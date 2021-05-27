The Sports Report: Angels fire Callaway; Dodgers streak ends

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who’s on vacation (and probably disappointed he can’t get a free Jumbo Jack today). Let’s get right to the news.

Jack Harris on the Angels: The club announced Wednesday it is “ending Mickey Callaway’s employment” effective immediately after the pitching coach was placed on the ineligible list by Major League Baseball following an investigation into sexual harassment claims against him.

The league said Callaway, who had been suspended since February, will remain on the ineligible list through at least the end of the 2022 season.

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said: “My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted.”

The long-expected departure came almost four months after Callaway was first accused in a report by the Athletic of making inappropriate advances toward at least five women in the sports media industry over the course of about five years, when he worked for the Angels, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians.

The Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker steals second as Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy fields the ball Wednesday night in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

DODGERS

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers: The atmosphere at Minute Maid Park for the Dodgers’ two-game series against the Houston Astros this week lived up to the hype. Dodgers fans, refusing to neglect the history between the clubs, poured into the ballpark, cleared for full capacity for the first time Tuesday, in blue to defend their team. Signs were made and chants were orchestrated to remind the Astros that their cheating tainted their 2017 World Series title.

On the field, the teams sensed a playoff environment. Tension escalated beyond typical late-May interleague games.

Unlike the Dodgers’ two-game visit last season, though, emotions didn’t spill over. Pitchers didn’t send hitters any 98-mph messages. The benches didn’t clear. In the end, Luis Garcia outpitched Trevor Bauer in the Astros’ 5-2 win Wednesday to split a series without any flared tempers.

The Dodgers (30-19) mustered just three hits — two off Garcia over six innings — and had their eight-game winning streak end. The Astros (27-22) snapped their four-game losing streak.

Fernando Valenzuela was a breakout star for the Dodgers as a rookie in 1981, sparking Fernandomania.

The Times continues its look back at Fernandomania 40 years after Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s electric rookie season.

The latest episode of The Times podcast features host Gustavo Arellano and columnist Dylan Hernández breaking down why Fernandomania still matters.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to receive a pass from forward Tim Hardaway Jr. while being guarded by Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) at the Staples Center on Tuesday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

CLIPPERS

Bill Plaschke on the Clippers: For a Clippers team that has its best chance to win a championship in its 36-year Los Angeles history to lose in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks would be a Sterling-plated debacle of Benoit Benjamin proportions.

Their star could be gone. Their staff could be ransacked. Their future home could lose support. Their owner could finally, unequivocally, lose his marbles.

Yet, here we are, the Clippers trailing two games to none after losing twice at Staples Center, the Clippers requiring a historic comeback to survive, only six of 38 higher seeds ever winning a series after losing the first two games at home.

Yes, here we are, the Clipper Curse descending boisterously and brutally on a team that thought it was finally immune.

Clippers-Mavericks first-round playoff schedule. (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) gets fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric during Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series Tuesday in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

LAKERS

Broderick Turner on the Lakers: His impact immediately was felt as soon as Marc Gasol stepped on the court for the Lakers in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers center received a pass from LeBron James and, without hesitation, Gasol drilled a three-pointer in the first quarter.

He played only 20 minutes Tuesday night, but it was better than not playing at all in Game 1.

Gasol finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and more tough defense for a Lakers team tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series that resumes with Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center.

Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles past Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

NBA

Dan Woike, Andrew Greif and Broderick Turner on where Los Angeles NBA teams stand after two playoff games: Times reporters covering the Lakers-Suns and Clippers-Mavericks playoff series give some insight and analysis into what happened during Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Check out highlights of their conversation:

Andrew Greif: It has been said that playoff series are long and can turn quickly. But after two games in the Lakers’ series against Phoenix, and the Clippers’ matchup against Dallas, each team certainly feels like it’s at a pivotal point already. The Lakers are tied with the Suns after splitting games on the road. The Clippers are down 0-2 to the Mavericks with the series headed to Dallas.

UCLA

Thuch Nhi Nguyen on UCLA tennis: Abbey Forbes had seemingly everything working for her in May 2019. The elite tennis prospect had signed with UCLA. She was slated to play in Grand Slam tournaments that summer. She was getting ready for her senior prom.

Her brother Luke’s leukemia diagnosis cast a dark cloud across everything.

“My first instinct was to think, why such an innocent kid, why did he deserve to get this terminal illness?” Abbey said.

She draws strength from her brother’s resilience coping with both autism and extended cancer treatment, pushing to reach the NCAA tennis championship quarterfinals with Luke always on her mind.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

First round

All times Pacific

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Utah vs. No. 8 Memphis

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Utah 141, Memphis 129

Saturday: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Wed., June 2: at Utah, TBD, TBD

*Friday, June 4: at Memphis, TBD, TBD

*Sunday, June 6: at Utah, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Phoenix vs. No. 7 Lakers

Phoenix 99, Lakers 90

Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Today: at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday: at Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday: at Phoenix, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Lakers, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Phoenix, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Portland

Portland 123, Denver 109

Denver 128, Portland 109

Today: at Portland, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Saturday: at Portland, 1 p.m., TNT

Tuesday: at Denver, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Portland, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Denver, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

Dallas 113, Clippers 103

Dallas 127, Clippers 121

Friday: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TBT

*Wed., June 2: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Dallas, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Philadelphia vs. No. 8 Washington

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

Saturday: at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Monday: at Washington, 4 p.m., TNT

*Wed., June 2: at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Washington, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Brooklyn vs. No. 7 Boston

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

Friday: at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday: at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday: at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Boston, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Miami

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Today: at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday: at Miami, 10:30 a.m., TNT

*Tuesday: at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Miami, TBD, TBD

*Sat. June 5: at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

No. 4 New York vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Atlanta 107, New York 105

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Friday: at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday: at Atlanta, 10 a.m., ABC

*Wed., June 2: at New York, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Atlanta, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at New York, TBD, TBD

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

First round

All times Pacific

East Division

Pittsburgh vs. NY Islanders

New York 4, Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 2, New York 1

Pittsburgh 5, New York 4

New York 4, Penguins 1

New York 3, Pittsburgh 2 (2OT)

New York 5, Pittsburgh 3

New York wins series, 4-2

Washington vs. Boston

Washington 3, Boston 2 (OT)

Boston 4, Washington 3 (OT)

Boston 3, Washington 2 (2 OT)

Boston 4, Washington 1

Boston 3, Washington 1

Boston wins series, 4-1

Central Division

Carolina vs. Nashville

Carolina 5, Nashville 2

Carolina 3, Nashville 0

Nashville 5, Carolina 4 (2OT)

Nashville 4, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Carolina 3, Nashville 2 (OT)

Today: at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

*Saturday: at Carolina, TBD

Florida vs. Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5 (OT)

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2

Tampa Bay wins series, 4-2

North Division

Toronto vs. Montreal

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Toronto 2, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Montreal 0

Today: at Toronto, 4 p.m., NBCSN

*Saturday: at Montreal, TBD

*Monday: at Toronto, TBD

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4 (OT)

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3 (3OT)

Winnipeg wins series, 4-0

West Division

Colorado vs. St. Louis

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

Colorado 5, St. Louis 1

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado wins series, 4-0

Vegas vs. Minnesota

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0 (OT)

Vegas 3, Minnesota 1

Vegas 5, Minnesota 2

Vegas 4, Minnesota 0

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Friday: at Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN

*-if necessary

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.

1873 — Survivor is the winner of the first Preakness Stakes.

1882 — Trainer Robert Walden wins his fifth consecutive Preakness Stakes, with Vanguard. Walden would win a total of seven Preaknesses, a record for a trainer.

1968 — “Papa Bear” George Halas retires as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

1972 — Mark Donohue wins the Indianapolis 500 over two-time defending champion Al Unser with a record average speed of 162.962 mph.

1975 — The Philadelphia Flyers win their second straight Stanley Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6.

1981 — Willie Shoemaker wins his 8,000th race and then three more. Shoemaker gets the milestone on top of War Allied in the first race at Hollywood Park.

1981 — Julius Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers is named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, making him the only player to win MVP honors in both the NBA and the ABA.

1982 — The Los Angeles Lakers, despite an 11-day layoff, beat Philadelphia 124-117 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals for their ninth consecutive victory. The nine straight wins sets the NBA record for consecutive wins during one postseason.

1984 — Rick Mears wins the Indianapolis 500 by the largest margin in 17 years with a record-setting 163.612 mph. Mears beats Roberto Guerrero and Al Unser by two laps. Fifteen of the 33 drivers are eliminated during two crashes.

1985 — Scott Wedman sinks four three-point field goals without a miss and shot 11-for-11 overall from the field, both NBA Finals records, as Boston routs the Los Angeles Lakers 148-114 in Game 1. Boston’s 148 points and 62 field goals are NBA Finals records.

1990 — Arie Luyendyk wins the fastest Indianapolis 500 by overpowering former winner Bobby Rahal over the final 33 laps, for his first Indy car victory in 76 races. His average speed of 185.984 mph breaks Rahal’s record of 170.722 in 1986. Luyendyk becomes the first to finish the race in under three hours.

1998 — In one of the biggest upsets in Grand Slam history, Pete Sampras is ousted at the French Open by 21-year-old Ramon Delgado of Paraguay, ranked 97th in the world, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4.

2001 — Hicham El Guerrouj runs the fastest outdoor mile ever in the United States, and high school sensation Alan Webb breaks four minutes outdoors. El Guerrouj wins in a sizzling 3 minutes, 49.92 seconds, shattering the U.S. all-comers’ record of 3:50.86. Webb, the 18-year-old from Reston, Va., puts on a brilliant last-lap burst and finishes fifth at 3:53.43, smashing the high school record of 3:55.3 set by Jim Ryun in 1965.

2004 — Brad Richards’ goal in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory over Calgary is the game-winner — his record-tying sixth of the postseason.

2007 — Dario Franchitti gambles on the rain and wins the Indy 500. Franchitti inherits the lead by staying on the track when the leaders pit for fuel and then drives slowly to the checkered flag in a downpour when the race is stopped 10 laps later after 415 of the scheduled 500 miles.

2011 — Top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki loses to Daniela Hantuchova 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the French Open. It marks the first time in the Open era that the top two seeded women fail to make the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament. Kim Clijsters, the No. 2 seed, lost on May 26.

2012 — Dario Franchitti wins the Indianapolis for the third time, taking advantage when Takuma Sato crashes on the final lap.

2012 — Manu Ginobili scores 26 points and San Antonio wins its 19th in a row to tie the NBA record for longest winning streak kept alive in the playoffs. The Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-98 to open the Western Conference finals.

And finally

Binge watch the first four episodes of “Fernandomania @ 40,” The Times’ docu-series highlighting the massive impact Fernando Valenzuela had on the Dodgers, Los Angeles and the Mexican American community. The YouTube playlist includes the option to display subtitles in English and Spanish.