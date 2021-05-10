Horse racing newsletter: Medina Spirit tests positive

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we explore what are the consequences of the Medina Spirit medication positive.

It’s pretty clear the big news of the day is that Medina Spirit has tested positive for an anti-inflammatory after winning the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt has never been treated with betamethasone, making the positive even more puzzling.

Medina Spirit has not been disqualified yet. They will send the split sample to an independent laboratory and if it comes back negative, no harm, no foul except for the headlines that will damage Baffert’s reputation. If it comes back positive then a prolonged process will play out wherein the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will hold a hearing and rule on the case. If Baffert loses that, then Medina Spirit will be disqualified and an appeal process will play out.

Obviously, this will be the story of the Preakness. So much for me doing a story on Rombauer.

I wrote a story for the web and print and you can find it, just click here.

But for the newsletter, I wanted to tell the story in a different way. And, maybe that way is just a straight Q&A with myself. Mostly facts, some interpretation, some (hopefully) informed opinion. So, here we go.

Will Medina Spirit run in the Preakness?

There is every reason to believe he will. The Maryland Jockey Club issued a statement saying it will examine the situation but there is no way they will deny the horse entry into the Preakness until the split sample is tested. It doesn’t want to deal with those legal bills.

Does the Baffert defense sound plausible?

It’s pretty specific and something that can be backed up with records. It’s one thing to say the metabolite didn’t process through the system fast enough and another to say the horse was never administered the drug. His defense is the most provable with paperwork and his attorney, Craig Robertson, is top shelf.

Could the drug have helped Medina Spirit win the Derby?

In short, no. It’s a drug that used to alleviate joint pain, it’s not a performance enhancer.

Is 21 picograms a lot?

A picogram is a trillionth of a gram. I don’t even know how small a gram is, never mind a trillionth. The allowable limit in Kentucky is 10 picograms. The KHRC says 14 days is the amount of time to get betamethasone out of a horse’s system. But, in this case, Baffert says the horse was never administered this drug.

What about Baffert’s other medication penalties last year?

First, let me explain why I used the word medication instead of drugs. In all cases, the prohibitive substances were legal and not considered performance enhancing. Taking each case individually, the explanations seem to be plausible, a conclusion backed up by the Arkansas Racing Commission. But, the collective weight of all the violations begs the question if the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Clearly, the perception Baffert is dealing with is yes.

Should Churchill Downs have banned Baffert from entering horses?

It’s their track and presumably they can do what they want, much like Santa Anita did to Jerry Hollendorfer two years ago, although litigation will eventually answer that question. But, it seems with no split sample back, Churchill’s move was premature. But, since Baffert has only a small string in Louisville, it’s mostly a symbolic gesture, not a financially impactful one.

When will this be decided?

If the split sample comes back in a couple weeks and it is negative, it will be done then. If it comes back positive, don’t be surprised for this to last the lifespan of a hamster. (Yeah, I know, I’m making you look that one up.)

CHRB rulings

The California Horse Racing Board got back into its regular rhythm posting the stewards’ minutes in a timely manner. There is a familiar theme to this week’s rulings. So, here you go.

--Jockey Kent Desormeaux was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Tiz Toffee in fourth race on April 25. He used the crop more than two times in succession. Tiz Toffee won the claiming race by a head. It was his first violation in the past 60 days.

--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Mongolian Wind in the third race on May 1. Centeno used the crop more than six times. Mongolian Wind finished second by a neck. It was Centeno’s first violation in the last 60 days.

--Jockey Victor Espinoza was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Closing Remarks in the 10th race on May 1. Espinoza used the crop more than six times. Closing Remarks finished third—moved to second by a disqualification--as the favorite. Spinoza admitted he violated the rule. It was Espinoza’s first violation in the past 60 days.

--Jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. was suspended for three days (May 9, 14 and 15) for careless riding while aboard Golden in the 10th race on May 1. The horse was disqualified for failing to maintain a straight course in the stretch. The horse was moved from second and sixth. Valdivia said the horse was small and difficult to control and that he was trying to win. The stewards believed he had ample opportunity to guide the horse with his reins and not cause the interference.

--Jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Cousin Eddie in the seventh race on May 1. Valdivia used his crop more than two times in succession without allowing the horse to respond. Cousin Eddie finished third. It was Valdivia’s first violation in the past 60 days.

Santa Anita review

It was another sad small field for Sunday’s feature as the $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes was reduced to four starters. The race was for Cal-bred fillies and mars going a mile on the turf. The race was supposed to be an easy win for Warren’s Showtime but Leggs Galore went to the lead and never gave it up, winning by three-quarters of a length. Warren’s Showtime had every opportunity to take the lead but couldn’t.

Leggs Galore paid $6.00 and $2.60. There was no show betting. Warren’s Showtime was second followed by Pulpit Rider and Kristi’s Tiger.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “It opens the big door, to where we have two options and just kind of pick the right spot that suits her best. There’s a nice little Grade 3 at the end of the meet and I might try her in there, I think it’s the Wilshire (June 20). When I saw .23, I was thinking .22 and change, .23 if we are lucky, and when I saw that, I thought we had no excuses and we’ll see what she is made of. Ricky [Gonzalez] did a beautiful job.”

Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “The main thing with her is trying to get her to relax, get a breather down the backside. I knew that if she got it, that little breather, that she would be just fine because her speed is her main weapon and she proved that [Sunday].”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday night.

Belmont (8): $100,000 Gold Fever Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Beren ($8.60)

Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Leggs Galore ($6.00)

