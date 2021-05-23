Horse racing newsletter: Reflections on McAnally case

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

One of the more interesting stories of the past week revolved around a positive drug test from a horse trained by Hall of Famer Ron McAnally. It happened on Nov. 22, when Roses And Candy tested positive for CBD, a derivative of cannabis and hemp. Now, before you go off on a horse being given pot, CBD is different from THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

It’s used as a legal anti-anxiety and sleep remedy, among other things, for humans. There is no peer-reviewed study on its effects on horses. And besides, even if it were pot, it would only be a performance enhancer in a whipped cream eating contest, not a horse race.

The problem with CBD, though, is it is currently unclassified, which means it would default into a Class 1 violation, the most severe. It is currently out for public notice before getting classified in California. I wrote about this for The Times, but, frankly, Matt Hegarty of the Daily Racing Form had a better story, so I’ll refer you to that one. Just click here.

Now, CHRB vice-chair Oscar Gonzales, whose day job is assistant secretary of agriculture for the whole country, didn’t like some of the appearances of what was going down. CHRB staff (i.e. executive director Scott Chaney and equine medical director Dr. Rick Arthur) knew about the positive back when it happened and Gonzales thought the board deserved a heads-up on the fact it was voting on classification of a drug that was found in the system of a Hall of Fame trainer‘s horse. May not have changed anything, just good to know.

Gonzales brought it up near the end of Wednesday’s meeting, in more of a cautionary way than a finger-wagging way. Although he was pointed in his concerns about the CHRB staff’s “transparency.” A good account of the tension can be found in the story by T.D. Thornton in Thoroughbred Daily News. Just click here.

If you ever want to find out about the CHRB’s transparency, try filing a public records request and you’ll see. Let’s just say the lawyers’ definition and that talked about by Gonzales are, shall we say, different.

But perhaps the best bit of candor came from chair Dr. Greg Ferraro.

“Regarding whether we as a commission were informed of pending positives prior to the change in regulations, I don’t know if that’s because we weren’t informed, to be honest with you, or whether I wasn’t paying enough attention to remember it,” Ferraro said.

Haven’t we all been there?

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is an optional claimer at a mile on the turf. Only a field of five, and the reality of a small field on the grass is horses on or right off the lead are the only types of runners we can really back. Unlike in a large field, where ‘pretend’ speed is often present, there can be traffic issues, but in a small field traffic is typically not an issue.

“In a small field, runners on the front end can put others who aren’t accustomed to a front-running style in a tough spot, because those from off the pace aren’t usually as comfortable racing closer up in a bunched scenario. It takes them out of their comfort zone. On the other hand, settling in the back can allow a front-runner to get comfortable and, as a result, you might be running for second.

“In the shorter races, we also prefer to back a runner who’s shown the ability to race in front or others, as well as settling off the flank of another, because versatility in a bunched field is always useful.

“With this in mind, top selection is GREGDAR (#3). First off, he’s by Graydar, who stands about six minutes from my house, and I make it a point to try and visit him whenever I’m at Milky Way Farm. He’s a huge specimen, always a bit tough at first, but after a few minutes super sweet. This runner is versatile and sharp right now, with the sharpness magnified by his ability to adapt to the pace at hand. Notice two back, he ran on late into some quick early splits, but last time out adapted to front-running tactics with a slower pace in play. His current form and versatility will prove useful once again here today.

“RIP CITY (#5) will be a short price, and though the race really isn’t playable from a value standpoint, this is another good example of a runner who’s versatile up front, able to adapt to the pace scenario, and in a small field, these two can put the other three horses into a tough spot into the first turn and passing the ⅞ pole. At least you can keep the front-running, up-close style in your mindset the next time you come across a small field featuring runners who hopefully are offering a bit better price than this pair today.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 3-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1

“Negative Notes:

“1 Proud Pedro - Not the style we like to back in this type of race, forced to run on late.

“2 Stirling Drive - Would rather see this guy sent 1 1/16 or even 1 ⅛, as we’d prefer his prospects of settling before grinding things out over a longer assignment.

TOP PICK: GREGDAR (#3 5-2 Rispoli)

SECOND CHOICE: RIP CITY (#5 6-5 Gutierrez)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Interesting stat

In regards to the interview with Craig Fravel, CEO of Stronach racing, that was in Saturday’s newsletter about short fields in stakes races, this tweet from trainer Ron Moquett seemed interesting.

“Question: If we had 9,355 Trainers start at least 1 race in the year 2000. And in 2020 had 4,492 Trainers start a race while most of our customers hate short fields, Why is nobody talking about the dramatic loss of Trainers? This not a priority?”

Food for thought, indeed. You also have to wonder if no-Lasix racing also has had any impact on field size.

Santa Anita review

Before we get to the two graded stakes on Saturday, let’s give you this bit of news. Santa Anita set a claiming record when Nimbostratus was picked up by Mathilde Powell, wife of trainer Leonard Powell, for a $150,000 tag. When you add in the 10.25% sales tax, the cost was $165,375. Nimbostratus won the third race, so maybe it was a prudent purchase.

OK, let’s get to the two graded stakes races.

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes. This 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares scratched down to four and everyone thought it was a two-horse race, and it was, just not the two you thought. Heavy favorite As Time Goes By needed everything she had to hold off This Tea to win by a nose at the wire. As Time Goes By ran a nice stalking trip with Ce Ce and then looked ready to win, but This Tea started gaining and almost got up in the end.

As Time Goes By paid $2.80 and $2.10. The remaining horses, in order, were This Tea, Miss Stormy D and Ce Ce.

Bob Baffert (winning training): “I told [jockey] Mike [Smith], we’ve been going easy on her, not too hard for this race. [Saturday], this is the first time she’s come back really blowing. That filly that ran second ran a big race. [My filly’s] heart and true grit made her hang in there. We knew Miss Stormy D was quick, and you could tell turning for home that my filly wasn’t doing it that easily.

Smith (winning jockey): “With me, it’s always get away good. I really feel that every step counts, and the most important one is the first one and the last one. So, you certainly want to take advantage of those two and we were able to jump really well, sit at a nice pace. They ran good you know, my hat’s off to the filly that finished second (This Tea), she ran a huge race. The Lakers don’t always blow every team out, every now and then you gotta fight one out, and that’s what she had to do [Saturday].”

Grade 3 100,000 Honeymoon Stakes. Going Global benefited from a great trip, making up ground on the rail on the far turn and shooting through the two spot on the turn to take the lead and win by 4 ¾ lengths in the race for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Going Global paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.20. Golden was second, followed by Midnight Diva, Quattroelle, Pizzazz, Madone and Majestic Steps.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “I just think that she’s a filly that is just blossoming before our eyes right now. Each performance I thought was better than the next and this one I thought was many lengths better than the last. It’s just exciting to have a filly like this going into Del Mar and hopefully, the sky’s the limit.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We had a good pace and she relaxed very well. We were able to save ground and when she found that hole, she was very impressive. She has a great turn of foot and yes, that was a pretty good race for her, her best race so far.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card is nine races starting at 1 p.m. The good news is five of the races are on the turf. The bad news is the field size averages out at 5.44 a race. That’s bad. There is one race with seven horses, two with six and six with five. There is a stakes race, though, the $100,000 Cinema Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

The favorite, at 9-5, is Hubris for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. He won his second of three lifetime races and finished second last out in an allowance/optional claimer. Sword Zero is the second favorite at 5-2 for John Sadler and Umberto Rispoli. He’s coming off a win in the Singletary Stakes. He has two wins in seven starts, with the first five being in Ireland. Post is around 4:20 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 6 Barsabas (8-1)

EIGHTH RACE: No. 8 B’esame Me Mucho (8-1)

Short fields Sunday so I am going with the only two value plays I see on this card. In the second race Barsabas is my play for this 2-year-old race, which have been pretty formful at the meet. Sunday, perhaps, it’s time for a value winner. Juan Hernandez rides for trainer Ryan Hanson and they are two for two at the meet with a fat ROI.

In the eighth, B’esame Me Mucho comes in as the other Ron Ellis horse and Rispoli bothers to ride. This is the only horse entered for the $50,000 claiming tag for a trainer who does well on this move.

Saturday’s result: Golden ran a nice second paying $4.60. There was no beating Going Global, who won impressively.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Santa Anita (2): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: As Time Goes By ($2.80)

Belmont (9): $100,000 Seek Again Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Get Smokin ($10.80)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 100,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Going Global ($3.60)

Churchill Downs (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Winning Colors Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sconsin ($4.20)

Big races preview

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more on Sunday.

4:20 PDT Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Cinema Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Hubris (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Hes A Streaking King (6-1)

He has found trouble in past races but I believe he has hidden ability, and my figures make him a horse to watch for in this race. His last start came for new connections nine outings ago when he got fractious in the gate prior to breaking slow and getting pinched back harshly to lose multiple lengths. He lost all chance at that point but still showed a good amount of run far back. He certainly needed that start as his previous outing was 232 nights back. He should be a lot better in his second start back and I’m hoping for a clean journey for this runner to show his true ability at an expected nice price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

