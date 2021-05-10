Horse racing newsletter: Medina Spirit tests positive
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we explore what are the consequences of the Medina Spirit medication positive.
It’s pretty clear the big news of the day is that Medina Spirit has tested positive for an anti-inflammatory after winning the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt has never been treated with betamethasone, making the positive even more puzzling.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Medina Spirit has not been disqualified yet. They will send the split sample to an independent laboratory and if it comes back negative, no harm, no foul except for the headlines that will damage Baffert’s reputation. If it comes back positive then a prolonged process will play out wherein the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will hold a hearing and rule on the case. If Baffert loses that, then Medina Spirit will be disqualified and an appeal process will play out.
Obviously, this will be the story of the Preakness. So much for me doing a story on Rombauer.
I wrote a story for the web and print and you can find it, just click here.
But for the newsletter, I wanted to tell the story in a different way. And, maybe that way is just a straight Q&A with myself. Mostly facts, some interpretation, some (hopefully) informed opinion. So, here we go.
Will Medina Spirit run in the Preakness?
There is every reason to believe he will. The Maryland Jockey Club issued a statement saying it will examine the situation but there is no way they will deny the horse entry into the Preakness until the split sample is tested. It doesn’t want to deal with those legal bills.
Does the Baffert defense sound plausible?
It’s pretty specific and something that can be backed up with records. It’s one thing to say the metabolite didn’t process through the system fast enough and another to say the horse was never administered the drug. His defense is the most provable with paperwork and his attorney, Craig Robertson, is top shelf.
Could the drug have helped Medina Spirit win the Derby?
In short, no. It’s a drug that used to alleviate joint pain, it’s not a performance enhancer.
Is 21 picograms a lot?
A picogram is a trillionth of a gram. I don’t even know how small a gram is, never mind a trillionth. The allowable limit in Kentucky is 10 picograms. The KHRC says 14 days is the amount of time to get betamethasone out of a horse’s system. But, in this case, Baffert says the horse was never administered this drug.
What about Baffert’s other medication penalties last year?
First, let me explain why I used the word medication instead of drugs. In all cases, the prohibitive substances were legal and not considered performance enhancing. Taking each case individually, the explanations seem to be plausible, a conclusion backed up by the Arkansas Racing Commission. But, the collective weight of all the violations begs the question if the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Clearly, the perception Baffert is dealing with is yes.
Should Churchill Downs have banned Baffert from entering horses?
It’s their track and presumably they can do what they want, much like Santa Anita did to Jerry Hollendorfer two years ago, although litigation will eventually answer that question. But, it seems with no split sample back, Churchill’s move was premature. But, since Baffert has only a small string in Louisville, it’s mostly a symbolic gesture, not a financially impactful one.
When will this be decided?
If the split sample comes back in a couple weeks and it is negative, it will be done then. If it comes back positive, don’t be surprised for this to last the lifespan of a hamster. (Yeah, I know, I’m making you look that one up.)
CHRB rulings
The California Horse Racing Board got back into its regular rhythm posting the stewards’ minutes in a timely manner. There is a familiar theme to this week’s rulings. So, here you go.
--Jockey Kent Desormeaux was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Tiz Toffee in fourth race on April 25. He used the crop more than two times in succession. Tiz Toffee won the claiming race by a head. It was his first violation in the past 60 days.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Mongolian Wind in the third race on May 1. Centeno used the crop more than six times. Mongolian Wind finished second by a neck. It was Centeno’s first violation in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Victor Espinoza was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Closing Remarks in the 10th race on May 1. Espinoza used the crop more than six times. Closing Remarks finished third—moved to second by a disqualification--as the favorite. Spinoza admitted he violated the rule. It was Espinoza’s first violation in the past 60 days.
--Jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. was suspended for three days (May 9, 14 and 15) for careless riding while aboard Golden in the 10th race on May 1. The horse was disqualified for failing to maintain a straight course in the stretch. The horse was moved from second and sixth. Valdivia said the horse was small and difficult to control and that he was trying to win. The stewards believed he had ample opportunity to guide the horse with his reins and not cause the interference.
--Jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. was fined $500 for violation of the riding crop rule while aboard Cousin Eddie in the seventh race on May 1. Valdivia used his crop more than two times in succession without allowing the horse to respond. Cousin Eddie finished third. It was Valdivia’s first violation in the past 60 days.
Santa Anita review
It was another sad small field for Sunday’s feature as the $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes was reduced to four starters. The race was for Cal-bred fillies and mars going a mile on the turf. The race was supposed to be an easy win for Warren’s Showtime but Leggs Galore went to the lead and never gave it up, winning by three-quarters of a length. Warren’s Showtime had every opportunity to take the lead but couldn’t.
Leggs Galore paid $6.00 and $2.60. There was no show betting. Warren’s Showtime was second followed by Pulpit Rider and Kristi’s Tiger.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “It opens the big door, to where we have two options and just kind of pick the right spot that suits her best. There’s a nice little Grade 3 at the end of the meet and I might try her in there, I think it’s the Wilshire (June 20). When I saw .23, I was thinking .22 and change, .23 if we are lucky, and when I saw that, I thought we had no excuses and we’ll see what she is made of. Ricky [Gonzalez] did a beautiful job.”
Ricardo Gonzalez (winning jockey): “The main thing with her is trying to get her to relax, get a breather down the backside. I knew that if she got it, that little breather, that she would be just fine because her speed is her main weapon and she proved that [Sunday].”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday night.
Belmont (8): $100,000 Gold Fever Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Beren ($8.60)
Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Leggs Galore ($6.00)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 9.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.92 47.96 1:14.37 1:39.26 1:50.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Keep Dancing
|126
|5
|5
|6
|6
|5–2½
|1–½
|1–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.30
|4
|Sunshine Babe
|119
|4
|3
|4–6
|3–½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–3¼
|Pereira
|6.90
|3
|Wishtheyallcouldbe
|118
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|3–2½
|3–1½
|Rispoli
|2.00
|2
|Slew South
|126
|2
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1
|5–4
|4–1¼
|Prat
|3.80
|1
|Mensa On Tap
|113
|1
|6
|3–½
|4–2
|4–1
|4–½
|5–2¼
|Centeno
|14.30
|6
|Big Game Plan
|119
|6
|4
|5–2½
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Ellingwood
|39.70
|5
|KEEP DANCING
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|4
|SUNSHINE BABE
|5.20
|3.20
|3
|WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$9.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-2)
|$3.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$13.40
Winner–Keep Dancing Dbb.f.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of No Peso No Dance, by Emerald Jig. Bred by David McGlothlin (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $193,721 Exacta Pool $77,443 Superfecta Pool $35,317 Trifecta Pool $59,488. Scratched–none.
KEEP DANCING angled in early while settling at the back, moved into the two path on the clubhouse turn, moved closer up the backstretch, angled three wide into the lane, drew alongside the runner-up in upper stretch, took over with a furlong to go and drove clear. SUNSHINE BABE stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the leader at the quarter pole, gained the lead into the stretch, was overtaken at the eighth pole and could not match the winner in the final furlong. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE vied for the lead with SLEW SOUTH then cleared that rival into the first turn, crossed over to the inside, challenged from outside at the quarter pole, lost command into the lane, faltered in the final furlong but stayed on to hold the show. SLEW SOUTH had early speed from inside then ceded the lead nearing the first turn, angled out into the two path around that bend, was up close from outside, chased two wide into the drive and lacked the needed response. MENSA ON TAP came away a bit slow, pulled and was rank early first time through the stretch and clubhouse turn then settled inside, cut the corner into the lane and could not rally. BIG GAME PLAN tucked inside on the first turn, exited the far turn two wide and had little left.
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.14 45.46 52.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Street Art
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–4
|Desormeaux
|1.70
|6
|Bochombo
|122
|5
|3
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–1½
|Cedillo
|2.70
|2
|Finneus
|122
|2
|2
|4–1
|3–2
|3–4¼
|Prat
|3.00
|5
|Mackinnon
|122
|4
|4
|3–2½
|4–4½
|4–9
|Rispoli
|3.40
|1
|Onefineday
|114
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Centeno
|11.20
|4
|STREET ART
|5.40
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|BOCHOMBO
|3.40
|2.40
|2
|FINNEUS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$13.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$7.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2)
|$9.00
Winner–Street Art Ch.c.2 by Street Boss out of Cool Jazz, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Steve Wilson (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Rocker O Ranch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $162,314 Daily Double Pool $36,821 Exacta Pool $55,822 Trifecta Pool $36,253. Scratched–Precious Insight.
STREET ART sped clear quickly, moved to the inside, led two wide into the lane, roused in upper stretch and coasted in the final sixteenth. BOCHOMBO chased the leader from outside, entered the turn two wide, exited four wide and held the place. FINNEUS tracked the pace on the inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and finished evenly late. MACKINNON chased in the two path then drifted five wide late on the turn and weakened. ONEFINEDAY hesitated and came away slow at the start, angled off the rail early, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and never made an impact.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.93 44.96 57.19 1:09.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Respectfully
|118
|3
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|Hernandez
|2.40
|4
|Eddie's New Dream
|118
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|Gutierrez
|3.40
|2
|Time for Ebby
|126
|2
|2
|4–2
|5
|4–3
|3–nk
|T Baze
|15.10
|1
|Li'l Grazen
|126
|1
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|4–8
|Prat
|0.90
|5
|Bella Renella
|119
|5
|4
|3–2½
|3–1
|5
|5
|Ortega
|8.70
|3
|RESPECTFULLY
|6.80
|3.60
|2.60
|4
|EDDIE'S NEW DREAM
|4.00
|3.00
|2
|TIME FOR EBBY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$26.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$13.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$20.15
Winner–Respectfully Dbb.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $211,653 Daily Double Pool $14,329 Exacta Pool $93,534 Trifecta Pool $72,751. Claimed–Li'l Grazen by Boom Racing, Great Friends Racing Stable, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $21.45. Pick Three Pool $47,943.
RESPECTFULLY set the pace and angled to the inside, led two wide into the lane and held well over the runner-up. EDDIE'S NEW DREAM was forwardly placed outside the leader, entered the turn two wide, took aim three wide into the stretch but lacked the needed late punch. TIME FOR EBBY saved ground through the turn and edged LI'l GRAZEN for the show. LI'L GRAZEN settled at the back, went two then three wide around the turn, took aim in upper stretch but faltered in the late stages and lost the show. BELLA RENELLA chased outside a rival, three to four wide around the turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.79 47.41 1:11.77 1:24.67 1:38.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Tiz Wonderfully
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–3¾
|Franco
|0.80
|2
|You Wanna Ear Rip
|113
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–5
|2–1½
|2–2½
|Ortega
|12.00
|1
|Stormin Ranger
|122
|1
|3
|1–½
|2–2
|2–2
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|4.60
|6
|Gotta Be Lucky
|124
|6
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–4
|4–3
|Hernandez
|6.10
|5
|Mongolian Window
|115
|5
|6
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Centeno
|5.50
|4
|Miss You Mom
|120
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|9.50
|3
|TIZ WONDERFULLY
|3.60
|3.00
|2.40
|2
|YOU WANNA EAR RIP
|7.80
|3.80
|1
|STORMIN RANGER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-6)
|$24.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$20.25
Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.m.6 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $270,066 Daily Double Pool $23,755 Exacta Pool $140,377 Superfecta Pool $55,980 Trifecta Pool $102,513. Claimed–Tiz Wonderfully by Bone, Robert D. and Brown, Jr., Edward J. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Stormin Ranger by Huston Racing Stables. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $12.65. Pick Three Pool $16,684.
TIZ WONDERFULLY dueled outside STORMIN RANGER, cleared rival past the five-sixteenths pole, roused in upper stretch, urged left-handed inside the eighth pole and remained clear. YOU WANNA EAR RIP settled along the inside, remained along the rail to the stretch and finished willingly for the place. STORMIN RANGER sped to the front from inside, dueled with TIZ WONDERFULLY to the far turn, checked past the five-sixteenths pole, could not re-rally but stayed on to secure the show. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked three wide then four wide into the drive and never produced a bid. MONGOLIAN WINDOW steadied behind outside rival at the start, raced three then two wide around the clubhouse turn, came out in upper stretch and proved no menace. MISS YOU MOM raced two then three wide around the first turn, traveled three wide to the second bend, came out into the drive and made no impact. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT STORMIN RANGER CAUSED HER OWN PROBLEMS WHEN SHE LUGGED OUT AND WAS FORCED TO CHECK INSIDE OF TIZ WONDERFULLY PAST THE FIVE-SIXTEENTHS POLE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.05 44.87 1:08.91 1:15.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Kanderel
|122
|5
|4
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–½
|1–¾
|Hernandez
|14.70
|2
|Commander
|122
|2
|3
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–3
|2–1½
|Prat
|3.70
|6
|Tilted Towers
|122
|6
|5
|2–6
|2–4
|2–½
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|16.80
|3
|Fight On
|124
|3
|2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.50
|7
|Speedy Justice
|122
|7
|1
|1–4
|1–1
|1–½
|5–2¼
|Gonzalez
|0.60
|4
|Kazan
|122
|4
|7
|6–hd
|7
|6–½
|6–4½
|Maldonado
|19.30
|1
|Royal Trump
|124
|1
|6
|7
|6–½
|7
|7
|Desormeaux
|12.00
|5
|KANDEREL
|31.40
|11.20
|4.80
|2
|COMMANDER (FR)
|4.20
|3.00
|6
|TILTED TOWERS
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$48.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$70.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3)
|$218.83
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-6-3-7)
|$6,353.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$201.20
Winner–Kanderel Dbb.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Stormica, by Storm Cat. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $292,041 Daily Double Pool $33,278 Exacta Pool $124,805 Superfecta Pool $45,702 Super High Five Pool $42,916 Trifecta Pool $81,046. Claimed–Fight On by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $54.50. Pick Three Pool $51,255. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-3-5) 410 tickets with 4 correct paid $231.20. Pick Four Pool $124,254. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-3-3-5) 620 tickets with 5 correct paid $642.05. Pick Five Pool $462,628.
KANDEREL settled outside a rival, rallied outside the top pair, drove clear and held safely over the runner-up. COMMANDER (FR) broke in and bumped rival at the start, moved to the inside while off the pace, steered to the outside in upper stretch, closed well and proved second best. TILTED TOWERS got bumped between rivals at the start, was closest in pursuit early, closed the gap on the leader up the backstretch and was taken in hand at the seven-sixteenths, bid outside at the quarter pole, challenged in the lane but got outkicked by the top pair. FIGHT ON traveled along the inside to the stretch, tipped out three wide in upper stretch but lacked room at the eighth pole, kept on in deep stretch and missed the show. SPEEDY JUSTICE broke in and bumped rival at the start, showed keen early foot and crossed over to the inside, responded when challenged at the quarter pole, held a short lead to the furlong grounds then yielded. KAZAN (IRE) raced three deep into and around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and failed to menace. ROYAL TRUMP got bumped at the start, raced at the back of the back between rivals, exited the bend three wide and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.93 44.70 56.66 1:08.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|I Got No Munny
|126
|8
|3
|2–2
|2–2
|1–2½
|1–6¼
|Hernandez
|3.80
|2
|Holden the Lute
|126
|2
|8
|3–1
|3–3
|3–4½
|2–5½
|Pereira
|11.80
|7
|Took Charge
|126
|7
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|Prat
|1.10
|5
|Defense Wins
|126
|5
|4
|8
|7–1½
|5–1
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|2.30
|1
|Unthrottled
|121
|1
|5
|6–½
|5–½
|4–1
|5–2
|Centeno
|36.50
|4
|Audace
|126
|4
|6
|7–½
|8
|8
|6–1
|Cedillo
|25.10
|3
|Towing
|126
|3
|1
|5–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–4
|Figueroa
|47.10
|6
|Starship Chewbacca
|126
|6
|7
|4–hd
|4–½
|7–hd
|8
|T Baze
|20.30
|8
|I GOT NO MUNNY
|9.60
|5.40
|3.20
|2
|HOLDEN THE LUTE
|9.60
|4.60
|7
|TOOK CHARGE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$127.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$37.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-5)
|$20.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-5-1)
|$2,530.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7)
|$52.65
Winner–I Got No Munny Ch.g.4 by Munnings out of Island Love Song, by Dehere. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ferro Family Trust, Deberdt, Bruno, Connor, Larry and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $347,628 Daily Double Pool $24,984 Exacta Pool $188,501 Superfecta Pool $100,637 Super High Five Pool $9,946 Trifecta Pool $145,519. Claimed–Took Charge by Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $95.85. Pick Three Pool $75,356.
I GOT NO MUNNY stalked the speed from outside, drew alongside around the turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, put a head in front at the top of the stretch and powered away. HOLDEN THE LUTE checked off the heels of the pacesetter early, was in range down along the inside, angled three wide leaving the turn, was unable to threaten the winner in the late stages but was clearly second best. TOOK CHARGE away quickly to gain command, angled in and took the rail, got headed at the quarter pole, lost command at the top of the stretch, flattened in the final furlong but saved the show. DEFENSE WINS got bumped by inside rival and checked early, entered the turn three wide, exited five wide and filled out the superfecta. UNTHROTTLED saved ground into the lane, moved off the rail in upper stretch and failed to threaten. AUDACE bumped and checked twice early, took the turn two wide and failed to rally. TOWING tracked the pace off the inside, took the turn three then four wide and lacked further response. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA checked off heels early, tracked outside a rival, took the turn four then three wide and faded through the lane.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Fran's Valentine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.00 46.77 1:10.96 1:22.93 1:34.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Leggs Galore
|120
|1
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–¾
|Gonzalez
|2.00
|5
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|3
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–2½
|2–3½
|Hernandez
|0.70
|6
|Pulpit Rider
|124
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3–2¼
|Prat
|4.00
|2
|Kristi's Tiger
|120
|2
|3
|2–2
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|4
|T Baze
|12.50
|1
|LEGGS GALORE
|6.00
|2.60
|5
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|2.10
|6
|PULPIT RIDER
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$31.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$4.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-2)
|$0.91
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6)
|$4.35
Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.4 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $258,650 Daily Double Pool $28,652 Exacta Pool $86,513 Superfecta Pool $17,190 Trifecta Pool $43,152. Scratched–Bella Vita, Lofty.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $192.00. Pick Three Pool $43,743.
LEGGS GALORE broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, controlled the pace from inside, remained unchallenged to the lane, urged right-handed in the stretch and held gamely. WARREN'S SHOWTIME stumbled at the start, stalked off the inside, came under a ride at the quarter pole, urged right-handed in the drive, gained ground late but lacked the needed late punch. PULPIT RIDER reserved in the early stages off the rail, traveled two wide through the second bend and gained the show. KRISTI'S TIGER got bumped from inside at the start, stalked in the two path, angled in on the far turn and saved ground into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 45.19 1:10.52 1:23.12 1:36.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Contagion
|124
|1
|7
|8
|7–1
|4–hd
|2–1
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.10
|2
|Tizhotndusty
|121
|2
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|2–½
|1–½
|2–3¼
|Pyfer
|10.20
|5
|Palace Coup
|126
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–5
|3–6½
|Gonzalez
|3.00
|3
|Law Professor
|118
|3
|5
|4–1
|4–2½
|5–2
|4–1
|4–2
|Cedillo
|2.70
|6
|Royal Insider
|126
|6
|3
|5–6
|5–5
|6–3
|6–1
|5–1¼
|Pereira
|15.50
|4
|Mulberry Street
|126
|4
|6
|6–hd
|8
|8
|7–2½
|6–2½
|Figueroa
|14.80
|7
|First Prez
|119
|7
|4
|2–5
|2–5
|3–1½
|5–2
|7–4¼
|Centeno
|45.50
|8
|Waspirant
|120
|8
|8
|7–1½
|6–2
|7–½
|8
|8
|Desormeaux
|7.30
|1
|CONTAGION
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|TIZHOTNDUSTY
|7.60
|4.40
|5
|PALACE COUP
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$22.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-3)
|$19.51
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-5-3-6)
|$1,901.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$36.20
Winner–Contagion Dbb.g.5 by Fed Biz out of Stadia, by Teuflesberg. Bred by Douglas Arnold (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $316,160 Daily Double Pool $32,656 Exacta Pool $144,549 Superfecta Pool $69,351 Super High Five Pool $7,476 Trifecta Pool $107,887. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-1) paid $35.95. Pick Three Pool $58,906.
CONTAGION trailed the field early, advanced inside then angled three wide on the far turn, drew alongside at the eighth pole and proved best. TIZHOTNDUSTY chased from inside, angled out and bid three deep at the quarter pole, cleared inner rival in upper stretch but got contain the winner. PALACE COUP dueled for the lead from inside, vied with a pair of rivals at the quarter pole, lost the lead in upper stretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong and stayed on to secure the show. LAW PROFESSOR chased outside a rival, exited the far turn four wide and lacked the needed response. ROYAL INSIDER bumped with outside rival at the start, got pinched between foes and checked into the first turn, went three deep around the clubhouse turn, tracked in the two path entering the far turn, angled four wide into the stretch and weakened. MULBERRY STREET traveled near the back of the pack, went two wide into the stretch and was never a factor. FIRST PREZ bumped with inside rival at the start, dueled for the lead from outside, vied between rivals at the quarter pole, chased the top pair into the drive and faded. WASPIRANT was off a bit slow, raced well off the pace off the inside, eased out late on the second bend, came five wide into the stretch, had little left for the drive and was eased late and walked off.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.55 45.80 1:09.27 1:15.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Whooping Jay
|124
|10
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|Gutierrez
|5.10
|10
|City Rage
|124
|9
|2
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|2–¾
|Prat
|2.80
|2
|Adare
|124
|2
|8
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–2
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|6.70
|7
|Fratelli
|124
|7
|6
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1½
|4–½
|Hernandez
|4.80
|1
|Ka'nah
|124
|1
|7
|5–1
|6–½
|5–½
|5–¾
|Smith
|7.10
|6
|Southern Horse
|124
|6
|10
|9–2
|9–1
|7–½
|6–½
|Pereira
|27.90
|3
|Uncle Addouma
|119
|3
|9
|10
|10
|10
|7–nk
|Pyfer
|9.90
|5
|Ginobili
|124
|5
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|8–½
|Cedillo
|10.40
|4
|Best Chance
|122
|4
|3
|8–1
|8–½
|9–½
|9–3¾
|T Baze
|9.80
|9
|Offshore Affair
|124
|8
|5
|7–1
|5–1½
|8–½
|10
|Desormeaux
|27.80
|11
|WHOOPING JAY
|12.20
|6.00
|4.00
|10
|CITY RAGE
|4.00
|2.60
|2
|ADARE
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$52.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-10)
|$22.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-2-7)
|$81.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-2-7-1)
|$1,926.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-2)
|$84.95
Winner–Whooping Jay B.g.5 by Square Eddie out of Funny Belle, by Sharp Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $539,796 Daily Double Pool $114,659 Exacta Pool $261,423 Superfecta Pool $124,573 Super High Five Pool $14,695 Trifecta Pool $196,675. Scratched–Coast of Roan.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-11) paid $39.40. Pick Three Pool $185,693. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-1-1-11) 2540 tickets with 4 correct paid $230.05. Pick Four Pool $765,782. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8-1-1-11) 78 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,839.90. Pick Five Pool $596,849. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-5-8-1-1-11) 38 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,406.56. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $313,457. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $465,407.
WHOOPING JAY was up close to the leader from outside, bid alongside on the turn, took over past the quarter pole, cleared nearing the furlong pole and held safely late. CITY RAGE stalked three deep then between into the turn, raced outside a rival into the stretch, finished willingly and gained ground late while earning the place. ADARE pulled early, entered the turn two wide then exited three wide, angled out in the lane and finished well. FRATELLI had his head turned and was unprepared for the start, was still able to come away in good order, sped to the front and angled to the inside, got pressured around the turn, lost the lead leaving the bend, fought to upper stretch and flattened late. KA'NAH stalked from inside, two wide into the lane, steered out then had the rider lose the whip mid-stretch and continued evenly under hand urging. SOUTHERN HORSE (ARG) broke in and bumped rival at the start, saved ground around the turn, angled out in the stretch and showed a mild response. UNCLE ADDOUMA trailed the field early on, swung five wide leaving the bend, angled out further and was eight wide in upper stretch, then improved position in the late stages. GINOBILI got bumped by outside rival at the start, stalked between foes then moved inside, saved ground into the lane and flattened. BEST CHANCE was crowded and steadied early, chased three wide around the bend and made no impact. OFFSHORE AFFAIR tracked outside rivals, went three deep into the turn, came five wide into the lane and weakened. HAND-TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,384
|$544,728
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,313,786
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,589,174
|TOTAL
|4,384
|$9,447,688
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.