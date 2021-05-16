Horse racing newsletter: Rombauer does it in the Preakness

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 15. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 62nd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.76 47.60 1:11.89 1:23.96 1:35.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Flashiest 122 3 7 7 7 6–1 2–½ 1–1½ Maldonado 10.50 6 Nerves of Steel 124 6 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–2½ Hernandez 2.60 4 Barraza 122 4 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–nk Cedillo 3.10 2 Back Ring Luck 122 2 5 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1 5–1½ 4–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 8.00 1 Sensemaker 124 1 1 4–1 6–1½ 7 6–½ 5–2 Pereira 19.70 5 Coastal Kid 122 5 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–½ 6–hd T Baze 8.50 7 Man Friday 124 7 6 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 7 7 Rispoli 2.10

3 FLASHIEST 23.00 10.60 5.40 6 NERVES OF STEEL 4.20 2.80 4 BARRAZA 4.40

$1 EXACTA (3-6) $62.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2) $105.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $130.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-2-1) Carryover $1,387

Winner–Flashiest Dbb.g.3 by Mizzen Mast out of Nothing to Wear, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Indian Creek & Nicky Drion (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Drion, Nicolas G. and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $172,668 Exacta Pool $77,764 Superfecta Pool $31,217 Trifecta Pool $53,003 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,818. Claimed–Nerves of Steel by Farfellow Farm, Ltd. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none.

FLASHIEST got knocked into rival leaving the gate, settled at the back, advanced around the far turn, swung four wide into the stretch, closed fast from outside and drew clear. NERVES OF STEEL sprinted to the front, set the pace under pressure from outside, cleared briefly in upper stretch, was overtaken nearing the sixteenth pole but was clearly second best. BARRAZA got bumped twice leaving the gate, pulled into and around the first turn from inside, bid three deep at the top of the stretch, bumped with COASTAL KID in upper stretch and stayed on to secure the show. BACK RING LUCK broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked from inside then entered the lane two wide and lacked the needed bid. SENSEMAKER chased in the two path then between rivals, angled to the rail for the far turn, tipped out in the drive and failed to rally. COASTAL KID bumped inside rival leaving the gate, pressed the pace from outside, challenged into the lane, bumped with outside rival in upper stretch and weakened. MAN FRIDAY was moving just before the gate opened then hopped and came away to a slow beginning, steadied off heels around the first turn, went three deep on the backstretch, moved to the two path for the far turn, exited that bend three wide and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.91 47.98 1:12.34 1:37.53 1:44.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Synthesis 124 1 5 3–2 3–½ 2–½ 1–1½ 1–1¾ T Baze 0.80 5 Dr. Troutman 124 5 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 2–2 2–2½ Desormeaux 5.40 2 Truth Seeker 124 2 2 5 4–½ 4–3 3–1 3–1¼ Cedillo 9.30 4 Mongolian Wind 122 4 4 4–hd 5 5 5 4–3¼ Maldonado 4.10 3 House Limit 122 3 1 2–½ 2–1 3–1 4–2 5 Rispoli 4.00

1 SYNTHESIS 3.60 2.60 2.20 5 DR. TROUTMAN 4.00 2.60 2 TRUTH SEEKER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $65.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $8.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $13.65

Winner–Synthesis Dbb.g.5 by First Samurai out of Trust in Hope, by Bernardini. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Keith F. Johnston. Mutuel Pool $184,437 Daily Double Pool $25,090 Exacta Pool $82,862 Trifecta Pool $56,515. Scratched–none.

SYNTHESIS stumbled at the start, rated behind the leader from inside, took over at the five-sixteenths pole, cleared rival at the top of the stretch and held well. DR. TROUTMAN hustled to the front, angled from the three path to the two path around the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch, lost command at the five-sixteenths, fought back into the stretch, could not kick on with the winner in the lane but stayed on for the place. TRUTH SEEKER tracked off the inside, angled five wide into the lane and finished evenly. MONGOLIAN WIND angled in on the first turn, traveled along the inside then entered the stretch two wide and never threatened. HOUSE LIMIT away quickly in the beginning, eased outside the leader on the first turn, chased off the rail then put in a mild bid three deep on the far turn, failed to keep up leaving the bend and chased four wide into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.32 44.29 1:09.61 1:16.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 The Chosen Vron 124 3 4 4 2–1 1–hd 1–3½ Rispoli 0.60 2 Laurel River 120 2 2 1–½ 1–3 2–6 2–10 Cedillo 1.20 1 Wipe the Slate 120 1 3 3–1½ 4 3–6 3–14½ Gutierrez 8.30 4 I'll Stand Taller 120 4 1 2–4 3–hd 4 4 Hernandez 21.70

3 THE CHOSEN VRON 3.20 2.10 2 LAUREL RIVER 2.20 1 WIPE THE SLATE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $7.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $2.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $2.95

Winner–The Chosen Vron Ch.g.3 by Vronsky out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard. Mutuel Pool $162,800 Daily Double Pool $21,806 Exacta Pool $53,679 Trifecta Pool $32,571. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $39.20. Pick Three Pool $31,453.

THE CHOSEN VRON settled off the pace, advanced along the inside on the turn then angled out leaving the bend and took aim three wide into the stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and drove clear. LAUREL RIVER set the pace under pressure from I'LL STAND TALLER, cleared that rival at the seven-sixteenths, inched away around the turn, held a diminishing lead into the stretch, lost command at the eighth pole and stayed on well for a clear second. WIPE THE SLATE angled out early, came back to the two path for the turn, drifted five wide leaving the bend and never produced a bid. I'LL STAND TALLER was off alertly from outside, pressed LAUREL RIVER early on, chased that rival into the turn, drifted a bit and checked at the quarter pole, eased in the lane and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.09 48.25 1:12.97 1:25.82 1:38.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Fi Fi Pharoah 118 4 4 3–1 3–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–1 Rispoli 1.80 2 Shell Shock 126 2 1 2–½ 2–1 1–1 2–2½ 2–1¼ Figueroa 6.20 1 Angel of Freedom 126 1 5 5–½ 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–4¾ Gonzalez 3.30 6 Witch Moon 126 6 3 4–½ 6 4–½ 4–2 4–2¾ Hernandez 2.20 3 Mongolian Mission 120 3 2 1–1½ 1–½ 5–8 5–8 5–3¾ Maldonado 21.20 5 Moart 118 5 6 6 5–½ 6 6 6 Cedillo 8.20

4 FI FI PHAROAH 5.60 3.80 2.60 2 SHELL SHOCK 5.40 3.20 1 ANGEL OF FREEDOM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-6) $5.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $16.20

Winner–Fi Fi Pharoah Ch.f.3 by American Pharoah out of My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Walther Solis. Owner: Beckerle, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $198,786 Daily Double Pool $14,124 Exacta Pool $95,142 Superfecta Pool $34,612 Trifecta Pool $66,877. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $17,726.

FI FI PHAROAH went four wide around the first turn, bid between and bumped rivals on both sides entering the far turn, lost contact with the leader nearing the quarter pole, re-bid along the fence in upper stretch, slipped through inside to take the lead with a furlong to go and edged clear. SHELL SHOCK pulled on the first turn then eased outside the leader, moved up to apply pressure on the backstretch, drifted out a bit then got bumped with inner rival entering the far turn while battling three deep, shook free nearing the quarter pole, drifted inward in upper stretch, lost the lead at the eighth pole, fought with the winner to deep stretch and faltered late. ANGEL OF FREEDOM was off a bit slow and stumbled at the start, settled on the inside, crept closer up the backstretch, lacked room at the seven-sixteenths pole, angled out on the second bend and finished willingly for the show honors. WITCH MOON traveled five wide around the first turn, four wide through the second and flattened out. MONGOLIAN MISSION had good early speed, got pressured on the backstretch, bumped into the far turn, was in tight and steadied around that bend, remained inside to the stretch and weakened. MOART went three then two wide around the first turn, dropped back on the far turn, came four wide into the lane and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.00 46.86 1:11.16 1:36.52 2:02.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Heywoods Beach 122 4 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 1–3 1–4 1–2¾ T Baze 3.80 3 Bold Endeavor 122 3 5 5 5 4–1 2–6 2–13 Desormeaux 0.90 2 Sash 124 2 2–2 2–2 2–2 3–½ 3–1½ 3–8 Cedillo 7.60 5 Kershaw 124 5 4–3½ 4–4 4–3½ 5 4–1½ 4–5½ Hernandez 3.40 1 Major Cabbie 124 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 5 5 Maldonado 7.60

4 HEYWOODS BEACH 9.60 3.00 2.40 3 BOLD ENDEAVOR 2.40 2.10 2 SASH (GB) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $9.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $21.35

Winner–Heywoods Beach Dbb.c.4 by Speightstown out of Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $303,960 Daily Double Pool $18,701 Exacta Pool $116,345 Trifecta Pool $89,451. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $14.45. Pick Three Pool $27,495. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-4-4) 1980 tickets with 4 correct paid $42.25. Pick Four Pool $109,675. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3-4-4) 237 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,042.30. Pick Five Pool $286,969.

HEYWOODS BEACH stalked two then three wide, bid three deep at the three-eighths, surged clear at the five-sixteenths, put to left-handed urging in the lane and held safely. BOLD ENDEAVOR drifted out around the first turn, advanced four to five wide around the far turn, finished well in the lane but had to settle for second best. SASH (GB) raced up close outside the leader, chased HEYWOODS BEACH three wide into the lane and weakened. KERSHAW tracked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MAJOR CABBIE showed speed along the inside, showed the way inside of SASH up the backstretch, was overtaken on the far turn, tired and was eased in the lane and walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.21 46.82 1:11.33 1:23.60 1:35.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Liar Liar 126 1 1 4–3 4–4 1–hd 1–2 1–1½ Hernandez 1.10 6 Ox Bridge 126 6 3 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ 2–hd 2–½ Rispoli 3.20 5 Hoop Dream 126 5 4 5–1½ 5–½ 5–hd 4–½ 3–½ Desormeaux 6.90 4 Good Bye Putin 126 4 6 6 6 6 3–½ 4–2½ T Baze 14.20 2 Absolute Unit 126 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–1 5–1 Gutierrez 3.80 3 Bud Knight 119 3 5 2–2 1–2 2–hd 6 6 Ellingwood 10.50

1 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 4.20 2.40 2.20 6 OX BRIDGE 3.60 2.80 5 HOOP DREAM 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $20.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-4) $9.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $12.90

Winner–Liar Liar (IRE) B.c.4 by Dream Ahead out of Rubileo (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Peter Reynolds & Robert Dore (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $311,231 Daily Double Pool $24,430 Exacta Pool $134,693 Superfecta Pool $48,421 Trifecta Pool $88,707. Claimed–Liar Liar (IRE) by Altamira Racing Stable and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $14.50. Pick Three Pool $37,783.

LIAR LIAR (IRE) stalked from inside, slipped through to take control at the quarter pole, cleared outside rivals into the stretch and held well in the late stages. OX BRIDGE brushed with inner rival at the start, was forwardly placed off the rail, bid three deep at the quarter pole, lost contact with LIAR LIAR into the lane and stayed on to secure the place. HOOP DREAM bumped leaving the gate, settled off the pace, angled three wide into the lane, four wide in upper stretch and faltered late. GOOD BYE PUTIN bumped both sides at the start, trailed in the beginning, saved ground into the stretch and needed more in the final sixteenth. ABSOLUTE UNIT was a bit tight into the first turn, stalked outside outside a rival, angled four wide into the lane, five wide in upper stretch and weakened. BUD KNIGHT broke out and bumped rival in the beginning, vied for the lead from outside into the first turn, cleared rival around the bend, showed the way to the far turn, lost command at the quarter pole and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.68 45.88 1:11.94 1:18.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Big Andy 118 4 4 4–½ 6–1½ 2–½ 1–½ Rispoli 2.70 1 Supersonic Flyer 113 1 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–4 2–3½ Pyfer 7.50 5 Pistachio Princess 118 5 3 2–1 2–1 3–4 3–2¾ T Baze 8.70 10 Half Hoping 119 9 9 6–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–ns Valdivia, Jr. 4.80 6 So Very Smart 118 6 10 11–1½ 10–½ 8–1½ 5–1¼ Gonzalez 4.40 11 Medusa's Gaze 118 10 8 9–hd 7–½ 7–1 6–2 Franco 10.90 7 Hot and a Mess 113 7 7 7–½ 8–hd 6–hd 7–nk Centeno 70.40 13 Elgofranco 126 12 2 5–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 8–4¾ Gutierrez 5.80 3 Pancakes and Beer 111 3 11 10–1½ 11–hd 10–1 9–2¾ Ellingwood 83.30 9 V Bucks 111 8 5 3–1 3–2 9–1 10–nk Espinoza 19.30 12 Mamas Got Cash 126 11 6 8–½ 9–1 11–½ 11–4½ Flores 74.70 2 Lips Like Sugar 111 2 12 12 12 12 12 Ortega 42.20

4 BIG ANDY 7.40 4.60 4.00 1 SUPERSONIC FLYER 7.80 6.00 5 PISTACHIO PRINCESS 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-10) $144.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-10-6) $5,294.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $121.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-8) $3.80

Winner–Big Andy B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer, Lee Evans &Sandy Evans (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: LeucadiaLand Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $628,189 Daily Double Pool $18,592 Exacta Pool $333,247 Superfecta Pool $142,317 Super High Five Pool $5,119 Trifecta Pool $220,812. Claimed–So Very Smart by Boom Racing, CTR Stables, LLC and Great Friends Racing Stable. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Sassy Chasey. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $29.60. Pick Three Pool $42,900. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $9.90.

BIG ANDY settled off the pace, lost ground around the turn while along the inside, tipped out into the stretch, closed late and reeled in the runner-up. SUPERSONIC FLYER sped to the front from inside, padded the lead around the turn, led from off the rail into the drive, remained clear in the drive then got caught in the closing moments. PISTACHIO PRINCESS was closest in pursuit up the backstretch, angled in on the turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. HALF HOPING bumped and checked early, went three wide into the stretch and kept on to earn a minor award. SO VERY SMART steadied off heels early and dropped to the back, chased outside a rival, three deep then five wide into the stretch, angled out upper stretch and finished willingly. MEDUSA'S GAZE got bumped from outside and steadied early, tracked off the pace, went three deep into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, moved out further at the top of the lane and could not rally. HOT AND A MESS raced off the pace, came two wide into the drive and never threatened. ELGOFRANCO tracked outside rivals, was floated out and bumped into the stretch and could not summon the needed response. PANCAKES AND BEER was off slow to begin, put in tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths, remained inside to the stretch and had little left. V BUCKS stalked off the rail, drifted out and bumped rival into the stretch and weakened. MAMAS GOT CASH came in and bumped rival early, traveled three wide into the lane and came up empty. LIPS LIKE SUGAR was off slow and steadied at the start, was in tight and steadied again early, angled four wide into the stretch and failed to menace.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.70 44.90 57.34 1:09.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mucho Del Oro 121 4 1 3–½ 4–½ 2–½ 1–½ Maldonado 7.40 6 Goldini 121 6 6 6–6 6–3½ 6–2½ 2–¾ Rispoli 1.50 8 Rocktillyoudrop 121 8 2 5–½ 5–1 5–1 3–¾ Hernandez 8.50 1 Titrate 121 1 5 2–hd 1–½ 1–½ 4–¾ Cedillo 4.70 5 Crossword 116 5 4 1–hd 2–½ 3–1 5–3¼ Pyfer 40.10 2 Wedding Groom 121 2 8 7–4 7 7 6–1½ T Baze 8.50 7 Chasing Fame 121 7 3 4–1½ 3–1 4–hd 7 Gutierrez 3.10 3 Reckoning Day 121 3 7 8 dnf Desormeaux 30.00

4 MUCHO DEL ORO 16.80 7.20 5.20 6 GOLDINI 3.20 2.80 8 ROCKTILLYOUDROP 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $93.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $28.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-1) $64.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8) $78.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-1-5) Carryover $13,514

Winner–Mucho Del Oro Dbb.g.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Repeta, by Broken Vow. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Jackson, Dale, Katz, Larry M., Lambert, Jeffrey, Schwartz, Jack and Underh. Mutuel Pool $568,584 Daily Double Pool $37,929 Exacta Pool $298,525 Superfecta Pool $141,959 Trifecta Pool $236,705 X-5 Super High Five Pool $17,706. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-4) paid $62.10. Pick Three Pool $34,124. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $10.40.

MUCHO DEL ORO vied for the lead between rivals then dropped back to chase leaving the backstretch, saved ground into the stretch, bid between with a furlong to go, struck the front nearing the sixteenth pole and held off the runner-up. GOLDINI was in range early on, raced along the inside into the turn, two wide into the drive, lacked room behind rivals in upper stretch, angled in some and rallied late to gain the place. ROCKTILLYOUDROP was in range early from the far outside then angled in some and raced outside a rival, angled four wide into the stretch and closed well to earn the show. TITRATE vied for the lead from inside up the backstretch, held command inside rivals through the turn, clung to a narrow advantage at the eighth pole and yielded in the late stages. CROSSWORD showed early speed and vied three deep, pressed into the turn, re-bid at the quarter pole but flattened in deep stretch. WEDDING GROOM was off slow and shuffled back at the start, saved ground into the lane, angled out in the stretch and never made an impact. CHASING FAME attended the pace four deep, vied three deep around the turn and weakened. RECKONING DAY fractious in the gate, broke inward at the start, pulled up early and walked off.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.54 44.48 56.78 1:09.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Good With People 118 8 2 2–1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–¾ Hernandez 1.10 4 Howbeit 126 4 8 5–1 5–2 3–½ 2–¾ Cedillo 4.50 3 Littlebitamedal 126 3 6 8 8 7–4 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 17.50 1 I Will Not 126 1 7 7–1½ 6–1 6–1½ 4–1¼ Gutierrez 3.80 7 Rayray 126 7 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 5–2½ Maldonado 17.90 6 Whisky My God 126 6 1 1–½ 2–2 2–hd 6–1½ T Baze 20.40 5 Tap Back 126 5 4 3–½ 3–hd 5–1 7–3¼ Rispoli 9.10 2 Explosive 126 2 5 6–hd 7–1½ 8 8 Espinoza 12.50

8 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 4.20 3.00 2.60 4 HOWBEIT 4.00 3.00 3 LITTLEBITAMEDAL 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $58.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-1) $10.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-3-1-7) $504.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-3) $20.30

Winner–Good With People Dbb.c.3 by Curlin to Mischief out of Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Downstream Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $428,154 Daily Double Pool $54,761 Exacta Pool $229,835 Superfecta Pool $113,208 Super High Five Pool $44,146 Trifecta Pool $183,590. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-8) paid $59.55. Pick Three Pool $65,457.

GOOD WITH PEOPLE prompted the pace from outside, challenged around the turn, cleared leaving the bend, kept to task through the drive and held well. HOWBEIT chased four wide around the turn and was gaining to the wire. LITTLEBITAMEDAL raced three deep early, trailed two wide into the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished well. I WILL NOT tracked from inside then angled three wide into the stretch, angled in then back out in the stretch and improved position. RAYRAY chased off the rail, three wide around the turn and flattened in the final furlong. WHISKY MY GOD (ARG) set the pace under pressure, dueled around the turn, could not keep pace with the winner into the stretch and weakened. TAP BACK was forwardly placed up the backstretch, raced along the inside into the turn, two wide into the stretch and also weakened. EXPLOSIVE chased outside a rival, angled four wide leaving the bend and came up empty.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 44.92 1:09.28 1:15.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Harbored Memories 119 2 3 4–hd 3–hd 2–hd 1–nk Valdivia, Jr. 1.80 3 Lincoln Hawk 118 3 12 10–½ 7–hd 4–½ 2–1½ Hernandez 4.20 1 Eagle Chief 120 1 10 12 11–½ 8–3½ 3–ns Desormeaux 5.80 4 Magic Man 113 4 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 4–½ Pyfer 15.00 9 Istanbul 126 9 2 2–1 2–1 3–1 5–1½ Franco 81.40 6 Hollywoodhellraisr 126 6 6 6–hd 9–1½ 6–½ 6–2¼ Rispoli 10.00 5 Pro Bono 118 5 7 5–1 5–1 7–½ 7–¾ Figueroa 84.30 11 Aurelian Man 118 11 4 3–hd 4–1 5–1 8–2¼ T Baze 13.60 8 Doncic 118 8 8 7–hd 12 9–½ 9–½ Espinoza 11.00 10 Subconscious 118 10 9 9–1 10–hd 12 10–2 Cedillo 9.70 12 Perfecto Amor 120 12 5 8–½ 8–hd 11–½ 11–nk Pereira 80.00 7 Newpark 118 7 11 11–4 6–hd 10–½ 12 Gonzalez 15.20

2 HARBORED MEMORIES 5.60 3.20 2.40 3 LINCOLN HAWK (IRE) 5.00 3.80 1 EAGLE CHIEF 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $31.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-1-4-9) $11,135.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $22.05

Winner–Harbored Memories B.c.3 by Harbor the Gold out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $536,376 Daily Double Pool $133,906 Exacta Pool $323,875 Superfecta Pool $160,793 Super High Five Pool $14,590 Trifecta Pool $241,384. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-2) paid $35.75. Pick Three Pool $182,120. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/8-4-8-2) 3137 tickets with 4 correct paid $173.45. Pick Four Pool $713,023. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4/8-4-8-2) 865 tickets with 5 correct paid $360.50. Pick Five Pool $408,609. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-1-4/8-4-8-2) 291 tickets with 6 correct paid $457.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,035. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $548,172.

HARBORED MEMORIES forwardly placed and moved to the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, tipped outside the leader, gained the lead late and prevailed over the runner-up. LINCOLN HAWK (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, settled inside, angled out in upper stretch, drifted out further then summoned a late bid but was not enough. EAGLE CHIEF dropped back early, traveled along the rail then angled three wide into the stretch, steered out to race widest in the lane, closed well and gained the show. MAGIC MAN set the pace up the backstretch, angled over to the inside, asked right-handed in the drive and yielded late. ISTANBUL was closest in pursuit outside the pacesetter, chased two wide around the bend and finished evenly in the final furlong. HOLLYWOODHELLRAISR tracked off the inside then went between rivals, exited the turn four wide and lacked a necessary bid. PRO BONO pulled up the backstretch, chased two then three wide into the stretch, lacked room in upper stretch, steered inside mid-stretch and kept to task to the wire. AURELIAN MAN stalked outside rivals, entered the stretch three wide, was bothered by LINCOLN HAWK mid-stretch and weakened. DONCIC came out and bumped early, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, angled to the rail on the turn and failed to rally. SUBCONSCIOUS stumbled at the start, got knocked into rival and crowded early, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, came five wide into the stretch and had nothing left. PERFECTO AMOR broke out, got bumped from inside early, took the turn four wide, angled in upper stretch and weakened. NEWPARK (IRE) was hard to ride in the early going, went five wide into the turn, five to six wide into the stretch and weakened.