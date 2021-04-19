Horse racing newsletter: How to change the Oaks points system

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we try and get caught up with stewards’ rulings but don’t quite get there.

Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, otherwise known as Mr. Oaks, is back and wanting to overhaul the Oaks points system. It’s actually a pretty good idea and you get to see Louis ask himself questions in the third person. Louis, it’s your turn.

“Admit it: that stretch run between Letruska and Monomoy Girl made your weekend. Those fillies and mares did it again.

“I learned years back to fall in love with the fillies, because they run for what feels like forever. Colts? Nah. Authentic won’t be racing Tiz The Law this year, and we’ll never see Improbable run again. If not for geldings, we’d have never had the years with Whitmore and Channel Maker. (And how awesome are they?)

“Swiss Skydiver, Gamine, Monomoy Girl, and Letruska are all running this year. I’m hopeful this year’s crop of 3-year-old fillies has a few good years in it, too.

“As the Kentucky Oaks preps are all completed, and the field largely set, it’s a good time to examine the points system. Generally speaking, I’m a fan of the points system concept. It needs tweaking, but in no way should it go away.

“I’m in finance for a living, so I put my numbers skills to work and spent my Sunday assembling a spreadsheet of the Oaks preps, trying to nail down from where this year’s qualifiers originated. Not surprisingly, the qualifiers are coming from the most recent preps, the 100- and 50-point races. This manner of points system makes reasonable sense: horses with the best recency are given preference in the Oaks field, and when handicapping younger horses, this is a reasonable tact to take.

“The system, however, favors second-place finishers far too much, and values the early preps far too little. Case in point: of the 30 Oaks preps, 16 of them award 10 points to the winner, and 4-2-1 points to the next three finishers. Those 16 races make up 14% of the total points awarded on the Oaks trail. What? Why have them if none of them is worth even 1% of the total points?

“On the other side of the coin, you have Ava’s Grace, Pass The Champagne, and Maracuja. What do they all have in common? They qualified for the Oaks by virtue of a second-place finish in a 100-point race, earning 40 points. In fact, before April 3, only Ava’s Grace had run in a non-maiden race. She hit the board in the Grade 3 Adirondack at Saratoga back in August.

“The Oaks points system is so top heavy, it could get all of its starters from 13 races. Why have 30 races if 13 are so heavily weighted they negate the earlier ones?

“I propose a change in points allotments, and one that weighs winners more, and runners-up less.

“Change #1: Points are distributed to the top three finishers only.

“Change #2: No winner ever earns fewer than 20 points.

“Change #3: No second-place horse ever earns more than 20 points.

“Change #4: The new race points scales are 20-5-2 (instead of 10-4-2-1), 50-10-5 (50-20-10-5), and 80-20-10 (100-40-20-10).

“But Louis, how badly would this have affected past winners?

“Terrific question, faithful newsletter reader. The answer: it wouldn’t. Every winner of the Oaks in the points era would have qualified for the Oaks. The best fillies still qualify in this revised format.

“Why stress the earlier races so much?

“Horse racing has the same issue as college basketball: the country only pays attention to college basketball during March, and we’re lucky if people pay attention to horse racing outside of May. By implementing a system that pumps these earlier races, owners and trainers will be enticed to chase points, creating better races more often. I’m a little fatigued of four-horse stakes fields.

“Would you change which races are designated as points races?

“I might not include the UAE Oaks as part of the trail, especially its designation as a 50-point race. Otherwise, highlighting big races at tracks such as Santa Anita, Keeneland, Gulfstream Park, Aqueduct, Oaklawn, and the Fair Grounds is reasonable and good.

“All in all, here is how the points would be distributed in the system laid out here:

Allotted Points Total # of races Total points % of total points 20-5-2 17 459 29% 50-10-5 7 455 29% 80-20-10 6 660 42% 30 1,574 100%

“The new points weighting doubles the points of the early races, but leaves the importance of the later races intact. This system allows for recency to still rule the day, while encouraging greater participation (and bigger fields) in the earlier races. Let’s meet more of these fillies as 2-year-olds and as young 3-year-olds, so we can watch them develop and turn in those great mares we all love.

Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut. You can catch the HRHH’s coverage live at Churchill Downs for Oaks & Derby on ESPN Louisville. 9 a.m.-noon PDT on Oaks Friday, and 10a.m.-noon PDT on Derby Day. You can ask your virtual assistant to “Play ESPN Louisville,” or find the stream at www.espnlouisville.com, or the iHeart Radio app.

CHRB rulings

Well, the California Horse Racing Board is still not caught up on posting its stewards’ minutes, so if these rulings seem a bit outdated, it’s because they are. But let’s go to them anyway.

--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $500 for a late declaration of scratching Nerves of Steel from the eighth race on April 2. Miller did not want the horse to run in that race. Instead, the horse ran on April 9 at Golden Gate Fields and won a maiden special weight.

--Jockey Tyler Baze was fined $500 for violating the riding crop while aboard Coastal King in the fourth race on March 28. Baze used the riding crop more than six times, the allowable limit. Coastal King, the favorite, finished third. Baze accepted responsibility for the violation. It was his first offense in the past 60 days.

--Exercise rider Cesar Salcedo was fined $50 for galloping on the rail during morning workouts. Morning outrider John Cortez cited Salcedo on April 1. The incident was compounded because a worker had to maneuver around Salcedo. The exercise rider said his horse was difficult to handle and he tried to get the horse to outside but could not do it in a timely manner.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended three days (April 11, 17 and 18) for careless riding while riding Found My Ball in the 12th race on April 3. Found My Ball was disqualified from fourth to seventh for crossing over without sufficient clearance on the backstretch and causing interference. Gutierrez admitted he made a mistake by allowing his mount to drift but said the horse on the inside could have helped by reacting earlier.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

In the Sunday newsletter, I reported that there were four horses in the Californian at Santa Anita. Actually, there were five. But it was a strung-out field.

Sorry to report …

On Saturday, My Child Sbud fractured his left front ankle while running in the second race. The 3-year-old gelding was running in last place when he suddenly appeared in distress near the top of the stretch and was pulled up by jockey Heriberto Figueroa. He was transported for diagnostics before being euthanized. It was the seventh racing or training fatality at the track this racing year. By this point in 2019, there were 23 fatalities. Last racing year, the track had reduced its fatality count to 16.

Santa Anita review

Two graded stakes races on Sunday, let’s look at them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup: There aren’t a lot of 1 ½ mile dirt races but this one of them. However, the five-horse race wasn’t much of one. Tizamagician moved to the front after about a mile and just cruised from there winning by nine lengths.

Tizamagician paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.10. Zestful was second followed by Lure Him In and Ronamo. Multiplier, a 7-year-old gelding, was pulled up approaching the five-sixteenth marker. He was taken to the equine hospital where it was determined he had a fractured sesamoid. He is in stable condition and will be re-evaluated in the morning with the hopes of doing life-saving surgery. Here’s wish him the absolute best.

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I wanted the other horse to clear me, because you can’t take a hold of my horse. He settled very nice and it looks like a mile and a half is a great distance for him.”

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “It’s great when you win, there’s a lot of nice, happy people, but it’s scary when you lose and they’re mad, I’ll tell you that. They’ve all been very good and it’s a great operation (My Racehorse). Not only does it create people to own a piece of the horse, but they all have friends and the idea is, if they get their friends, they get people into racing and that’s what we need. We need people here, it’s not the same without them. It’s so strange to win races and nobody is here to cheer and celebrate with. It means everything in the world that people are here.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes: When you pay $3.65 million for a horse, you probably expect a quicker return on your money than your first graded stakes win four months into your 4-year-old career. But if you look at Cezanne’s performance in this 6 ½-furlong race, you’re feeling better about his future. Cezanne won his third of four races in overpowering fashion riding the rail around the turn into the stretch to win by 9 3/4 lengths.

There were only four horses in this race and Cezanne stayed on the rail as Brickyard Ride and Ax Man broke out into a blistering speed duel going 21.18 and 43.60 for the quarter and half. It allowed Cezanne to cruise around into the stretch as the front runners fell into the real-view mirror.

Cezanne paid $5.80 and $2.40. There was no show betting. Brickyard Ride was second followed by Fight On and Ax Man.

Jimmy Barnes (assistant to winning trainer Bob Baffert): “We knew there was going to be a hot pace. Not sure how fast but it ended up being fast, and you know Cezanne just ate them up. [Flavien Prat] gave him a wonderful ride and Bob had him ready. It’s tough to find a spot to run these horses off a layoff, we chose the Kona Gold and made the right decision.

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “It worked out well. We had a fast pace in front of us and we were able to save ground. He gave me a good kick when I asked him. He ran really nice.”

As a final note, Santa Anita had a single winner in its pick six that paid out $423,202. How much was invested? It was bought with a ticket of $64.80 at Los Alamitos. Drinks at the Vessels Club should have been on this person.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (7): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Park Avenue Division), NY-bred 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Shaker Shack ($12.80)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Memories of Silver Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Bubbles On Ice ($9.80)

Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles. Winner: Tizamagician ($3.20)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Cezanne ($5.80)

And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 18. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.71 46.53 1:12.73 1:26.38 1:40.53 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Tiz Wonderfully 122 9 5 3–2 3–2½ 1–4 1–6 1–5½ Franco 4.20 3 Gotta Be Lucky 124 3 3 4–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–½ Cedillo 3.90 2 DQ–You Wanna Ear Rip 122 2 7 7–4 6–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–hd T Baze 5.30 4 Mongolian Window 122 4 6 6–1 7–4 6–½ 4–1 4–nk Maldonado 3.90 8 Miss You Mom 122 8 9 8–2 8–4 7–½ 5–1 5–7 Pereira 11.60 7 Odessa 122 7 4 5–3 5–1½ 4–hd 6–2½ 6–4 Valdivia, Jr. 5.00 1 Y Not Sizzle 115 1 8 9 9 9 7–4 7–5½ Pyfer 7.00 6 Zelaia 115 6 1 2–2 1–½ 5–1 8–3 8–5½ Ortega 19.80 5 Ballet Royalty 115 5 2 1–hd 2–1 8–1½ 9 9 Ellingwood 77.00 9 TIZ WONDERFULLY 10.40 6.40 4.40 3 GOTTA BE LUCKY 4.80 3.60 4 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 3.40 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-4-2) $31.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-4-2-8) $2,087.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-4) $44.40 Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.m.6 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $227,181 Exacta Pool $124,418 Superfecta Pool $61,564 Super High Five Pool $2,736 Trifecta Pool $95,193. Claimed–Gotta Be Lucky by Saratoga West, Ortega, Jr., Alex and Ortega, Vincent. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–You Wanna Ear Rip by Morfin, Efren and Morfin, Jaime. Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Claimed–Odessa by Kevin Glatt. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 You Wanna Ear Rip–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th. TIZ WONDERFULLY well placed early behind the top pair, moved up to take control into the far turn, cleared and drew away around the bend and remained well clear to the wire. GOTTA BE LUCKY chased the top pair from inside then moved off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. YOU WANNA EAR RIP settled near the inside, moved into the two path and advanced around the far turn, angled back to the fence nearing the stretch, shifted out and bothered MONGOLIAN WINDOW mid-stretch and held the show. MONGOLIAN WINDOW sat off the pace, traveled two wide into the stretch, was forced out by YOU WANNA EAR RIP and steadied mid-stretch, continued willingly in the final sixteenth and missed the show. MISS YOU MOM came away a bit slow while bobbling at the start, raced near the back of the pack, came four wide into the stretch and summoned a mild rally. ODESSA chased outside a rival then off the rail, went three wide into the stretch and weakened. Y NOT SIZZLE trailed the field early, angled out on the first turn, went three wide into the second bend, came out and entered the stretch five wide and passed tired foes. ZELAIA dueled for command outside BALLET ROYALTY, put away that rival near the seven-sixteenths then lost command into the far turn, started to weaken around the bend and faded. BALLET ROYALTY dueled from inside, lost contact into the far turn, dropped back around that bend and tired. FOLLWOING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED YOU WANNA EAR RIP FROM THIRD TO FOURTH FOR SHIFTING AND CAUSING MONGOLIAN WINDOW TO STEADY MID-STRETCH, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.07 45.27 1:10.25 1:16.86 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Curvette 118 2 2 2–1 2–2 1–1 1–5½ Prat 1.20 1 Reem 126 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–4 2–¾ Cedillo 2.90 3 Shell Shock 126 3 4 5 4–2 3–2 3–8½ Figueroa 15.40 4 Sharapova 118 4 5 4–hd 3–hd 4–4 4–2¼ Hernandez 1.50 5 River Girl 119 5 3 3–½ 5 5 5 Pyfer 34.20 2 CURVETTE 4.40 2.60 2.40 1 REEM 3.20 3.80 3 SHELL SHOCK 5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $25.60 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $6.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $9.60 Winner–Curvette B.f.3 by Curlin out of Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $180,546 Daily Double Pool $37,435 Exacta Pool $71,987 Trifecta Pool $64,383. Scratched–none. CURVETTE up close early outside the pacesetter, drew alongside around the turn, came into the stretch on even terms, asked upper stretch and kicked clear to win going away under strong hand urging. REEM set the pace from inside, challenged around the turn, coaxed a quarter mile out, could not keep up with the winner in the final furlong but safely held the place. SHELL SHOCK chased off the rail then between rivals, bumped with RIVER GIRL past the half-mile pole, went three wide around the bend and kept on while unable to threaten the top pair. SHARAPOVA came away a bit slow, pulled some and steadied early, traveled along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. RIVER GIRL chased outside a rival then three deep, bumped with SHELL SHOCK past the half-mile marker, came three to four wide into the stretch and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.12 47.87 1:13.01 1:38.66 2:05.18 2:32.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tizamagician 120 3 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–4 1–9 Prat 0.60 5 Zestful 122 5 1–1½ 1–2 1–½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–2¾ Maldonado 3.50 4 Lure Him In 120 4 3–2 3–hd 3–1 3–2 3–3 3–12 Hernandez 4.30 2 Ronamo 120 2 4–hd 5 4–hd 4 4 4 Rispoli 9.30 1 Multiplier 124 1 5 4–hd 5 dnf Fuentes 15.50 3 TIZAMAGICIAN 3.20 2.20 2.10 5 ZESTFUL 3.40 2.20 4 LURE HIM IN 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $3.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $4.10 Winner–Tizamagician Dbb.c.4 by Tiznow out of Magic Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $221,883 Daily Double Pool $22,664 Exacta Pool $90,294 Trifecta Pool $75,605. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-3) paid $10.20. Pick Three Pool $61,060. TIZAMAGICIAN away quickly at the start, chased the pacesetter early then went up to apply pressure on the backstretch, headed rival near the five-sixteenths, drifted out into the stretch, asked right-handed and powered away from ZESTFUL and was geared down late. ZESTFUL vied outside on the first turn before gaining a clear lead, set the pace from inside, pressured up the backstretch, headed midway around the final bend, lost command leaving that turn, could not kick on with the winner in the lane but stayed on to hold secure second. LURE HIM IN stalked outside a pair of rivals, went three then four wide around the final turn and failed to produce a bid. RONAMO stalked between foes through the early stages, came two wide into the drive and never rallied. MULTIPLIER tracked the leader inside pair of rivals, injured approaching the five-sixteenths on the last turn and was vanned off. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.56 43.92 55.75 1:07.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Rakassah 117 6 1 2–2 1–hd 1–2 1–2¼ Pyfer 2.60 3 Anna Fantastic 124 3 5 5–2½ 5–2 3–hd 2–1 Maldonado 2.00 5 Lofty 124 5 2 1–1 2–3 2–2½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 5.20 4 Miss Lucy 124 4 6 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 4–½ Prat 14.30 1 Nu Pi Lambda 124 1 7 7 7 6–hd 5–¾ Smith 5.60 2 Jazzique 124 2 4 6–1½ 6–hd 7 6–hd Hernandez 5.00 8 Del Mar Drama 122 7 3 4–1 3–½ 5–1½ 7 Desormeaux 21.50 6 RAKASSAH (IRE) 7.20 3.40 2.80 3 ANNA FANTASTIC 3.40 2.60 5 LOFTY 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $9.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-4) $24.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-5-4-1) $630.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $16.75 Winner–Rakassah (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Night of Thunder (IRE) out of Elegant Peace (IRE), by Intense Focus. Bred by John Malone (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $461,970 Daily Double Pool $21,479 Exacta Pool $258,938 Superfecta Pool $102,566 Super High Five Pool $6,606 Trifecta Pool $172,539. Scratched–Mischiffie (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $7.65. Pick Three Pool $29,600. RAKASSAH (IRE) came away awkwardly but was quickly corrected, attended the pace from outside, challenged around the turn and took over a quarter mile out, cleared inside rival leaving the bend and inched away under left-handed urging and strong handling. ANNA FANTASTIC steadied along the inside near the half-mile pole, angled out and went two then three wide around the turn, moved out further and rallied for the place. LOFTY sped to the front and angled to the inside, lost command at the quarter pole, chased the winner into the stretch, kept on through the final furlong and held the show. MISS LUCY (IRE) bobbled leaving the gate, chased between foes then moved inside nearing the turn, stayed along the rail to the stretch and finished evenly. NU PI LAMBDA angled out early, traveled two wide into the turn, swung out into the stretch and improved position. JAZZIQUE (IRE) saved ground from off the pace and proved no menace. DEL MAR DRAMA chased three deep early, two wide and outside a rival on the turn and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.03 45.03 1:10.54 1:17.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Alcools 122 1 6 5–1½ 3–hd 2–½ 1–½ Prat 2.30 3 I Am Allthatyouare 124 3 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 2–½ Gonzalez 11.10 2 Promise Nothing 124 2 3 6–hd 7 4–hd 3–3¼ Maldonado 4.00 6 Street Behavior 115 6 2 7 6–1 3–½ 4–3¾ Pyfer 6.10 4 Bob's Sniper 122 4 5 3–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 5–1¼ Fuentes 17.10 5 Rebel War 124 5 7 2–½ 2–1 5–½ 6–1¾ T Baze 2.50 7 Great Power 124 7 1 4–½ 4–½ 7 7 Cedillo 6.50 1 ALCOOLS 6.60 3.80 3.60 3 I AM ALLTHATYOUARE 8.40 4.40 2 PROMISE NOTHING 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $35.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-6) $46.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-6-4) $1,576.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $62.90 Winner–Alcools Dbb.g.4 by Gemologist out of Candy Fortune, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Hargus & Sandra Sexton and Silver FernFarm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $262,009 Daily Double Pool $37,661 Exacta Pool $133,063 Superfecta Pool $54,081 Super High Five Pool $4,132 Trifecta Pool $91,434. Claimed–Promise Nothing by Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-1) paid $10.40. Pick Three Pool $60,914. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-6-1) 5764 tickets with 4 correct paid $27.65. Pick Four Pool $208,877. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2-3-6-1) 2844 tickets with 5 correct paid $168.75. Pick Five Pool $558,203. ALCOOLS stalked the speed from inside, saved ground through the turn, rallied up the fence and wore down the runner-up to get up late. I AM ALLTHATYOUARE broke out and bumped rival at the start, vied for the lead from inside, cleared into the stretch, led through the final furlong and yielded grudgingly to the winner. PROMISE NOTHING reserved in the early going, angled four wide around the turn, rallied outside the top pair but was not enough. STREET BEHAVIOR sat off the pace, took the turn four wide, finished willingly in the drive but needed to find more late. BOB'S SNIPER bumped both sides leaving the gate, vied between rivals for the lead, could not keep pace past the half-mile pole and chased the top pair between foes, remained between rivals to the stretch and weakened. REBEL WAR broke in and bumped rival, went up to vie three deep for the lead, pressed the leader into and around the turn, lost contact nearing the stretch and faded. GREAT POWER vied four deep early then chased three deep into and around the turn, put in tight quarters and steadied in upper stretch and weakened after. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.12 44.55 56.34 1:08.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Uncle Addouma 119 8 1 5–½ 2–hd 1–1 1–3¼ Pyfer 19.70 3 Cali Bay 118 3 9 6–2 6–1½ 4–½ 2–1½ Prat 2.30 5 Aurelian Man 118 5 2 1–2 1–1 2–1½ 3–1 T Baze 12.50 2 Mr. Impossible 118 2 5 4–1 4–2 3–½ 4–1¾ Rispoli 1.40 4 Enough Nonsense 111 4 4 2–½ 3–½ 5–3½ 5–¾ Centeno 6.40 7 Myopic 118 7 6 7–6 7–2 6–½ 6–2¼ Cedillo 5.50 9 The Boss Harty 118 9 7 8–3 8–3½ 8–2 7–1 Hernandez 41.60 1 Pro Bono 118 1 3 3–1 5–hd 7–2 8–1 Figueroa 42.70 6 Destiny One 118 6 8 9 9 9 9 Gonzalez 61.30 8 UNCLE ADDOUMA 41.40 13.20 8.40 3 CALI BAY (IRE) 4.40 3.40 5 AURELIAN MAN 6.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $130.40 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $69.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-5-2) $226.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-5) $296.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 8-3-5-2-4) Carryover $7,161 Winner–Uncle Addouma Dbb.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Mims Eppi, by Cactus Ridge. Bred by Buck Pond Farm Inc. (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Andrew, Warren, Rania and Warren, Suzanne. Mutuel Pool $400,615 Daily Double Pool $28,694 Exacta Pool $212,089 Superfecta Pool $99,137 Trifecta Pool $141,808 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,383. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $116.90. Pick Three Pool $81,062. UNCLE ADDOUMA settled off the pace, advanced three then four wide around the turn, ranged up outside the leader leaving the bend, took over and kicked clear from AURELIAN MAN and drew away. CALI BAY (IRE) off slow to begin, traveled two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the place. AURELIAN MAN sped clear to take control, responded when challenged around the turn, lost command in upper stretch, proved no match inside the furlong grounds but stayed on to hold the show. MR. IMPOSSIBLE bumped repeatedly from both sides early, chased three wide around the turn and flattened. ENOUGH NONSENSE broke in at the start, bumped repeatedly with MR. IMPOSSIBLE in the early going, put in a mild bid from outside on the turn but failed to sustain the challenge into the drive and flattened out in the final furlong. MYOPIC broke in and bumped rival, traveled off the pace in the two path, angled out late and could not rally. THE BOSS HARTY raced off the pace up the backstretch, took the turn two wide and weakened. PRO BONO got bumped repeatedly in the early stages while chasing from inside, saved ground through the turn and also weakened. DESTINY ONE got bumped at the start, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.00 45.40 57.73 1:10.60 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mucho Del Oro 123 1 9 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–4¼ Maldonado 10.50 7 K P Silver Bullet 123 6 8 8–hd 6–hd 4–½ 2–2¾ T Baze 5.00 2 Bob Daniels 116 2 5 2–hd 2–1 2–2 3–½ Ellingwood 1.50 6 Bolu 123 5 1 6–2½ 4–½ 3–½ 4–1¼ Desormeaux 4.10 8 Careless Kitten 114 7 6 9 8–5 6–1 5–1¾ Pyfer 9.00 3 Rookie Year 121 3 4 4–1 5–2 5–2 6–5½ Hernandez 6.10 9 Stone's River 114 8 2 5–½ 7–½ 8–4½ 7–2¼ Centeno 14.20 10 Ballroom Hustler 114 9 3 7–1½ 9 9 8–2¼ Ortega 50.40 4 Bravestone 123 4 7 3–1 3–1 7–2 9 Flores 70.70 1 MUCHO DEL ORO 23.00 11.60 5.80 7 K P SILVER BULLET 6.60 4.20 2 BOB DANIELS 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $390.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $83.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-6) $126.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-6-8) $2,338.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $166.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-5) $47.40 Winner–Mucho Del Oro Dbb.g.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Repeta, by Broken Vow. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Culloma Enterprises LLC, Decker Racing, Decker IV, Anthony, B., Marks, Matt D. and Selby, Jay. Mutuel Pool $400,727 Daily Double Pool $37,909 Exacta Pool $193,355 Superfecta Pool $91,503 Super High Five Pool $18,195 Trifecta Pool $138,073. Claimed–Mucho Del Oro by Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Jackson, Dale, Katz, Larry M., Lambert, Jeffrey, Schwartz, Jack and Underh. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–K P Silver Bullet by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Mister Stock. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $280.30. Pick Three Pool $50,732. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-8-5) paid $20.00. MUCHO DEL ORO off a bit slow to begin, sent clear from inside, urged left-handed in upper stretch and widened in the furlong grounds. K P SILVER BULLET lacked early speed, angled to the inside, came out late on the turn and into the stretch, finished well and bested the rest. BOB DANIELS chased in the two path to the stretch and lacked a serious bid. BOLU tracked off the rail then angled in near the seven-sixteenths marker, hugged the rail into the stretch and finished evenly to round out the superfecta. CARELESS KITTEN traveled near the back of the pack outside a rival, went between foes into the turn, angled out around the bend, came six wide into the stretch and improved position. ROOKIE YEAR chased between foes then checked twice at and past the nine-sixteenths, raced outside a rival on the turn, two wide into the stretch and lacked further response. STONE'S RIVER stalked off the inside, traveled three deep into the turn, floated five wide leaving the turn and faded. BALLROOM HUSTLER chased wide up the backstretch, angled to the rail around the turn and was never a factor. BRAVESTONE chased outside a rival, three wide around the turn and tired. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Kona Gold Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.18 43.60 1:08.27 1:14.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cezanne 122 1 4 3–½ 3–½ 1–2½ 1–9¾ Prat 1.90 4 Brickyard Ride 126 4 2 1–2 1–1 2–2½ 2–1¼ Centeno 0.60 2 Fight On 124 2 3 4 4 3–hd 3–¾ Rispoli 20.90 3 Ax Man 124 3 1 2–4 2–3 4 4 Maldonado 3.90 1 CEZANNE 5.80 2.40 4 BRICKYARD RIDE 2.20 2 FIGHT ON $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $65.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $5.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $8.20 Winner–Cezanne B.c.4 by Curlin out of Achieving, by Bernardini. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. &St. Elias Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B., Smith, Derrick and St. Elias Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,186 Daily Double Pool $36,442 Exacta Pool $73,336 Trifecta Pool $50,405. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-1) paid $309.50. Pick Three Pool $54,320. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-5-1) paid $28.60. CEZANNE settled off the pace along the inside, closed in through the turn, took over and kicked clear in upper stretch, then powered away under right-handed urging and steady handling. BRICKYARD RIDE sped clear to take control in the two path, entered the turn a bit off the rail, led three wide into the stretch, failed to offer any resistance when confronted by CEZANNE and kept on to hold the place. FIGHT ON settled off the pace outside a rival or off the rail, angled five wide into the stretch and gained the show. AX MAN was closest in pursuit up the backstretch, asked around the turn, chased four wide into the drive and weakened. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.64 44.35 1:08.18 1:14.21 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sweetest Angel 124 4 4 4–1 3–½ 2–½ 1–1½ Desormeaux 14.00 2 Isn't She Lovely 124 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–1¼ Smith 3.50 9 Bleu Ballon 124 9 9 8–½ 7–1 4–½ 3–1 Hernandez 3.10 6 Equilove 124 6 3 3–1 4–2 3–2½ 4–2¼ Prat 4.70 8 Majestic Steps 124 8 6 5–1½ 5–1 6–2 5–hd Rispoli 4.70 3 Miss Dracarys 124 3 2 2–2 2–½ 5–1½ 6–4½ Maldonado 4.10 1 Absolute Scenes 124 1 8 7–½ 6–½ 7–1 7–1¾ Franco 39.20 5 Frazzled 124 5 7 9 9 9 8–½ Gonzalez 64.50 7 Plum Sexy 124 7 5 6–hd 8–2 8–2 9 Cedillo 12.20 4 SWEETEST ANGEL 30.00 12.00 7.00 2 ISN'T SHE LOVELY 5.20 3.60 9 BLEU BALLON 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $123.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $74.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-6) $127.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-9-6-8) $3,859.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-9) $150.90 Winner–Sweetest Angel Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Black Valentine, by Cindago. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $462,591 Daily Double Pool $109,316 Exacta Pool $244,747 Superfecta Pool $141,157 Super High Five Pool $15,170 Trifecta Pool $188,521. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-4) paid $420.10. Pick Three Pool $258,700. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-1-1-4) 59 tickets with 4 correct paid $9,123.90. Pick Four Pool $700,597. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-1-1-4) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $33,529.55. Pick Five Pool $571,128. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-1-8-1-1-4) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $423,202.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $295,170. SWEETEST ANGEL stalked from inside, lacked room and steadied late on the turn, tipped out at the top of the lane, challenged the runner-up at the sixteenth pole and edged clear. ISN'T SHE LOVELY set the pace under pressure, cleared along the inside around the turn, led to deep stretch but got caught at the sixteenth pole. BLEU BALLON raced off the rail, advanced three to four wide around the turn and rallied for the show. EQUILOVE (IRE) stumbled and got bumped by inside rival, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, raced three deep at the quarter pole, asked but flattened out in the late stages. MAJESTIC STEPS (IRE) was off the rail in mid-pack, went three wide into the lane, forced out and checked upper stretch and could not rally after. MISS DRACARYS pressed the pace from outside, chased the leader into the lane, lost path and steadied upper stretch and weakened. ABSOLUTE SCENES (IRE) off slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace from inside and weakened in the drive. FRAZZLED broke out and bumped rival at the start, steadied between rivals early, checked again near the nine-sixteenths pole, steadied off heels on the turn, angled out in the stretch and had little left. PLUM SEXY tracked outside a rival then between into the turn, was put in tight quarters at the three-eighths pole, stayed two wide to the stretch and weakened. Attendance Handle On-Track 3,852 $570,327 Inter-Track N/A $1,382,374 Out of State N/A $8,524,381 TOTAL 3,852 $10,477,082