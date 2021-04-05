Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut’s Kentucky Oaks rankings are here
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as as Gamine gets paid $60,000 just for working out.
Just a reminder that there will be no racing at Santa Anita the next two Fridays. But, we are not altering the newsletter schedule. We’ll have one each of those Fridays to keep you up with Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings and Orlando Gutierrez’s Los Alamitos preview. And, if I have anything to add, it’ll be there, too.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Louis Rabaut’s Oaks’ rankings
Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, is back with his Kentucky Oaks rankings. This was a pretty big weekend, so let’s hear Louis’ thoughts.
“The Horse Racing Newsletter Oaks Rankings had a pretty good Saturday.
“We hadn’t seen Malathaat since December. I left her in the top three of my rankings month after month because I so loved her performance in the Demoiselle at Aqueduct, and trusted Todd Pletcher to have her ready for the Oaks trail.
“Trust warranted. She stalked the pace, and overcame Pass The Champagne on the truncated stretch at Keeneland to win the Ashland. She’ll be among the favorites in a few weeks for the Kentucky Oaks. The longer, more traditional stretch at Churchill Downs will serve her very well.
Enjoying this newsletter?
“I’m a son of Detroit, so I stand for Motown. There are many good songs about waiting, including “Wait A Minute” by The Temptations, and “I’m Still Waiting” by Diana Ross. But Malathaat’s performance reminded most of 1966’s “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes, as we just had to wait. Mom was right: love don’t come easy.
“Will’s Secret, who was No. 2 in the previous rankings, ran a disappointing third. I’m going to give her a small pass, as Keeneland uses the short-stretch for the Ashland (the multiple finish lines at Keeneland is a top-three horse racing pet peeve of mine). I think a more traditional stretch will help her in Louisville.
“In Queens, the lightly-raced Chad Brown-trained Search Results won easily in a slow Gazelle Stakes. Search Results was the only runner in the Gazelle in our previous week’s rankings, at 9. On our podcast this week, I predicted Search Results’ victory, but with a caveat: I thought she would win for fun (she did), but that she would beat a sub-par field, leaving us to wonder if she’s legit or just beating lower-level horses (also true). I’ll move her up a few spots in the rankings, but she won’t crack the top five. I simply don’t love how slow that race was, and the field she bested. Bet against her long-term at your own risk. The Brown-Irad Ortiz combination is formidable, for sure.
“The best storyline of the day, however, was in Arcadia. After Moonlight d’Oro was taken off the Oaks trail due to an injury, trainer Richard Mandella had Soothsay in the Santa Anita Oaks. A second-time starter, she was nowhere near my rankings. Heck, on the backstretch, track announcer Frank Mirahmadi said the race was a rematch of Moraz and Beautiful Gift, which it was at the time. Before the race, that’s what many thought the race would be, but remember neither Moraz nor Beautiful Gift were in my rankings, as I simply didn’t trust the micro-fields these fillies have been running in. Saturday’s race had only four horses. Again, point for the rankings. Soothsay made a move with 3/4 of a mile left, and held off a charging Beautiful Gift to win with style.
“In the other 100-point prep, the Grade 3 Fantasy at Oaklawn, we may have met the Oaks winner in Pauline’s Pearl. She checked all the boxes: this race featured the fastest fractions of the day, she had to sit three wide the entire trip, and she stalked the pace perfectly and overcame Ava’s Grace to win at the wire. The combination of trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. will have an Oaks decision to make: does Santana ride Pauline’s Pearl, or Clairiere? Both fillies have the same ownership group, so that decision should be telling on Oaks day. Does Asmussen stay with Clairiere’s current jock, Joe Talamo? I’m quite interested in this bit of decision-making.
“Pauline’s Pearl will move into the top 5, while Soothsay will crack the top 10. Girl Daddy and Dayoutoftheoffice cannot qualify for the Oaks, so they’ll lose their spots.
“Here are this week’s rankings, with last week’s rankings in parentheses. See ya next time.
- Travel Column (1)
- Malathaat (3)
- Clairiere (4)
- Will’s Secret (2)
- Pauline’s Pearl (NR)
- Search Results (9)
- Wholebodemeister (8)
- Crazy Beautiful (10)
- Kalypso (7)
- Soothsay (NR)”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
Stewards’ rulings
We go a second straight week without any riding crop violations although (spoiler alert) we’ll have one next week. In short there, the previous crop violation was March 13 and there wasn’t another until March 28. If you look at the day of the ruling it was March 14 to April 2.
One of the one’s we do have is just the usual other half of a suspension for a medication positive. Let’s get to them.
--The connections of Howbeit had to forfeit their monies after the horse tested positive for a medication after the seventh race on Oct. 9 at Santa Anita. Howbeit finished second in that race and tested positive for Lidocaine. The money that had to be returned was $7,600 from owner DC Calvert (CTR Stables) , $760 from trainer Doug O’Neill and $390 from jockey Abel Cedillo. The horse was ruled as unplaced. O’Neill was previously suspended and fined over the medication positive.
--Trainer Art Sherman has a negotiated suspension of 15 days (April 13-27) and a fine of $1,500 after Palm d’ Oro had a medication positive after finishing first in the third race on Dec. 29 at Los Alamitos. Palm d’ Ordo had a form of Pyrilamine, an antihistamine, in his system. The original penalty was 30 days and $3,000 and will be reimposed if Sherman has any medication violation in a year.
George Taniguchi, RIP
We’re a little late on this, but a groundbreaker in horse racing in California, George Taniguchi, died recently. He was 94. Taniguchi was a jockey and later became a racing official. He is thought to be the first Japanese-American jockey in the country. Mike Willman of Santa Anita wrote a nice obituary on him. You can read it here.
Santa Anita review
Fans at Santa Anita (and watching on TV) got to see a great filly do what was nothing more than a $60,000 paid workout as Gamine won the Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores Stakes by five lengths. It could just as easily been 15 lengths as jockey John Velazquez never went to the whip or even asked the filly other than a miniscule shaking of reins in the stretch. There were only four horses in the race.
It was Gamine’s first race since a dominating performance in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint on Nov. 7. Gamine paid $2.10 to win. There was no place or show betting. Qahira was second followed by Biddy Duke and Hang a Star.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “She looked fantastic, they both (Qahira) looked fantastic in the paddock and the only thing I was worried about was bad luck. I told [John Velazquez] before, ‘With the one hole make sure you don’t let her make the gap. Ride her like she’s 10-1.’ I’m happy for my owners and everybody involved. They are excited, it’s Easter Sunday, so it’s a big win. For her to start off here, I’m glad I got to run her. There’s a lot of people who came out to watch her run.
“[The fans] saw one of the greatest fillies I’ve ever trained going one turn. Hopefully we’ll stretch her out. [Owner] Michael Lund, has been a great supporter of mine. I told him I was going to give her a little race but the purse isn’t very big. But he was excited he said, ‘I want to see her run.’ So, when you own one like that it’s fun to see them run.”
John Velazquez (winning jockey): “She came back so good. Bob has done a great job to bring her back after so many months on a layoff. She felt as good as last year. Bob thinks she’s not ready yet, that’s what he told me. She does everything so effortlessly, it’s just everything she does makes my job a lot easier. I just steer where I want to go and that’s it. That’s the biggest point of her strength I believe.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
1:35 Santa Anita (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Gamine ($2.10)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday with our Kentucky Derby rankings and Los Alamitos preview.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 4.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 47th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.27 57.65 1:10.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Racetrackers
|126
|1
|3
|5–3
|4–½
|3–hd
|1–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.80
|8
|Storm Seeker
|126
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|Desormeaux
|4.50
|3
|Zero Down
|126
|3
|4
|3–½
|5–8
|4–1½
|3–3¼
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|7
|Count Tolstoy
|111
|5
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–10
|4–hd
|Centeno
|28.00
|6
|Square Root
|126
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|5–9¼
|Rispoli
|2.30
|2
|Sting Like a Bee
|118
|2
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Boulanger
|56.30
|1
|RACETRACKERS
|5.60
|3.20
|2.20
|8
|STORM SEEKER
|4.80
|2.80
|3
|ZERO DOWN
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-3-7)
|$18.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-3)
|$17.10
Winner–Racetrackers Dbb.g.4 by Tizbud out of Kvetch, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Doubledown Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $243,012 Exacta Pool $119,910 Superfecta Pool $74,959 Trifecta Pool $103,097. Scratched–Marksman On Target, Queen's Code.
RACETRACKERS bumped at the start, chased inside then two wide into the stretch, brushed with ZERO DOWN in upper stretch, drifted out through the lane and rallied to get up late. STORM SEEKER off alertly from outside, set the pace under pressure, dueled outside a rival through the turn, bumped in upper stretch, cleared inside rival but could not stave off the winner. ZERO DOWN chased off the rail, steadied off heels nearing the seven-sixteenths, brushed with inside rival past the three-sixteenths pole, floated out in the stretch then forced out at the sixteenth pole and finished willingly. COUNT TOLSTOY off a bit slow and checked between rivals at the start, moved closer up the backstretch then bid three deep into the turn, lost contact midway around the bend, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. SQUARE ROOT pressed the pace from inside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, bumped with outside rival past the three-sixteenths and weakened in the final furlong. STING LIKE A BEE bumped with inside rival at the start, dropped back early, went two wide around the turn and was never a factor.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Flores Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.74 45.77 57.54 1:09.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Gamine
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–5
|Velazquez
|0.05
|2
|Qahira
|122
|2
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2¾
|Prat
|10.00
|4
|Biddy Duke
|124
|4
|2
|2–hd
|3–3
|3–10
|3–18¾
|Rispoli
|31.80
|3
|Hang a Star
|120
|3
|3
|3–hd
|4
|4
|4
|Cedillo
|44.50
|1
|GAMINE
|2.10
|2
|QAHIRA
|4
|BIDDY DUKE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$5.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$1.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$1.10
Winner–Gamine B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. Bred by Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $339,123 Daily Double Pool $49,738 Exacta Pool $120,076 Trifecta Pool $93,961. Scratched–none.
GAMINE drifted out some early while established the front, set the pace off the rail, went three then two wide around the turn, asked once right-handed in upper stretch and widened while ridden out. QAHIRA chased GAMINE from inside, saved ground into the stretch and bested the rest. BIDDY DUKE chased behind the pacesetter outside rivals, went five wide into the turn, angled down to the two path around the bend and was outkicked for the place. HANG A STAR chased between into the turn, dropped back around the bend, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.53 1:09.60 1:15.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Honey Jar
|118
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2
|1–3½
|Prat
|0.90
|2
|Kalon
|126
|2
|5
|5–5
|3–½
|3–½
|2–2¼
|Rispoli
|2.20
|4
|Brooklyns Best
|118
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5–4
|4–4
|3–1¼
|Velazquez
|4.80
|3
|Irish Aura
|126
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–7½
|Gonzalez
|5.60
|1
|Clever Intrusion
|119
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–ns
|Pyfer
|38.50
|6
|Wild Ride
|126
|6
|3
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|6
|Franco
|56.80
|5
|HONEY JAR
|3.80
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|KALON
|2.80
|2.10
|4
|BROOKLYNS BEST
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$4.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$4.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-3)
|$1.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4)
|$5.35
Winner–Honey Jar Ch.f.3 by Kantharos out of Sweet Spell, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Bo Hirsch LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $269,553 Daily Double Pool $24,768 Exacta Pool $111,392 Superfecta Pool $62,006 Trifecta Pool $84,750. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $4.15. Pick Three Pool $73,992.
HONEY JAR away quickly in the beginning, prompted the pace from outside to the stretch, took over and bumped rival in upper stretch, then powered away under hand urging. KALON stalked the top pair from inside to the stretch, put in tight quarters and steadied in upper stretch, gained a clear path and finished well for the place honors. BROOKLYNS BEST stalked between rivals then three to four wide into the stretch and edged IRISH AURA for the show. IRISH AURA set the pace with HONEY JAR applying pressure, carried a short lead into the stretch, lost command and got bumped in upper stretch, then weakened in the final furlong. CLEVER INTRUSION off slow to begin, raced two wide into the turn, a bit off the rail into the stretch, got bumped late by WILD RIDE and never made an impact. WILD RIDE forwardly placed outside rivals, went three deep around the turn, three wide into the stretch, weakened then drifted in and bumped rival late.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.23 46.93 1:13.28 1:26.76 1:40.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Simmer Down
|123
|6
|1
|2–3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|1.30
|5
|Circle of Honor
|116
|5
|4
|1–½
|2–5
|2–3
|2–3
|2–1¼
|Centeno
|8.60
|1
|Paynter's Love
|116
|1
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–4½
|6–7
|3–hd
|Pyfer
|3.20
|2
|Esja
|123
|2
|3
|5–5
|5–4
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|Gonzalez
|19.30
|7
|Avisse
|123
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–5¼
|Cedillo
|6.80
|3
|See You At the Top
|123
|3
|6
|6–2½
|6–2
|5–½
|5–1½
|6–8
|Desormeaux
|11.60
|4
|Jaxons Tour Guide
|121
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|5.00
|6
|SIMMER DOWN
|4.60
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|CIRCLE OF HONOR
|7.20
|4.40
|1
|PAYNTER'S LOVE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$9.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$13.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-2)
|$26.26
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-1-2-7)
|$710.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$21.80
Winner–Simmer Down Grr.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Unbridled Quest, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall, Tammy Valley Farm LLC &Blue Horse Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $314,994 Daily Double Pool $25,148 Exacta Pool $184,812 Superfecta Pool $86,271 Super High Five Pool $7,452 Trifecta Pool $130,223. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $2.90. Pick Three Pool $32,050.
SIMMER DOWN pressed from outside then dueled on the backstretch, cleared foe past the halfway point, challenged again a quarter mile out, turned away foe into the stretch and stayed clear to the wire. CIRCLE OF HONOR had good early speed, set the pace inside the dueled with SIMMER DOWN on the backstretch, chased that rival past the half-mile pole, switched off the rail and re-bid outside the leader at the quarter pole, could not sustain momentum into the drive and kept on to secure the place. PAYNTER'S LOVE tracked the pace from inside to the stretch and was along for the show. ESJA went two wide then between rivals around the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch, two wide then between on the final turn and got edged for the show. AVISSE traveled mid-pack outside rivals, chased three deep at the quarter pole and failed to produce a bid. SEE YOU AT THE TOP got bumped from outside leaving the gate, tucked inside on the first turn, came off the rail on the backstretch, advanced four wide or four deep on the far turn, then weakened in the late stages. JAXONS TOUR GUIDE stumbled badly, shifted in and bumped rival at the start, trailed 2wide into the stretch and never got involved.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.99 44.91 1:09.58 1:16.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Respectfully
|121
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–½
|Hernandez
|8.20
|6
|Squared Shady
|123
|6
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|2.00
|4
|Super Game
|123
|4
|5
|5–1
|6
|5–hd
|3–1¾
|Velazquez
|8.40
|3
|Smoothlikebuttah
|121
|3
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|27.00
|1
|Hot Rageous
|123
|1
|3
|4–1
|3–1
|3–1
|5–4¾
|Prat
|1.60
|5
|Westward Breeze
|123
|5
|2
|3–½
|4–1½
|6
|6
|Rispoli
|3.30
|2
|RESPECTFULLY
|18.40
|6.40
|4.40
|6
|SQUARED SHADY
|3.20
|3.00
|4
|SUPER GAME
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$53.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$24.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-3)
|$51.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$82.65
Winner–Respectfully Dbb.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $294,889 Daily Double Pool $27,663 Exacta Pool $130,923 Superfecta Pool $53,853 Trifecta Pool $83,689. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $25.15. Pick Three Pool $60,886. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-6-2) 4235 tickets with 4 correct paid $33.20. Pick Four Pool $184,362. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/4/5-1-5-6-2) 5004 tickets with 5 correct paid $112.40. Pick Five Pool $654,139.
RESPECTFULLY bumped by SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH at the start, dueled inside of SQUARED SHADY throughout, inched ahead in the final furlong and was all out to prevail. SQUARED SHADY dueled for the lead from outside into and around the turn and into the stretch, battled through the final furlong but got outkicked by the winner. SUPER GAME stumbled a bit at the start, tracked outside a rival then angled three wide leaving the turn, five wide upper stretch, closed fast and was gaining on the top pair. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH saved ground around the turn, tipped out in upper stretch, gained a minor award but needed more in deep stretch. HOT RAGEOUS stalked on the inside into and around the turn and flattened in the final furlong. WESTWARD BREEZE in range while outside a rival, took the turn two wide, moved out at the top of the lane and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.08 45.29 57.98 1:11.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Uno Trouble Maker
|117
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Centeno
|1.20
|6
|You Wanna Ear Rip
|124
|6
|5
|7
|4–½
|3–1½
|2–1½
|T Baze
|11.80
|1
|Brilliant Bird
|122
|1
|2
|2–4
|2–8
|2–5
|3–1¼
|Franco
|1.90
|2
|Zillinda
|122
|2
|4
|4–½
|3–½
|4–4½
|4–3¼
|Maldonado
|21.60
|4
|Kirsch Truffle
|115
|4
|7
|5–1½
|6–2½
|6–2
|5–1¼
|Pyfer
|8.50
|5
|Zelaia
|122
|5
|3
|3–½
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–hd
|Cedillo
|6.70
|8
|Todos Santos
|122
|7
|6
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|16.70
|3
|UNO TROUBLE MAKER
|4.40
|3.20
|2.60
|6
|YOU WANNA EAR RIP
|7.60
|3.80
|1
|BRILLIANT BIRD
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$45.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$20.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2)
|$16.47
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-2-4)
|$793.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1)
|$21.05
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-7)
|$14.40
Winner–Uno Trouble Maker B.m.6 by Successful Appeal out of Hope and Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA). Trainer: Milton G. Pineda. Owner: Lizbeth Medina. Mutuel Pool $300,904 Daily Double Pool $24,555 Exacta Pool $165,801 Superfecta Pool $86,885 Super High Five Pool $10,391 Trifecta Pool $118,860. Claimed–You Wanna Ear Rip by Huston Racing Stables. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–Queen Carmelita.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $32.75. Pick Three Pool $59,301. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $12.10.
UNO TROUBLE MAKER dueled outside BRILLIANT BIRD to the stretch, kicked clear nearing the furlong grounds and was kept to task in deep stretch. YOU WANNA EAR RIP stumbled and broke outward, sat off the pace, angled in and advanced inside through the turn, came off the rail in the drive and rallied for second. BRILLIANT BIRD dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch, could not go on with the winner approaching the eighth pole and lost the place. ZILLINDA settled off the inside, took the turn two then three wide and never rallied. KIRSCH TRUFFLE hopped at the start, spotting the field several lengths, went four then five wide around the turn and failed to menace. ZELAIA showed brief speed then dropped back to chase outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and had little left. TODOS SANTOS broke out, traveled at the rear of the field, took the turn five then six wide and was never a factor.
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.28 48.73 1:12.65 1:36.31 2:01.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Go Big Blue Nation
|115
|4
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|5–hd
|1–½
|Centeno
|18.20
|6
|Rocking Redhead
|122
|6
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3
|2–1
|Cedillo
|2.50
|7
|Carpe Vinum
|122
|7
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–2½
|3–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.00
|1
|Moonhall Milly
|122
|1
|3–1½
|4–1
|5–2
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.70
|3
|Catch the Eye
|122
|3
|7
|6–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–4½
|5–1¼
|Hernandez
|16.90
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|122
|5
|6–1
|5–2
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–hd
|6–12¼
|Prat
|10.30
|2
|On Mars
|124
|2
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1
|4–1
|7
|7
|Smith
|1.90
|4
|GO BIG BLUE NATION
|38.40
|14.40
|7.00
|6
|ROCKING REDHEAD
|5.60
|4.80
|7
|CARPE VINUM
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$85.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$70.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-1)
|$228.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$313.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-7-1-3)
|Carryover $4,656
Winner–Go Big Blue Nation Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Chelsea Road, by Speightstown. Bred by Millennium Farms & Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $359,600 Daily Double Pool $32,620 Exacta Pool $149,712 Superfecta Pool $64,219 Trifecta Pool $102,058 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,101. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $222.55. Pick Three Pool $50,548. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $37.00.
GO BIG BLUE NATION traveled at the back of the pace outside a rival, swung widest into the stretch, flew late and reeled in the runner-up near the wire. ROCKING REDHEAD sped to the front, set all the pace to the stretch, led clear into the final sixteenth and got caught in the final moments. CARPE VINUM tracked the pacesetter off the inside, moved into the two path then angled in around the final turn and saved ground into the stretch, moved off the inside in the lane, finished willingly and held the show. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) stalked from inside, shied from the rail entering the clubhouse turn, steadied briefly approaching the three-quarter pole, remained inside then came two wide into the stretch, showed a mild response and missed the show. CATCH THE EYE sat off the pace near the inside, saved ground into the drive, gained ground in the late stages but was never a threat. LUCKY PERIDOT jumped the track crossing surfaces early, raced outside rivals then settled in the two path, angled inside rival near the quarter pole, tipped out in upper stretch and could not rally. ON MARS pulled into and through the stretch for the first time then was guided out into the clear, went four wide into the clubhouse turn and chased off the rail to the stretch, had her rider lost his whip at the eighth pole and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.49 44.55 57.59 1:10.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Paid Informant
|126
|1
|4
|4–5
|2–2
|1–½
|1–6½
|Prat
|0.50
|3
|Majestic Gigi
|126
|3
|1
|1–4
|1–5
|2–6
|2–2¼
|T Baze
|5.50
|2
|Kelani Kim
|126
|2
|2
|2–2
|3–6
|3–3
|3–2¼
|Cedillo
|2.60
|4
|Flatterwithjewels
|119
|4
|3
|3–1
|4–4½
|4–2½
|4–½
|Pyfer
|12.20
|5
|Bluegrass Sky
|119
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Centeno
|21.70
|1
|PAID INFORMANT
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|MAJESTIC GIGI
|3.80
|2.40
|2
|KELANI KIM
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$56.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$7.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2)
|$6.05
Winner–Paid Informant B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Eyes Wide Open, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $219,209 Daily Double Pool $26,928 Exacta Pool $100,204 Trifecta Pool $86,428. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $43.30. Pick Three Pool $48,144.
PAID INFORMANT settled off the pace, traveled along the inside into the turn, exited the bend two wide, moved out in upper stretch, reeled in the leader approaching the furlong pole and won going away under hand urging and geared down near the wire. MAJESTIC GIGI showed keen early foot, set the pace well clear while off the inside, padded the lead around the turn, held a diminishing lead in upper stretch, lost command at the eighth pole and kept on to secure the place. KELANI KIM was closest in pursuit up the backstretch, went two to three wide around the turn and finished evenly. FLATTERWITHJEWELS tracked off the rail, entered the turn three wide, exited four wide, drifted inward in the drive and never rallied. BLUEGRASS SKY trailed the field and steered to the inside, hugged the rail to the stretch and was never a factor.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.54 46.90 1:12.34 1:25.03 1:36.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ultimate Hy
|126
|3
|6
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–1
|1–1
|1–½
|Rispoli
|1.90
|1
|Keep Dancing
|126
|1
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|2–hd
|2–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.90
|7
|Slew South
|126
|7
|7
|7–2
|7–1½
|8
|5–½
|3–¾
|Prat
|5.40
|5
|Aristeia
|126
|5
|4
|6–2½
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–2¾
|Flores
|11.90
|8
|Wishtheyallcouldbe
|118
|8
|5
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–1
|8
|5–½
|Hernandez
|2.40
|4
|Supersonic Flyer
|118
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|3–1
|6–1½
|T Baze
|25.00
|6
|Pistachio Princess
|118
|6
|2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|7–hd
|7–6¼
|Cedillo
|7.60
|2
|Phoenix Tears
|119
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|6–½
|8
|Centeno
|36.40
|3
|ULTIMATE HY
|5.80
|4.00
|2.60
|1
|KEEP DANCING
|6.00
|3.80
|7
|SLEW SOUTH
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$11.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$18.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-5)
|$33.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-5-8)
|$1,070.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7)
|$34.50
Winner–Ultimate Hy Grr.f.4 by Haimish Hy out of Ultimate Summer, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Bob Abrams, Mitch Dutko & Michael Paran (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Abrams, Robert, Dutko, Mitchell and Paran, Michael. Mutuel Pool $373,032 Daily Double Pool $106,153 Exacta Pool $192,749 Superfecta Pool $106,269 Super High Five Pool $34,569 Trifecta Pool $157,207. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $59.45. Pick Three Pool $107,507. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/7-4-1-3) 3345 tickets with 4 correct paid $152.60. Pick Four Pool $669,114. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/7-4-1-3) 349 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,295.55. Pick Five Pool $591,870. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-3/7-4-1-3) 98 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,282.50. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,071. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $53,590.
ULTIMATE HY tossed head and came away a bit slow to start, stalked from inside then came out and bumped rival exiting the far turn, struck the front in upper stretch, moved clear near the furlong pole, met the challenge from KEEP DANCING in the final furlong and held gamely. KEEP DANCING off a bit slow from inside, trailed through the early stages, went outside a rival into the far turn, came out into the stretch, rallied outside the ULTIMATE HY but could not get by. SLEW SOUTH broke out and bumped rival at the start, sat off the pace, came three wide into the drive, angled out in upper stretch and gained the show. ARISTEIA hopped at the start, pulled and checked early then angled to the inside, settled off the pace, went two wide into the lane, lacked room and checked hard in upper stretch, moved to a clear path and kept on for a minor award. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE got bumped by SLEW SOUTH at the start, went four wide into the first turn then chased outside rivals, settled in mid-pack while outside ARISTEIA on the backstretch, angled six wide entering the stretch and could not rally. SUPERSONIC FLYER lunged at the start but came away quickest, vied for the lead into the first turn then pressed from outside, took the lead midway around the far turn, cleared into the stretch then gave way. PISTACHIO PRINCESS pulled early then stalked outside a rival, chased outside the top pair into the far turn, got bumped the winner and bobbled leaving the second turn and weakened. PHOENIX TEARS vied for the lead into the first turn then took control around the bend, set the pace under pressure from outside, challenged again around the far turn, relinquished command at the five-sixteenths, chased the leader into the lane and tired.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$488,860
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$990,433
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,029,751
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$9,509,044
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.