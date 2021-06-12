Horse racing newsletter: Tierney’s ‘Takes on TV’ is back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for some pretty good racing at Golden Gate’s closing weekend.

Our TV critic Mike Tierney is back to put a bow on the soon-to-be-completed Santa Anita winter-spring meeting. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, Mike, what are you thinking?

“As the Santa Anita winter-spring meet hits the 16th pole, with the finish line looming, what aspect of televised racing will you miss from the (Usually) Great Race Place?

“Here is my answer: Frankly, it’s Frank.

“The track hit the superfecta when it landed Frank Mirahmadi as its race caller late in 2018. With his colorful and vivid descriptions, theatrical delivery and uncanny accuracy, he has become the best in the biz.

“Mirahmadi takes his tack to Monmouth for the summer, so he can still be heard on TVG. But I have grown to associate his voice with Santa Anita, same as Trevor Denman’s with Del Mar, and he will seem displaced back East. (Denman, the dean of the trade, returns to the turf/surf track after a year’s hiatus.)

“Not until October will Frank again grace our Left Coast shores, when those dulcet tones transport us metaphysically to the track from our living rooms. Hurry back, Mirah Man.

“Just as Mirahmadi is easy on the ears, TVG’s graphics upgrade has made viewing easier on the eyes. More information plus clearer visuals equals a superior experience. A mini-complaint: The race odds should be displayed more frequently.

“The NYRA telecasts on Fox Sports, apparently taking a cue, have polished theirs as well, with simpler-to-read data.

“As blessed as we are to get a daily dose of action, undesirable habits sometimes creep into the coverage.

“Here are five unfortunate ways you know you’re watching horse racing and not other sports on TV.

“1. Interviewers must extend congratulations to the winning horse’s trainer, jockey, owner, breeder and their family members — at least twice. (Bonus points subtracted for those such as Britney Eurton and Nick Luck who occasionally offer ‘big congratulations’ and ‘many congratulations.’ Enough, already.)

“2. In contrast to cameras at other events focusing on two-legged athletes when they are injured, telecasts from the track do not dare show an ailing four-legged one. Even a horse acting up in the starting gate results in cameras panning away. Never mind that the audience generally is eager to know what’s going on. Transparency, people.

“3. Too often, announcers dole out criticism without actually identifying the targeted person. Citing a barn switch, they might say a horse’s prospects have brightened but decline to name the previous trainer. Or, as NYRA’s Richard Migliore did recently, rip an apprentice jockey’s ride without ID’ing the offending party. (A welcome exception on the horse-specific networks is the Mig’s unfiltered partner, Andy Serling.)

“4. Speculation on the nature or victim of an injury without being certain. NYRA violated this first rule of broadcasting days before the Belmont Stakes when Irad Ortiz Jr. was tossed from his mount and lay prone on the track. Serling and sidekick Greg Wolf declared that Ortiz was up and walking toward the clubhouse. Following a commercial break, they confessed to having mistaken Ortiz for another jockey and noted that Irad was being hauled off to a hospital.

“5. Referencing the (equine) athletes’ rump size. Perhaps such insight can aid one’s handicapping, but most of us can live without the detail, as we do in the so-called ball sports. (And don’t get me started on the subset of horses known as ridglings.)”

Santa Anita review

In a race in which half the field was around 2-1, Harbored Memories ran a patient race on the outside and then put things in gear mid-stretch to win the featured allowance/optional claimer by an easy 1½ lengths. The race as 6½ furlongs on the grass.

Harbored Memories, running for Mike Puype, paid $5.80, $3.00 and $2.20. Wyfire was second, followed by Jazz Hands, Sensemaker, Gator Shining and Swiss Swoo.

Jose Valdivia, Jr. was the winning jockey.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday has a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. There are four turf races, three allowance/optional claimers and one Cal-bred stakes race. The feature is the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap for Cal-breds going six furlongs. It’s called a handicap, but with three horses carrying 124 and three carrying 122, it seems like a regular race. Brickyard Rise is the favorite at 9-5 for trainer Craig Lewis and jockey Juan Hernandez. He has won seven of 15 lifetime and last won three back in the Grade 2 San Carlos, which is a bit longer at seven furlongs. Fashionably Fast is the second choice at 2-1 for Dean Pederson and Tiago Pereira. He is eight of 22 lifetime and his last win was three back in the Tiznow at a mile.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 9, 6, 10, 7, 6, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 3 Harper’s Gallop (12-1)

Harper’s Gallop at 12-1 looks like a great value play/backup to the Flavien Prat-ridden favorite in this race. Juan Hernandez rides for trainer Leonard Powell and this tandem has gone two of two at the meet on value horses. Juan rode the horse to a victory on turf in September and then rode through the claim and off the bench last week on dirt to another victory. I don’t usually like short turnaround horses but Harper’s won easy routing last week, they cut back to six furlongs Saturday and the horse is racing protected. 12-1 on a winning combination sounds good to me!

Friday’s result: Poseidon Wrath finished last. I wonder who claimed; they probably won’t be happy.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for the final week of this Golden Gate Fields meeting. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“It’s the final weekend at this year’s winter-spring meet and it finishes with big, competitive fields and mandatory payouts on Sunday.

“First post on a 10-race program on Saturday is 12:45 p.m. The feature race is the ninth: the Albany Stakes at five furlongs on turf. Three main contenders stand out in the field of eight. Give Me The Lute, making his first start of 2021, was claimed by trainer Andy Mathis and owners Rod and Wendy Hogan for $80,000 in 2019. He has won three races and been stakes-placed since the acquisition, and two of his three victories have come sprinting on turf. In fact, in one of those races he was coming off a lengthy layoff, broke the track record, and earned a 96 Beyer speed figure. Mathis has won the last two runnings of the Albany with Mikes Tiznow and seeks a three-peat in this race. The morning-line favorite is Brandothebartender, shipping north for trainer Craig Dollase. The 8-year-old comes off a pair of wins in the Crystal Water and Sensational Star Stakes against California-breds, and enters as the class of the race. Jockey Assael Espinoza rides for the first time. Bettor Trip Nick, exiting the Lost in the Fog Stakes, beat multiple-stakes winner Baja Sur two starts ago and tries turf sprinting for the first time. His sire, Boat Trip, was a solid grass sprinter, so breeding indicates he should enjoy the conditions.

“First post on Sunday’s 12-race card is 12:45 p.m. with 101 horses entered to run. It’s one of the best cards you’ll see anywhere on Sunday. With it being closing day, mandatory payouts are in play. The Golden Pick Six jackpot wager (races 7-12), with a potential carryover into Sunday, will attract plenty of new money. There are 59 horses entered in the sequence, which include two maiden special weight races with 11 and 13 entrants, a first-level allowance with 11, and a featured second-level allowance with eight.) The Pick 6 is a mandatory payout on Sunday and the last race (13 entered) will have a mandatory payout in the Rolling Super High Five wager. Both Pick 5’s — the 14% takeout Early Pick 5 (Races 1-5) and the Late Pick 5 (Races 8-12) — are also mandatory payouts.

“To end things, we congratulate jockey Kyle Frey (along with his agent Fernando “Shoes” Navarro) and trainer Jonathan Wong, both of whom will finish atop the jockey and trainer standings. Congrats also goes out to Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC (Tom and Debi Stull), who are the leading owners of the meet. After this weekend, live racing is likely to resume at Golden Gate on Friday, July 23 (subject to approval from the CHRB at its meeting next week.)”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

1:28 Monmouth (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Salvator Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Ny Traffic (9-5)

1:40 Belmont (8): $100,000 Dancin Renee Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sadie Lady (2-1)

4:52 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Thor’s Echo Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Brickyard Ride (9-5)

7:11 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Mint Julep Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Juliet Fox Trot (6-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Heatedly (5-1)

She has been the type to run a good race and then follow it with a bad race, but does have competitive figure on her docket with all factored in and the memory of her impressive second career start is still fresh on my mind. In her most recent outing 49 nights ago, this runner got a tad fractious in the gate prior to back bobbling and brushing an inside rival to lose almost a length of ground at the gate opening to a perfect tripped winner. With a less-than-stellar start to overcome, this runner put forth a solid run past the gap to reach contention and almost caught the winner nearing the wire while earning a quality figure. I’ll give her a look and hope she repeats that outing.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 11. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 74th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.64 44.75 56.47 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bet On Mookie 122 7 1 1–½ 1–1 1–3 1–5¼ Prat 0.70 5 Mackinnon 122 5 4 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–1¾ Hernandez 5.10 2 Big Bar Tab 122 2 2 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–2 T Baze 50.40 4 Baby's Dream 120 4 7 8 7–½ 5–1 4–hd Desormeaux 21.20 1 Flash of Genius 122 1 8 7–½ 5–1½ 4–hd 5–5¼ Cedillo 11.60 8 Olympic Legend 122 8 6 4–hd 4–½ 6–1 6–2¾ Valdivia, Jr. 14.10 6 Runningoutoflove 122 6 5 6–1 6–1 7–3 7–2¼ Rispoli 5.40 3 Hiding the Brick 122 3 3 5–½ 8 8 8 Maldonado 11.80 7 BET ON MOOKIE 3.40 2.60 2.40 5 MACKINNON 4.20 3.60 2 BIG BAR TAB 8.00 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-4) $136.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $88.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 7-5-2-4-1) Carryover $2,589 Winner–Bet On Mookie B.c.2 by Uncaptured out of Brown Glaze, by War Front. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $154,143 Exacta Pool $85,654 Superfecta Pool $35,316 Trifecta Pool $53,331 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,393. Scratched–none. BET ON MOOKIE was away quickly from outside and crossed over to the inside, set the pace with rival to the outside, cleared around the turn, coaxed into the lane, drew off under strong handing and was in hand near the wire. MACKINNON brushed leaving the gate, pressed the pace from outside, asked to keep up around the bend, could not keep up with the winner into the stretch but stayed on to hold the place. BIG BAR TAB checked off the heels of the leader early, chased inside to the turn, fought with MACKNNON for the place honors but was outkicked in the late stages. BABY'S DREAM settled at the back outside a rival, angled inside a foe around the bend, saved ground into the drive and showed a mild response. FLASH OF GENIUS off slow and broke inward at the start, advanced inside on the turn then angled out into the stretch but lacked a late rally. OLYMPIC LEGEND was in range outside a trio of rivals, lugged out leaving the turn, continued to lug out in the drive, was a bit rank late and weakened. RUNNINGOUTOFLOVE broke in and brushed rival at the start, checked between foes at the seven-sixteenths, came four wide into the lane and weakened. HIDING THE BRICK was forwardly placed between leaving the backstretch, checked into the turn, dropped back around the bend and faded. SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $75,000-$50,000. Time 22.50 45.64 1:09.83 1:22.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Silver Moon Road 119 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–8 1–12 T Baze 2.80 5 Willy the Cobbler 120 5 6 5–½ 6 4–2 2–1½ Cedillo 13.60 6 Cant Stop This Man 118 6 3 4–2½ 4–1 3–1 3–2¼ Hernandez 2.50 1 Allaboutthemoney 120 1 5 6 5–hd 5–2 4–1¼ Gonzalez 7.70 4 Honor Among Men 126 4 4 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 5–6½ Prat 2.00 3 Poseidon Wrath 115 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 6 6 Pyfer 7.00 2 SILVER MOON ROAD 7.60 4.80 2.60 5 WILLY THE COBBLER 10.20 4.00 6 CANT STOP THIS MAN 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $33.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-1) $26.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $57.70 Winner–Silver Moon Road Dbb.g.3 by Secret Circle out of Silver At Midnight, by Lookin At Lucky. Bred by Michael E. Pegram (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Michael E. Pegram. Mutuel Pool $119,878 Daily Double Pool $29,967 Exacta Pool $59,683 Superfecta Pool $23,437 Trifecta Pool $39,014. Scratched–none. SILVER MOON ROAD stumbled a bit at the start but still came way quickly, went up to the set the pace inside POSEIDON WRATH, shook free around the turn, drew away into the lane, then widened under hand urging and coasted to the wire in the final sixteenth. WILLY THE COBBLER broke in and bumped rival, raced widest up the backstretch, angled in entering the turn, steered out leaving the bend and rallied for the place. CANT STOP THIS MAN was in range four wide into the turn, moved to the three path around the turn and never produce a bid. ALLABOUTTHEMONEY tracked along the inside to the turn, shifted to the two path around the turn, angled out some in the final furlong and filled out the superfecta. HONOR AMONG MEN got bumped from outside at the start, attended the pace three deep, chased the winner two wide into the lane and weakened. POSEIDON WRATH pressed the winner from outside, lost ground through the turn and tired. HAND-TIMED. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.07 46.25 57.89 1:10.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Vella 126 2 5 5–2½ 5–2½ 4–3 1–1 Flores 3.60 1 Navy Queen 121 1 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 2–nk Pyfer 1.70 3 Majestic Gigi 126 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 3–2½ T Baze 3.30 7 Maggie's Magic 119 7 2 2–2 2–2 2–1 4–4½ Cedillo 3.70 4 Season to Remember 114 4 4 4–3 4–1½ 5–2½ 5–¾ Centeno 25.00 6 Best of Show 112 6 6 6–6 6–10 6–12 6–17 Ortega 17.20 5 Run Like Kona 125 5 7 7 7 7 7 McCarthy 12.70 2 VELLA 9.20 4.00 2.60 1 NAVY QUEEN 3.00 2.20 3 MAJESTIC GIGI 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $30.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-7) $13.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-3-7-4) $636.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $16.65 Winner–Vella Dbb.m.5 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Lloyd C. Wicker. Owner: Yolanda Aguilar. Mutuel Pool $195,800 Daily Double Pool $11,504 Exacta Pool $125,912 Superfecta Pool $59,297 Super High Five Pool $14,961 Trifecta Pool $92,208. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-2) paid $34.10. Pick Three Pool $40,564. VELLA settled off the pace along the rail, was a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out in the drive, split foes mid-stretch and surged late to overhaul the top pair. NAVY QUEEN chased inside then shifted out into the stretch, rallied and got up for second. MAJESTIC GIGI showed early speed, drifted out crossing over surfaces early, cleared around the turn, inched away upper stretch but got caught late. MAGGIE'S MAGIC prompted the pace from outside, chased two wide into the drive and flattened out. SEASON TO REMEMBER checked early when MAJESTIC GIGI came out, chased outside a rival into the turn, got forced out into the stretch and weakened. BEST OF SHOW lacked early speed, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. RUN LIKE KONA threw her head and stumbled at the start, trailed along the rail to the stretch and failed to menace. HAND-TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.75 47.96 1:13.06 1:26.11 1:39.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Stone's River 115 6 1 1–2½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–5¼ Centeno 30.20 5 Mongol Altai 119 5 6 7 7 6–1 6–8 2–2¼ Ellingwood 9.60 1 Sir Flatter 120 1 7 5–½ 5–3½ 2–½ 2–1 3–2¼ Cedillo 1.40 7 Gerlach's 120 7 4 4–2 4–hd 5–6 3–½ 4–3¾ Desormeaux 2.60 4 Marksman On Target 113 4 2 2–½ 3–½ 4–hd 4–1 5–4 Herrera 9.60 3 Very Irish 126 3 3 3–hd 2–1 3–hd 5–1 6–6 Flores 2.80 2 No Malice 115 2 5 6–6 6–4 7 7 7 Ortega 64.50 6 STONE'S RIVER 62.40 17.80 7.20 5 MONGOL ALTAI 9.80 4.60 1 SIR FLATTER 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $211.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $145.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-7) $173.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $266.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-1-7-4) Carryover $2,965 Winner–Stone's River Dbb.g.3 by Acclamation out of Yana, by Bertrando. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $151,731 Daily Double Pool $15,621 Exacta Pool $85,208 Superfecta Pool $39,317 Trifecta Pool $59,479 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,885. Claimed–Sir Flatter by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $384.25. Pick Three Pool $14,609. STONE'S RIVER cleared inner rival entering the first turn and angled to the inside, had the rider slow the pace down into the backstretch, gained some pressure from outside on the backstretch, cleared past the three-eighths pole, led two wide into the lane, urged right-handed in upper stretch and drew off. MONGOL ALTAI went three wide around the first turn and angled in entering the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, rallied up the inside and gained the place. SIR FLATTER hit the inner gate and came away a bit slow, traveled along the inside then moved into the two path on the first turn, came back to the rail on the backstretch, steered three wide into the stretch and kept on for the show. GERLACH'S chased off the inside, raced four deep and six wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. MARKSMAN ON TARGET was off alertly to begin then ceded the lead to the winner, chased outside a rival then went up outside the pacesetter three deep, tracked the speed off the rail into the far turn, came five wide into the lane and weakened. VERY IRISH angled to the rail around the clubhouse turn, went up to press the leader on the backstretch, lost contact past the three-eighths pole, raced four wide and between rivals into the lane and weakened. NO MALICE sat off the pace, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.20 46.00 1:10.12 1:22.47 1:35.14 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Snazzy Dresser 126 5 3 2–4½ 1–2 1–6 1–5½ 1–ns Desormeaux 2.40 3 Truth Seeker 124 3 4 4–½ 4–2 3–2 2–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 2.90 6 Storm the Bastille 124 6 6 5–3 5–1½ 4–hd 4–3 3–5½ Prat 0.90 2 Start a Runnin 124 2 2 3–2 3–2 2–2 3–2 4–4¼ McCarthy 24.60 4 Maricopa County 124 4 5 6 6 6 5–3 5–12 Valdivia, Jr. 34.50 1 Outlaw 117 1 1 1–½ 2–3 5–2 6 6 Pyfer 20.40 5 SNAZZY DRESSER 6.80 3.60 2.10 3 TRUTH SEEKER 3.60 2.20 6 STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $196.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-2) $5.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $7.90 Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.6 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $237,945 Daily Double Pool $19,197 Exacta Pool $135,993 Superfecta Pool $63,475 Trifecta Pool $89,033. Claimed–Snazzy Dresser by Leopoldo Urbina. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Truth Seeker by W. Chin. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Storm the Bastille (FR) by Bartlett, Charles, Michael Bello, LLC, Bello, Stephen and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $229.00. Pick Three Pool $33,342. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-6-5) 41 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,859.30. Pick Four Pool $99,877. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-2-6-5) 58 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,946.25. Pick Five Pool $333,604. SNAZZY DRESSER dueled for command from outside early, cleared rival past the five-eighths, drew off into and around the far turn, put to righ-handed urging in upper stretch, led clear into the final sixteenth and just lasted. TRUTH SEEKER settled off the pace, rallied while drifting out from left-handed encouragement and missed at the wire. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) raced off the pace in the two path, exited the second bend three wide, angled out in the stretch, drifted out a bit further and finished well to continued gaining to the wire. START A RUNNIN chased on the inside to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick in the final furlong. MARICOPA COUNTY unhurried in the early going, traveled along the inside then moved into the two path, came back to the rail on the backstretch, went around rival past the quarter pole and never threatened. OUTLAW dueled with the winner early from inside, chased that rival past the five-eighths, lost ground on the inside through the far turn and faded. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.21 45.95 58.80 1:12.13 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Big Al's Princess 117 2 3 2–½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–1¾ Centeno 10.70 4 Big Bell 120 4 8 8 6–hd 5–2 2–ns Prat 5.30 7 Kind But She Lies 122 7 2 3–1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Desormeaux 7.30 1 Big Moon 122 1 7 5–hd 4–½ 4–1 4–5½ Hernandez 6.10 6 Consider Me Gone 122 6 4 6–½ 7–2 6–½ 5–1¼ Cedillo 4.60 3 Life's Emotions 113 3 1 1–hd 2–2 2–½ 6–4½ Ellingwood 21.60 8 Nobu 117 8 5 4–1 5–1½ 7–5 7–7 Pyfer 1.20 5 Princess Synsky 113 5 6 7–5 8 8 8 Herrera 91.20 2 BIG AL'S PRINCESS 23.40 9.40 6.00 4 BIG BELL 7.60 4.80 7 KIND BUT SHE LIES 5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $90.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $81.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-1) $161.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-1-6) $5,638.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $205.75 Winner–Big Al's Princess Ch.f.3 by Biondetti out of Age of Aquarius, by Bernstein. Bred by Guillermo Morales (FL). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Baroian, Alexis A., Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Zennedjian, Gregory. Mutuel Pool $223,873 Daily Double Pool $23,126 Exacta Pool $141,172 Superfecta Pool $66,166 Super High Five Pool $18,278 Trifecta Pool $91,745. Claimed–Nobu by Girdner, Paul K. and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Dorita's Happy. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $1,128.05. Pick Three Pool $32,552. BIG AL'S PRINCESS pressed the pace from inside then went up to duel for command, battled with rival into and around the turn, kicked clear in the lane and held safely late. BIG BELL threw head her head at the start and came away to a slow beginning, trailed to the turn, angled out into the lane and upper stretch, rallied late and gained the place. KIND BUT SHE LIES showed early speed outside a pair of rivals, chased the top duo through the turn, finished willingly and got edged for the place. BIG MOON stalked along the inside, came off the rail and two to three wide into the stretch, kept to task through the final furlong but needed to find more late. CONSIDER ME GONE chased outside a pair of rivals, went four wide into the lane and lacked a rally. LIFE'S EMOTIONS set the pace between rivals then dueled with the winner into and around the turn, could not match strides in upper stretch and weakened in the furlong grounds. NOBU bobbled sharply at the start, chased from outside, took the turn four to five wide and weakened. PRINCESS SYNSKY broke inward in the beginning, traveled off the rail then angled in on the turn and weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.34 44.96 1:08.40 1:14.38 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Harbored Memories 124 6 1 3–2 3–2 3–5 1–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 1.90 2 Wyfire 124 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ Prat 2.10 4 Jazz Hands 124 4 4 2–1 2–2 2–½ 3–5½ Gutierrez 2.30 5 Sensemaker 124 5 2 5–1½ 5–½ 5–2½ 4–¾ T Baze 30.00 1 Gator Shining 124 1 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–4 Gonzalez 10.80 3 Swiss Swoo 124 3 6 6 6 6 6 Hernandez 7.60 6 HARBORED MEMORIES 5.80 3.00 2.20 2 WYFIRE 3.20 2.20 4 JAZZ HANDS 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $86.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-5) $8.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4) $8.95 Winner–Harbored Memories B.c.3 by Harbor the Gold out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $273,961 Daily Double Pool $29,118 Exacta Pool $113,193 Superfecta Pool $39,604 Trifecta Pool $64,958. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $67.00. Pick Three Pool $38,850. HARBORED MEMORIES had early speed three deep then ceded the lead to the top pair, chased three then two wide on the turn, angled out in upper stretch, overhauled rivals approaching the sixteenth pole and drove clear. WYFIRE set the pace under pressure from the outside, got headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, maintained a short lead to mid-stretch and yielded grudgingly to the winner. JAZZ HANDS tossed his head at the start, rushed up to pressed between rivals, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, battled into the furlong grounds and faltered in the final sixteenth. SENSEMAKER traveled off the pace and outside a rival into the turn, entered the lane two wide then tipped out and earned a minor award while never threatening. GATOR SHINING was off a bit slow to begin, tracked the pace from inside, moved off the rail in the lane and could not rally. SWISS SWOO (IRE) was off slow to begin, saved ground through the turn and was never a factor. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.56 46.22 58.75 1:12.05 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Active Account 126 9 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–4 1–nk Pereira 2.30 1 Head for Business 122 1 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–5½ Desormeaux 2.20 5 Me Macho 117 5 5 4–hd 5–1 3–1 3–1¾ Pyfer 5.80 8 Revisionist 120 8 4 7–1½ 7–4 6–2½ 4–½ Hernandez 8.20 3 August Indy 119 3 6 6–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–nk Herrera 120.70 7 The Roan Ranger 112 7 1 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 6–2¾ Ortega 9.30 10 Pick Your Bid 120 10 7 8–1 8–1 8–2½ 7–3½ T Baze 45.60 2 Lazarus Come Forth 117 2 10 10 10 9–3½ 8–5 Centeno 102.10 6 Barzel Force 120 6 8 5–hd 6–½ 7–1½ 9–9 Flores 59.80 4 Hello Handsome 120 4 9 9–8½ 9–4½ 10 10 McCarthy 4.70 9 ACTIVE ACCOUNT 6.60 3.60 2.80 1 HEAD FOR BUSINESS 3.80 2.60 5 ME MACHO 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-8) $15.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-5-8-3) $1,725.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $17.70 Winner–Active Account Dbb.g.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Keep Active, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $370,429 Daily Double Pool $97,399 Exacta Pool $206,973 Superfecta Pool $112,966 Super High Five Pool $18,056 Trifecta Pool $176,171. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-9) paid $54.00. Pick Three Pool $124,296. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-6-9) 1542 tickets with 4 correct paid $219.70. Pick Four Pool $443,911. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-2-6-9) 34 tickets with 5 correct paid $7,573.85. Pick Five Pool $337,409. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-5-2-6-9) 5 tickets with 6 correct paid $11,078.92. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $103,691. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $23,741. ACTIVE ACCOUNT traveled up close early outside the top pair, bid outside the leader at the five-sixteenths, dueled into and down the lane, dug in late and bested the runner-up. HEAD FOR BUSINESS sped to the front from inside, controlled the pace inside a pair of rivals, met challenge at the five-sixteenths, dueled through the lane and finished gamely to the wire. ME MACHO was in range between rivals early, angled out on the turn and came four wide into the lane and bested the rest. REVISIONIST stalked three deep early on, exited the turn four wide, got bumped by AUGUST INDY mid-stretch and outkicked that foe for a minor award. AUGUST INDY chased from inside into the turn, entered the lane two to three wide, drifted out and bumped rival mid-stretch and went evenly late. THE ROAN RANGER was up close early between rivals, chased the top pair two wide leaving the bend and flattened out inside the furlong grounds. PICK YOUR BID threw his head at the start, was allowed to settle on the far outside, took the turn four then three wide and failed to menace. LAZARUS COME FORTH scrambled leaving the gate, lagged behind early, came out into the stretch and passed tired rivals. BARZEL FORCE chased four deep to the turn, five wide into the stretch and weakened. HELLO HANDSOME was fractious in the gate, chased off the pace, two wide into the drive and had little left. Attendance Handle On-Track 1,761 $329,598 Inter-Track N/A $997,246 Out of State N/A $5,304,992 TOTAL 1,761 $6,631,836

