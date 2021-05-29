Horse racing newsletter: Catching up on some news

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we await a three-stakes race day at Santa Anita.

We’re a little behind on the news that concerns Southern Californians, so let’s get caught up.

— The big story of the week was veteran trainer John Sadler was hit with a complaint from the California Horse Racing Board after Flagstaff tested positive for a bisphosphonate called clodronic acid. An attorney for Sadler said the drug was administered in 2019, when the drug was not illegal. The drug is known to stay in a horse’s system for a very long time. I took a look at bisphosphonates a couple years ago. You can read it here. The concern with bisphosphonates is with young horses. Flagstaff is 7 years old. Here’s the story Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form did. Just click here.

— Del Mar will be opening to 100% capacity in the seated areas. The track made the announcement on Friday. Much like Santa Anita, you will have to purchase a seating plan in advance. Tickets go on sale on June 18. The season opens on July 16. Mac McBride of the Del Mar publicity department penned this release. Just click here.

— One thing about racing is there is rarely a tolerance for someone having success at your expense. Maybe I’m reading the situation wrong, but Del Mar, Santa Anita and Golden Gate believe they are losing horses to Los Alamitos. So, Del Mar wrote a condition book that bans horses that have run two consecutive 1,000-yard races at Los Alamitos. Santa Anita and Golden Gate will follow that plan. The big guys are stressing that trainers need to contact the racing office to find suitable racing. You need look no further than the entries to see how Santa Anita has struggled filling fields. And, if there is no Santa Anita or Del Mar, there is no Los Alamitos. I think this is a trial balloon to see how things shake out and if this will make a difference. Steve Andersen wrote a right-down-the-middle straight news story on this. You can read it here.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

Once again, it was me, who else? I didn’t catch in Friday’s newsletter that the actual jockey of Rock Your World for the Belmont Stakes is Joel Rosario. And Mike Smith is riding Rebel’s Romance. I better get things straight before I go to New York next week.

Santa Anita review

Tradition dictates that we have a featured race of the day. The big purse race of the day was the first race, a Cal-bred maiden special for 2-year-old fillies. The 4 ½-furlong race was won by Munny Penny for Walther Solis and Flavien Prat. The winning margin was 5 ½ lengths, explaining the payoffs of $3.60, $2.60 and $2.10. Ko Olina was second, followed by Square Fun, Madiha, Endless Thirst and Scam Likely.

For those of you wondering about Eel Point, who was pulled up in the last race: He did not suffer a compound fracture, walked on to the van and was said to be a surgical candidate. That’s promising, so we’ll hope for the best.

Santa Anita preview

The big card is Monday, with three Grade 1s. Sunday’s isn’t great, and Saturday’s is not too bad. Hey, given the horse population, I think the racing office did the very best they could. Although those short stakes fields are still very troubling. More than half the races on Saturday are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones) and there are three stakes races. First post in the nine-race card is 1 p.m.

Let’s look at the stakes:

Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes: This is a 6 ½-furlong turf race for horses 4 and up. The favorite, at 6-5, is Bombard for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Prat. This 8-year-old gelding has won five of 17 lifetime with six seconds. He hasn’t won since the Wickerr Stakes at Del Mar since July 21. He finished eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last year. The second favorite is Law Abidin Citizen at 8-5 for Mark Glatt and Abel Cedillo. He last won on June 14 last year in an allowance. Last out he was third in the Pat O’Brien on Aug. 29 at Del Mar. There are five starters with a post around 3:15 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes: This 1 ¼-mile turf race starts on the bottom part of the downhill course. There are only four horses and morning-line maker Jon White, yes our Jon White, made the Richard Mandella, Prat horse the 3-5 favorite. Last out he won the San Luis Rey Stakes at 1 ½ miles. He has won eight of 18 lifetime. Red King is the 8-5 second choice for Phil D’Amato and Umberto Rispoli. He won the Del Mar Handicap on Aug. 22 of last year. This 7-year-old has won seven of 31 lifetime. Post is around 4:19 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes: This is a seven-furlong race for older horses. This race has only five starters. The favorite, at 9-5, is Eight Rings for Bob Baffert and Prat. This lightly raced 4-year-old was the winner of the 2019 American Pharoah and finished sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. But he only raced twice in 2020. This is his first race since finishing seventh in a Grade 1 stakes at Saratoga in August. Lambeau is the 5-2 second choice for John Shirreffs and Edwin Maldonado. This is his first stakes race and is coming off an allowance win at Santa Anita in April. Post is near 4:52 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 5, 10, 5, 8, 4, 5, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 1 Super Game (5-1)

Super Game gets first time Rispoli, who is an impressive 24% on turf for a profit. ‘Game comes in with a sharp workout which may be why Umberto jumps on. In a race with early speed this horse that too has flashed both early and late speed, under the expert guidance of Rispoli, could sit off the pace and pounce late for the win. 5-1 is great value. Horses 5-1 or more have won three-of-seven times for a 43% win rate.

Friday’s result: Smiling Annie sat nicely off the pace and into the stretch took the lead but, alas, Prat on the favorite closed great to win. Annie paid $8 for place. Nice ride by Jessica Pyfer nonetheless.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Racing continues through Memorial Day with a fun feature on Monday. Let’s get to it.

“Saturday’s marquee race is the sixth, for 3-year-old allowance sprinters. No. 1 Big Duke is a cool California-bred. Purchased for $1,200, he’s made more than $109,000 for his current connections and continues to run well at Golden Gate Fields allowance conditions. Most recently, he ran second to the Southern California shipper Love My Jimmy. Big Duke is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in today’s feature. Other major players include recent starter allowance winner Pappy Boyington, who beat next-out romping winner Swift As I Am, Emerald Downs stakes-placed gelding Coastal Kid and Kowboyakin, another Emerald Downs shipper who makes his 2021 debut for trainer Blaine Wright. A California-bred son of Indian Evening, Kowboyakin broke his maiden at Emerald in a maiden special last year.

“Sunday has a pair of features, both for allowance horses. The seventh, a 1 1/16-mile allowance for fillies and mares, is competitive featuring the return to Tapeta of Miss Peaky Blinder. The Neil Drysdale-trained daughter of Candy Ride faces older fillies and mares for the first time after a fourth-place finish in the California Oaks on Gold Rush Weekend. The eighth race, a 1 ¼-mile first-level allowance, is an interesting race too. This will be the first race I’ve called at Golden Gate for horses going 10 furlongs, so we haven’t seen a race here at that distance in quite a few years. We do have a 1 ¼-mile chute on the Tapeta, though, and it looks like a very contentious race. Drysdale sends up Mullholland Highway, while seven locals look to win the eighth race for the ‘home team.’

“The feature race of the week is the $100,000 All American Stakes. At the time of this writing, entries had not been drawn for Monday, but reports indicate six runners will participate. Anyportinastorm, who won the Lost in the Fog Stakes last month, enters back going a mile for trainer Peter Miller. The only other time this son of City Zip has raced at two turns, he suffered a heartbreaking loss by a nose, to Grade I placed Law Abidin Citizen in the 2019 Longacres Mile. Local conditioner Quinn Howey enters recent second-level allowance winner Indian Peak and Navy Armed Guard, who broke the track record last year in his only start over the Tapeta. Zestful, shipping North for trainer Mark Glatt, is also reportedly entered, as is 2020 Tokyo City Cup winner Cupid’s Claws, making his 2021 debut in the All American for trainer Craig Dollase.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

11:45 Churchill Downs (5): $150,000 Audubon Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Royal Prince (3-1)

12:18 Churchill Downs (6): $150,000 Blame Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Night Ops (5-2)

12:50 Churchill Downs (7): $150,000 Shawnee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Envoutante (4-5)

1:22 Churchill Downs (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Regret Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Spanish Loveaffair (5-2)

1:55 Churchill Downs (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Matt Winn Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: O Besos (2-1)

2:12 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Hard Love (9-5)

2:26 Churchill Downs (10): $150,000 Aristides Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Tap It to Win (3-1)

2:28 Churchill Downs (11): $110,000 Douglas Park Overnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Set Piece (2-1)

3:15 Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Bombard (6-5)

4:19 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: United (3-5)

4:52 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Tripe Bend Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Eight Rings (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Strongly (7-2)

He exits a much better than looked third-place finish against a long-gone well-meant winner who prepped like a monster for that race. In that outing, Strongly was rather fractious in the gate prior to bobbling outward to lose over a length of ground and his early racing momentum. After the poor start, this runner showed a decent amount of speed to get close to the winner past the gap. With a decent run on that night, he finished OK to garner the trifecta placing while earning a solid figure for tonight’s endeavor with all factored in.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 28. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 67th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 46.08 52.52 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Munny Penny 122 5 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–5½ Prat 0.80 4 Ko Olina 122 3 2 3–4 3–3½ 2–½ Maldonado 3.60 5 Square Fun 122 4 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Gutierrez 2.60 3 Madiha 117 2 4 4–2 4–4½ 4–8 Pyfer 12.10 1 Endless Thirst 122 1 5 5–2 5–4½ 5–7 T Baze 23.70 7 Scam Likely 117 6 6 6 6 6 Centeno 24.50 6 MUNNY PENNY 3.60 2.60 2.10 4 KO OLINA 3.20 2.20 5 SQUARE FUN 2.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3) $2.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $6.30 Winner–Munny Penny Grr.f.2 by Munnings out of Northern Song, by Animal Kingdom. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Walther Solis. Owner: Terry C. Lovingier. Mutuel Pool $159,564 Exacta Pool $70,935 Superfecta Pool $27,615 Trifecta Pool $48,670. Scratched–Drizella. MUNNY PENNY away quickest in the beginning, cleared rival into the turn, moved to the rail around the bend and drew away under a strong hand urging. KO OLINA had early speed inside MUNNY PENNY, steadied briefly at the seven-sixteenths, chased along the rail into the turn, steadied briefly again off heels on the turn, remained inside to the stretch and outkicked SQUARE FUN for the place. SQUARE FUN chased the leader outside a rival through the turn and got edged for the place. MADIHA went four then three wide around the bend and failed to produce a bid. ENDLESS THIRST chased on the inside to the stretch and weakened. SCAM LIKELY trailed the field five wide into the turn, angled down to the two path then three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.31 46.80 1:11.68 1:24.81 1:38.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Exalted Joy 120 1 3 3 3 2–1½ 1–2 1–6 Hernandez 3.20 5 Poseidon Wrath 115 3 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–2 2–½ Pyfer 0.90 3 Mongolian Kingdom 126 2 2 2–½ 2–1 3 3 3 Maldonado 1.30 1 EXALTED JOY 8.40 5 POSEIDON WRATH 3 MONGOLIAN KINGDOM $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $9.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $3.60 Winner–Exalted Joy Ch.c.3 by Exaggerator out of Classic Joy, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by Sandra Sexton (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Andrew and Warren, Jr., William K.. Mutuel Pool $59,506 Daily Double Pool $25,014 Exacta Pool $13,458 Trifecta Pool $7,358. Scratched–Magnificent Red, Winzer. EXALTED JOY asked early chasing the top pair into the first turn, angled off the rail around that bend, bid three deep on the far turn, led into the stretch, cleared inside rival and drew off. POSEIDON WRATH vied outside rival into the first turn, cleared and angled to the inside around the bend, set the pace under pressure up the backstretch, vied with rivals around second bend, lost the lead into the stretch and held the place. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM stumbled at the start, checked inside of POSEIDON WRATH midway around the first turn, switched to the outside and pressed up the backstretch, came under a ride at the seven-sixteenths, could not keep up past the five-sixteenths and churned on through the final furlong. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 20.79 43.89 56.36 1:09.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lalic 126 6 7 7–hd 6–1 4–2 1–1¾ Prat 1.30 1 Smiling Annie 126 1 3 3–2 3–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd Cedillo 11.40 3 Capital Heat 121 3 6 4–hd 4–½ 2–hd 3–1½ Pyfer 11.60 5 Trouville 126 5 8 8 7–1 3–1 4–4½ Rispoli 2.40 8 Shanghai Sunrise 120 8 4 6–1½ 8 7–½ 5–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 11.00 7 Roses and Candy 126 7 5 5–1 5–1 8 6–2½ Franco 13.50 2 I'm the Hero 126 2 2 2–3 2–½ 6–1 7–1¾ T Baze 11.80 4 Majestic Gigi 126 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 5–hd 8 McCarthy 11.60 6 LALIC (FR) 4.60 3.00 2.60 1 SMILING ANNIE 8.00 5.60 3 CAPITAL HEAT 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-5) $22.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-3-5-8) $370.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $44.20 Winner–Lalic (FR) Dbb.f.4 by Intello (GER) out of Larabesque (IRE), by Monsun (GER). Bred by Marcello Randelli & Sonja Banziger (FR). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $281,018 Daily Double Pool $10,848 Exacta Pool $167,097 Superfecta Pool $80,818 Super High Five Pool $6,146 Trifecta Pool $126,812. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $13.75. Pick Three Pool $38,394. LALIC (FR) settled at the back outside a rival, swung six wide into the stretch, rallied widest and drew clear late. SMILING ANNIE well placed early behind the top pair, traveled two wide into the turn, eased outside the leaders and bid three deep at the quarter pole, kicked clear in upper stretch but got caught in the final sixteenth. CAPITAL HEAT chased along the inside, angled four wide leaving the bend, chased within striking distance through the drive but needed to find more in the late stages. TROUVILLE settled along the inside, was put in tight nearing the turn then checked early on the bend, stayed on the inside then came two wide into the drive and finished evenly. SHANGHAI SUNRISE raced off the rail, ducked out into the turn, steered back in and entered the lane two wide but proved no menace. ROSES AND CANDY chased outside a rival, swung five wide into the lane, shifted in upper stretch stretch and weakened. I'M THE HERO dueled for the lead from inside and gave way in the stretch. MAJESTIC GIGI dueled outside of I'M THE HERO, vied between into the lane and faded. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.51 47.87 1:12.89 1:26.25 1:40.34 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sugar Kisses 120 1 3 4–1½ 4–1 2–3 2–7 1–1 Pereira 6.90 5 Summer Rose 126 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–2 2–10 Gonzalez 1.40 4 Circle of Honor 113 4 5 5 5 4–½ 3–3 3–7 Centeno 1.20 2 See You At the Top 120 2 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–2 4–3½ 4–11½ Desormeaux 15.40 3 Moreavino 126 3 4 3–5½ 3–1 5 5 5 Hernandez 5.60 1 SUGAR KISSES 15.80 5.60 2.60 5 SUMMER ROSE 3.80 2.40 4 CIRCLE OF HONOR 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $72.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $24.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-2) $16.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $26.25 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6) $6.00 Winner–Sugar Kisses B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Margie's Minute, by Hard Spun. Bred by Jerry Baker & Connie Baker (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Baker, Connie, Baker, Jerry, Gorman, William and Williams, Delbert G.. Mutuel Pool $234,245 Daily Double Pool $29,698 Exacta Pool $101,833 Superfecta Pool $35,539 Trifecta Pool $65,113. Scratched–Dynamite Queen. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $41.80. Pick Three Pool $14,503. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-6-6) paid $4.75. SUGAR KISSES unhurried from inside in the beginning, saved ground then came off the rail a bit nearing the stretch, angled outside the runner-up in the drive and edged clear. SUMMER ROSE away quickly to take control and angled into the two path, set the pace to the far turn, inched away then shifted out at the quarter pole, remained clear into the furlong grounds, was tested at the sixteenth pole and yielded grudgingly. CIRCLE OF HONOR hopped at the start and dropped to the back of the field, traveled in the two path to the stretch and finished a clear third. SEE YOU AT THE TOP was up close outside the pacesetter through the early stages, lost ground around the second bend, exited four wide and weakened. MOREAVINO chased four wide and outside rivals on the first turn, dropped back around the final bend, came five wide into the stretch and tired. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 24.29 49.14 1:13.03 1:24.86 1:36.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Clearly Gone 120 4 4 4–2½ 4–1 3–½ 2–2½ 1–ns Rispoli 1.00 2 Kleen Karma 124 2 2 2–1½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ Cedillo 4.20 6 Little Bird 115 5 3 3–hd 3–1 4–2 4–½ 3–hd Pyfer 9.30 3 Tizno's Dilemma 120 3 5 5 5 5 5 4–5½ T Baze 14.70 1 Charette 113 1 1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 3–½ 5 Ortega 1.80 5 CLEARLY GONE 4.00 2.40 2.10 2 KLEEN KARMA 3.60 2.40 6 LITTLE BIRD (IRE) 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3) $4.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $11.40 Winner–Clearly Gone Dbb.m.7 by Unusual Heat out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Dore, Timothy and Moewes, Denice. Mutuel Pool $266,651 Daily Double Pool $22,311 Exacta Pool $117,328 Superfecta Pool $36,786 Trifecta Pool $73,291. Scratched–Grazen Honor. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-5) paid $28.55. Pick Three Pool $57,356. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-6-5) paid $3.95. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-1-4/5) 602 tickets with 4 correct paid $101.70. Pick Four Pool $80,235. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/6-1-6-1-4/5) 964 tickets with 5 correct paid $284.60. Pick Five Pool $319,059. CLEARLY GONE pulled off heels around the first turn, settled a bit off the rail or in the two path on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail through the far turn, tipped outside the leader in upper stretch, bid alongside at the eighth pole, got brushed mid-stretch and dug in late to edged the runner-up. KLEEN KARMA rated outside the leader in the two path, headed rival paste the seven-sixteenths, dueled around the far turn, cleared into the stretch, drifted out and brushed CLEARLY GONE mid-stretch, continued to drift out further after, battled to the wire and missed. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) stalked three wide to the stretch, lacked the needed rally but stayed on to secure the show honors. TIZNO'S DILEMMA got squeezed between rivals at the start, took the first turn two wide, angled in on the second bend and missed the show. CHARETTE away quickly to assume command, set the pace inside, dueled with KLEEN KARMA around the far turn, lost contact into the stretch and gave way. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT KLEEN KARMA DRIFTED OUT AND INITIATED CONTACT WITH CLEARLY GONE MID-STRETCH AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE IN THE ORDER OF FINISH. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.75 48.19 1:13.59 1:27.04 1:40.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Katla 121 5 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Pyfer 1.00 2 Keep It Classy 126 2 5 5–2 5–2 5–2½ 2–hd 2–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.90 7 Pancakes and Beer 118 7 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 3–½ T Baze 24.30 6 Class Code 118 6 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 4–4¼ Franco 4.00 1 Big Game Plan 119 1 3 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 5–2½ 5–¾ Ortega 13.30 3 Mangotango 126 3 7 7 6–1 6–4½ 6–10 6–37 McCarthy 4.60 4 Lady Beyonce 126 4 4 6–1½ 7 7 7 7 Gutierrez 27.40 5 KATLA 4.00 2.40 2.20 2 KEEP IT CLASSY 3.60 3.20 7 PANCAKES AND BEER 5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $7.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-6) $23.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-7-6-1) $794.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $28.30 Winner–Katla B.f.4 by Gervinho out of Onida (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Brackpool Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $172,658 Daily Double Pool $26,705 Exacta Pool $92,669 Superfecta Pool $53,970 Super High Five Pool $7,109 Trifecta Pool $75,028. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $20.90. Pick Three Pool $30,507. KATLA sped to the front and angled over near the inside, set all the pace to the stretch, urged right-handed in the drive and inched away. KEEP IT CLASSY tracked in the two path, came out on the far turn, entered the stretch four wide and finished well to prove second best. PANCAKES AND BEER chased four then three wide around the first turn, stayed in the three path on the far turn, could not summon the needed response but stayed on for the show. CLASS CODE was forwardly placed and moved into the two path on the clubhouse turn, chased two wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. BIG GAME PLAN stalked the pacesetter on the the inside, saved ground into the lane and weakened. MANGOTANGO trailed along the inside, moved out a bit on the backstretch then came back to the rail while coaxed along into the far turn, moved to the two path on the second bend and proved no menace. LADY BEYONCE chased off the rail, was eased in the stretch and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.83 47.04 1:11.66 1:23.92 1:35.79 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Onenightstandards 120 2 7 5–½ 5–½ 6–2½ 5–1½ 1–nk Hernandez 2.40 4 Hammering Lemon 126 4 1 4–1 4–1 3–hd 1–½ 2–hd Gutierrez 3.10 6 Kennebec 120 6 5 6–1 6–1 4–hd 2–½ 3–2¼ Desormeaux 8.50 8 Racetrackers 126 8 6 2–1 2–1 2–1 4–½ 4–1¼ Prat 4.10 7 Unilateral 126 7 8 8 7–½ 7–2 7–9 5–¾ Rispoli 7.60 3 Rookie Year 120 3 3 3–2 3–½ 5–1½ 6–2½ 6–hd Cedillo 14.90 1 Railsplitter 126 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–½ 7–28 Valdivia, Jr. 6.40 5 It's Fitting 126 5 4 7–2 8 8 8 8 Franco 21.30 2 ONENIGHTSTANDARDS 6.80 3.80 2.80 4 HAMMERING LEMON 4.00 3.20 6 KENNEBEC 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-8) $32.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-6-8-7) $2,061.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $40.10 Winner–Onenightstandards Dbb.c.3 by Archarcharch out of Sunrise Bay, by Jazil. Bred by Richlyn Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Bone, Robert D. and Brown, Jr., Edward Rusty J.. Mutuel Pool $224,488 Daily Double Pool $17,742 Exacta Pool $108,715 Superfecta Pool $46,182 Super High Five Pool $5,401 Trifecta Pool $73,461. Claimed–Hammering Lemon by Huston Racing Stables. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $9.20. Pick Three Pool $31,410. ONENIGHTSTANDARDS tucked inside on the first turn then steadied nearing the backstretch, swung four wide leaving the far turn, angled widest in the stretch, closed fast and overhauled rival. HAMMERING LEMON stalked outside a rival, traveled two wide then angled four wide into the lane, struck the front in upper stretch, led to the closing moments and got caught. KENNEBEC raced three wide around the first turn, advanced outside rival on the far turn then came five wide into the stretch and got outkicked by the top pair. RACETRACKERS was rated outside the lead through the early stages, bid alongside at the quarter pole but flattened inside the furlong grounds. UNILATERAL raced outside a rival at the back, traveled two then three wide around the final turn and was never a factor. ROOKIE YEAR stalked the pacesetter on the inside to the stretch and failed to rally. RAILSPLITTER sped to the front from the rail, was coaxed along the nearing the quarter pole, lost command in upper stretch and weakened. IT'S FITTING got shuffled between rivals entering the first turn, raced in the two path then moved to the rail, eased in the stretch and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.91 46.11 58.49 1:11.27 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Promise Nothing 126 3 4 5–1 4–½ 2–3 1–2¼ Maldonado 2.10 5 Rebel War 126 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–3¼ T Baze 3.20 7 Crooked Finger Ray 126 5 1 2–½ 3–1 3–1 3–hd Hernandez 4.60 3 Street Behavior 119 2 5 6 6 5–1½ 4–1½ Pyfer 5.70 1 Golden Image 119 1 6 4–1 5–5 4–2½ 5 Ortega 22.50 8 Eel Point 126 6 3 3–½ 2–½ 6 dnf Cedillo 2.80 4 PROMISE NOTHING 6.20 3.60 2.80 5 REBEL WAR 4.80 3.60 7 CROOKED FINGER RAY 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-3) $8.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $19.25 Winner–Promise Nothing Ch.g.4 by Street Boss out of Specific Promise, by Square Eddie. Bred by Ruis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Peter M. Rinato. Mutuel Pool $214,757 Daily Double Pool $60,452 Exacta Pool $92,995 Superfecta Pool $38,493 Trifecta Pool $59,681. Claimed–Promise Nothing by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: Reid France. Claimed–Crooked Finger Ray by Saratoga West, Ortega Jr, Alex and Ortega, Vincent. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–I Am Allthatyouare, Whenducksfly. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $16.35. Pick Three Pool $87,273. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/5-5-2-2/4/6) 7921 tickets with 4 correct paid $33.45. Pick Four Pool $347,604. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4/5-5-2-2/4/6) 580 tickets with 5 correct paid $355.55. Pick Five Pool $270,138. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-1-4/5-5-2-2/4/6) 195 tickets with 6 correct paid $319.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $119,316. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $140,144. PROMISE NOTHING unhurried in the beginning, raced two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch, altered around rival at the top of the lane then reeled in REBEL WAR and drew clear to prove best. REBEL WAR set the pace under pressure from outside, cleared momentarily in upper stretch before being challenged at the eighth pole, yielded to the winner but finished a clear second. CROOKED FINGER RAY pressed the pace from outside into and around the turn, chased two wide leaving the bend, drifted inward in upper stretch and held the show. STREET BEHAVIOR raced off the pace, lost ground around the turn, entered the stretch two to three wide, angled out in the stretch and missed the show. GOLDEN IMAGE was off slow to begin, saved ground through the turn, was crowded a bit in upper stretch and could not rally. EEL POINT stalked the leader from outside, bid alongside at the quarter pole, was injured at the top of the lane, pulled up in the stretch and walked into the van. Attendance Handle On-Track 1,689 $275,935 Inter-Track N/A $996,958 Out of State N/A $4,531,296 TOTAL 1,689 $5,804,189