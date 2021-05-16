Horse racing newsletter: Rombauer does it in the Preakness
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita continues to show its dominance.
Remember when the Medina Spirit medication positive came up and I wrote in the newsletter, there goes that Rombauer feature. Sure, guess that was the wrong decision.
There is a complete story on the race in The Times; just click here.
So, let’s spend our time here with some quick reflections on the race.
— Rombauer’s win was a big boost not only to the connections but also Golden Gate Fields, which gave him an all-expenses trip to the Preakness for winning the El Camino Real Derby. When John and Diane Fradkin were asked if there were any regrets in skipping the Kentucky Derby, John said: “None whatsoever.” But Diane had the line: “We won the El Camino Real Derby. That was our Derby.”
— The most surprising performance was that of Concert Tour, who finished a bad-looking ninth. Jockey Mike Smith explained it this way: “As far as Concert Tour goes, I’m at a loss for words. He didn’t seem to participate at all down the backside. He just wasn’t going anywhere and when I put my hands down, he just backed right off, it was very strange.”
— Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes explained Medina Spirit’s performance this way: “It looked like [Medina Spirit’s Jockey] Johnny [Velazquez] got him into the spot where he wanted to be. That horse [Midnight Bourbon] was right on him the whole way and never really gave him a break. It’s tough going back in two weeks off of that race. A little disappointed, but we go on from here.”
— This bit of trivia from former Daily Racing Form writer Chuck Dybal: “Rombauer is the fourth runner with an El Camino Real Derby-Preakness double, but the first as a ‘win-and-you’re-in participant’ having won at Golden Gate Fields. The race was inaugurated in 1982 at Bay Meadows (located only a block from El Camino Real). Beginning in its third year (1984), El Camino runners won three straight Preaknesses with Gate Dancer (second in ECRD) in 1984, Tank’s Prospect (dual winner) in 1985 and Snow Chief (dual winner) in 1986 as well as Tabasco Cat (dual winner) in 1994. Casual Lies won the 1992 ECRD and was third in the Preakness.”
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
— Trainer Steve Asmussen evaluated Midnight Bourbon’s race this way: “[Jockey] Irad [Ortiz Jr.] gave him a dream trip. When he went under the wire the first time, I was thinking, ‘Man, I wish the Derby would have looked like that.’ But he ran hard; he really did. You want to win them all and stuff. … But I thought he ran extremely well. He showed up and he ran his race. Congratulations to the winner. But he took it to Medina Spirit. I think he showed some true ability, and he’s a very good horse that’s getting better.”
— And finally, trainer Mike McCarthy explaining his side on why Rombauer didn’t go to the Kentucky Derby: “I was bullish on running the horse in the Kentucky Derby. I had mentioned it a couple of times to John and Diane. They seemed to think that this was the better route. I just thought in the Derby, I thought he’d get a wonderful setup, tons of pace in there. I thought it would be over a racetrack that he would really like. Usually on Derby day, Churchill Downs is hard and fast, and I think that’s what this horse has kind of been wanting all along.
“You know, the Kentucky Derby is obviously the greatest two minutes in sports. Today I’m not sure how long it took us to get around there, but it was the greatest minute and 40-something seconds, 50-something seconds. I don’t know. Yeah.
“As I said, I would have liked to have run the horse in the Kentucky Derby. John made some valid points. As I had said to him earlier, we probably would have done the same thing two weeks earlier, but I’m glad we got it done today.”
Enjoying this newsletter?
Santa Anita review
The feature on Saturday was the four-horse Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes for 3-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs. Laurel River and I’ll Stand Taller got into a bit of a speed duel up front, making it easy for The Chosen Vron to get to the front and win by 3 ½ lengths.
The Chosen Vron paid $3.20 and $2.10 There was no show betting. Laurel River was second, followed by Wipe the Slate and I’ll Stand Taller.
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I could see they were going really fast, those two horses up front and by the quarter pole my horse was right on top of them, he really kicked well in the stretch. When I first came here, [Eric Kruljac] gave me so many winners, I’m happy to finally give him a stakes win.”
Kruljac (winning trainer): “Short fields sometimes end up being like match races. I knew my horse could rate, I was so happy when I saw the way it came. Doug [O’Neill] had a horse in there that looked like he would use as the rabbit, so that kind of eliminates the match race. He softened them up early and I don’t know if it mattered, with the way the horse fired [Saturday]. He’s a pretty exciting horse, when you breed them yourself there’s this extra pride that goes into it. I’m as excited as I can be.”
Santa Anita preview
The final card of the week is nine races beginning at 1 p.m. There was supposed to be the Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes but it was canceled when only one horse entered. There are four races on the turf, including the feature, a $65,000 allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is Gidgetta for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Rispoli. She has won two-of-six lifetime and is coming off a win in a similarly conditioned race over 6 ½ furlongs. Rakassah is the 5-2 second choice for Phil D’Amato and Jessica Pyfer. She is two-for-10 lifetime with five second-place finishes. Two back she finished second to Gidgetta. Post is early, around 1:38 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 6, 8, 9, 6, 8, 7, 12.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Del Mar Drama (20-1)
Del Mar Drama makes the second start off a nine-month break for trainer Eric Kruljac. That August start for ‘Drama was the lone victory for this horse and also came second start off a layoff. This trainer from his small stable is having a great year winning 21%. In a race where the two first-time European horses will probably take all the betting money, the 20-1 morning-line price here may edge higher. I am going to use Drama plus Lofty, Ellerslie Lace and Fantail in my Pick 4 and exotic bet boxes.
Saturday’s result: Supersonic Flyer looked just that, flying to the front and taking a big lead into the stretch. Alas, we were beat on the line by the favorite. Flyer paid $7.80 for place.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Pimlico (1): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: The King Cheek ($10.40)
Pimlico (3): Grade 3 $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mighty Mischief ($5.60)
Pimlico (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Gallorette Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Mean Mary ($3.60)
Churchill Downs (3): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Demodog ($45.40)
Pimlico (8): $100,000 James W. Murphy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: T D Dance ($3.80)
Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Commanders Palace ($8.60)
Pimlico (9): $100,000 Skipat Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Chub Wagon ($4.40)
Churchill Downs (7): $102,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles. Winner: Bear Alley ($16.60)
Pimlico (10): $100,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Firecrow ($21.60)
Churchill Downs (8): $100,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bayou Gem $15.20
Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: The Chosen Vron ($3.20)
Pimlico (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Maryland Sprint Match Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Special Reserve ($9.80)
Churchill Downs (9): $104,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Lady of Luxury ($19.00)
Churchill Downs (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Louisville Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Arklow ($4.60)
Pimlico (12): Grade 2 $250,000 Dinner Party Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Somelikeithotbrown ($7.60)
Belmont (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Soaring Softly Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Bye Bye ($19.00)
Pimlico (13): Grade 1 $1-million Preakness Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Winner: Rombauer ($25.60)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 La Blue Amore (9-2)
She is unbeaten coming into the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity with the second fastest qualifying time. Those two accolades alone make her one to love at this price. With top money rider Eduardo Nicasio up, this big-bodied runner has shown a good amount of ability in both of her ultra-easy wins. She simply has not been asked in those wins, while earning quality figures that compare favorably for Sunday’s endeavor. In her trial effort 21 nights ago, this runner broke well and inward to easily garner the front end and then extended her early advantage to crush her trial rivals without taking a deep breath. If she takes another step forward, let’s push the chances of this runner steadily for all the boards placings.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 15.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 62nd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.76 47.60 1:11.89 1:23.96 1:35.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Flashiest
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6–1
|2–½
|1–1½
|Maldonado
|10.50
|6
|Nerves of Steel
|124
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–2½
|Hernandez
|2.60
|4
|Barraza
|122
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|3.10
|2
|Back Ring Luck
|122
|2
|5
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|8.00
|1
|Sensemaker
|124
|1
|1
|4–1
|6–1½
|7
|6–½
|5–2
|Pereira
|19.70
|5
|Coastal Kid
|122
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–½
|6–hd
|T Baze
|8.50
|7
|Man Friday
|124
|7
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Rispoli
|2.10
|3
|FLASHIEST
|23.00
|10.60
|5.40
|6
|NERVES OF STEEL
|4.20
|2.80
|4
|BARRAZA
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$62.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2)
|$105.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$130.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-2-1)
|Carryover $1,387
Winner–Flashiest Dbb.g.3 by Mizzen Mast out of Nothing to Wear, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Indian Creek & Nicky Drion (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Drion, Nicolas G. and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $172,668 Exacta Pool $77,764 Superfecta Pool $31,217 Trifecta Pool $53,003 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,818. Claimed–Nerves of Steel by Farfellow Farm, Ltd. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none.
FLASHIEST got knocked into rival leaving the gate, settled at the back, advanced around the far turn, swung four wide into the stretch, closed fast from outside and drew clear. NERVES OF STEEL sprinted to the front, set the pace under pressure from outside, cleared briefly in upper stretch, was overtaken nearing the sixteenth pole but was clearly second best. BARRAZA got bumped twice leaving the gate, pulled into and around the first turn from inside, bid three deep at the top of the stretch, bumped with COASTAL KID in upper stretch and stayed on to secure the show. BACK RING LUCK broke out and bumped rival at the start, stalked from inside then entered the lane two wide and lacked the needed bid. SENSEMAKER chased in the two path then between rivals, angled to the rail for the far turn, tipped out in the drive and failed to rally. COASTAL KID bumped inside rival leaving the gate, pressed the pace from outside, challenged into the lane, bumped with outside rival in upper stretch and weakened. MAN FRIDAY was moving just before the gate opened then hopped and came away to a slow beginning, steadied off heels around the first turn, went three deep on the backstretch, moved to the two path for the far turn, exited that bend three wide and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.91 47.98 1:12.34 1:37.53 1:44.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Synthesis
|124
|1
|5
|3–2
|3–½
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|T Baze
|0.80
|5
|Dr. Troutman
|124
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–2½
|Desormeaux
|5.40
|2
|Truth Seeker
|124
|2
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–3
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|9.30
|4
|Mongolian Wind
|122
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|4–3¼
|Maldonado
|4.10
|3
|House Limit
|122
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|4–2
|5
|Rispoli
|4.00
|1
|SYNTHESIS
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|DR. TROUTMAN
|4.00
|2.60
|2
|TRUTH SEEKER
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$65.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$8.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$13.65
Winner–Synthesis Dbb.g.5 by First Samurai out of Trust in Hope, by Bernardini. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Keith F. Johnston. Mutuel Pool $184,437 Daily Double Pool $25,090 Exacta Pool $82,862 Trifecta Pool $56,515. Scratched–none.
SYNTHESIS stumbled at the start, rated behind the leader from inside, took over at the five-sixteenths pole, cleared rival at the top of the stretch and held well. DR. TROUTMAN hustled to the front, angled from the three path to the two path around the first turn, showed the way up the backstretch, lost command at the five-sixteenths, fought back into the stretch, could not kick on with the winner in the lane but stayed on for the place. TRUTH SEEKER tracked off the inside, angled five wide into the lane and finished evenly. MONGOLIAN WIND angled in on the first turn, traveled along the inside then entered the stretch two wide and never threatened. HOUSE LIMIT away quickly in the beginning, eased outside the leader on the first turn, chased off the rail then put in a mild bid three deep on the far turn, failed to keep up leaving the bend and chased four wide into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.32 44.29 1:09.61 1:16.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|The Chosen Vron
|124
|3
|4
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–3½
|Rispoli
|0.60
|2
|Laurel River
|120
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–3
|2–6
|2–10
|Cedillo
|1.20
|1
|Wipe the Slate
|120
|1
|3
|3–1½
|4
|3–6
|3–14½
|Gutierrez
|8.30
|4
|I'll Stand Taller
|120
|4
|1
|2–4
|3–hd
|4
|4
|Hernandez
|21.70
|3
|THE CHOSEN VRON
|3.20
|2.10
|2
|LAUREL RIVER
|2.20
|1
|WIPE THE SLATE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$7.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$2.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$2.95
Winner–The Chosen Vron Ch.g.3 by Vronsky out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard. Mutuel Pool $162,800 Daily Double Pool $21,806 Exacta Pool $53,679 Trifecta Pool $32,571. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $39.20. Pick Three Pool $31,453.
THE CHOSEN VRON settled off the pace, advanced along the inside on the turn then angled out leaving the bend and took aim three wide into the stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and drove clear. LAUREL RIVER set the pace under pressure from I'LL STAND TALLER, cleared that rival at the seven-sixteenths, inched away around the turn, held a diminishing lead into the stretch, lost command at the eighth pole and stayed on well for a clear second. WIPE THE SLATE angled out early, came back to the two path for the turn, drifted five wide leaving the bend and never produced a bid. I'LL STAND TALLER was off alertly from outside, pressed LAUREL RIVER early on, chased that rival into the turn, drifted a bit and checked at the quarter pole, eased in the lane and walked off.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.09 48.25 1:12.97 1:25.82 1:38.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Fi Fi Pharoah
|118
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|Rispoli
|1.80
|2
|Shell Shock
|126
|2
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1
|2–2½
|2–1¼
|Figueroa
|6.20
|1
|Angel of Freedom
|126
|1
|5
|5–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–4¾
|Gonzalez
|3.30
|6
|Witch Moon
|126
|6
|3
|4–½
|6
|4–½
|4–2
|4–2¾
|Hernandez
|2.20
|3
|Mongolian Mission
|120
|3
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|5–8
|5–8
|5–3¾
|Maldonado
|21.20
|5
|Moart
|118
|5
|6
|6
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|8.20
|4
|FI FI PHAROAH
|5.60
|3.80
|2.60
|2
|SHELL SHOCK
|5.40
|3.20
|1
|ANGEL OF FREEDOM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$13.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$11.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-6)
|$5.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$16.20
Winner–Fi Fi Pharoah Ch.f.3 by American Pharoah out of My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Walther Solis. Owner: Beckerle, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $198,786 Daily Double Pool $14,124 Exacta Pool $95,142 Superfecta Pool $34,612 Trifecta Pool $66,877. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $17,726.
FI FI PHAROAH went four wide around the first turn, bid between and bumped rivals on both sides entering the far turn, lost contact with the leader nearing the quarter pole, re-bid along the fence in upper stretch, slipped through inside to take the lead with a furlong to go and edged clear. SHELL SHOCK pulled on the first turn then eased outside the leader, moved up to apply pressure on the backstretch, drifted out a bit then got bumped with inner rival entering the far turn while battling three deep, shook free nearing the quarter pole, drifted inward in upper stretch, lost the lead at the eighth pole, fought with the winner to deep stretch and faltered late. ANGEL OF FREEDOM was off a bit slow and stumbled at the start, settled on the inside, crept closer up the backstretch, lacked room at the seven-sixteenths pole, angled out on the second bend and finished willingly for the show honors. WITCH MOON traveled five wide around the first turn, four wide through the second and flattened out. MONGOLIAN MISSION had good early speed, got pressured on the backstretch, bumped into the far turn, was in tight and steadied around that bend, remained inside to the stretch and weakened. MOART went three then two wide around the first turn, dropped back on the far turn, came four wide into the lane and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.00 46.86 1:11.16 1:36.52 2:02.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Heywoods Beach
|122
|4
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–3
|1–4
|1–2¾
|T Baze
|3.80
|3
|Bold Endeavor
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|2–6
|2–13
|Desormeaux
|0.90
|2
|Sash
|124
|2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–2
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–8
|Cedillo
|7.60
|5
|Kershaw
|124
|5
|4–3½
|4–4
|4–3½
|5
|4–1½
|4–5½
|Hernandez
|3.40
|1
|Major Cabbie
|124
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|7.60
|4
|HEYWOODS BEACH
|9.60
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|BOLD ENDEAVOR
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|SASH (GB)
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$40.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$9.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$21.35
Winner–Heywoods Beach Dbb.c.4 by Speightstown out of Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $303,960 Daily Double Pool $18,701 Exacta Pool $116,345 Trifecta Pool $89,451. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $14.45. Pick Three Pool $27,495. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-4-4) 1980 tickets with 4 correct paid $42.25. Pick Four Pool $109,675. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3-4-4) 237 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,042.30. Pick Five Pool $286,969.
HEYWOODS BEACH stalked two then three wide, bid three deep at the three-eighths, surged clear at the five-sixteenths, put to left-handed urging in the lane and held safely. BOLD ENDEAVOR drifted out around the first turn, advanced four to five wide around the far turn, finished well in the lane but had to settle for second best. SASH (GB) raced up close outside the leader, chased HEYWOODS BEACH three wide into the lane and weakened. KERSHAW tracked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MAJOR CABBIE showed speed along the inside, showed the way inside of SASH up the backstretch, was overtaken on the far turn, tired and was eased in the lane and walked off.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.21 46.82 1:11.33 1:23.60 1:35.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Liar Liar
|126
|1
|1
|4–3
|4–4
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–1½
|Hernandez
|1.10
|6
|Ox Bridge
|126
|6
|3
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Rispoli
|3.20
|5
|Hoop Dream
|126
|5
|4
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|Desormeaux
|6.90
|4
|Good Bye Putin
|126
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|4–2½
|T Baze
|14.20
|2
|Absolute Unit
|126
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|5–1
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|3
|Bud Knight
|119
|3
|5
|2–2
|1–2
|2–hd
|6
|6
|Ellingwood
|10.50
|1
|LIAR LIAR (IRE)
|4.20
|2.40
|2.20
|6
|OX BRIDGE
|3.60
|2.80
|5
|HOOP DREAM
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$20.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$7.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-4)
|$9.21
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5)
|$12.90
Winner–Liar Liar (IRE) B.c.4 by Dream Ahead out of Rubileo (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Peter Reynolds & Robert Dore (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $311,231 Daily Double Pool $24,430 Exacta Pool $134,693 Superfecta Pool $48,421 Trifecta Pool $88,707. Claimed–Liar Liar (IRE) by Altamira Racing Stable and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $14.50. Pick Three Pool $37,783.
LIAR LIAR (IRE) stalked from inside, slipped through to take control at the quarter pole, cleared outside rivals into the stretch and held well in the late stages. OX BRIDGE brushed with inner rival at the start, was forwardly placed off the rail, bid three deep at the quarter pole, lost contact with LIAR LIAR into the lane and stayed on to secure the place. HOOP DREAM bumped leaving the gate, settled off the pace, angled three wide into the lane, four wide in upper stretch and faltered late. GOOD BYE PUTIN bumped both sides at the start, trailed in the beginning, saved ground into the stretch and needed more in the final sixteenth. ABSOLUTE UNIT was a bit tight into the first turn, stalked outside outside a rival, angled four wide into the lane, five wide in upper stretch and weakened. BUD KNIGHT broke out and bumped rival in the beginning, vied for the lead from outside into the first turn, cleared rival around the bend, showed the way to the far turn, lost command at the quarter pole and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.68 45.88 1:11.94 1:18.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Big Andy
|118
|4
|4
|4–½
|6–1½
|2–½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|2.70
|1
|Supersonic Flyer
|113
|1
|1
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–4
|2–3½
|Pyfer
|7.50
|5
|Pistachio Princess
|118
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–4
|3–2¾
|T Baze
|8.70
|10
|Half Hoping
|119
|9
|9
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.80
|6
|So Very Smart
|118
|6
|10
|11–1½
|10–½
|8–1½
|5–1¼
|Gonzalez
|4.40
|11
|Medusa's Gaze
|118
|10
|8
|9–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|6–2
|Franco
|10.90
|7
|Hot and a Mess
|113
|7
|7
|7–½
|8–hd
|6–hd
|7–nk
|Centeno
|70.40
|13
|Elgofranco
|126
|12
|2
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1½
|8–4¾
|Gutierrez
|5.80
|3
|Pancakes and Beer
|111
|3
|11
|10–1½
|11–hd
|10–1
|9–2¾
|Ellingwood
|83.30
|9
|V Bucks
|111
|8
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|9–1
|10–nk
|Espinoza
|19.30
|12
|Mamas Got Cash
|126
|11
|6
|8–½
|9–1
|11–½
|11–4½
|Flores
|74.70
|2
|Lips Like Sugar
|111
|2
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Ortega
|42.20
|4
|BIG ANDY
|7.40
|4.60
|4.00
|1
|SUPERSONIC FLYER
|7.80
|6.00
|5
|PISTACHIO PRINCESS
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$29.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-10)
|$144.24
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-10-6)
|$5,294.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5)
|$121.10
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-8)
|$3.80
Winner–Big Andy B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer, Lee Evans &Sandy Evans (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: LeucadiaLand Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $628,189 Daily Double Pool $18,592 Exacta Pool $333,247 Superfecta Pool $142,317 Super High Five Pool $5,119 Trifecta Pool $220,812. Claimed–So Very Smart by Boom Racing, CTR Stables, LLC and Great Friends Racing Stable. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Sassy Chasey.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $29.60. Pick Three Pool $42,900. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $9.90.
BIG ANDY settled off the pace, lost ground around the turn while along the inside, tipped out into the stretch, closed late and reeled in the runner-up. SUPERSONIC FLYER sped to the front from inside, padded the lead around the turn, led from off the rail into the drive, remained clear in the drive then got caught in the closing moments. PISTACHIO PRINCESS was closest in pursuit up the backstretch, angled in on the turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. HALF HOPING bumped and checked early, went three wide into the stretch and kept on to earn a minor award. SO VERY SMART steadied off heels early and dropped to the back, chased outside a rival, three deep then five wide into the stretch, angled out upper stretch and finished willingly. MEDUSA'S GAZE got bumped from outside and steadied early, tracked off the pace, went three deep into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, moved out further at the top of the lane and could not rally. HOT AND A MESS raced off the pace, came two wide into the drive and never threatened. ELGOFRANCO tracked outside rivals, was floated out and bumped into the stretch and could not summon the needed response. PANCAKES AND BEER was off slow to begin, put in tight and steadied at the seven-sixteenths, remained inside to the stretch and had little left. V BUCKS stalked off the rail, drifted out and bumped rival into the stretch and weakened. MAMAS GOT CASH came in and bumped rival early, traveled three wide into the lane and came up empty. LIPS LIKE SUGAR was off slow and steadied at the start, was in tight and steadied again early, angled four wide into the stretch and failed to menace.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.70 44.90 57.34 1:09.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mucho Del Oro
|121
|4
|1
|3–½
|4–½
|2–½
|1–½
|Maldonado
|7.40
|6
|Goldini
|121
|6
|6
|6–6
|6–3½
|6–2½
|2–¾
|Rispoli
|1.50
|8
|Rocktillyoudrop
|121
|8
|2
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|8.50
|1
|Titrate
|121
|1
|5
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|4.70
|5
|Crossword
|116
|5
|4
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–1
|5–3¼
|Pyfer
|40.10
|2
|Wedding Groom
|121
|2
|8
|7–4
|7
|7
|6–1½
|T Baze
|8.50
|7
|Chasing Fame
|121
|7
|3
|4–1½
|3–1
|4–hd
|7
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|3
|Reckoning Day
|121
|3
|7
|8
|dnf
|Desormeaux
|30.00
|4
|MUCHO DEL ORO
|16.80
|7.20
|5.20
|6
|GOLDINI
|3.20
|2.80
|8
|ROCKTILLYOUDROP
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$93.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$28.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-1)
|$64.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$78.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-1-5)
|Carryover $13,514
Winner–Mucho Del Oro Dbb.g.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Repeta, by Broken Vow. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Jackson, Dale, Katz, Larry M., Lambert, Jeffrey, Schwartz, Jack and Underh. Mutuel Pool $568,584 Daily Double Pool $37,929 Exacta Pool $298,525 Superfecta Pool $141,959 Trifecta Pool $236,705 X-5 Super High Five Pool $17,706. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-4) paid $62.10. Pick Three Pool $34,124. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $10.40.
MUCHO DEL ORO vied for the lead between rivals then dropped back to chase leaving the backstretch, saved ground into the stretch, bid between with a furlong to go, struck the front nearing the sixteenth pole and held off the runner-up. GOLDINI was in range early on, raced along the inside into the turn, two wide into the drive, lacked room behind rivals in upper stretch, angled in some and rallied late to gain the place. ROCKTILLYOUDROP was in range early from the far outside then angled in some and raced outside a rival, angled four wide into the stretch and closed well to earn the show. TITRATE vied for the lead from inside up the backstretch, held command inside rivals through the turn, clung to a narrow advantage at the eighth pole and yielded in the late stages. CROSSWORD showed early speed and vied three deep, pressed into the turn, re-bid at the quarter pole but flattened in deep stretch. WEDDING GROOM was off slow and shuffled back at the start, saved ground into the lane, angled out in the stretch and never made an impact. CHASING FAME attended the pace four deep, vied three deep around the turn and weakened. RECKONING DAY fractious in the gate, broke inward at the start, pulled up early and walked off.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.54 44.48 56.78 1:09.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Good With People
|118
|8
|2
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|1.10
|4
|Howbeit
|126
|4
|8
|5–1
|5–2
|3–½
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|4.50
|3
|Littlebitamedal
|126
|3
|6
|8
|8
|7–4
|3–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|17.50
|1
|I Will Not
|126
|1
|7
|7–1½
|6–1
|6–1½
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|7
|Rayray
|126
|7
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|5–2½
|Maldonado
|17.90
|6
|Whisky My God
|126
|6
|1
|1–½
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–1½
|T Baze
|20.40
|5
|Tap Back
|126
|5
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–1
|7–3¼
|Rispoli
|9.10
|2
|Explosive
|126
|2
|5
|6–hd
|7–1½
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|12.50
|8
|GOOD WITH PEOPLE
|4.20
|3.00
|2.60
|4
|HOWBEIT
|4.00
|3.00
|3
|LITTLEBITAMEDAL
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$58.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$7.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-1)
|$10.31
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-3-1-7)
|$504.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-3)
|$20.30
Winner–Good With People Dbb.c.3 by Curlin to Mischief out of Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Downstream Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $428,154 Daily Double Pool $54,761 Exacta Pool $229,835 Superfecta Pool $113,208 Super High Five Pool $44,146 Trifecta Pool $183,590. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-8) paid $59.55. Pick Three Pool $65,457.
GOOD WITH PEOPLE prompted the pace from outside, challenged around the turn, cleared leaving the bend, kept to task through the drive and held well. HOWBEIT chased four wide around the turn and was gaining to the wire. LITTLEBITAMEDAL raced three deep early, trailed two wide into the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished well. I WILL NOT tracked from inside then angled three wide into the stretch, angled in then back out in the stretch and improved position. RAYRAY chased off the rail, three wide around the turn and flattened in the final furlong. WHISKY MY GOD (ARG) set the pace under pressure, dueled around the turn, could not keep pace with the winner into the stretch and weakened. TAP BACK was forwardly placed up the backstretch, raced along the inside into the turn, two wide into the stretch and also weakened. EXPLOSIVE chased outside a rival, angled four wide leaving the bend and came up empty.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 44.92 1:09.28 1:15.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Harbored Memories
|119
|2
|3
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.80
|3
|Lincoln Hawk
|118
|3
|12
|10–½
|7–hd
|4–½
|2–1½
|Hernandez
|4.20
|1
|Eagle Chief
|120
|1
|10
|12
|11–½
|8–3½
|3–ns
|Desormeaux
|5.80
|4
|Magic Man
|113
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|4–½
|Pyfer
|15.00
|9
|Istanbul
|126
|9
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1
|5–1½
|Franco
|81.40
|6
|Hollywoodhellraisr
|126
|6
|6
|6–hd
|9–1½
|6–½
|6–2¼
|Rispoli
|10.00
|5
|Pro Bono
|118
|5
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|7–½
|7–¾
|Figueroa
|84.30
|11
|Aurelian Man
|118
|11
|4
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|8–2¼
|T Baze
|13.60
|8
|Doncic
|118
|8
|8
|7–hd
|12
|9–½
|9–½
|Espinoza
|11.00
|10
|Subconscious
|118
|10
|9
|9–1
|10–hd
|12
|10–2
|Cedillo
|9.70
|12
|Perfecto Amor
|120
|12
|5
|8–½
|8–hd
|11–½
|11–nk
|Pereira
|80.00
|7
|Newpark
|118
|7
|11
|11–4
|6–hd
|10–½
|12
|Gonzalez
|15.20
|2
|HARBORED MEMORIES
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|LINCOLN HAWK (IRE)
|5.00
|3.80
|1
|EAGLE CHIEF
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$10.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4)
|$31.13
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-1-4-9)
|$11,135.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$22.05
Winner–Harbored Memories B.c.3 by Harbor the Gold out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $536,376 Daily Double Pool $133,906 Exacta Pool $323,875 Superfecta Pool $160,793 Super High Five Pool $14,590 Trifecta Pool $241,384. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-2) paid $35.75. Pick Three Pool $182,120. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/8-4-8-2) 3137 tickets with 4 correct paid $173.45. Pick Four Pool $713,023. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4/8-4-8-2) 865 tickets with 5 correct paid $360.50. Pick Five Pool $408,609. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-1-4/8-4-8-2) 291 tickets with 6 correct paid $457.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,035. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $548,172.
HARBORED MEMORIES forwardly placed and moved to the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, tipped outside the leader, gained the lead late and prevailed over the runner-up. LINCOLN HAWK (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, settled inside, angled out in upper stretch, drifted out further then summoned a late bid but was not enough. EAGLE CHIEF dropped back early, traveled along the rail then angled three wide into the stretch, steered out to race widest in the lane, closed well and gained the show. MAGIC MAN set the pace up the backstretch, angled over to the inside, asked right-handed in the drive and yielded late. ISTANBUL was closest in pursuit outside the pacesetter, chased two wide around the bend and finished evenly in the final furlong. HOLLYWOODHELLRAISR tracked off the inside then went between rivals, exited the turn four wide and lacked a necessary bid. PRO BONO pulled up the backstretch, chased two then three wide into the stretch, lacked room in upper stretch, steered inside mid-stretch and kept to task to the wire. AURELIAN MAN stalked outside rivals, entered the stretch three wide, was bothered by LINCOLN HAWK mid-stretch and weakened. DONCIC came out and bumped early, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, angled to the rail on the turn and failed to rally. SUBCONSCIOUS stumbled at the start, got knocked into rival and crowded early, steadied at the seven-sixteenths pole, came five wide into the stretch and had nothing left. PERFECTO AMOR broke out, got bumped from inside early, took the turn four wide, angled in upper stretch and weakened. NEWPARK (IRE) was hard to ride in the early going, went five wide into the turn, five to six wide into the stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,533
|$1,371,114
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,281,315
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,734,886
|TOTAL
|5,533
|$13,387,315
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 16.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 63rd day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I'm Winning
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|6-1
|2
|Sippin N Kissin
|Cesar Ortega
|115
|Walther Solis
|15-1
|3
|Fowler Blue
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Luis Mendez
|2-1
|4
|Thirsty Always
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Walther Solis
|3-1
|5
|Aspen Shade
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|6
|Swanning
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Five Pics Please
|Tyler Baze
|118
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|2
|Gidgetta
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|3
|First Star
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-1
|4
|Hotitude
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|126
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|5
|Rakassah
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Acting Out
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Art Sherman
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Raging Waters
|Alexis Centeno
|120
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|23,000
|2
|Musical Gem
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|16,000
|3
|Diva's Finale
|Juan Hernandez
|125
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|23,000
|4
|Joe Don Looney
|Jessica Pyfer
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-5
|23,000
|5
|Theluteismine
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Western Rule
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bellize
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|126
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|50,000
|2
|Sweet Meg
|Cesar Ortega
|111
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|45,000
|3
|Royally Command
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Richard Rosales
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Clever Intrusion
|Emily Ellingwood
|119
|Howard L. Zucker
|15-1
|50,000
|5
|Golden Journey
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|I Give Up
|Jessica Pyfer
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|2-1
|50,000
|7
|Predictable Tully
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|7-5
|50,000
|8
|Chiquita Piquita
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|30-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big Discount
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Art Sherman
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|No Malice
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Walther Solis
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Mongol Altai
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|By Moonlight
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|Big Well
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Tim Yakteen
|9-5
|20,000
|6
|Gordy's Boy
|Cesar Ortega
|111
|Alexis Barba
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Salah
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Very Irish
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Cesar DeAlba
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Mount Pelliar
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|4-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Destiny One
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|2
|Mr. Impossible
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
|3
|American Admiral
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|4
|Myopic
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|Beyond Brilliant
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|6
|Bender
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Del Mar Drama
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|2
|Fantail
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|3
|Showmethemagic
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Dan Blacker
|20-1
|40,000
|4
|Nu Pi Lambda
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|5
|Dolce
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Ellerslie Lace
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|7
|Lofty
|Jessica Pyfer
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|8
|Lucky Peridot
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Studly Perfection
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Reid France
|3-1
|10,000
|2
|Jan's Reserve
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Rosemary Trela
|7-2
|10,000
|3
|Bam Bam Again
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|10,000
|4
|Indy Jones
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|10,000
|5
|Tobacco Road
|Emily Ellingwood
|117
|Ryan Hanson
|8-5
|10,000
|6
|Royal Seeker
|Cesar Ortega
|115
|Marcelo Polanco
|50-1
|10,000
|7
|Big Bad Gary
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|7-2
|10,000
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Phoenix Tears
|Cesar Ortega
|119
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|50,000
|2
|Consider Me Gone
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|45,000
|3
|Fabiolla
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|50,000
|4
|Sweet Devil
|Jessica Pyfer
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Irish Aura
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Galarina
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|50-1
|50,000
|7
|New Drama
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|45,000
|8
|Rattrapante
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|50,000
|9
|Shout It Out
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Rene Amescua
|12-1
|45,000
|10
|Dorita's Happy
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|50,000
|11
|Quiet Forest
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Richard Rosales
|30-1
|50,000
|12
|Hyland Haven
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|50,000
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.