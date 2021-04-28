Greatest moments in Dodger history No. 2: Jackie Robinson breaks the color barrier
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and the greatest moment countdown continues
I’m assuming everyone knows how this works by now, so I’m going to drop the explanatory introduction to these. If you need a reminder, click on any of the Nos. 20-25 greatest moments below.
Up next is a moment that could actually be the greatest moment in baseball history.
No. 2: Jackie Robinson breaks the color barrier (2,454 first-place votes, 45,572 points)
This moment actually got more first-place votes of any other, but finished second because more than one voter left it off their ballot entirely.
I wrote a newsletter about Robinson on Jackie Robinson Day, so instead of listening to me again and what am amazing thing he did, let’s go to some quotes from others about Robinson:
—"A credit to baseball and to America.”
Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers
—“To do what he did has got to be the most tremendous thing I’ve ever seen in sports.”
Pee Wee Reese, teammate of Jackie Robinson
—“The greatest moment in the history of baseball”
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred
—“He gave the black community a sense of hope, a sense of pride.”
John Lewis, civil rights leader
—"I didn’t know baseball from ping pong. But the point was that he had broken in. I grew inches that day. I puffed out my chest.”
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
—“Jackie’s character was much more important than his batting average.”
Hank Aaron
—"Jackie Robinson made his country and you and me and all of us a shade more free.”
Roger Kahn, author of “The Boys of Summer”
—“There’s a direct line between Jackie Robinson and me.”
Former President Barack Obama
—“He was the greatest competitor I have ever seen.”
Duke Snider, teammate
—"There was never a man in the game who could put mind and muscle together quicker than Jackie Robinson.”
Rickey
—"Jackie, we’ve got no army. There’s virtually nobody on our side. No owner, no umpires, very few newspapermen. And I’m afraid that many fans may be hostile. We’ll be in a tough position. We can win only if we can convince the world that I am doing this because you’re a great ballplayer, and a fine gentleman.”
Rickey
—"Jackie Robinson is the best I’ve seen. Robinson is the perfect blend of ball player. He has creativeness [sic] and imagination. Every move he makes from the minute he steps onto the field is designed to beat the other club. He’s constantly asking himself, at bat or on the bases, “what can I do to beat the other guy?” That’s the kind of ball player that wins pennants.”
Fresco Thompson, assistant farm director for the Dodgers when Robinson played his first game
—"Today we must balance the tears of sorrow with the tears of joy. Mix the bitter with the sweet in death and life. Jackie as a figure in history was a rock in the water, creating concentric circles and ripples of new possibility. He was medicine. He was immunized by God from catching the diseases that he fought. The Lord’s arms of protection enabled him to go through dangers seen and unseen, and he had the capacity to wear glory with grace. Jackie’s body was a temple of God. An instrument of peace. We would watch him disappear into nothingness and stand back as spectators, and watch the suffering from afar. The mercy of God intercepted this process Tuesday and permitted him to steal away home, where referees are out of place, and only the supreme judge of the universe speaks.”
Jesse Jackson, delivering a eulogy for Robinson
For more on Robinson, I recommend visiting jackierobinson.com, where several of the above quotes and much more can be found.
Yes, I know
That the Dodgers have lost two straight to the Reds and seven of nine overall. We’ll talk about it in Thursday’s newsletter. But in the meantime, for those of you throwing in the towel already, the 2017 Dodgers lost 16 of 17 games in September. Worry? Sure. Give up? Certainly not. They weren’t as good as their 13-2 start, and they aren’t as bad as this 2-7 skid.
Trevor Bauer gets his Cy Young Award
Trevor Bauer, who won the Cy Young Award last season while pitching for the Cincinnati Reds, received his trophy Tuesday night before the Dodgers played..... the Reds.
Some roster moves
On Monday, the Dodgers activated Gavin Lux and pitcher Dennis Santana from the IL, recalled pitcher Mitch White from the alternate site, optioned pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and outfielder DJ Peters to the alternate site and put David Price on the IL with a strained right hamstring, which explains why Price pitched only one inning in Sunday’s loss to the Padres.
On Tuesday, they put pitchers Victor González and Mitch White on the IL. No reason was given, but several players received COVID-19 vaccine shots Monday night, and Dave Roberts said the team could make roster moves depending on how they reacted to the shots. Peters and Cleavinger were recalled.
Where is AJ Pollock?
Pollock hasn’t been in the lineup the last few games because of stomach issues. According to Dave Roberts: “AJ had a little kind of, I don’t know if it was a bout with food poisoning or a little 24-hour stomach bug. Was down yesterday trying to rehydrate, obviously the body wasn’t in a good place, unavailable. Today he’s back, trying to get his strength back…he’ll be in the lineup Wednesday.”
Fernandomania @ 40
“Fernandomania @ 40” is a multi-episode documentary series that examines star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and the Latino community in Los Angeles 40 years ago.
Episode 2 starts in Mexico, specifically, Etchohuaquila. This is where Fernando Valenzuela’s humble roots began. He starts his baseball career at 16 years old and quickly makes a name for himself. Valenzuela and guests discuss his desire to succeed as a professional ballplayer, the birth of his devastating screwball and his remarkable debut with the Dodgers in late 1980.
You can watch Episode 2 for free by clicking here.
And finally
Jackie Robinson appears on “What’s My Line?” Watch it here.
