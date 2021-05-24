Horse racing newsletter: Belmont Stakes starters becoming clear

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 23. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 66th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.32 45.50 57.30 1:09.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ian Glass 124 2 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Franco 1.30 1 Notre Dame 119 1 4 1–1 1–hd 2–2 2–ns Centeno 1.20 4 Bedrock 124 4 3 4 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2¾ Prat 3.70 3 Invictatatus 119 3 1 3–½ 4 4 4 Pyfer 8.40

2 IAN GLASS 4.60 2.40 1 NOTRE DAME 2.80 4 BEDROCK

$1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $4.50

Winner–Ian Glass Dbb.g.5 by Hard Spun out of Bola de Cristal (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Sangreal Investments, LLC (KY). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $133,193 Exacta Pool $39,439 Trifecta Pool $21,281. Scratched–Castle.

IAN GLASS forced the pace early while outside rival, gained event terms on same two wide path on the turn, dueled later on the bend, grabed slim advantage, battled through the drive and edged away nearing the finish. NOTRE DAME was sent up inside to gain early lead, set pace inside, resisted when challenged on the turn, fought on along the rail in the lane, lost ground with winner in deep stretch but lasted for the place. BEDROCK settled off the leaders, tracked top pair while outside INVICTATUS, continued on same path to the stretch, came out slightly approaching the wire, surged late and missed collaring runner-up. INVICTATATUS brushed with outside rival in early stages, saved ground tracking the pace, remained along the rail into and through the stretch and weakened in final sixteenth.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 46.37 52.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bochombo 122 4 3 3–3 3–2½ 1–2¼ Espinoza 3.30 5 Bet On Mookie 122 5 4 2–2 1–hd 2–1½ Cedillo 1.90 2 Ikigai 122 2 2 1–½ 2–1½ 3–nk Prat 1.00 1 Hiding the Brick 122 1 1 4–hd 4–4 4–8½ Maldonado 32.70 6 Barsabas 122 6 5 5–8 5–6 5–1¼ Hernandez 12.40 3 Richards the Dream 122 3 6 6 6 6 T Baze 48.50

4 BOCHOMBO 8.60 3.60 2.20 5 BET ON MOOKIE 3.60 2.40 2 IKIGAI 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-1) $7.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $9.80

Winner–Bochombo Dbb.c.2 by Street Boss out of Parading Lady, by Storm Cat. Bred by Coffee Pot Stable (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Dan Northrup. Mutuel Pool $192,495 Daily Double Pool $36,248 Exacta Pool $83,241 Superfecta Pool $32,870 Trifecta Pool $54,622. Scratched–none.

BOCHOMBO bumped leaving the gate with outside rival then came in slightly shortly after the start and bumped with RICHARDS THE DREAM, tracked leading duo from off the rail, continued three wide to the stretch, made steady progress in the drive, moved past inside pair past sixteenth marker and pulled clear. BET ON MOOKIE bumped with winner at the start, recovered and forced early issue, bid alongside IKIGAI on the turn, dueled into the stretch, gained slim advantage in upper stretch, was overtaken by winner inside sixteenth pole but clearly next best. IKIGAI sped to the front, dueled inside runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, continued gamely inside through the drive, gave ground grudgingly nearing the wire but lasted for third. HIDING THE BRICK chased inside into and on the bend, drifted out slightly departing the bend, was three wide in the lane and just missed getting up for show. BARSABAS angled in bit nearing the turn, raced outside rival around the bend, came three wide into the lane and weakened. RICHARDS THE DREAM bumped with winner in opening strides, dropped well back in early stages and never recovered.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.17 45.48 57.60 1:09.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ensleys Dream 121 4 3 1–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd Maldonado 17.80 5 Agreetodisagree 121 5 4 2–1 1–hd 2–½ 2–2 Prat 0.40 1 Our Little Tiger 121 1 5 5 3–1 3–1½ 3–nk Desormeaux 19.70 3 Dancing Dana 121 3 1 4–½ 4–3 4–6 4–16 Cedillo 3.20 2 Saturday Heist 121 2 2 3–hd 5 5 5 T Baze 4.50

4 ENSLEYS DREAM 37.60 9.20 3.80 5 AGREETODISAGREE 2.20 2.10 1 OUR LITTLE TIGER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $88.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $33.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $75.80

Winner–Ensleys Dream Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Erica's Smile, by Williamstown. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Philip Lebherz. Mutuel Pool $207,746 Daily Double Pool $14,294 Exacta Pool $88,529 Trifecta Pool $82,814. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $92.75. Pick Three Pool $44,937.

ENSLEYS DREAM emerged from pace to grab the early lead, set pace inside into the bend, dug in when challenged nearing top of the stretch, continued inside, dug in determinedly through the drive and stubbornly held. AGREETODISAGREE moved up to pressure the pacesetter, continued outside leader into bend, bid between rivals late on the bend, battled under strong handling through prolonged stretch duel but was denied. OUR LITTLE TIGER reserved early, was taken off the rail, stalked 3wide, moved up on the turn, loomed three abreast departing the turn, remained well off the rail, lost contact with top pair through the lane but held third. DANCING DANA stalked while bit off the rail, continued behind wall of leaders nearing the stretch, shifted out some in upper stretch and lacked needed late punch. SATURDAY HEIST checked off the heels of ENSLEY'S DREAM early, remained along the rail, dropped back into and around the bend and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.21 45.64 58.25 1:11.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Uno Trouble Maker 124 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3¾ Pereira 3.10 3 Chollima 124 3 3 2–3 2–2½ 2–3 2–2¼ Cedillo 1.40 5 You Wanna Ear Rip 115 5 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–3 Ortega 4.10 1 It's a Riddle 119 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–9 Pyfer 7.00 4 Tiz Toffee 124 4 2 5 5 5 5 Desormeaux 3.40

2 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 8.20 3.80 2.60 3 CHOLLIMA 3.00 2.20 5 YOU WANNA EAR RIP 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $169.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $10.65

Winner–Uno Trouble Maker B.m.6 by Successful Appeal out of Hope and Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Valeria Arvizu. Mutuel Pool $273,127 Daily Double Pool $19,242 Exacta Pool $113,649 Trifecta Pool $92,709. Claimed–Uno Trouble Maker by Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Claimed–Chollima by Biggleague Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-2) paid $123.35. Pick Three Pool $18,081.

UNO TROUBLE MAKER stepped to front early, carved out uncontested pace from the inside, retained clear advantage to the stretch and comfortably won under steady hand pressure. CHOLLIMA was closest pursuer into the turn, continued to track winner into the lane while slightly off the fence and proved clearly second best. YOU WANNA EAR RIP angled over shortly after the start, joined between rivals nearing the turn, remained in same path around the bend and stepped clear of others late. IT'S A RIDDLE settled inside, hugged the rail throughout and weakened in the late stages. TIZ TOFFEE chased outside, was three deep leaving the backstretch, remained three abreast around the bend and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.77 47.49 1:11.62 1:23.25 1:34.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Order and Law 126 3 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd Desormeaux 7.00 5 Rip City 124 4 1 2–1 4 4 2–1½ 2–4 Gutierrez 0.90 3 Gregdar 124 2 4 4 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1 3–2½ Rispoli 1.10 2 Stirling Drive 126 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 4 4 Valdivia, Jr. 11.40

4 ORDER AND LAW 16.00 4.60 5 RIP CITY 2.40 3 GREGDAR

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $66.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $16.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $11.25

Winner–Order and Law B.r.5 by Violence out of Poetic Kid, by Shakespeare. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $176,623 Daily Double Pool $34,645 Exacta Pool $56,607 Trifecta Pool $35,783. Scratched–Proud Pedro (FR). 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $284.15. Pick Three Pool $45,059. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-2-4) 105 tickets with 4 correct paid $841.90. Pick Four Pool $115,827. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-4-2-4) 73 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,513.20. Pick Five Pool $383,059.

ORDER AND LAW was hustled to the front, briefly challenged early on backstretch, regained control and remained clear into the stretch, dug in through drive, drifted out some passing sixteenth marker, made light contact with RIP CITY in final yards and lasted. RIP CITY content to lag back early while slightly off the rail, advanced three wide around the last turn and into the stretch, reeled in leader through the drive, challenged in deep stretch outside that foe, made light contact with winner and could not get past in final strides. GREGDAR shifted out shortly after the start, tugged his way forward, briefly dueled outside winner early on the backstretch, backed off the stalked leader, later between rivals into the lane and weakened. STIRLING DRIVE reserved inside, tracked pace while saving ground, remained along the rail and also weakened. THE STEWARDS CONDUCTED AN INQUIRY INVOLVING THE INCIDENT NEARING THE WIRE AND LEFT THE ORIGINAL ORDER OF FINISH STAND RULING THAT DESPITE CONTACT MADE IN DEEP STRETCH IT DID NOT WARRANT A DISQUALIFICATION.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.03 46.61 1:11.43 1:24.12 1:37.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Leprino 122 3 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–3½ 1–10¼ Maldonado 1.50 5 Camby 117 4 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–4½ 2–6 2–3¾ Pyfer 2.80 3 Camino de Estrella 122 2 4 4 4 4 3–1½ 3–23 Pereira 2.80 1 Kenzou's Rhythm 120 1 2 3–4 3–2 3–1 4 4 Hernandez 2.70

4 LEPRINO 5.00 3.00 5 CAMBY 2.80 3 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $58.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $8.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $8.80

Winner–Leprino B.g.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Rose to Gold, by Friends Lake. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Brian Godon. Mutuel Pool $218,382 Daily Double Pool $18,207 Exacta Pool $61,729 Trifecta Pool $36,050. Claimed–Leprino by Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Next Revolt. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $52.80. Pick Three Pool $59,634.

LEPRINO stepped to the front, dictated pace from the inside, responded when challenged on the last turn, regained command and drew off to convincingly score while taken in hand in final yards. CAMBY attended the early pace while outside winner, moved alongside leader on second turn, failed to sustain effort in upper stretch, weakened in the drive but safely held second. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA unhurried early, trailed from the inside, saved ground into and through the stretch but lacked any late response. KENZOU'S RHYTHM settled bit off the rail, chased three wide, was under asking around that bend, remained wide into the stretch, gave way readily, was eventually eased nearing the finish and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cinema Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.49 48.07 1:13.50 1:37.66 1:49.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Hudson Ridge 120 5 5 3–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 5.80 2 Sword Zorro 124 2 3 5 4–8 4 2–2 2–2¼ Rispoli 1.90 1 Airman 120 1 4 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–2¾ Hernandez 4.00 3 Jimmy Irish 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 4 4 Espinoza 6.60 4 Hubris 120 4 2 2–1½ 5 dnf Prat 1.70

5 HUDSON RIDGE 13.60 6.20 3.20 2 SWORD ZORRO (IRE) 3.60 2.40 1 AIRMAN 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $16.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $23.95

Winner–Hudson Ridge B.c.3 by American Pharoah out of Shell House (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Orpendale/Chelston/Wynatt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Double L Racing and Baffert, Natalie J.. Mutuel Pool $279,284 Daily Double Pool $29,512 Exacta Pool $91,354 Trifecta Pool $77,029. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-5) paid $72.40. Pick Three Pool $32,435.

HUDSON RIDGE was forced out in opening strides, recovered and moved up outside pacesetter, moved alongside that rival on the second turn, gained advantage past quarter marker, came two wide into lane, dug in when challenged by SWORD ZORRO and edged away under right handed urging. SWORD ZORRO (IRE) was off bit slow, settled off the pace and off the rail, chased outside foe, tipped three wide into second bend, advanced rapidly around that turn and bid boldly entering the stretch, battled outside winner through the drive but was turned back. AIRMAN unhurried from along the rail, remained inside to last turn, angled out passing quarter marker and went willingly to the wire. JIMMY IRISH bobbled leaving the gate, came out and bumped HUBRIS, swerved back inward, recovered and stepped to the front, controlled pace from the inside to last turn, relinquished control and weakened from the inside. HUBRIS was fractious in the gate, bumped hard by JIMMY IRISH in opening strides, recovered and was prominent from outside leader into first turn, dropped back readily later on that bend, was eventually pulled up just past five-eighths marker and vanned off. FOLLOWING A STEWARDS INQUIRY INVOVLING THE START THERE WAS NO CHANGE.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.06 46.50 58.62 1:10.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Eyes Open 126 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–3 Hernandez 3.60 2 Esagerare 113 2 4 3–½ 3–hd 4–6 2–nk Pyfer 13.60 4 Bowl of Cherries 120 4 2 4–½ 4–2½ 3–hd 3–4½ Valdivia, Jr. 2.50 5 Reem 126 5 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–4 Cedillo 0.80 1 Ruby's Orchid 118 1 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 10.30

3 EYES OPEN 9.20 5.00 2.80 2 ESAGERARE 10.00 3.60 4 BOWL OF CHERRIES 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $82.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $39.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-5) $12.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $45.40

Winner–Eyes Open B.f.4 by Street Sense out of Delightful, by Bernardini. Bred by Helen C. Alexander (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Alexander, Helen C., Bass, Ramona S. and Bass II, Perry R.. Mutuel Pool $202,582 Daily Double Pool $27,759 Exacta Pool $77,179 Superfecta Pool $23,277 Trifecta Pool $50,299. Scratched–B'esame Me Mucho. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $51.65. Pick Three Pool $31,540.

EYES OPEN had good early foot, set pressured pace from the inside, resisted when challenged into the stretch, dug in from the inside, disposed of outside rival and powered away late under urging. ESAGERARE came in slightly shortly after the start, pulling a bit from along the rail, stalked inside into the stretch, could not match the winner but gamely held for the place. BOWL OF CHERRIES bumped with REEM leaving the gate, chased outside ESAGERARE then between foes. tipped out three wide in upper stretch, came in through the drive and was outfinished for second. REEM bumped with inside foe at the start, pressed the early pace outside winner, challenged late on the turn and entering the stretch on same path, lost contact through the drive and weakened from between foes. RUBY'S ORCHID was off bit slow, put in tight quarters along the rail shortly after the start and forced to steady sharply, chased inside, angled three wide leaving the turn and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.66 44.54 56.69 1:09.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 In Vronsky Style 126 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–3½ 1–4½ T Baze 1.20 5 Really Big News 113 5 5 6–2½ 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ Centeno 9.30 3 Constant Conflict 118 3 4 2–hd 3–1½ 4–½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 15.40 2 Minister Shane 118 2 7 5–hd 5–2½ 5–2 4–hd Rispoli 2.40 6 Head for Business 126 6 1 3–3 2–2 2–2½ 5–2¼ Desormeaux 5.10 4 Patriot Missile 121 4 6 7 7 6–3 6–5 Barnett 20.50 7 Hello Handsome 118 7 2 4–½ 6–1½ 7 7 Hernandez 11.70

1 IN VRONSKY STYLE 4.40 2.80 2.40 5 REALLY BIG NEWS 7.00 4.40 3 CONSTANT CONFLICT 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-2) $28.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-3-2-6) $852.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $67.10

Winner–In Vronsky Style Ch.g.4 by Vronsky out of In Perfect Style, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Thompson, Michelle. Mutuel Pool $302,264 Daily Double Pool $85,947 Exacta Pool $139,487 Superfecta Pool $67,687 Super High Five Pool $129,002 Trifecta Pool $111,354. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $70.60. Pick Three Pool $102,575. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4-5-3-1) 1866 tickets with 4 correct paid $149.95. Pick Four Pool $366,639. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2/4-5-3-1) 256 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,108.90. Pick Five Pool $371,732. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-2/4-5-3-1) 109 tickets with 6 correct paid $999.24. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $202,838. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $112,826.

IN VRONSKY STYLE was sent up inside to grab early control, controlled pace from along the rail, roused after entering the stretch, quickly spurted away and proved much best while kept to task to the wire. REALLY BIG NEWS was forced inward leaving the gate, stalked between rivals then three wide leaving the turn and was along for the place. CONSTANT CONFLICT with with inside rival at the start, briefly dueled then forced the early pace from between foes, lost contact with leaders around the turn, came in bit then re-rallied inside to gain third. MINISTER SHANE bumped with CONSTANT CONFLICT leaving the gate, chased from the inside, came out slightly into the stretch but lacked needed late response. HEAD FOR BUSINESS broke inward, recovered and showed early foot off the rail, stalked three wide, moved up bit on the turn but dropped back past eighth marker and weakened. PATRIOT MISSILE was also forced in at the start, chased between then inside, saved ground and never threatened. HELLO HANDSOME stalked while three deep leaving the backstretch, remained well off the rail and lacked any late rally.