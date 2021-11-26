Newsletter: Back at .500, be grateful Lakers survived the trip
Why hello strangers, it’s Dan Woike, back for the Los Angeles Times and the Lakers’ newsletter, the first time in weeks I’ve sat behind a keyboard.
You might remember, of course, that this last month I’ve been spending my free time at the changing table, dealing with a newborn with a metabolism that’s easier to get through than the Lakers’ defense.
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Anyways, everyone is healthy. And when we’re not tired, we’re happy.
Back to the basketball. …
Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.
Whew, that was close
A whistle, 15 feet and a little bit of pressure — those were the three things keeping the Lakers from a 1-4 road trip. The number seems disastrous, the kind of results where you ask big questions about the state of things and uncover some uncomfortable answers.
But the whistle didn’t blow. The Pacers didn’t get the free throw, and the Lakers finished the trip 2-3 with slivers of momentum and hope.
Early Thursday morning, the NBA announced that its officials failed to correctly call a foul on Avery Bradley during Chris Duarte’s miracle of a game-tying three-point attempt in the final seconds Wednesday at Indianapolis. Had that whistle been blown and had Duarte hit the free throw, the feeling would be totally different as the Lakers head back to Staples Center or whatever it’s called now.
In an 82-game season, the difference between 2-3 and 1-4 is almost nothing — 1.2% of a team’s record. In a 24-hour sense, though, the Lakers’ win in Indiana was a reminder that there are reasons to still celebrate the Lakers.
There’s James with his 39 points, there were pockets of defensive intensity with execution to match, and some creativity with how the Lakers approached defensive schemes. With Anthony Davis returning from illness — and Austin Reaves coming back from a hamstring soon — the Lakers will upgrade their talent and options.
The problems are still easier to find if you’re looking for them — inconsistencies abound. But with Thanksgiving still sticking to the ribs, maybe a bit of gratefulness is in order.
After all, if that whistle had been blown … there would be no celebrations, no swagger, no chance to start streaking.
Streakers
The Lakers are back in Los Angeles to host the Sacramento Kings, who just fired Luke Walton, on Friday. They’ll play twice in the next five days, with a meeting against the Detroit Pistons in between. Then after games with the Clippers and the Boston Celtics, they’ll go to Memphis and Oklahoma City before coming back to play Orlando.
After that, it’s on to Dallas, Minnesota and Chicago.
It’s conceivable that the Lakers could put together a winning streak or two during that stretch — something coach Frank Vogel spoke to his team about. Stringing together some wins would help in the standings, obviously, but for a team devoid of continuity and, frankly, an identity, some wins would build a little confidence and a desperately needed foundation.
Song of the Week
Toad the Wet Sprocket – “Something’s Always Wrong”
With the Lakers, it’s either the defense or an illness or a suspension or a thumb or an ankle or a hamstring. Here at my house, it’s either a diaper or a dirty dish or a pile of toys or some escalating cries.
Something is always wrong — how you deal with it is what matters. Toad the Wet Sprocket is wonderful.
Since we last spoke ...
- No overcoming disastrous start this time: Takeaways from Lakers’ loss to Knicks
- Dylan Hernandez: Lakers need Russell Westbrook to be dominant
- LeBron James suspended one game by NBA for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face
- Why Carmelo Anthony stepped into the void left by LeBron James’ ejection
- LeBron James is ejected before Lakers rally from 17 down to beat Pistons
- LeBron James says Lakers need to play with ‘urgency’
- Dylan Hernandez: Does anyone care what LeBron James thinks about China? His critics certainly do
- Lakers ruin LeBron James’ return with second-half collapse vs. Celtics
Until next time...
As always, pass along your thoughts to me at daniel.woike@latimes.com, and please consider subscribing if you like our work!
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.