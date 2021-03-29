Horse racing newsletter: Updated Kentucky Oaks rankings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I defend my stance on that restaurant race at Turfway Park.

Looks as if I riled up more than a few of you by saying that the Jeff Ruby Steaks didn’t deserve to be a major (100-point) Kentucky Derby qualifier. The name Animal Kingdom kept coming up. Fair point, but not convincing to the bigger picture. I’m OK (not that anyone at CDI could care one milli-second of what I think) with the Turfway race being a 50-point race where only the winner qualifies. But with 100 points for first and 40 for second, it would likely bring two qualifiers. Consider the following:

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.

--As stated before, the race is on a synthetic surface. The Derby is on dirt. Are any Breeders’ Cup win-and-your-in races for the Turf run on dirt?

--The big race at Turfway was never given such status until Churchill Downs bought the track in late 2019. Now, does the heretofore ignored Kentucky offspring, be granted equal status to the Santa Anita Derby, Florida Derby and Blue Grass Stakes among others. Churchill, if nothing else, is always consistent. It always puts its own interests in front of everyone else’s.

--The race is only worth $250,000, a good half-mil below all the other 100-point races, and the only Grade 3 among the other top ones. It’s also is worth $250,000 less than when Animal Kingdom won the race when it was called the Spiral Stakes.

--And, if you really respect the tradition of a race, are you going to let a restaurant buy the title of the race and change the word Stakes into a homophone to support the business of the sponsor? (I’ve never eaten at one, but I hear good things and the prices seem comparable to other top steakhouses or is it stakehouses?)

I rest my case.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Louis Rabaut’s Oaks’ rankings

Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, is back with his Kentucky Oaks rankings. He’s got some opinions on this past weekend’s action, so let’s hear Louis’ thoughts.

“It was a moment of weakness, or hyperbole.

“’This is the worst 100-point Oaks prep field I can remember.’ -me, on Thursday.

“And then Saturday’s Gulfstream Park Oaks came and went. And I was right. This wasn’t a very good field. The biggest hint for me? Trainer Todd Pletcher took filly Con Lima off the turf and ran her, knowing he had a legitimate shot at another Oaks starter. Con Lima finished a tired fourth after helping set the pace. She’ll be an easy include in your future tickets once they move her back to the turf.

“The winner was Crazy Beautiful, who sat at the back of the pack with very little early urgency. Why? Because she didn’t have to do much to best this field. Her 83 Beyer figure was seven lower than Swiss Skydiver’s last year in this race. And on a day when Gulfstream was a parking lot, her Beyer was more than 10 lower of any of the stakes winners.

“OK, OK. Enough negativity. Where are the positives with Crazy Beautiful? Well, there are plenty, frankly. She’s trained by Kenny McPeek, who trains the aforementioned super-filly Swiss Skydiver. She’s by Liam’s Map, who’s a royally-bred son of Unbridled’s Song, and his son Colonel Liam might be the only single in the Derby day late pick 5. She’s run in five straight stakes races, only once finishing outside the top two.

“Between Crazy Beautiful and Clairiere, we’re going to have a pair of good, deep closers in the 147th run for the Lilies. And we may have met a third on Saturday, in the Godolphin-owned and Brad Cox-trained Adventuring, who won the recently promoted Bourbonette Oaks at Turfway Park.

“A daughter of Pioneerof (cq) The Nile and out of a Hard Spun mare, Adventuring is a late-blooming filly who broke her maiden in February at the Fair Grounds. This contrasts in a serious way with Crazy Beautiful, who broke her maiden as a 2-year-old at Ellis Park in July of last year. They have something very real in common, however: they both like to be far off the pace, and need something to run at. With Travel Column, Wholebodemeister, and Will’s Secret, this is setting up to be a fun rendition of the Oaks with a ton of possible pace scenarios.

“Jockey Florent Geroux will be an important watch as we approach Oaks Day, as he’ll have several choices for mounts, and whichever he chooses will be a glaring indicator of who he believes has the best chance to win.

“Mnasek, who will drop out of my rankings, ran ninth in last weekend’s UAE Derby. Her connections obviously thought enough of her to run her against the boys so I’m hoping they think enough to ship her to Louisville.

“Next week’s Oaks prep slate is heavy with quality, and even heavier with points. Four of the six 100-point races are Saturday: the Santa Anita Oaks, the Gazelle at Aqueduct, the Ashland at Keeneland, and the Fantasy at Oaklawn Park. The Times will have to clear some extra space for that rendition of the Oaks rankings.

“Here’s this week’s top ten. By the time we see each other again, the Oaks points standings will be finalized. See ya then.

Travel Column (1) Will’s Secret (2) Malathaat (3) Clairiere (4) Girl Daddy (5) Dayoutoftheoffice (6) Kalypso (7) Wholebodemeister (8) Search Results (9) Crazy Beautiful (NR)”

Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.

Stewards’ rulings

For reasons unexplained, this week’s stewards’ ruling had none involving violations of the riding crop rule. These rulings came the week before the California Horse Racing Board took up the issue of fining jockeys who violate the rules 50% of their prize money for finishing first, second and third in graded stakes.

In decisive action, (yes, that’s sarcasm) the Board voted 4-3 to postpone that decision. The majority was Chairman Dr. Greg Ferraro, Dennis Alfieri, Damascus Castellanos and Alex Solis. In the minority, and seemingly wanting to enact the penalty, were Vice-Chair Oscar Gonzales, Brenda Davis and Wendy Mitchell. Despite some tough questioning by Ferraro, he once again voted for the status quo.

OK, onto the rulings.

--Trainer Jerry Wallace was fined $500 when his horse Storm Seeker tested positive after a workout on Jan. 21 to get removed from the Veterinarian’s List. The test result indicated a level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory, of 750 ng/ml. Wallace testified that he did not know how the drug got into his horse’s system. CHRB investigator Angelica Merz, in her testimony, said a Wallace employee gave her this timeline: “The horse in question worked out at 7:45 a.m. for the Official Veterinarian, at approximately 8:00 a.m. he attempted to administer some ‘bute’ paste. After having trouble doing so, he orally gave one ‘bute’ pill. The assigned Veterinarian drew the test sample after this occurred.” Wallace said he has since removed all medication from his barn.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended three days (March 26, 27 and 28) after causing interference while aboard Goldini in the first race on March 14. Fuentes was “very candid” in admitting that he crossed over without sufficient clearance during the stretch run of the race. The horse was disqualified from third to fourth. Fuentes, and all jockeys under suspension, can ride in designated races, meaning stakes races.

--Owners Johnny and Marcel Taboada, trainer Reed Saldana and jockey Jessica Pyfer were ordered to return all monies collected on Majestic Diva, who tested positive for Clenbuterol after winning the seventh race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 19. Clenbuterol can be used as a decongestant or bronchodilator. Only Saldana was at the hearing. Majestic Diva was disqualified and made unplaced. The Taboadas were ordered to return $9,600 and Saldana and Pyfer had to return $960 each.

The following isn’t a ruling but was reflected in the stewards’ minutes from March 21. Here it is verbatim.

“The Stewards received a telephone conversation from an adamantly dissatisfied patron. He had bet on a horse to show, the horse ran fourth and he felt the jockey did not pursue through the wire. After a 15-minute conversation the caller de-escalated his demeanor. He was invited to call anytime if he has any questions in the future. He did end this call with a thank you.”

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

It was me, of course. In the Santa Anita review on Sunday, Mucho Unusual came out Much Unusual. My fault for not double-checking before sending it along its way. Autocorrect, normally your friend, can bite you if you aren’t diligent. Again, my responsibility.

Santa Anita review

The final stakes of the racing week was the $75,000 Santana Mile. The winner, gate to wire, was Ax Man by a widening 4 ½ lengths. The 6-year-old gelding had been running in graded stakes races, so he clearly was the class of this field. The horse is owned by Patti and Hal Earnhardt, who have been with trainer Bob Baffert since he started training quarter horses in 1983.

Ax Man paid $8.80, $5.80 and $4.00. Restrainedvengence was second followed by Fashionably Fast, Mastering, Growth Engine and Major Cabbie.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “It reminds me, I won this race with his sire Misremembered [in 2011], who stands here in California, so it’s not too late for you guys out there. … Ax Man was really training well for this, freshened him up a bit. He was running against Maximum Security and all those good horses, so I just got him away from there. This was a perfect spot for him and I told [jockey] Edwin [Maldonado], ‘When this horse makes the lead, he gets really brave on the lead’ and that’s what he did [Sunday]. We’ll give him a little time, he ran pretty hard but we’ll freshen him and pick our spots with him. He’s been a lot of fun at the barn, he deserved one of these wins because he was hooking some monsters earlier.”

Edwin Maldonado (winning jockey): “I was very confident turning for home. I gave him a couple reminders, but he knows what he’s doing. He drifted out a little bit, but it didn’t matter, he ran great. It was very easy. Bob told me to put him on the lead and it’s not like I don’t like to be on the lead, right. The rest of it was it was very simple, put him on the lead and he did the rest.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Tampa Bay (5): $110,000 Sophomore Turf Stakes, Fla-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Indy Lyon Favorite: Chess’s Dream (9-5)

Tampa Bay (7): $110,000 Sophomore Stakes, Fla-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Foreman ($12.60)

Tampa Bay (8): $110,000 Turf Classic Stakes, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Me and Mr. C ($6.60)

Tampa Bay (9): $110,000 Sprint Stakes, Fla-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Tap It to Win ($3.80)

Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Haynesfield Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: My Boy Tate ($6.10)

Tampa Bay (10): $110,000 Distaff Turf Stakes, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Summering ($10.40)

Tampa Bay (11): $110,000 Sophomore Fillies Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: R Adios Jersey ($5.40)

Video review

Here’s today’s feature race with Ax Man winning. Watch it here.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it's free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 28. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 44th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.42 47.05 1:11.12 1:23.13 1:35.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Secret Club 126 1 3 4–hd 5–7 5–14 3–2 1–1¾ Hernandez 1.50 3 Beaudacious 126 3 4 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 2–½ 2–½ Cedillo 2.60 2 In Vronsky Style 126 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–2 3–5¼ T Baze 2.30 4 Luck Is Golden 126 4 1 2–hd 2–1 2–hd 4–2½ 4–4½ Prat 5.70 5 By Moonlight 118 5 5 5–7 4–hd 4–½ 5–22 5–29 Rispoli 16.10 6 Master Diamond 118 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Flores 41.30 1 SECRET CLUB 5.00 2.80 2.10 3 BEAUDACIOUS 3.20 2.20 2 IN VRONSKY STYLE 2.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-4) $2.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $5.00 Winner–Secret Club B.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Secret Mountain, by Mt. Livermore. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $211,903 Exacta Pool $100,987 Superfecta Pool $44,585 Trifecta Pool $74,581. Scratched–none. SECRET CLUB raced in a bit tight and steadied from inside entering the first turn, settled into a good position after, remained inside then angled out at the three-sixteenths pole, rallied outside the top pair under hand urging and won going away. BEAUDACIOUS traveled two wide then moved to the rail around the first turn, stalked inside and cut the corner exiting the far turn, switched outside the leader in upper stretch and got up for second. IN VRONSKY STYLE set the pace from inside, inched away nearing the quarter pole, led to deep stretch and yielded late. LUCK IS GOLDEN forwardly placed outside a rival, came two wide into the stretch and lacked late response. BY MOONLIGHT tracked the pacesetter outside a rival then two wide around the far turn and weakened. MASTER DIAMOND leaned back and came away slow, fell back early and never got involved. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.10 45.42 1:10.06 1:16.58 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bristol Bayou 126 5 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–2 1–7¼ Gutierrez 0.70 5 La V. 126 4 2 1–1 1–1 2–8 2–4¼ Maldonado 2.80 2 Big Passion 119 1 1 3–4 3–2½ 3–2½ 3–½ Ellingwood 6.60 3 Backtoflash 111 2 4 5 5 4–2 4–14¾ Centeno 35.80 4 Cosmic Cowgirl 126 3 5 4–4 4–5 5 5 Hernandez 4.60 6 BRISTOL BAYOU 3.40 2.20 2.10 5 LA V. 3.20 2.60 2 BIG PASSION 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $3.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3) $2.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $4.35 Winner–Bristol Bayou Ch.f.4 by Carpe Diem out of Indian Pond, by Speightstown. Bred by Hargus & Sandra Sexton (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Hudson, E. J., Ingordo, David, Ingordo, Dorothy and Shapiro, Thomas A.. Mutuel Pool $162,398 Daily Double Pool $35,760 Exacta Pool $79,754 Superfecta Pool $25,250 Trifecta Pool $47,463. Claimed–Bristol Bayou by CM Racing. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Vronsky Zips Away. BRISTOL BAYOU stalked outside the leader up the backstretch, bid alongside LA V. at the quarter pole, led into the drive then put that rival away in upper stretch and drew off. LA V. sped clear and crossed over to the inside, challenged by the winner at the quarter pole, offered little resistance, chased BRISTOL BAYOU through the final furlong and finished a clear second. BIG PASSION chased the lone leader from inside then two wide into the stretch and held the show. BACKTOFLASH was fractious in the gate, lacked early speed, saved ground through the turn, lacked a rally but filled out the superfecta. COSMIC COWGIRL reared in the gate, stumbled at the start, went two wide into the turn then three wide into the stretch and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.98 46.79 1:10.95 1:22.66 1:34.52 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Du Jour 124 1 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 0.60 3 Hubris 122 2 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 2–4 2–3¾ Franco 3.90 5 Lost In Space 124 4 4 4 3–½ 3–½ 4 3–1¾ Rispoli 2.00 4 Styledome 112 3 3 3–½ 4 4 3–hd 4 Pyfer 21.20 1 DU JOUR 3.20 2.10 3 HUBRIS 2.60 5 LOST IN SPACE (IRE) $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $5.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $3.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $1.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2) $4.80 Winner–Du Jour B.c.3 by Temple City out of Guiltless, by Bernardini. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baffert, Natalie J. and Lanni, Debbie. Mutuel Pool $190,503 Daily Double Pool $22,278 Exacta Pool $78,965 Trifecta Pool $61,540. Scratched–Endless Sunset. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $4.05. Pick Three Pool $63,951. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $3.85. DU JOUR forced in at the start by HUBRISH, sped to the front and set the pace inside of that same rival, challenged at the quarter pole and responded by turning that foe away at the top of the lane and drew away. HUBRIS broke in, pressed the pace from outside, headed the leader at the quarter pole, could not sustain the bid into the drive and shifted in near the three-sixteenths, then chased the winner to the wire while clearly second best. LOST IN SPACE (IRE) stalked outside a rival or two wide, tipped out into the three path leaving the far turn and weakened. STYLEDOME (IRE) chased from inside through the both turns and also weakened. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.96 45.42 58.06 1:11.51 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Musical Gem 116 8 1 2–1 2–3 1–2 1–1¾ Pyfer 3.90 2 Careless Kitten 114 2 5 4–3½ 3–½ 3–2 2–1½ Ellingwood 12.60 4 Coastal King 123 4 7 6–hd 5–4 4–½ 3–1¼ T Baze 2.00 5 The Roan Ranger 123 5 2 3–hd 4–3 5–4 4–nk Desormeaux 4.00 1 Bravestone 123 1 4 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 5–2½ Flores 76.00 3 Call Nine One One 123 3 6 7–12 7–4 6–3 6–6½ Franco 13.50 6 Trojan Clubhouse 111 6 8 8 8 8 7–2¼ Centeno 10.20 7 Today Matters 123 7 3 5–1 6–½ 7–2 8 Cedillo 3.70 8 MUSICAL GEM 9.80 5.40 3.20 2 CARELESS KITTEN 10.00 5.00 4 COASTAL KING 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $14.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $34.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-4-5) $37.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-4) $51.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-4-5-1) Carryover $3,050 Winner–Musical Gem Ch.g.3 by Gem Heist out of Music Recital, by Bertrando. Bred by Bob W. Grayson (CA). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bobby and Carol Ann Grayson Living Trust. Mutuel Pool $230,177 Daily Double Pool $20,020 Exacta Pool $154,179 Superfecta Pool $70,919 Trifecta Pool $97,961 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,996. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $7.05. Pick Three Pool $26,153. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $8.10. MUSICAL GEM chased outside a pair of rivals early, bid outside BRAVESTONE on the turn and dueled to the stretch, kicked clear of rival and edged away under a drive. CARELESS KITTEN chased inside a pair of rivals up the backstretch then along the rail into the turn, came off the rail and exited turn two to three wide, finished willingly and whittle the gap late. COASTAL KING checked off heels early, settled inside and saved ground to the stretch, produced a mild rally gained the show. THE ROAN RANGER chased the leader between rivals then outside a rival into the turn, came three to four wide into the stretch and kept on to earn a minor award. BRAVESTONE showed speed along the inside to set the pace, met bid and dueled around the turn, lost contact in upper stretch, switched off the rail with a furlong to go and weakened. CALL NINE ONE ONE chased behind the pace early then lost ground up the backstretch, traveled three then two wide on the turn and failed to menace. TROJAN CLUBHOUSE was off slow to begin and dropped back early, moved to the inside and saved ground through the turn and was never a factor. TODAY MATTERS sat off the pace off the inside, went four wide through the turn and came up empty. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.30 47.35 1:11.33 1:23.57 1:35.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ox Bridge 126 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1¼ Rispoli 3.70 4 Holy Emperor 126 4 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 4–1 2–ns Prat 3.20 5 Commanding Chief 126 5 9 9–2 6–½ 6–hd 6–2½ 3–1½ Pereira 4.00 3 Got Curly 120 3 2 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5–hd 4–hd Gutierrez 9.20 9 Mongolian Kingdom 126 9 5 4–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 5–ns Maldonado 5.20 10 Mount Pelliar 118 10 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 6–2½ Cedillo 57.90 8 Labor Union 120 8 10 10–1 9–2 10–1 8–½ 7–1¾ Hernandez 20.20 11 My Indy 122 11 7 7–1½ 8–hd 7–½ 9–1½ 8–¾ Franco 14.80 2 Prince Magician 122 2 3 6–hd 7–1½ 8–1½ 7–½ 9–½ Flores 12.40 7 Uncle Ray 126 7 8 8–1½ 10–hd 9–1 10–5 10–10¾ Valdivia, Jr. 14.30 1 Compellus 120 1 11 11 11 11 11 11 Desormeaux 72.40 6 OX BRIDGE 9.40 5.40 3.80 4 HOLY EMPEROR 4.60 3.40 5 COMMANDING CHIEF 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $52.40 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $19.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3) $35.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-5-3-9) $735.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $32.05 Winner–Ox Bridge Dbb.g.4 by Oxbow out of A. P. Petal, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable, Kasparoff, Tim and Marshall, Robert F.. Mutuel Pool $325,935 Daily Double Pool $30,450 Exacta Pool $197,509 Superfecta Pool $87,590 Super High Five Pool $5,634 Trifecta Pool $129,768. Scratched–Bushido's Way, Silent Musketier. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $20.65. Pick Three Pool $53,631. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/6-1/2-8-6) 3618 tickets with 4 correct paid $38.50. Pick Four Pool $182,578. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/6-1/2-8-6) 3556 tickets with 5 correct paid $134.30. Pick Five Pool $555,368. OX BRIDGE away quickly to establish the front, crossed over to the inside, set all the pace to the stretch and held gamely under right-handed urging. HOLY EMPEROR tracked between rivals then two to three wide on the far turn, angled out in the stretch, rallied while drifting in a bit late and held second on the line. COMMANDING CHIEF chased two wide off the pace, angled into the three path around the far turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied while drifting in a bit late and missed the place. GOT CURLY stalked from inside, saved ground to the stretch and finished evenly to round out the superfecta. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM stalked outside a rival and came two wide into the drive, steered out in upper stretch, chased within range but could not find more late. MOUNT PELLIAR was closest in pursuit early in the two path, took aim two wide into the stretch but flattened deep stretch. LABOR UNION stumbled badly at the start, raced at or near the back of the pack outside a rival, steadied off heels at the seven-sixteenths, angled to the rail past the quarter pole, tipped out in the stretch and improved position. MY INDY tracked outside a pair of rivals then came four wide into the stretch and never made an impact. PRINCE MAGICIAN traveled along the inside in mid-pack, lost ground around the far turn and weakened. UNCLE RAY raced three wide early then settled outside a rival, went three then two wide around the far turn and could not rally. COMPELLUS fractious in the gate, came away a bit slow from inside, traveled near the back of the pack, swung out entering the stretch, drifted out in the lane and never got involved. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.01 1:11.53 1:36.76 1:42.94 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Magic On Tap 124 4 3 3–½ 4–1 4–1 3–½ 1–1½ Prat 1.60 9 Two Thirty Five 124 9 4 4–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 2–1¼ T Baze 6.10 5 Palace Coup 124 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–½ Smith 3.70 1 Adare 124 1 5 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–1 5–1 4–1 Gonzalez 3.90 7 Potantico 124 7 6 8–1 8–2½ 7–hd 6–2 5–3½ Hernandez 35.90 8 Offshore Affair 124 8 2 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 4–½ 6–½ Rispoli 17.40 6 Mulberry Street 124 6 7 6–1 6–1 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–½ Cedillo 13.30 3 Go Daddy Go 124 3 9 9 9 9 9 8–nk Pereira 10.80 2 Mongolian Legend 122 2 8 7–2 7–2 8–2 8–½ 9 Maldonado 69.00 4 MAGIC ON TAP 5.20 3.60 2.80 9 TWO THIRTY FIVE 5.60 3.80 5 PALACE COUP 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-5-1) $18.09 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-5-1-7) $1,757.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-5) $32.65 Winner–Magic On Tap Grr.h.5 by Tapit out of Aubby K, by Street Sense. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $361,383 Daily Double Pool $29,938 Exacta Pool $183,661 Superfecta Pool $90,660 Super High Five Pool $4,605 Trifecta Pool $128,810. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-4) paid $39.45. Pick Three Pool $52,494. MAGIC ON TAP bobbled at the break, stalked the leader from inside to the stretch, gained a clear path, rallied up the fence and drew clear late. TWO THIRTY FIVE stumbled a bit leaving the gate, went four wide into the first turn then stalked outside rivals, bid three deep a quarter mile out, struck the front briefly nearing the sixteenth pole and got outkicked by the winner. PALACE COUP took control early, set the pace from inside, pressured at the seven-sixteenths pole, challenged by a pair of rivals around the far turn, cleared again into the lane, held a narrow lead at the eighth pole and yielded in the final sixteenth. ADARE traveled two wide around the first turn, raced in range off the inside, exited far turn three wide and finished evenly late. POTANTICO traveled near the back of the pack, came five wide into the stretch and kept on to improved position. OFFSHORE AFFAIR up close early, pressed from outside at the seven-sixteenths, bid between runners a quarter mile out, lost contact into the stretch and weakened. MULBERRY STREET raced off the rail in mid-pack, entered the stretch four wide and weakened. GO DADDY GO angled in on the first turn, raced along the inside then moved out on the backstretch, came out on the far turn and entered the stretch five wide but lacked further response. MONGOLIAN LEGEND unhurried in the early going, traveled along the inside then two wide into the stretch, altered out when rival drifted in late and proved no menace. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 46.68 1:11.15 1:23.46 1:35.62 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Jibber Jabber 123 4 1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 2–1 1–hd Rispoli 4.30 7 Velvet 123 7 8 8–2 8–2 8–1 5–½ 2–½ Prat 0.70 3 Rhythm and Grace 123 3 2 2–½ 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 3–3½ Gutierrez 5.20 8 Whistler's Style 123 8 6 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–1 T Baze 32.00 10 Damn the Torpedoes 123 10 5 1–2 1–1 1–½ 3–3 5–1¼ Gonzalez 25.10 9 Hyland Haven 123 9 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–hd 7–1 6–½ Hernandez 12.20 6 Mongolian Mission 123 6 4 5–1 4–hd 4–1½ 6–½ 7–¾ Maldonado 38.30 2 Ragged Rose 123 2 3 4–½ 5–1 7–1 8–2 8–2¾ Pereira 41.20 1 For the Good Times 123 1 10 10 10 10 9–1 9–2¼ Smith 29.00 5 Quick Time 123 5 9 9–4 9–1½ 9–1 10 10 Cedillo 17.80 4 JIBBER JABBER (IRE) 10.60 3.60 2.80 7 VELVET 2.20 2.10 3 RHYTHM AND GRACE 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $33.00 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-8) $42.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-3-8-10) $5,713.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $27.90 Winner–Jibber Jabber (IRE) Dbb.f.3 by Epaulette (AUS) out of Quick Chat, by First Defence. Bred by Coseda Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Derrick Fisher. Mutuel Pool $320,531 Daily Double Pool $42,804 Exacta Pool $238,135 Superfecta Pool $114,630 Super High Five Pool $7,485 Trifecta Pool $161,162. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $42.25. Pick Three Pool $77,186. JIBBER JABBER (IRE) went three wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, entered the stretch two wide, rallied between foes and was crowded near the eighth pole, inched ahead nearing the sixteenth pole and held over the runner-up. VELVET threw his head and came away to a slow beginning, was unhurried and moved to the inside, angled out on the second turn, split foes with a furlong to go, closed fast but was too late. RHYTHM AND GRACE up close early outside the leader, bid three wide into the drive, took over in upper stretch, lugged in nearing the eighth pole and got outkicked by the top pair. WHISTLER'S STYLE stumbled a bit leaving the gate, traveled in mid-pack on the inside, exited far turn two wide and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. DAMN THE TORPEDOES sped to the front and crossed over to the inside around the first turn, showed the way along the inside to the stretch, was overtaken in upper stretch, put in tight quarters and steadied near the eighth pole and weakened. HYLAND HAVEN broke out leaving the gate, settled outside a rival, went three deep into the far turn, four wide leaving that bend and failed to rally. MONGOLIAN MISSION chased off the rail or outside a rival, entered the lane three wide and flattened out. RAGGED ROSE tracked the pace from inside to the stretch and weakened. FOR THE GOOD TIMES off slow from inside, dropped back early, came out into the stretch and never made an impact. QUICK TIME (GB) was off slow and broke inward, tucked inside early, saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santana Mile Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.11 46.83 1:11.65 1:23.92 1:36.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ax Man 124 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–4½ Maldonado 3.40 6 Restrainedvengence 124 6 4 6 6 5–hd 2–½ 2–1½ T Baze 9.10 3 Fashionably Fast 124 3 2 3–1 3–1 3–½ 3–1 3–1¼ Pereira 3.30 1 Mastering 122 1 5 4–hd 5–½ 4–hd 5–½ 4–nk Hernandez 1.80 4 Growth Engine 122 4 6 5–1 4–hd 6 6 5–2¾ Prat 4.80 2 Major Cabbie 122 2 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 4–½ 6 Cedillo 8.20 5 AX MAN 8.80 5.80 4.00 6 RESTRAINEDVENGENCE 8.60 5.00 3 FASHIONABLY FAST 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $74.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $29.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-1) $19.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $53.70 Winner–Ax Man B.g.6 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt, Patti and Earnhardt III, Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $298,560 Daily Double Pool $36,564 Exacta Pool $133,269 Superfecta Pool $54,992 Trifecta Pool $80,083. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-5) paid $40.60. Pick Three Pool $67,662. AX MAN cleared early and crossed over to the inside, set a pressured pace up the backstretch, moved into the two path nearing the far turn, shook free approaching the quarter pole and widened under right-handed urging. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE settled off the inside, raced outside a pair of rivals up the backstretch, four deep on the far turn, entered the stretch four to five wide and bested the rest. FASHIONABLY FAST in range early off the inside, exited the far turn three to four wide and held the show. MASTERING broke out and bumped MAJOR CABBIE leaving the gate, chased on the inside to the stretch and never produced a bid. GROWTH ENGINE chased between rivals or two wide, lacked room in upper stretch then altered out with a furlong to go and could not rally. MAJOR CABBIE got bumped by MASTERING at the start, chased the pacesetter around the first turn then moved up to apply pressure, lost contact past the five-sixteenths, chased two to three wide into the stretch and faded. NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.83 46.35 1:11.35 1:23.59 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Next Revolt 126 3 5 3–½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–4¾ Prat 1.60 8 Western Smoke 124 7 2 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2 2–2¼ T Baze 8.30 10 Threearchbaymafia 126 9 1 6–hd 3–hd 3–2 3–1½ Rispoli 1.90 1 Bam Bam Again 126 1 9 9 8–2½ 4–hd 4–ns Maldonado 5.90 2 Speakerofthehouse 124 2 8 7–2½ 6–½ 5–2 5–1¾ Cedillo 20.60 6 Git On Your Pulpit 124 5 4 2–hd 7–2 7–8 6–½ Pereira 35.00 5 Question Authority 117 4 6 5–hd 4–hd 6–½ 7–19 Ellingwood 27.00 9 Show Business 126 8 3 4–1 5–½ 8–4 8–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 28.50 7 Just a Command 111 6 7 8–½ 9 9 9 Pyfer 14.10 3 NEXT REVOLT 5.20 3.20 2.40 8 WESTERN SMOKE 5.80 3.60 10 THREEARCHBAYMAFIA 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $25.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-10-1) $20.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-10-1-2) $275.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-10) $32.00 Winner–Next Revolt B.g.4 by Revolutionary out of Tap for Gold, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Jackson, Dale and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $385,703 Daily Double Pool $105,978 Exacta Pool $214,348 Superfecta Pool $127,721 Super High Five Pool $22,361 Trifecta Pool $163,177. Scratched–Bird. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $42.45. Pick Three Pool $155,360. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-5-3/4) 3833 tickets with 4 correct paid $139.40. Pick Four Pool $700,279. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-4-5-3/4) 603 tickets with 5 correct paid $804.30. Pick Five Pool $635,890. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-6-4-4-5-3/4) 168 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,028.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $324,165. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $505,627. NEXT REVOLT up close early from inside the pacesetter then chased WESTERN SMOKE to the turn, switched outside the pacesetter around the bend and bid alongside at the quarter pole, cleared rival approaching the eighth pole and won going away. WESTERN SMOKE sped to the front then made a clear lead at the seven-sixteenths, angled in on the turn, met challenger at the quarter pole and fought to upper stretch, drifted out in upper stretch and chased the winner to the wire. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA off alertly from the far outside, dropped back into a stalking position while widest up the backstretch, entered the turn five then ranged up outside the top pair on the turn but could not match strides in the drive. BAM BAM AGAIN unhurried in the early going, raced along the inside then angled four wide around the turn, showed a mild response to asking and earned a minor award. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE chased from inside then two wide exiting the turn, angled out in upper stretch and never lodged a bid. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT showed early speed between rivals, chased the leader leaving the backstretch, checked entering the turn, angled to the rail leaving the bend and could not rally. QUESTION AUTHORITY squeezed early between rivals, chased outside a foe then three deep leaving the backstretch, bumped with SHOW BUSINESS into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SHOW BUSINESS forwardly placed outside the pacesetter, went four deep into the turn and bumped with inner rival, angled in a path around the bend and tired. JUST A COMMAND lacked early speed, went four wide into the turn, angled down to the two path then back out leaving the bend and was always outrun. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $161,138 Inter-Track N/A $1,138,665 Out of State N/A $8,363,960 TOTAL N/A $9,663,763