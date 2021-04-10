Horse racing newsletter: Kentucky Derby preps are over
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we check in on which local horses we might see in Louisville in three weeks.
OK, all the Kentucky Derby prep races are over. All that’s left to do is see which ones choose not to go on to Louisville and which ones stick around to get a spot in the 20-horse field.
On Saturday, the well-thought-of Concert Tour for Bob Baffert came up short, finishing a well-beaten third. The race was won by Super Stock, a 12-1 choice. Also in the race was Hozier, who gave it up early and finished last in the six-horse field. Both colts are trained by Bob Baffert. Concert Tour already has enough points to qualify and will move on to Louisville.
The question will be if jockey Joel Rosario will choose Concert Tour or Hot Rod Charlie, who won the Louisiana Derby for Doug O’Neill.
In addition to Concert Tour and Hot Rod Charlie, other Southern California-based horses expected to go on to Louisville are Rock Your World, winner of the Santa Anita Derby for John Sadler, and Medina Spirit, second in the Santa Anita Derby for Baffert.
There are two others who have a shot to get in the Derby, Rombauer for Mike McCarthy. He just needs a couple of defections, which is likely, to make the field, and Dream Shake, who needs more than a few horses to drop to make the field.
The Lexington Stakes, the other points race on Saturday, did little to advance the fortunes of Southern California-stabled horses. Hockey Dad (O’Neill) and Bezos (Baffert) finished next to last and last. If Hockey Dad had won, he would have likely had enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
Santa Anita review
Saturday’s feature was a $65,000 allowance/optional claimer for older horses going a mile. Lambeau, under front-running rider Edwin Maldonado, went to the front and never looked back, winning by a shrinking length. Lambeau paid $35.00, $9.60 and $6.20. Bold Endeavor was second, and Heywood Beach finished third.
“I entered at the last minute,” winning trainer John Shirreffs told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We had [Umberto] Rispoli, but he went out of town, so I didn’t have a rider. Tony Matos [agent] is a good friend and so I was able to get Edwin, who obviously fits this horse. When I saw the half in 47, I thought he’d be tough to catch. We’ve always liked this horse, a lot. But to run this big after being away [since July 27], is really nice. We’ll look for a stake next time, why not?”
Santa Anita preview
Another weak card at Santa Anita, it’s nine races starting at 1 p.m. Once again, every race has some claiming aspect to it. As was the plan for two weeks, there is no turf racing. The feature is a 5 ½-furlong race allowance/optional claimer for Cal-bred fillies ad mares. The race carries a purse of $63,000. The favorite, at 3-1, is Li’l Grazen for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Flavien Prat. This 7-year-old mare has won five of 32 races lifetime, but is winless in two starts this year. Trina is the 7-2 second choice for Jonathan Wong and Abel Cedillo. Post is around 4:53 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 7, 7, 6, 7, 9, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 6 Jan Jan Can (6-1)
EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 Vella (20-1)
Jan Jan Can has won two in a row with Juan Hernandez riding and he rides through the new claim for trainer Ron Ellis. Ellis is winning 29% first off the claim. First start in two months and there are some sharp workouts for a horse racing protected. Jan likes to close, and in a race of early speed there should be a solid pace to close into again Sunday. I also like Vella, who makes the second start off a nine-month layoff for the small stable of Lloyd Wicker. Last out on turf going six furlongs, this horse blasted to the front and then tired in deep stretch. Back to dirt with a series of sharp workouts, this horse again races protected. From the inside post, gate-to-wire will again be the strategy. 20-1 is a great price in this wide-open race.
Saturday’s result: Golden Star Rock popped the gate and hit the front, then relaxed and sat back in fourth. Into the turn ‘Rock looked ready to make a big move at a big price but had nothing.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Oaklawn (5): $105,000 allowance/optional claimer, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Truculent ($12.20)
Oaklawn (6): $250,000 Carousel Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Edgeway ($4.60)
Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Top Flight Invitational, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Horologist ($4.00)
Keeneland (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Ben Ali Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Silver Dust ($11.20)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Danger’s Hour Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Delaware ($22.20)
Keeneland (8): Giant’s Causeway Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Change of Control ($19.80)
Keeneland (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Lexington Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: King Fury ($38.40)
Oaklawn (9): $400,000 Oaklawn Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: By My Standards ($6.80)
Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Jenny Wiley Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Juliet Foxtrot ($5.40)
Oaklawn (10): $105,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mighty Mischief ($3.60)
Oaklawn (11): Grade 3 $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: C Z Rocket ($6.00)
Oaklawn (12): Grade 1 $1 million Arkansas Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Super Stock ($26.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
11:53 Aqueduct (4): $100,000 Plenty of Grace Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Regal Glory (7-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 8 Fredericos Fantasy (4-1)
He is as consistent as they come at the level of competition, and the speedster has many a figure on my comparison speed charts that are very competitive against this group of rivals. In his most recent effort 29 nights ago, this gelding got a tad rambunctious in the gate before breaking slow and then drifted in and out past the gap until finally leveling out. He then flew by against a perfectly tripped runner to score a well-deserved victory. On my figures, he has the second-best number in this race and he’s only 2/100ths of a second behind the top figure. At his odds, he’s the play in this race, as far as I’m concerned.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, April 11.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 49th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dual Reality
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Rolando Quinonez
|10-1
|25,000
|2
|Slewpys Last Song
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|25,000
|3
|Nicole Grace
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Keep It Classy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Joe Herrick
|5-1
|25,000
|5
|Blazinonbayou
|Brandon Boulanger
|126
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|25,000
|6
|Big Passion
|Emily Ellingwood
|119
|Tim Yakteen
|5-2
|25,000
|7
|Starship Sky
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-5
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Leprino
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|10,000
|2
|Kenzou's Rhythm
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|2-1
|10,000
|3
|Justin's Quest
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|6-5
|10,000
|4
|Fabozzi
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-2
|10,000
|5
|Big Bad Gary
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|10,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cross Indian
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|100,000
|2
|Barraza
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|100,000
|3
|Roadside
|Emily Ellingwood
|117
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|100,000
|4
|Perfecto Amor
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|100,000
|5
|Doncic
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|100,000
|6
|Sir Flatter
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|80,000
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ballet de Cour
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|32,000
|2
|Malibu Mistress
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|32,000
|3
|Varoma
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|10-1
|32,000
|4
|Wild Arch
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|32,000
|5
|Flat Out Joy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|2-1
|32,000
|6
|Dynapower
|Brandon Boulanger
|126
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|32,000
|7
|Bristol Bayou
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Steven Miyadi
|4-5
|32,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|K P Kan Do
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|2
|Shanghai Sunrise
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|3
|Dancing Dana
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|4
|Warren's Memorable
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|5
|Bold Article
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Mama Superior
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|50,000
|7
|Agreetodisagree
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Invictatatus
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|American Dancer
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|32,000
|3
|It's Fitting
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Wedding Groom
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Sal Gonzalez
|5-1
|32,000
|5
|Go Daddy Go
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-5
|32,000
|6
|Takeo
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|126
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Flaps Up
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Alexis Barba
|20-1
|80,000
|2
|Ginja
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|100,000
|3
|Jeanne B
|Brandon Boulanger
|118
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
|80,000
|4
|Stressed
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-5
|80,000
|5
|Queen of Arendell
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|100,000
|6
|Caparegime
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|100,000
|7
|Bowl of Cherries
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|90,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vella
|Heriberto Figueroa
|126
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|20-1
|2
|Little Miss Ellie
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|3
|Liberalism
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|4
|Kleen Karma
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|5
|Trina
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|6
|Jan Jan Can
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|7
|Time for Ebby
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Gary Stute
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Li'l Grazen
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Homehome
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Life's Emotions
|Emily Ellingwood
|111
|Daniel Azcarate
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|My Tigress
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|50,000
|3
|Chiquita Piquita
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|50,000
|4
|Mamas Got Cash
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Joe Herrick
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|V Bucks
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Uncaged Kitty
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|118
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Big Cali Girl
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|50,000
|8
|Saturday Heist
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|50,000
