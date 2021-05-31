Horse racing newsletter: Big day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look forward to three Grade 1s at Santa Anita.

Let’s do a quick catch-up on our local horses scheduled to run in the Belmont Stakes. The information was gathered by the NYRA communications team.

Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World (and others who will be racing on the Belmont weekend cards) arrived at Belmont Park just shy of 8 p.m. Saturday. Doug O’Neill, who trains Hot Rod Charlie, said all his horses settled in nicely.

“They all look in good shape,” O’Neill told NYRA. “It’s a big hurdle cleared. I think he’s [Hot Rod Charlie] put on weight. He looks phenomenal. He’s training well and doing well.”

O’Neill went on to talk about HRC’s development.

“I think early on in his career he was more comfortable as a pack horse and running with the group,” O’Neill said. “He’d never get tired, but he just kept hanging with the other horses. Recently, he’s very comfortable separating himself from other horses and I think that’s a great trait that he’s added and it’s necessary to win big races. That’s what I saw when he pulled away from his work mate [on Friday at Santa Anita].”

O’Neill said the colt will probably jog on the training track on Monday before progressing to light gallops on the man track later in the week.

As for Rock Your World and stablemates Flagstaff and Campaign, assistant Enrique Miranda said the travel east came off well.

“Everybody has settled in really well,” Miranda said. “Rock Your World will head out to the track [Monday]. [Sunday], we just walked him a little bit and [Monday] they’ll all begin training.”

Rombauer, winner of the Preakness Stakes, made the trip to New York a couple days after the race and has been doing well at Belmont Park.

CHRB rulings

The California Horse Racing Board continued its fine job of keeping up with the stewards’ minutes, so let’s get right to them.

— Owner Leigh “Ed” Mace was suspended for failing to appear for a scheduled hearing with stewards to determine if he owes K C Horse Transport $1,203. The suspension started on May 28 and will be in place until the matter is settled.

— Trainer Joseph Herrick was ordered to pay groom Alberto Aguero $1,227 in back wages by June 21. A complaint by Aguero said he was owed $2,155 for 41 work days (averages to $52.56 a day) and a hearing was heard on Dec. 17 at Los Alamitos and Herrick was ordered to pay Aguero $1,227. However, the hearing was held without a recording device because of COVID. Herrick appealed the decision and the complaint was sent back to the stewards for an official record. A new hearing date was set and, according to CHRB investigator Mike Barker, Herrick was informed several times of the new date and time and said he could appear in person or remote video streaming. Herrick did not show for the new hearing. If Herrick does not pay the money, he will be suspended.

— Exercise rider Cesar Salcedo was fined $100 for working a horse when the emergency lights and siren went off because of a loose horse on May 21.

— Exercise rider Juan Espinoza was fined $100 for working a horse when the emergency lights and siren went off because of a loose horse on May 21. Salcedo and Espinoza were not working together, these were separate incidents.

— Jockey Kent Desormeaux was fined $750 for violating the crop rule while aboard This Tea in the Santa Maria Stakes in the second race on May 22. Desormeaux used the crop more than the allowable six times. This Tea finished second by a nose in the four-horse race. Desormeaux admitted he violated the rule. It was Desormeaux’s second violation in the past 60 days.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Sunday was a Grade 2 race, the $200,000 Summertime Oaks for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. If you think it would attract a lot of horses, well, you would be wrong. The race scratched down to four, amplifying Santa Anita’s problem finding horses to run in stakes races.

The winner, however, was a shipper as Ken McPeek’s Crazy Beautiful ran near the back of the compact field, came three wide into the stretch and won by an easy 1 ¾ lengths. Crazy Beautiful paid $4.60 and $2.10. She was followed by Soothsay, Lady Aces and Plum Sexy.

Karen Headley (who saddled the winner for McPeek): “She didn’t get here to my barn until 8 or 9 Thursday night, so we just walked her Friday morning. Mike [Smith] came out and galloped her Saturday, so I really didn’t do much with her at all. I don’t know when she’ll be leaving. Kenny will be in touch and let us know.”

Smith (winning jockey): “First I’d like to thank Kenny McPeek and Phoenix Stables. He always reaches out to me and throws this old guy a bone and I really appreciate it. She broke really well, I noticed in the Kentucky Oaks, she got slammed leaving there, never really giving her the chance to run. So, I knew a better break and the way she’s bred with Liam’s Map, Indian Charlie mare, she has some speed if you needed it. For a minute there I thought about going to the lead, but they went up there and entertained themselves enough to where I felt confident to get back. With a short field I was hoping Plum Sexy would drop back and I’d get out when it was time.”

Santa Anita preview

This is the last major card of Santa Anita’s marathon winter/spring season with three Grade 1s on the nine-race card, starting at the usual 1 p.m. As seems to be custom, there are more turf than dirt races (all the odd-numbered races).

Let’s take a look at the stakes.

Grade 1 $300,000 Shoemaker Mile: This is a turf race and Smooth Like Strait was made the 4-5 morning-line favorite. He runs for trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli. He has six wins in 14 lifetime starts and lately has been running at the highest level of races. On Santa Anita’s opening day, he won the Mathis Brothers Mile. He was third and second in his last two races, both Grade 1s. Whisper Not is the 5-2 second choice for Richard Baltas and Mario Gutierrez. He has his last two, the Grade 3 San Francisco Mile at Golden Gate and an allowance at Santa Anita. He has won four-of-10 lifetime. It’s a six-horse field with post around 4:18 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup: This 1 ¼-mile race has a pretty storied past with immediate past winners of Improbable, Vino Rosso and Accelerate. If you go back far enough, say when it was run at Hollywood Park, you’ll find Affirmed, Best Pal, Cigar, Skip Away and Real Quiet. Lava Man won it three times. Well, this year doesn’t have that star power. The 2-1 morning-line favorite is Express Train for John Shirreffs and Juan Hernandez. He won the Grade 2 San Pasqual and is coming off a third in the Oaklawn Handicap and second in the Santa Anita Handicap. Royal Ship (Richard Mandella, Mike Smith) and Country Grammer (Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat) are both 5-2 second choices. Royal Ship won the Grade 2 Californian last out and Country Grammer was second in that race. There are seven horses with a 4:51 p.m. post.

Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes: This is a 1 1/8-mile turf race for fillies and mares. Charmaine’s Mia is 8-5 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Prat. She has won three in a row since coming to the D’Amato barn, two Grade 2s and a Grade 3, all at Santa Anita. She has won seven-of-28 lifetime, mostly running back east and in Canada. Keeper Of the Stars is the 5-2 second choice for Jonathan Wong and Abel Cedillo. She won this race last year and is coming off a second in the San Francisco Mile at Golden Gate. She has eight win in 19 starts. There are seven starters with a 5:24 p.m. scheduled post.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 6, 8, 7, 12, 6, 6, 7, 7.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 1 Desert Swarm (20-1)

Desert Swarm makes the first start since July 2020 when the horse won by seven lengths, going 5 ½ furlongs on dirt for trainer Brian Koriner, who is winning 17% off layoffs and 40% in the money. Abel Cedillo rides and this tandem connected on a huge value play two weeks ago at 25-1. Monday we are getting a 20-1 morning-line value. Some sharp works for the comeback race where Swarm is racing protected. In this expensive business, when trainers and owners get chances like this, they tend to take advantage of them. Keep an eye on the early money here.

Sunday’s result: Diva’s Finale scratched from the first race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Belmont (8): $100,000 Paradise Creek Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Beren ($4.00)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 Summertime Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Crazy Beautiful ($4.60)

Big races preview

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more on Monday. All times PST.

11:02 Belmont (3): $125,000 Bouwerie Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Secret Love (9-5)

11:33 Belmont (4): $200,000 Commentator Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mr. Buff (7-5)

12:34 Belmont (6): $125,000 Mount Vernon Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Myhartblongstodady (9-5)

1:06 Belmont (7): $125,000 Mike Lee Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: River Dog (7-5)

1:40 Belmont (8): $125,000 Kingston Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Control Group (2-1)

2:12 Belmont (9): $200,000 Critical Eye Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: (3-1)

3:19 Lone Star (7): $100,000 Memorial Day Sprint Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mundaye Call (1-1)

4:01 Lone Star (8): $100,000 Chamberlain Bridge Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Archidust (9-5)

4:18 Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Shoemaker Mile, 3 ad up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Smooth Like Strait (4-5)

4:31 Lone Star (9): $300,000 Texas Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Super Stock (5-2)

4:51 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Express Train (2-1)

5:03 Lone Star (10): $200,000 Ouija Board Distaff, fillies and mare 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Laura’s Light (1-1)

5:24 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Charmaine’s Mia (8-5)

5:35 Lone Star (11): Grade 3 $400,000 Steve Sexton Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: C Z Rocket (2-1)

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 30. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 69th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.25 46.31 1:10.17 1:16.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Midnight Mystery 126 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–hd Cedillo 3.00 1 Armour Plate 126 1 2 5 4–hd 3–½ 2–hd Hernandez 1.60 5 American Dancer 126 4 4 4–2 5 4–½ 3–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 5.60 3 Palaleo 126 2 3 3–½ 3–1 2–hd 4–5 Desormeaux 2.60 6 Summer Fire 126 5 5 2–1½ 2–1 5 5 Prat 6.70 4 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 8.00 3.40 2.20 1 ARMOUR PLATE 2.40 2.10 5 AMERICAN DANCER 2.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-3) $4.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $10.85 Winner–Midnight Mystery Grr.g.5 by War Front out of Midnight Lucky, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc,M. Pegram, K. Watson & P. Weitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Hill n Dale Equine Holdings Inc., Pegram, Michael E., Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $198,364 Exacta Pool $74,081 Superfecta Pool $20,604 Trifecta Pool $41,998. Claimed–Summer Fire by Anderson, Robert, Hale Jr., Robert, Hess Jr., Robert B., Lambert, Jeffrey, Smith, Virginia and Under. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Diva's Finale. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY was off alertly to take the early lead, jumped the track crossing surfaces, set a pressured pace to the turn, cleared rival at the quarter pole, remained clear to deep stretch and held on in the closing moments. ARMOUR PLATE settled along the inside, saved ground through the turn, lacked room behind the leader in upper stretch, tipped out and rallied between rivals but was too late. AMERICAN DANCER tracked off the rail then moved into the two path for the turn, raced outside a rival to the stretch, angled out at the top of the lane, rallied three deep but could not get by the top pair. PALALEO stalked the leaders three wide into and around the turn, bid three deep into the stretch but flattened inside the furlong grounds. SUMMER FIRE pressed the pace from outside, lost contact with the winner at the quarter pole, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.23 46.15 52.58 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rock N Rye 122 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–4¼ Pereira 5.40 2 Creative Peak 122 2 1 2–½ 2–2 2–1¼ McCarthy 28.50 4 Barsini Red 122 4 3 3–2 4–2½ 3–1 Cedillo 0.60 5 Sauls Call 115 5 7 4–2½ 3–hd 4–½ Ortega 8.30 8 Agador Spartacus 122 8 6 6–2 6–6 5–1¼ T Baze 10.70 1 Takeittothebank 117 1 4 5–2 5–2½ 6–7¼ Centeno 21.60 6 Louie Zamperini 122 6 8 8 7–1 7–8 Franco 15.50 7 Erebus 117 7 5 7–5 8 8 Pyfer 9.40 3 ROCK N RYE 12.80 7.00 3.20 2 CREATIVE PEAK 20.20 6.60 4 BARSINI RED 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $43.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $129.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-5) $186.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $169.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-4-5-8) Carryover $2,654 Winner–Rock N Rye Dbb.c.2 by Stay Thirsty out of Discreet Dee, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Walther Solis. Owner: London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Zondlo, Eugene. Mutuel Pool $170,356 Daily Double Pool $39,929 Exacta Pool $93,663 Superfecta Pool $45,531 Trifecta Pool $64,687 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,477. Scratched–Common Cause, Empire's Fire. ROCK N RYE dueled for the lead outside of CREATIVE PEAK to the stretch, cleared with a furlong to go and drew away. CREATIVE PEAK was away quickly and headed to the front, dueled for command inside a pair of rivals, could not match strides with the winner in the final furlong but stayed on to best the rest. BARSINI RED attended the pace three deep early, chased the top pair three wide into the stretch and held the show. SAULS CALL veered out and bumped rival at the start, chased two wide into the turn, moved out and ranged up for wide outside the leading trio but flattened out in the stretch. AGADOR SPARTACUS chased five wide and outside a rival into the turn, angled in around the bend and failed to threaten. TAKEITTOTHEBANK tracked the pace from inside, angled four wide into the stretch, steered out further in the lane and could not rally. LOUIE ZAMPERINI got bumped from inside and lost his path at the start, trailed well behind the field early, took the turn three wide and never made an impact. EREBUS chased four wide into the turn, angled in around the bend and had little left for the stretch. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.30 48.06 1:12.79 1:24.86 1:36.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Circleofchampions 118 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–1½ Gonzalez 2.80 9 Tallemark 126 9 7 8–2 8–1 8–1½ 6–hd 2–nk Maldonado 6.80 6 Big Coupe 118 6 3 7–1½ 7–1 7–1 4–1 3–¾ Prat 2.10 5 Eagle in the Sky 118 5 5 4–2 4–1½ 3–½ 2–½ 4–1½ McCarthy 5.40 7 Warrens Candy Man 118 7 4 5–1 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 Hernandez 7.90 3 Marksman On Target 120 3 1 2–2 2–1 2–1 3–½ 6–1¼ Flores 81.00 8 Harbor Sky 113 8 10 10 9–1 9–1½ 9–1 7–hd Pyfer 21.00 10 King's Honey 118 10 8 9–1 10 10 10 8–¾ T Baze 21.30 4 Glendora Minecat 118 4 9 6–1 6–2 6–1 7–1 9–1¼ Cedillo 30.90 2 Funkenstein 120 2 6 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 8–2 10 Valdivia, Jr. 12.30 1 CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS 7.60 4.60 3.00 9 TALLEMARK 6.80 4.40 6 BIG COUPE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-6-5) $38.39 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-6-5-7) $563.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-6) $44.60 Winner–Circleofchampions Ch.c.3 by Circumference (IRE) out of Campionessa Dolce, by Hard Spun. Bred by C-Punch Ranch (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $324,956 Daily Double Pool $16,797 Exacta Pool $164,427 Superfecta Pool $73,321 Super High Five Pool $5,991 Trifecta Pool $113,226. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-1) paid $33.05. Pick Three Pool $67,309. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS controlled the pace along the rail, inched away into the stretch and held safely. TALLEMARK went three then two wide around the clubhouse turn, moved to the rail on the backstretch, steered five wide leaving the bend, put in a belated rally and got up for the place. BIG COUPE settled in the two path, angled five wide into the stretch and got outkicked for the place honors. EAGLE IN THE SKY tracked the speed outside a rival, went three wide around the far turn, had aim on the leader in the stretch but finished evenly in the final furlong. WARRENS CANDY MAN bobbled at the start, raced mid-pack through the early stages, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed bid. MARKSMAN ON TARGET up close early outside the leader, chased two wide through the second bend and into the stretch, then flattened in the late stages. HARBOR SKY was off slow in the beginning, traveled two wide early, three then four wide on the far turn and was never a factor. KING'S HONEY saved ground at the back of the pack, angled out in the stretch and passed tired rivals. GLENDORA MINECAT was off slow to begin, pulled early along the inside into the first turn, moved into the two path around the far turn and failed to respond to urging. FUNKENSTEIN stalked along the inside and weakened in the lane. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 24.24 48.65 1:13.35 1:25.73 1:38.52 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Unthrottled 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–½ Prat 1.00 3 Hapi Hapi 126 3 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–7 Pereira 3.20 4 Western Smoke 126 4 3 2–2½ 2–2 2–1 3–3½ 3–½ T Baze 2.80 6 Super Classic 119 5 5 5 4–hd 5 5 4–¾ Ortega 21.30 1 Shuster 119 1 2 4–½ 5 4–1½ 4–1 5 Pyfer 5.50 2 UNTHROTTLED 4.00 2.60 2.20 3 HAPI HAPI 3.20 2.20 4 WESTERN SMOKE 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-6) $1.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $4.80 Winner–Unthrottled Dbb.c.4 by The Big Beast out of Unlimited Pleasure, by Valid Appeal. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: GNO Racing Club, Aldabbagh, Omar and Cahill, James F.. Mutuel Pool $213,665 Daily Double Pool $23,965 Exacta Pool $95,806 Superfecta Pool $32,351 Trifecta Pool $59,115. Claimed–Unthrottled by Lizbeth Medina. Trainer: Milton Pineda. Scratched–Full Draw. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $25.05. Pick Three Pool $26,324. UNTHROTTLED set the pace under pressure from WESTERN SMOKE, shook free at the top of the stretch and held gamely in the final sixteenth. HAPI HAPI chased two to three wide on the first turn, came three to four wide into the lane, closed outside the winner and kept gaining to the wire. WESTERN SMOKE pressed the pace from outside to the stretch, weakened in the lane and held the show. SUPER CLASSIC unhurried in the early going, went three to four wide around both turns and lacked a rally. SHUSTER tracked along the inside then moved out in the stretch and never made an impact. FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.40 46.48 1:10.47 1:17.03 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Miss Carousel 126 4 4 5–1½ 5–1 2–1½ 1–nk Gutierrez 3.80 3 Spanish Channel 126 3 5 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–ns Franco 5.80 11 Unusual Ride 118 11 8 9–hd 8–hd 5–1 3–1¼ Hernandez 18.50 5 Shez Our Arch 119 5 7 8–3 9–3 7–½ 4–1¼ Herrera 90.10 7 Chao Mar 118 7 9 11 11 10–½ 5–¾ T Baze 3.70 8 Beautiful Temple 118 8 1 3–½ 4–½ 3–½ 6–hd McCarthy 10.00 6 Sensible Move 119 6 10 7–½ 7–1 6–½ 7–2¼ Pereira 2.60 1 Daddy's Girl 120 1 11 10–3 10–2½ 11 8–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 56.30 2 Aristeia 126 2 6 1–1 1–1 4–1 9–hd Barnett 11.40 10 S. S. Unicorn 120 10 2 6–2 6–1½ 8–½ 10–½ Desormeaux 12.00 9 Speedy Lou C 112 9 3 4–1½ 3–hd 9–2½ 11 Ortega 48.40 4 MISS CAROUSEL 9.60 5.60 5.00 3 SPANISH CHANNEL 6.20 4.60 11 UNUSUAL RIDE 9.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $22.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-11-5) $576.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-11) $135.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-11-5-7) Carryover $3,789 Winner–Miss Carousel B.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Gypsy Friday, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC & Edward Freeman (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC and Freeman, Edward R.. Mutuel Pool $431,508 Daily Double Pool $34,219 Exacta Pool $249,304 Superfecta Pool $113,860 Trifecta Pool $180,947 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,965. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $30.00. Pick Three Pool $78,499. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-2/5-4) 1012 tickets with 4 correct paid $162.50. Pick Four Pool $215,480. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-1-2/5-4) 508 tickets with 5 correct paid $901.95. Pick Five Pool $532,528. MISS CAROUSEL tracked in the two path into the turn, lacked room and steadied nearing the five-sixteenths, came four wide into the stretch, shifted out in upper stretch, put a head in front past the eighth pole, drifted back inside and gamely prevailed. SPANISH CHANNEL was closest in pursuit up the backstretch, bid outside around the turn, led into the stretch, was overtaken past the eighth pole, fought back from inside and finished gamely to the wire. UNUSUAL RIDE raced off the pace, angled five wide into the stretch and closed well outside the top pair but was not enough. SHEZ OUR ARCH raced off the pace, traveled along the inside then two wide into the stretch, finished well near the rail and filled out the superfecta. CHAO MAR stumbled shortly after the start, dropped to the back, moved to the inside, raced two wide into the lane, came out in upper stretch and rallied late. BEAUTIFUL TEMPLE angled in to stalk the pace from the fence, came out into the drive and flattened out. SENSIBLE MOVE sat off the pace early on, entered the turn three wide, angled to the fence around the bend and finished evenly. DADDY'S GIRL was unhurried in the early going, saved ground through the turn and made no impact. ARISTEIA sped clear early, set the pace up the backstretch, received challenged approaching the quarter pole, relinquished the lead entering the stretch and gave way. S. S. UNICORN tracked three to four wide around the turn, got bumped twice by SPEED LOU C in upper stretch and weakened. SPEEDY LOU C stalked off the rail to the stretch, shifted in and bumped S. S. UNICORN in upper stretch and also weakened. HAND-TIMED. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.29 46.98 1:12.51 1:19.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Caught in a Trappe 126 2 9 5–1 4–½ 1–2½ 1–4½ T Baze 31.30 4 My Tigress 126 4 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 2–1 Rispoli 6.60 6 Backtoflash 111 6 7 10 10 6–1½ 3–¾ Herrera 25.60 9 Sweet Sonny 121 9 3 4–hd 2–hd 4–2 4–½ Pyfer 0.40 1 Can Fly 112 1 10 9–4 7–2½ 5–1 5–1¼ Ortega 34.20 3 Life's Emotions 111 3 1 1–1 1–1 2–½ 6–5¼ Ellingwood 15.50 10 Mamma Rama 118 10 4 6–hd 6–hd 7–3 7–10 Hernandez 6.00 7 Cameo Shores 126 7 2 2–hd 5–½ 8–6 8–1¾ Maldonado 50.80 5 Indi Galle 119 5 8 7–hd 8–3 9–4 9–3¾ Espinoza 113.60 8 Misericors 119 8 6 8–½ 9–½ 10 10 Pereira 17.80 2 CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE 64.60 21.80 11.40 4 MY TIGRESS 8.20 5.40 6 BACKTOFLASH 11.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $337.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $197.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-9) $837.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $1,154.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 2-4-6-9-1) Carryover $24,992 Winner–Caught in a Trappe Ch.m.5 by Trappe Shot out of Art of the Hunt, by Lion Hearted. Bred by Mike C. Abraham (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $495,046 Daily Double Pool $41,855 Exacta Pool $284,185 Superfecta Pool $164,358 Trifecta Pool $215,678 X-5 Super High Five Pool $27,781. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $265.20. Pick Three Pool $91,661. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE stalked the speed from inside, bid inside the leader at the quarter pole, gained command then cleared at the top of the stretch and drew off. MY TIGRESS was forwardly placed off the rail inside a pair of rivals, ridden along three wide on the turn and bested the rest. BACKTOFLASH saved ground trailing the field, tipped out in the stretch and produced a mild rally to gain the show honors. SWEET SONNY hopped slightly at the start, chased four deep early, four wide around the turn and flattened out in the lane. CAN FLY off slow to begin, chased along the inside to the stretch, kept on through the final furlong but failed to threaten. LIFE'S EMOTIONS set the pace in the two path, challenged at the quarter pole, was overtaken into the stretch and weakened. MAMMA RAMA tracked outside rivals well off the rail, entered the stretch four wide and weakened. CAMEO SHORES raced between rivals behind the pacesetter, took the turn four then three wide and came up empty. INDI GALLE settled off the inside, exited the turn three wide and weakened. MISERICORS chased four into the turn, dropped back around the bend and came three wide into the lane and was through early. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.09 47.28 1:12.01 1:24.35 1:36.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Keep Dancing 126 3 6 7 7 6–½ 2–hd 1–½ Valdivia, Jr. 2.20 2 Deise Delight 126 2 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 2–2 Prat 3.00 7 Unbreakable 126 7 7 5–1 5–2 5–1½ 3–½ 3–nk Rispoli 3.20 1 Dynapower 126 1 5 6–½ 6–hd 7 7 4–nk Pereira 24.10 6 Goodtingscominpink 126 6 2 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 5–2¼ Hernandez 4.90 5 Prance 126 5 4 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 6–1½ 6–4¾ McCarthy 6.70 4 Let's Go Now 126 4 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 5–½ 7 T Baze 16.70 3 KEEP DANCING 6.40 3.60 2.80 2 DEISE DELIGHT (IRE) 4.20 3.00 7 UNBREAKABLE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $375.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $12.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-1) $29.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-7-1-6) $934.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $19.00 Winner–Keep Dancing Dbb.f.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of No Peso No Dance, by Emerald Jig. Bred by David McGlothlin (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $337,831 Daily Double Pool $40,161 Exacta Pool $168,249 Superfecta Pool $62,244 Super High Five Pool $77,485 Trifecta Pool $104,484. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-3) paid $408.70. Pick Three Pool $72,127. KEEP DANCING unhurried in the early going, settled outside a rival, swung four wide leaving the far turn, rallied outside the runner-up and proved best late. DEISE DELIGHT (IRE) away quickly in the beginning then ceded the lead to LET'S GO NOW, tailed that rival through the early stages, drew alongside on the far turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, kicked clear in upper stretch but was outgamed by the winner. UNBREAKABLE steadied briefly off the heels of a rival on the first turn, went up between foes leaving the backstretch, angled to the fence and put in a bid inside the top pair but faltered late and held the show. DYNAPOWER settled along the inside, shifted three wide into the drive, finished with late effort and earned a minor award. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK traveled three then two wide around the clubhouse turn, chased three deep into and around the far turn, took aim three wide entering the stretch but needed to find more deep stretch. PRANCE tucked inside early, tracked the pace inside a pair of rivals into the far turn, remained along the fence into the drive, tipped out and failed to rally. LET'S GO NOW sped clear into the first turn, crossed over and set the pace on the inside, headed by rival at the quarter pole, fought back into the stretch, failed to keep and was bothered by rival at the eighth pole, then gave way in the final furlong. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Summertime Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.66 48.36 1:12.84 1:37.42 1:43.85 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Crazy Beautiful 124 2 3 3–hd 4 3–hd 3–9 1–1¾ Smith 1.30 4 Soothsay 124 4 1 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–hd 2–1¾ Prat 0.80 1 Lady Aces 120 1 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–21½ Rispoli 5.40 3 Plum Sexy 120 3 4 4 3–hd 4 4 4 Cedillo 19.30 2 CRAZY BEAUTIFUL 4.60 2.10 4 SOOTHSAY 2.10 1 LADY ACES $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $2.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $1.80 Winner–Crazy Beautiful Grr.f.3 by Liam's Map out of Indian Burn, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Carolyn R. Vogel (KY). Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III. Mutuel Pool $330,052 Daily Double Pool $42,715 Exacta Pool $113,927 Trifecta Pool $68,609. Scratched–Absolute Scenes (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $173.75. Pick Three Pool $56,046. CRAZY BEAUTIFUL raced between rivals into the first turn, dropped back into a stalking position around the bend, traveled along the inside into the far turn, angled out with a quarter mile to go, came three wide into the stretch, rallied outside the top pair and drew clear. SOOTHSAY went three deep into the first turn then outside the LADY ACES, bid around the far turn and into the stretch, vied between with a furlong remaining and got outkicked by CRAZY BEAUTIFUL in deep stretch. LADY ACES controlled the pace on the inside, responded when challenged around the far turn, held a short lead to the eighth pole and yielded in the final sixteenth. PLUM SEXY chased off the inside outside rivals, exited the far turn four wide, had little left and was eased in the stretch. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.69 46.09 1:10.64 1:23.23 1:35.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Luvluv 126 7 10 10 10 8–1 6–1 1–½ Hernandez 29.90 6 Carmelita's Man 126 5 7 7–2 7–hd 7–1½ 3–½ 2–2½ Cedillo 8.70 2 Foothill 126 2 3 4–½ 4–½ 6–1 4–hd 3–hd Espinoza 18.70 5 Fly to Mars 126 4 2 3–1 3–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 4–½ Prat 1.50 11 Table for Ten 126 10 5 6–4½ 6–5 3–hd 2–1 5–nk Gonzalez 14.20 1 George Herman Ruth 126 1 9 9–1 8–1½ 9–½ 8–2 6–1½ Rispoli 4.20 7 Mr. Brownstone 126 6 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5–½ 7–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 9.50 4 Beaudacious 126 3 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 7–½ 8–1¼ Desormeaux 3.60 10 Rocks and Salt 126 9 8 8–½ 9–½ 10 9–½ 9–3½ T Baze 34.10 9 Gov From Above 121 8 4 1–hd 1–hd 4–½ 10 10 Centeno 74.40 8 LUVLUV 61.80 22.00 13.80 6 CARMELITA'S MAN 10.40 7.20 2 FOOTHILL 10.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $144.80 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $335.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-5) $2,457.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-2-5-11) Carryover $15,629 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2) $2,164.05 Winner–Luvluv B.g.4 by Lakerville out of Lucera (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Dupuis, Francoise, Dupuis, Jean Pierre and Neumann, Michael. Mutuel Pool $517,848 Daily Double Pool $124,618 Exacta Pool $276,195 Superfecta Pool $140,914 Super High Five Pool $20,478 Trifecta Pool $190,555. Claimed–Fly to Mars by Les Blake. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Signofthecross. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $172.95. Pick Three Pool $238,690. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-2-8) 218 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,081.05. Pick Four Pool $743,225. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-3-2-8) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $47,417.55. Pick Five Pool $730,649. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/5-4-2-3-2-8) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $27,447.16. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $308,266. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $261,757. LUVLUV got bumped at the start, was reserved in the early stages, angled out into the stretch, rallied widest and got up late. CARMELITA'S MAN tracked the pace in the two or three wide, came four wide into the drive, rallied outside the leader and battled with the winner in final sixteenth but got outclosed. FOOTHILL stalked the pace from inside, lacked room through the far turn, angled three wide into the stretch, lacked room again off heels in upper stretch, gained a clear path and kept on to gain the show. FLY TO MARS stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the far turn, took over at the five sixteenths pole, cleared in upper stretch but faltered in the final sixteenth and lost the show. TABLE FOR TEN chased the speed three deep, ranged up four wide on the far turn but faltered in the late stages. GEORGE HERMAN RUTH raced along the inside at the near the back of the pack, moved out into the two path on the far turn, steered out in the stretch and improved position. MR. BROWNSTONE dueled for the lead from inside, got overtaken at the five-sixteenths pole and weakened in the final furlong. BEAUDACIOUS tracked between rivals early on, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ROCKS AND SALT raced three wide near the back of the pack, angled five wide into the stretch and failed to menace. GOV FROM ABOVE broke in and bumped rival, went up to duel for command from outside, vied between around the far turn, lost ground leaving the bend and tired. Attendance Handle On-Track 4,337 $698,935 Inter-Track N/A $1,383,922 Out of State N/A $9,111,082 TOTAL 4,337 $11,193,939