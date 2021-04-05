Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut’s Kentucky Oaks rankings are here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as as Gamine gets paid $60,000 just for working out.

Just a reminder that there will be no racing at Santa Anita the next two Fridays. But, we are not altering the newsletter schedule. We’ll have one each of those Fridays to keep you up with Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings and Orlando Gutierrez’s Los Alamitos preview. And, if I have anything to add, it’ll be there, too.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Louis Rabaut’s Oaks’ rankings

Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, is back with his Kentucky Oaks rankings. This was a pretty big weekend, so let’s hear Louis’ thoughts.

Advertisement

“The Horse Racing Newsletter Oaks Rankings had a pretty good Saturday.

“We hadn’t seen Malathaat since December. I left her in the top three of my rankings month after month because I so loved her performance in the Demoiselle at Aqueduct, and trusted Todd Pletcher to have her ready for the Oaks trail.

“Trust warranted. She stalked the pace, and overcame Pass The Champagne on the truncated stretch at Keeneland to win the Ashland. She’ll be among the favorites in a few weeks for the Kentucky Oaks. The longer, more traditional stretch at Churchill Downs will serve her very well.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

“I’m a son of Detroit, so I stand for Motown. There are many good songs about waiting, including “Wait A Minute” by The Temptations, and “I’m Still Waiting” by Diana Ross. But Malathaat’s performance reminded most of 1966’s “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes, as we just had to wait. Mom was right: love don’t come easy.

“Will’s Secret, who was No. 2 in the previous rankings, ran a disappointing third. I’m going to give her a small pass, as Keeneland uses the short-stretch for the Ashland (the multiple finish lines at Keeneland is a top-three horse racing pet peeve of mine). I think a more traditional stretch will help her in Louisville.

“In Queens, the lightly-raced Chad Brown-trained Search Results won easily in a slow Gazelle Stakes. Search Results was the only runner in the Gazelle in our previous week’s rankings, at 9. On our podcast this week, I predicted Search Results’ victory, but with a caveat: I thought she would win for fun (she did), but that she would beat a sub-par field, leaving us to wonder if she’s legit or just beating lower-level horses (also true). I’ll move her up a few spots in the rankings, but she won’t crack the top five. I simply don’t love how slow that race was, and the field she bested. Bet against her long-term at your own risk. The Brown-Irad Ortiz combination is formidable, for sure.

“The best storyline of the day, however, was in Arcadia. After Moonlight d’Oro was taken off the Oaks trail due to an injury, trainer Richard Mandella had Soothsay in the Santa Anita Oaks. A second-time starter, she was nowhere near my rankings. Heck, on the backstretch, track announcer Frank Mirahmadi said the race was a rematch of Moraz and Beautiful Gift, which it was at the time. Before the race, that’s what many thought the race would be, but remember neither Moraz nor Beautiful Gift were in my rankings, as I simply didn’t trust the micro-fields these fillies have been running in. Saturday’s race had only four horses. Again, point for the rankings. Soothsay made a move with 3/4 of a mile left, and held off a charging Beautiful Gift to win with style.

Advertisement

“In the other 100-point prep, the Grade 3 Fantasy at Oaklawn, we may have met the Oaks winner in Pauline’s Pearl. She checked all the boxes: this race featured the fastest fractions of the day, she had to sit three wide the entire trip, and she stalked the pace perfectly and overcame Ava’s Grace to win at the wire. The combination of trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. will have an Oaks decision to make: does Santana ride Pauline’s Pearl, or Clairiere? Both fillies have the same ownership group, so that decision should be telling on Oaks day. Does Asmussen stay with Clairiere’s current jock, Joe Talamo? I’m quite interested in this bit of decision-making.

“Pauline’s Pearl will move into the top 5, while Soothsay will crack the top 10. Girl Daddy and Dayoutoftheoffice cannot qualify for the Oaks, so they’ll lose their spots.

“Here are this week’s rankings, with last week’s rankings in parentheses. See ya next time.

Travel Column (1) Malathaat (3) Clairiere (4) Will’s Secret (2) Pauline’s Pearl (NR) Search Results (9) Wholebodemeister (8) Crazy Beautiful (10) Kalypso (7) Soothsay (NR)”



Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.

Advertisement

Stewards’ rulings

We go a second straight week without any riding crop violations although (spoiler alert) we’ll have one next week. In short there, the previous crop violation was March 13 and there wasn’t another until March 28. If you look at the day of the ruling it was March 14 to April 2.

One of the one’s we do have is just the usual other half of a suspension for a medication positive. Let’s get to them.

--The connections of Howbeit had to forfeit their monies after the horse tested positive for a medication after the seventh race on Oct. 9 at Santa Anita. Howbeit finished second in that race and tested positive for Lidocaine. The money that had to be returned was $7,600 from owner DC Calvert (CTR Stables) , $760 from trainer Doug O’Neill and $390 from jockey Abel Cedillo. The horse was ruled as unplaced. O’Neill was previously suspended and fined over the medication positive.

--Trainer Art Sherman has a negotiated suspension of 15 days (April 13-27) and a fine of $1,500 after Palm d’ Oro had a medication positive after finishing first in the third race on Dec. 29 at Los Alamitos. Palm d’ Ordo had a form of Pyrilamine, an antihistamine, in his system. The original penalty was 30 days and $3,000 and will be reimposed if Sherman has any medication violation in a year.

Advertisement

George Taniguchi, RIP

We’re a little late on this, but a groundbreaker in horse racing in California, George Taniguchi, died recently. He was 94. Taniguchi was a jockey and later became a racing official. He is thought to be the first Japanese-American jockey in the country. Mike Willman of Santa Anita wrote a nice obituary on him. You can read it here.

Santa Anita review

Fans at Santa Anita (and watching on TV) got to see a great filly do what was nothing more than a $60,000 paid workout as Gamine won the Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores Stakes by five lengths. It could just as easily been 15 lengths as jockey John Velazquez never went to the whip or even asked the filly other than a miniscule shaking of reins in the stretch. There were only four horses in the race.

It was Gamine’s first race since a dominating performance in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint on Nov. 7. Gamine paid $2.10 to win. There was no place or show betting. Qahira was second followed by Biddy Duke and Hang a Star.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “She looked fantastic, they both (Qahira) looked fantastic in the paddock and the only thing I was worried about was bad luck. I told [John Velazquez] before, ‘With the one hole make sure you don’t let her make the gap. Ride her like she’s 10-1.’ I’m happy for my owners and everybody involved. They are excited, it’s Easter Sunday, so it’s a big win. For her to start off here, I’m glad I got to run her. There’s a lot of people who came out to watch her run.

Advertisement

“[The fans] saw one of the greatest fillies I’ve ever trained going one turn. Hopefully we’ll stretch her out. [Owner] Michael Lund, has been a great supporter of mine. I told him I was going to give her a little race but the purse isn’t very big. But he was excited he said, ‘I want to see her run.’ So, when you own one like that it’s fun to see them run.”

John Velazquez (winning jockey): “She came back so good. Bob has done a great job to bring her back after so many months on a layoff. She felt as good as last year. Bob thinks she’s not ready yet, that’s what he told me. She does everything so effortlessly, it’s just everything she does makes my job a lot easier. I just steer where I want to go and that’s it. That’s the biggest point of her strength I believe.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

1:35 Santa Anita (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Gamine ($2.10)

Advertisement

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday with our Kentucky Derby rankings and Los Alamitos preview.