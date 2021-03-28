Horse racing newsletter: Known Agenda wins Florida Derby

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 27. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 43rd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.67 45.52 58.08 1:10.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mind Meld 123 6 3 4–4 4–3 2–2 1–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 2.80 3 Blazingbellablu 116 2 4 6 5–2 5–2 2–2¼ Centeno 5.40 4 Bossy Mama 123 3 6 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 3–½ Cedillo 2.10 5 S. S. Unicorn 123 4 5 5–hd 6 6 4–ns Figueroa 16.20 1 Jeanne B 123 1 2 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 5–1¼ Boulanger 39.60 6 Flag Salute 116 5 1 3–4 3–1½ 4–1 6 Pyfer 1.70

7 MIND MELD 7.60 4.60 3.00 3 BLAZINGBELLABLU 5.20 3.40 4 BOSSY MAMA 3.00

$1 EXACTA (7-3) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-5) $18.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $24.65

Winner–Mind Meld B.f.3 by Point of Entry out of Secret Sonnet, by General Meeting. Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Milt Policzer. Mutuel Pool $218,233 Exacta Pool $111,885 Superfecta Pool $47,651 Trifecta Pool $71,708. Scratched–Big Bell.

MIND MELD angled to the inside up the backstretch, saved ground to the lane, tipped off the rail then rallied while drifting out and drew clear in the final sixteenth. BLAZINGBELLABLU was crowded and checked between rivals early, moved to the inside then two wide leaving the turn, angled out to be widest in the drive and finished well for the place. BOSSY MAMA was off a bit slow to begin then rushed up to establish the front, cleared and crossed over to the inside, saved ground through the turn, led clear to the eighth pole and yielded to the top pair. S. S. UNICORN traveled two wide around the turn and passed tired rivals. JEANNE B chased inside then outside the leader, went two wide into the turn, drifted out past the quarter pole and flattened in the final furlong. FLAG SALUTE stalked the pace from outside or outside a rival, got floated out leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.42 45.04 56.90 1:09.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bruja Escarlata 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4¼ T Baze 1.00 2 Bye Bye Miss Pie 124 2 3 2–½ 2–2 2–3 2–2¼ Prat 0.90 4 She's a Dime 117 4 2 3–6 3–10½ 3–11 3–6¼ Centeno 8.30 1 Time for Ebby 124 1 4 4 4 4 4 Pereira 17.00

3 BRUJA ESCARLATA 4.00 2.40 2 BYE BYE MISS PIE 2.10 4 SHE'S A DIME

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $3.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $2.90

Winner–Bruja Escarlata Ch.f.4 by Street Boss out of Teroda, by Limehouse. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $150,221 Daily Double Pool $41,237 Exacta Pool $50,969 Trifecta Pool $26,673. Scratched–Rather Nosy.

BRUJA ESCARLATA came away quickly and grabbed the early lead, pressured from both sides then dueled outside rival into and around the turn, shook free in upper stretch and drew away under hand urging. BYE BYE MISS PIE was off a bit slow to begin, went up inside the top pair to force the pace, dueled with the winner through the turn, lost contact in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. SHE'S A DIME threw head and hopped at the start, rushed up to vie for the lead from outside or three deep, chased the top pair three wide into and around the turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. TIME FOR EBBY threw head and stumbled leaving the gate, trailed to the stretch and never got involved.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.74 46.11 58.29 1:09.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cibertruck 124 1 5 5–1 4–1 2–1½ 1–½ Gonzalez 3.10 2 Whatdidido 124 2 6 7 6–½ 4–½ 2–ns Franco 3.20 5 Ferrariano 124 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 3–1 Cedillo 8.60 4 Judas 124 4 3 4–½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1½ Gutierrez 2.40 7 Minister Shane 124 7 4 6–1 7 6–1½ 5–½ Rispoli 2.80 6 Marksman On Target 124 6 1 3–1 2–½ 3–1 6–20¾ Flores 48.90 3 Mount Olympic 124 3 7 2–hd 3–½ 7 7 T Baze 31.30

1 CIBERTRUCK 8.20 3.80 2.80 2 WHATDIDIDO 4.20 3.80 5 FERRARIANO 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4) $30.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-5-4-7) $309.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $59.25

Winner–Cibertruck B.g.3 by Vronsky out of Lexi Girl, by Mineshaft. Bred by Jerry Hollendorfer, Steve Melen & SteveTaub (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Melen, Steve and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $218,811 Daily Double Pool $17,457 Exacta Pool $113,941 Superfecta Pool $42,125 Super High Five Pool $3,646 Trifecta Pool $72,338. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $22.95. Pick Three Pool $48,569.

CIBERTRUCK bumped leaving the gate, stalked inside, was in tight past the three-eighths, kept inside through the turn, shifted out and bumped rival in upper stretch, drew alongside the leader at the eighth pole, bumped with that rival mid-stretch and dug in late for the victory. WHATDIDIDO broke in and bumped rival at the start, dropped back early then moved inside, saved ground into the lane, angled out in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped JUDAS repeatedly, rallied and got up for second, then pulled up on the gallop out and was vanned off. FERRARIANO sped to the front then angled over to the inside, remained inside to the stretch, held a short lead with a furlong to go, lost command then drifted out and bumped rival mid-stretch, finished gamely from inside and got edged for the place. JUDAS jumped the track crossing surfaces early, raced between rivals then outside another foe, angled four wide into the lane, drifted in upper stretch, got bumped repeatedly by WHATDIDIDO and kept on to the wire. MINISTER SHANE chased from outside then dropped back to the rear of the field, angled into the two path, came out leaving the turn then altered out into the stretch and could not rally. MARKSMAN ON TARGET stumbled leaving the gate, chased two wide through the turn, got bumped by inside rival in upper stretch and weakened. MOUNT OLYMPIC broke in and bumped rival, moved up to race outside the top pair, chased three wide around the turn, tired and eased in the drive and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.07 45.07 57.19 1:03.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Love My Jimmy 123 3 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–5 1–3½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.90 1 Herd Immunity 123 1 3 5 4–½ 3–2 2–2¼ Prat 1.00 2 Joe Don Looney 112 2 5 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 3–3½ Pyfer 7.00 4 Diva's Finale 123 4 4 3–1 3–½ 4–2 4–2¼ Hernandez 1.90 5 Lovesick Blues 119 5 2 4–hd 5 5 5 Cedillo 23.20

3 LOVE MY JIMMY 9.80 3.80 2.80 1 HERD IMMUNITY 2.60 2.20 2 JOE DON LOONEY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $37.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $8.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $20.30

Winner–Love My Jimmy B.r.3 by Tapiture out of Clemency, by Shackleford. Bred by Dr. Brad Tanner (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $248,405 Daily Double Pool $20,704 Exacta Pool $107,600 Superfecta Pool $34,165 Trifecta Pool $58,821. Scratched–Theluteismine. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $24.25. Pick Three Pool $17,701.

LOVE MY JIMMY stumbled and bumped inside rival at the start, recovered quickly to assume control, moved over the inside and set the pace along the rail while inching away around the turn, padded the lead in upper stretch and won easily. HERD IMMUNITY chased the leader inside a trio of rivals, stayed inside to the stretch and outkicked JOE DON LOONEY in the final furlong to prove second best. JOE DON LOONEY bumped by LOVE MY JIMMY at the start, chased between rivals then two wide around the bend and lacked a serious bid. DIVA'S FINALE stalked three deep then three wide to the stretch and weakened. LOVESICK BLUES broke out, chased four deep up the backstretch, came four wide into the drive and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.22 44.10 1:08.31 1:14.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Exultation 124 3 5 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 1–¾ Rispoli 1.30 3 Armour Plate 122 2 4 4–2 4–5 4–3 2–1¾ Prat 5.70 2 Hartel 122 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–¾ Hernandez 2.20 8 American Dancer 124 7 7 6–1 6–hd 5–1 4–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 34.90 9 Railsplitter 124 8 3 7–2 7–2 6–2½ 5–2¼ Gonzalez 30.60 5 Kris' Wild Kat 115 4 1 2–2½ 2–2½ 3–hd 6–½ Ellingwood 11.90 7 Sigalert 124 6 8 8 8 7–1½ 7–4¾ Maldonado 5.40 6 Suances Secret 115 5 6 5–2 5–1 8 8 Centeno 188.50

4 EXULTATION 4.60 2.80 2.20 3 ARMOUR PLATE 5.00 2.80 2 HARTEL 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-8) $14.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-8-9) $564.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $8.65

Winner–Exultation B.g.6 by Paynter out of Oral Argument, by Outofthebox. Bred by France Weiner & Irwin J. Weiner (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,562 Daily Double Pool $22,921 Exacta Pool $137,095 Superfecta Pool $64,320 Super High Five Pool $2,649 Trifecta Pool $92,484. Scratched–Fantasy Game. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $34.35. Pick Three Pool $44,882. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-3-1/4) 4 correct paid $81.70. Pick Four Pool $125,534. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-1-3-1/4) 5 correct paid $448.25. Pick Five Pool $373,168.

EXULTATION stalked the speed outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bumped at the three-sixteenths pole, drifted in at the eighth pole, then drew clear while drifting in further and held off ARMOUR PLATE in the closing moments. ARMOUR PLATE stalked the pace from inside then tipped out into the two path leaving the turn, bumped outside rival at the three-sixteenths, bumped with KRIS' WILD KAT while between foes at the eighth pole, switch outside of EXULTATION after and finished well. HARTEL dueled from inside to the stretch, held a short lead at the eighth pole, succumbed to pressure inside the furlong grounds and flattened to third. AMERICAN DANCER angled in and settled inside, went between rivals midway around the turn then came back to the rail leaving the bend, moved out mid-stretch and finished with a mild rally to fill out the superfecta. RAILSPLITTER sat off the pace early, went two to three wide around the turn and kept on to improve placing. KRIS' WILD KAT dueled outside HARTEL to upper stretch, bumped ARMOUR PLATE at the eighth pole and weakened. SIGALERT bumped with inside rival at the start, trailed early from inside, went around a rival into the stretch and was never a factor. SUANCES SECRET bumped with SIGALERT at the start, raced mid-pack up the backstretch, angled to the rail and saved ground to the stretch and came up empty.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.60 44.54 56.92 1:09.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Self Taught 122 5 6 6–12 6–19 6–23 1–1¼ Pereira 5.70 2 Captain Scotty 122 2 5 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 0.50 3 Outlaw 117 3 3 3–½ 3–½ 2–½ 3–hd Pyfer 16.50 7 Satchel de Ritches 124 7 2 5–7 5–4½ 4–½ 4–hd Desormeaux 6.30 1 Capture the Sea 122 1 4 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd 5–½ Maldonado 17.30 6 Camby 124 6 1 4–hd 4–1 5–2 6–16¼ T Baze 7.90 4 Engram 122 4 7 7 7 7 7 Figueroa 114.70

5 SELF TAUGHT 13.40 4.00 2.80 2 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 2.20 2.10 3 OUTLAW 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-3-7) $31.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-3-7-1) $761.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $46.10

Winner–Self Taught Dbb.g.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Homeschooling, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Meritage Ventures, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Knapp, Steve R. and Macy, Michael. Mutuel Pool $198,535 Daily Double Pool $21,277 Exacta Pool $120,631 Superfecta Pool $55,420 Super High Five Pool $4,989 Trifecta Pool $86,703. Claimed–Self Taught by Acker, Tom, Harris, John P., Lapera, Rudy and McKean, Alan. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Captain Scotty by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Satchel de Ritches by Bankers, Tim and Ortiz, Sr., Manuel. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Camby by A and J Racing and Cahill, James. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Octopus. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $61.20. Pick Three Pool $44,626.

SELF TAUGHT settled off the pace early, entered the turn four wide, steered into the two path around the turn, rallied inside the leader and drew clear late. CAPTAIN SCOTTY dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival exiting the turn, led into the final sixteenth and could not hold off the winner. OUTLAW was forwardly placed off the inside, put in a mild bid outside the top pair into the turn, could not sustain the momentum and chased those rivals three wide through the bend, finished willingly through the drive and held the show. SATCHEL DE RITCHES tracked outside a rivals while widest of all, took the turn five wide, churned on through the final furlong but needed more late. CAPTURE THE SEA dueled for the lead from inside, lost contact into the stretch and flattened near the inside. CAMBY chased between rivals well off the rail, went four wide through the turn and lacked a bid. ENGRAM dropped far back early, angled to the rail on the turn and never got involved.

SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.46 48.07 1:12.14 1:36.06 1:59.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Award Winner 122 3 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ Hernandez 3.70 4 Gregdar 122 4 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 2–½ Smith 1.60 1 Salvator Mundi 122 1 6 6 6 5–½ 5–5 3–1½ Prat 2.40 5 Heywoods Beach 122 5 3–½ 4–1 3–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Rispoli 11.20 2 Mind the Gap 122 2 5–1 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–hd 5–6½ Gonzalez 4.30 6 Big Buzz 122 6 4–hd 5–1 5–1½ 6 6 6 Maldonado 27.30

3 AWARD WINNER 9.40 4.20 3.20 4 GREGDAR 3.40 2.60 1 SALVATOR MUNDI 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $95.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-1-5) $10.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $18.15

Winner–Award Winner B.g.5 by Ghostzapper out of Devine Actress, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Mrs. Jerry Amerman (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Amerman Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,801 Daily Double Pool $22,702 Exacta Pool $101,119 Superfecta Pool $42,943 Trifecta Pool $64,090. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $64.40. Pick Three Pool $37,728.

AWARD WINNER set the pace under pressure from outside, inched away from rival on the first turn only to be pressured again up the backstretch, responded when headed approaching the quarter pole, shook free at the top of the lane and drew away. GREGDAR pressed the pace from outside, bid outside on the final turn and headed rival at the quarter pole, lost touch with the winner at the top of the lane and stayed on to hold the place. SALVATOR MUNDI unhurried in the beginning from inside, came out on the far turn and four wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and earned the show honors. HEYWOODS BEACH tracked off the rail then between runners, went three wide into the lane and lacked further response. MIND THE GAP stalked the pace from inside, saved ground then tipped out two wide into the stretch and weakened. BIG BUZZ raced well off the rail into the stretch the first time, angled in some and settled outside a pair of rivals, moved into the two path around the final turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.83 44.97 57.20 1:09.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Notre Dame 119 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–nk Centeno 5.80 7 Defense Wins 126 7 8 8 8 4–hd 2–3¼ Prat 0.90 8 Dark Prince 126 8 5 3–hd 2–½ 2–2 3–1¾ Maldonado 19.30 1 I Got No Munny 126 1 4 5–1 5–½ 5–1 4–2¼ Hernandez 4.00 6 Holden the Lute 126 6 6 6–½ 6–½ 6–½ 5–1¼ Pereira 10.10 5 Prince Ali 126 5 1 2–1 3–1½ 3–½ 6–1¼ Gonzalez 33.30 2 Midnight Mystery 126 2 3 4–½ 4–hd 7–2½ 7–3¾ Cedillo 8.80 3 Gate Speed 126 3 7 7–7 7–2 8 8 T Baze 17.20

4 NOTRE DAME 13.60 4.60 3.80 7 DEFENSE WINS 3.00 2.40 8 DARK PRINCE 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $117.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-1) $56.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-8-1-6) $1,182.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8) $61.60

Winner–Notre Dame B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Cor Cor, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: GNO Racing Club and Train Wreck Al Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $349,634 Daily Double Pool $27,467 Exacta Pool $171,856 Superfecta Pool $84,010 Super High Five Pool $6,199 Trifecta Pool $125,867. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $189.45. Pick Three Pool $28,321.

NOTRE DAME dueled for command from inside, vied two wide inside pair of rivals on the turn, moved clear approaching the eighth pole and lasted over the late rally from the runner-up. DEFENSE WINS hopped at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, moved to the inside then swung six wide leaving the turn, closed fast from outside but was too late. DARK PRINCE was forwardly placed from outside, bid three deep into the turn, vied outside rivals around the bend and into the stretch and could not match the top pair in the final furlong. I GOT NO MUNNY chased along the inside then angled off the rail, went two wide into the turn, angled four wide leaving the bend and never produced a bid. HOLDEN THE LUTE chased outside a rival then four deep on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. PRINCE ALI dueled outside of NOTRE DAME early, vied between rivals around the turn and gave way in the stretch. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY broke out and bumped GATE SPEED, showed early speed then chased the top pair from inside, saved ground into the lane and weakened. GATE SPEED bumped from inside in the beginning, tracked off the rail, went between rivals on the turn then angled in leaving the bend and came up empty.

NINTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ana Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.64 49.17 1:14.02 1:38.14 2:00.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Going to Vegas 120 3 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–3¾ Rispoli 3.30 1 Mucho Unusual 124 1 2–1½ 3–1 3–1 3–½ 2–2 2–1 Prat 0.40 5 Red Lark 122 4 5–½ 6 6 6 5–hd 3–1¼ Gonzalez 6.90 6 Neige Blanche 122 5 3–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1 4–nk Hernandez 21.00 7 Altea 120 6 6 5–½ 5–1 5–½ 4–½ 5–4½ Cedillo 15.20 2 Silberpfeil 122 2 4–2 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 6 6 T Baze 50.20

3 GOING TO VEGAS 8.60 2.80 2.40 1 MUCHO UNUSUAL 2.10 2.10 5 RED LARK (IRE) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $63.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $6.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-6) $4.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $8.05

Winner–Going to Vegas B.f.4 by Goldencents out of Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Medallion Racing and MyRacehorse. Mutuel Pool $346,615 Daily Double Pool $155,183 Exacta Pool $144,516 Superfecta Pool $76,531 Trifecta Pool $110,587. Scratched–Colonial Creed, Tapwater. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-3) paid $96.60. Pick Three Pool $174,182. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-4-3) 413 tickets with 4 correct paid $735.15. Pick Four Pool $397,630. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/4-5-3-4-3) 121 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,421.50. Pick Five Pool $382,897. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-1/4-5-3-4-3) 30 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,622.08. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $203,404. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $431,411.

GOING TO VEGAS vied with MUCHO UNUSUAL early before clearing that rival first time through the stretch, showed the way along the inside into the drive, then drew off under right-handed urging and strong handling in the final furlong. MUCHO UNUSUAL showed early speed from inside then let GOING TO VEGAS take control, stalked near the fence to the stretch, could not summon the needed late kick to threaten the winner but bested the rest. RED LARK (IRE) settled off the pace outside a rival, raced two wide then swung four wide into the stretch and gained the show. NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) was off a bit slow at the start, stalked in the two path, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. ALTEA (FR) came away a bit slow, steered to the inside shortly after, settled inside and saved ground through the turns, shifted into the two path entering the stretch and could not rally. SILBERPFEIL (IRE) was off a bit slow to begin, fought the rider down the hill and first time through the stretch , went two wide around the clubhouse turn, tipped outside leaving the backstretch, went three wide into the drive, was bothered by rival at the three-sixteenths pole and faded.