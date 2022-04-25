The Sports Report: Dodgers win two of three from Padres

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: Clayton Kershaw quietly continued his march toward club history. Cody Bellinger emphatically extended his return to tantalizing form.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Together, the two former MVPs led the Dodgers to a 10-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, with Kershaw pitching five innings of one-run ball — he collected three strikeouts to move to within four of breaking Don Sutton’s franchise record — and Bellinger hitting two home runs in the rubber-match rout at Petco Park.

“Overall, it was a great day for us,” Kershaw said. “That’s how the machine works. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Advertisement

All eyes were on Kershaw to begin the afternoon.

With 2,690 strikeouts entering the game, the left-hander was within reach of breaking Sutton’s four-decades-old mark.

“Selfishly, I would want to see him do it today,” manager Dave Roberts said pregame. “Because if he punches out seven, then that’s a good thing for the Dodgers today.”

Even without much swing-and-miss, though, Kershaw was still effective.

He located his fastball well and induced mostly soft contact. All four of the hits he gave up were singles. And during the Padres’ biggest threat in the fourth inning, when San Diego got an RBI single from Wil Myers and had runners on the corners with two outs, Kershaw ended the inning by fanning Jorge Alfaro — his third and final strikeout of the day.

Kershaw said he wasn’t focused on trying to reach Sutton’s mark Sunday but knows how close he is to his next career milestone.

“I’ve never really tried to think about strikeouts,” Kershaw said. “But it is something special and hopefully I do it at some point this year.”

His next scheduled opportunity: Saturday at Dodger Stadium, when he will have the chance to break the record in front of a home crowd against the Detroit Tigers.

“We got to have our cake and eat it,” Roberts said. “We won a game, he threw the ball well and we’ve got the opportunity to see him break Sutton’s record at home.”

————

Hernández: Even with some struggles, the Dodgers are really good. And they can be a lot better

Dodgers pitcher David Price on injured list after testing positive for COVID-19

Freshman Brady Ebel, son of the Dodgers’ Dino Ebel, ‘has been phenomenal’ for Etiwanda

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

NFL MOCK DRAFT

This morning, reporters covering every team will be putting their expertise to the test when they make their picks in The Times’ NFL reporters mock draft. Here’s how you can follow along as reporters make their selections in real time:

NFL reporters mock draft

Start time: 10 a.m. PDT Monday, April 25

Where: Go to latimes.com/sports

Participate and follow along: Los Angeles Times veteran football writer Sam Farmer will be posting each pick on Twitter during the live draft, which begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock at 10 a.m. PDT. Be sure to follow Farmer on Twitter for the latest updates during the draft.

Post-draft analysis: Farmer will host a Twitter Spaces chat session after the draft to break down the first-round picks.

DUCKS

Ryan Getzlaf hugs former teammate Teemu Selanne during a pre-game event. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Ryan Getzlaf scored his final NHL point with a behind-the-back pass to Adam Henrique for a goal with 2:41 to play, and the longtime Anaheim captain wrapped up a 17-year career spent entirely with the Ducks in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

With one last bit of playmaking brilliance from one of the top centers of his era, Getzlaf finished his prolific career with 1,019 points, the 88th-most in league history.

Getzlaf broke in unmarked on St. Louis goalie Ville Husso with ample time to shoot — but in keeping with the pass-first philosophy that defined his career, Getzlaf gracefully spun and put a sublime pass onto Henrique’s tape for a goal.

The sellout crowd at Honda Center repeatedly roared for the Ducks’ longtime captain and playmaking center from his first step on the ice to his final, teary departure. After the final whistle, he stepped under a spotlight on the center circle in the darkened arena and gave his thanks to the crowd and his family.

The 36-year-old Getzlaf is the Ducks’ franchise leader in points, assists, playoff scoring and games played, and he served as the Ducks’ captain for a team-record 12 seasons. An often-brilliant passer with impressive ice vision and a mean streak, he became the 92nd player in NHL history to score 1,000 points last November — and only the 45th to do it with one team.

He won the Stanley Cup in 2007 alongside Corey Perry, his fellow 2003 draftee and best friend. The longtime linemates spent 14 seasons together in Anaheim before Perry was released in 2019.

ANGELS

From Mike DiGiovanna: Joe Maddon poked his head into the interview room late Sunday afternoon and seemed surprised to see so many reporters.

“You guys are still here?” the Angels’ manager said.

Maddon would have understood if some writers and fans among a crowd of 41,984 at Angel Stadium left early.

That’s how much of a slog their 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles was, the Angels blowing a six-run first-inning lead and enduring a tedious 3-hour, 42-minute marathon that featured 14 walks and three hit batters to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

“I guess that was entertaining to some people,” Maddon said.

What would Maddon call it?

“A root canal, something like that,” he said. “Definitely, a win is a win, but it wasn’t necessarily pleasurable.”

————

Elliott: It was Jo Adell’s day during the Angels’ win over Orioles

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: Mia Hamm’s soccer resume is full.

She was a two-time women’s world player of the year and the first player of either gender to score 100 international goals. She helped the U.S. to titles in the first women’s World Cup and first women’s Olympic soccer competition — then won a second championship in each tournament eight years later.

She was on the board at Roma when the Italian team made the UEFA Champions League semifinals and in the owners’ suite when LAFC, a team she helped found, made the CONCACAF Champions League final. She’s enshrined in five halls of fame.

It’s a level of accomplishment and success unmatched in American soccer history, yet Hamm isn’t done. In fact, what may prove to be among her most important contribution to the growth of the game in the U.S. will unfold Friday when Angel City, the NWSL team Hamm helped launch, brings professional women’s soccer back to Southern California.

Angel City opens its inaugural regular season against the North Carolina Courage at Banc of California Stadium.

“I’m going to feel so many emotions stepping into that stadium,” said Hamm, who has been an active owner, participating in group meetings and quietly offering input during private phone calls. “Pride is probably the first one, just what this team has built and accomplished. And being able to kind of feel the energy from the supporters because I know it’s going to be amazing.

“I’m so excited for our players to be in that environment because they deserve it [and] to have my daughters and son in that stadium and see what is possible.”

GOLF

From Marisa Ingemi: Nasa Hataoka’s parents named her after the U.S. space agency so she would “reach for the stars.”

Given her meteoric rise in golf, it’s fitting.

Hataoka was 17 years old when she earned her first Japan Women’s Open title. During her LPGA Tour debut season in 2017, though, Hataoka made the cut just nine times in 17 events. The rocky takeoff didn’t last long. She had five top-10 finishes in 2019 and has represented Japan in the Olympics.

She can add another win to her resume after a dazzling final round Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.

The No.12 golfer in the Rolex women’s world rankings rocketed up the leaderboard on the third day of the LA Open before cruising during Sunday’s final round to earn her sixth LPGA Tour victory. She finished at 15-under-par 269 for the tournament after a four-under 67 in the final round to win by five strokes.

Australian Hannah Green, who entered Sunday in second place, shot a 68 in the final round but never put enough pressure on Hataoka to make it competitive. She bogeyed the 18th hole and finished in second at 10 under.

LAFC

Danny Musovski scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for LAFC over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Musovski’s game-winner came in the 79th minute to put LAFC (6-1-1) up 2-1. Carlos Vela assisted the goal.

LAFC also got one goal from Kellyn Acosta.

Luciano Acosta scored the only goal for Cincinnati (2-5-1).

LAFC outshot Cincinnati 15-14, with six shots on goal to seven for Cincinnati.

Maxime Crepeau saved six of the seven shots he faced for LAFC.

1950 — Charles Cooper, an All-American from Duquesne playing with the Harlem Globetrotters, becomes the first Black player to be picked in the NBA draft when he’s taken by the Boston Celtics.

1952 — The Minneapolis Lakers, led by George Mikan’s 22 points, beat the New York Knicks 82-65 to win the NBA title in seven games.

1964 — The Toronto Maple Leafs win their third straight Stanley Cup with a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh game.

1965 — The Boston Celtics score 42 points on a record 21 field goals in the final quarter of Game 5 to post a 129-96 rout of the Lakers and win their seventh consecutive NBA championship.

1974 — The NFL adopts the 15-minute, sudden-death overtime to avoid ties. The league also moves the goal posts to the back of the end zones.

1989 — Mario Lemieux ties NHL playoff records with four first-period goals, five overall and eight points as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 10-7 to take a 3-2 lead in the Patrick Division finals.

1993 — Micheal Williams sets an NBA record for consecutive free throws with 84. He makes 10 straight as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Utah 113-111. Calvin Murphy held the previous mark of 78 for Houston in 1981.

1993 — Pittsburgh’s NHL-record 14-game playoff winning streak and its overall 21-game unbeaten string are snapped as the New Jersey Devils beat the Penguins 4-1.

1995 — Major league baseball returns after a 257-day players’ strike as the Dodgers beat the Florida Marlins 8-7.

1997 — Phoenix’s Rex Chapman makes a playoff-record nine three-pointers en route to career-high 42 points in a 106-101 win at Seattle. Chapman broke the old playoff mark of eight treys set by Dan Majerle of Phoenix against Seattle on June 1, 1993.

2000 — The San Jose Sharks, the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed, eliminate the NHL’s regular-season champions, the St. Louis Blues, with a 3-1 victory in Game 7. The Blues are the second NHL regular-season champion to get knocked out in the first round, joining the 1991 Chicago Blackhawks.

2006 — Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams is suspended for the 2006 season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the fourth time.

2009 — San Antonio’s Tony Parker matches George Gervin’s franchise playoff record for points in a half, scoring 31 by halftime of the Spurs’ 99-90 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of their series. Parker makes 12 of 17 shots, including two 3-pointers, to help the Spurs take a 55-51 halftime lead. Parker finishes with 43 points.

2010 — Dwyane Wade sets franchise playoff records with 46 points, 30 in the second half, and Miami staves off elimination by beating Boston 101-92 in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series.

2013 — Miami’s Ray Allen scores 23 points and breaks the NBA career playoff record for three-pointers, and the Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-91 for a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Allen’s five three-pointers against the Bucks gives him 322 for his career, two more than Reggie Miller.

2014 — In a historic vote, Northwestern University football players cast secret ballots on whether to form the nation’s first union for college athletes — a decision that could change the landscape of American amateur sports.

2015 — Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko easily outpoints a game-but-outclassed Bryant Jennings in the champion’s first fight in the United States in seven years, defending his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York.

2017 — In a swift response to increasing debates over television reviews, golf’s ruling bodies issue a new decision on the Rules of Golf that limits the use of video evidence and could spare players from being penalized even if they violated a rule. The decision issued — and effective immediately on all tours around the world — has two standards. Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. Rules officials also can eliminate penalties if they feel players made a “reasonable judgment” in taking a drop or replacing their golf balls on the putting green.

2017 — Trea Turner hits for the cycle and drives in a career-high seven runs, helping Washington to a 15-12 win over Colorado.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Trea Turner hits for the cycle. Watch and listen here.