.40
|4.00
|2.80
|2
|CAPTAIN SCOTTY
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|OUTLAW
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$25.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$18.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-7)
|$31.97
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-3-7-1)
|$761.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3)
|$46.10
Winner–Self Taught Dbb.g.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Homeschooling, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Meritage Ventures, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Knapp, Steve R. and Macy, Michael. Mutuel Pool $198,535 Daily Double Pool $21,277 Exacta Pool $120,631 Superfecta Pool $55,420 Super High Five Pool $4,989 Trifecta Pool $86,703. Claimed–Self Taught by Acker, Tom, Harris, John P., Lapera, Rudy and McKean, Alan. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Captain Scotty by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Satchel de Ritches by Bankers, Tim and Ortiz, Sr., Manuel. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Camby by A and J Racing and Cahill, James. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Octopus.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $61.20. Pick Three Pool $44,626.
SELF TAUGHT settled off the pace early, entered the turn four wide, steered into the two path around the turn, rallied inside the leader and drew clear late. CAPTAIN SCOTTY dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival exiting the turn, led into the final sixteenth and could not hold off the winner. OUTLAW was forwardly placed off the inside, put in a mild bid outside the top pair into the turn, could not sustain the momentum and chased those rivals three wide through the bend, finished willingly through the drive and held the show. SATCHEL DE RITCHES tracked outside a rivals while widest of all, took the turn five wide, churned on through the final furlong but needed more late. CAPTURE THE SEA dueled for the lead from inside, lost contact into the stretch and flattened near the inside. CAMBY chased between rivals well off the rail, went four wide through the turn and lacked a bid. ENGRAM dropped far back early, angled to the rail on the turn and never got involved.
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.46 48.07 1:12.14 1:36.06 1:59.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Award Winner
|122
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Hernandez
|3.70
|4
|Gregdar
|122
|4
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|Smith
|1.60
|1
|Salvator Mundi
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–5
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.40
|5
|Heywoods Beach
|122
|5
|3–½
|4–1
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|11.20
|2
|Mind the Gap
|122
|2
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–6½
|Gonzalez
|4.30
|6
|Big Buzz
|122
|6
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1½
|6
|6
|6
|Maldonado
|27.30
|3
|AWARD WINNER
|9.40
|4.20
|3.20
|4
|GREGDAR
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|SALVATOR MUNDI
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$95.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$13.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-1-5)
|$10.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1)
|$18.15
Winner–Award Winner B.g.5 by Ghostzapper out of Devine Actress, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Mrs. Jerry Amerman (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Amerman Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,801 Daily Double Pool $22,702 Exacta Pool $101,119 Superfecta Pool $42,943 Trifecta Pool $64,090. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $64.40. Pick Three Pool $37,728.
AWARD WINNER set the pace under pressure from outside, inched away from rival on the first turn only to be pressured again up the backstretch, responded when headed approaching the quarter pole, shook free at the top of the lane and drew away. GREGDAR pressed the pace from outside, bid outside on the final turn and headed rival at the quarter pole, lost touch with the winner at the top of the lane and stayed on to hold the place. SALVATOR MUNDI unhurried in the beginning from inside, came out on the far turn and four wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and earned the show honors. HEYWOODS BEACH tracked off the rail then between runners, went three wide into the lane and lacked further response. MIND THE GAP stalked the pace from inside, saved ground then tipped out two wide into the stretch and weakened. BIG BUZZ raced well off the rail into the stretch the first time, angled in some and settled outside a pair of rivals, moved into the two path around the final turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.83 44.97 57.20 1:09.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Notre Dame
|119
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–nk
|Centeno
|5.80
|7
|Defense Wins
|126
|7
|8
|8
|8
|4–hd
|2–3¼
|Prat
|0.90
|8
|Dark Prince
|126
|8
|5
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|3–1¾
|Maldonado
|19.30
|1
|I Got No Munny
|126
|1
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|5–1
|4–2¼
|Hernandez
|4.00
|6
|Holden the Lute
|126
|6
|6
|6–½
|6–½
|6–½
|5–1¼
|Pereira
|10.10
|5
|Prince Ali
|126
|5
|1
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|6–1¼
|Gonzalez
|33.30
|2
|Midnight Mystery
|126
|2
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|7–2½
|7–3¾
|Cedillo
|8.80
|3
|Gate Speed
|126
|3
|7
|7–7
|7–2
|8
|8
|T Baze
|17.20
|4
|NOTRE DAME
|13.60
|4.60
|3.80
|7
|DEFENSE WINS
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|DARK PRINCE
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$117.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$15.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-1)
|$56.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-8-1-6)
|$1,182.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8)
|$61.60
Winner–Notre Dame B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Cor Cor, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: GNO Racing Club and Train Wreck Al Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $349,634 Daily Double Pool $27,467 Exacta Pool $171,856 Superfecta Pool $84,010 Super High Five Pool $6,199 Trifecta Pool $125,867. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $189.45. Pick Three Pool $28,321.
NOTRE DAME dueled for command from inside, vied two wide inside pair of rivals on the turn, moved clear approaching the eighth pole and lasted over the late rally from the runner-up. DEFENSE WINS hopped at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, moved to the inside then swung six wide leaving the turn, closed fast from outside but was too late. DARK PRINCE was forwardly placed from outside, bid three deep into the turn, vied outside rivals around the bend and into the stretch and could not match the top pair in the final furlong. I GOT NO MUNNY chased along the inside then angled off the rail, went two wide into the turn, angled four wide leaving the bend and never produced a bid. HOLDEN THE LUTE chased outside a rival then four deep on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. PRINCE ALI dueled outside of NOTRE DAME early, vied between rivals around the turn and gave way in the stretch. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY broke out and bumped GATE SPEED, showed early speed then chased the top pair from inside, saved ground into the lane and weakened. GATE SPEED bumped from inside in the beginning, tracked off the rail, went between rivals on the turn then angled in leaving the bend and came up empty.
NINTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ana Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.64 49.17 1:14.02 1:38.14 2:00.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Going to Vegas
|120
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3¾
|Rispoli
|3.30
|1
|Mucho Unusual
|124
|1
|2–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–½
|2–2
|2–1
|Prat
|0.40
|5
|Red Lark
|122
|4
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|5–hd
|3–1¼
|Gonzalez
|6.90
|6
|Neige Blanche
|122
|5
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|3–1
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|21.00
|7
|Altea
|120
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|5–½
|4–½
|5–4½
|Cedillo
|15.20
|2
|Silberpfeil
|122
|2
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|6
|6
|T Baze
|50.20
|3
|GOING TO VEGAS
|8.60
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|2.10
|2.10
|5
|RED LARK (IRE)
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$63.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$6.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-6)
|$4.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$8.05
Winner–Going to Vegas B.f.4 by Goldencents out of Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Medallion Racing and MyRacehorse. Mutuel Pool $346,615 Daily Double Pool $155,183 Exacta Pool $144,516 Superfecta Pool $76,531 Trifecta Pool $110,587. Scratched–Colonial Creed, Tapwater.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-3) paid $96.60. Pick Three Pool $174,182. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-4-3) 413 tickets with 4 correct paid $735.15. Pick Four Pool $397,630. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/4-5-3-4-3) 121 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,421.50. Pick Five Pool $382,897. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-1/4-5-3-4-3) 30 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,622.08. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $203,404. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $431,411.
GOING TO VEGAS vied with MUCHO UNUSUAL early before clearing that rival first time through the stretch, showed the way along the inside into the drive, then drew off under right-handed urging and strong handling in the final furlong. MUCHO UNUSUAL showed early speed from inside then let GOING TO VEGAS take control, stalked near the fence to the stretch, could not summon the needed late kick to threaten the winner but bested the rest. RED LARK (IRE) settled off the pace outside a rival, raced two wide then swung four wide into the stretch and gained the show. NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) was off a bit slow at the start, stalked in the two path, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. ALTEA (FR) came away a bit slow, steered to the inside shortly after, settled inside and saved ground through the turns, shifted into the two path entering the stretch and could not rally. SILBERPFEIL (IRE) was off a bit slow to begin, fought the rider down the hill and first time through the stretch , went two wide around the clubhouse turn, tipped outside leaving the backstretch, went three wide into the drive, was bothered by rival at the three-sixteenths pole and faded.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$318,599
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,363,063
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,260,246
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$7,941,908
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, March 28.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 44th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Secret Club
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Sean McCarthy
|5-2
|2
|In Vronsky Style
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|3
|Beaudacious
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|9-5
|4
|Luck Is Golden
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|5
|By Moonlight
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Master Diamond
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vronsky Zips Away
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Big Passion
|Emily Ellingwood
|119
|Tim Yakteen
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Backtoflash
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Jose Antonio Flores
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|La V.
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|20,000
|6
|Bristol Bayou
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-5
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Du Jour
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|2
|Endless Sunset
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|3
|Hubris
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|4
|Styledome
|Jessica Pyfer
|112
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|5
|Lost In Space
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bravestone
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Richard Rosales
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Careless Kitten
|Emily Ellingwood
|114
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|28,000
|3
|Call Nine One One
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Coastal King
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Vann Belvoir
|5-2
|30,000
|5
|The Roan Ranger
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|David Bernstein
|9-2
|30,000
|6
|Trojan Clubhouse
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|30,000
|7
|Today Matters
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|7-2
|30,000
|8
|Musical Gem
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|Val Brinkerhoff
|3-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Compellus
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|30-1
|50,000
|2
|Prince Magician
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|45,000
|3
|Got Curly
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Philip A. Oviedo
|10-1
|50,000
|4
|Holy Emperor
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|7-2
|50,000
|5
|Commanding Chief
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Ox Bridge
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|50,000
|7
|Uncle Ray
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Labor Union
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|50,000
|9
|Mongolian Kingdom
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Enebish Ganbat
|8-1
|50,000
|10
|Mount Pelliar
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|12-1
|47,500
|11
|My Indy
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Samuel Nichols
|8-1
|45,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Bushido's Way
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Adare
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|2
|Mongolian Legend
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|30-1
|3
|Go Daddy Go
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|4
|Magic On Tap
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|5
|Palace Coup
|Mike Smith
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|6
|Mulberry Street
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Carlo Vaccarezza
|8-1
|7
|Potantico
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|40,000
|8
|Offshore Affair
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|9
|Two Thirty Five
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|For the Good Times
|Mike Smith
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|2
|Ragged Rose
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|3
|Rhythm and Grace
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|4
|Jibber Jabber
|Umberto Rispoli
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|7-2
|5
|Quick Time
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|6
|Mongolian Mission
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|12-1
|7
|Velvet
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|8
|Whistler's Style
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Ian Kruljac
|12-1
|9
|Hyland Haven
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|10
|Damn the Torpedoes
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santana Mile'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mastering
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|2
|Major Cabbie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|3
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|4
|Growth Engine
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|5
|Ax Man
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|6
|Restrainedvengence
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bam Bam Again
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Reed Saldana
|10-1
|16,000
|2
|Speakerofthehouse
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|12,500
|3
|Next Revolt
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9-5
|16,000
|4
|Bird
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|12,500
|5
|Question Authority
|Emily Ellingwood
|117
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|12,500
|6
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Kathy Walsh
|20-1
|12,500
|7
|Just a Command
|Jessica Pyfer
|111
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|12,500
|8
|Western Smoke
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
|12,500
|9
|Show Business
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|16,000
|10
|Threearchbaymafia
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|16,000
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.