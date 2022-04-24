Dodgers pitcher David Price on injured list after testing positive for COVID-19

Dodgers pitcher David Price was put on the injured list Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Roberts said.

Shortly before the Dodgers’ 10-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Price was put on the IL without a designation. Following the game, Roberts told reporters the left-hander — who is vaccinated, according to Roberts — had returned a positive test after experiencing symptoms in the morning.

Roberts said he wasn’t sure how long Price might be out and didn’t anticipate the availability of any of the team’s other players being impacted by contact tracing or other health and safety protocols. Roberts said no other players were experiencing symptoms.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Roberts said.

Price’s news capped a morning full of roster moves for the Dodgers. The team also called up Reyes Moronta, a former San Francisco Giants reliever who made his Dodgers debut in the seventh inning Sunday.

Zach McKinstry was initially optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City as the corresponding move for Moronta, but then put back on the MLB roster because of Price‘s positive test.

Minor league reliever Darien Núñez was designated for assignment, as well, which cleared a 40-man roster spot for Moronta. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Núñez recently suffered an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.

Price had gotten off to a decent start this season as a reliever. In five outings, he had a 1.93 ERA and had struck out five batters. Roberts had also praised the 36-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, for mentoring some of the Dodgers’ younger relievers.

With Price on the IL, the Dodgers have three other left-handers in the bullpen: Alex Vesia, Justin Bruihl and Garrett Cleavinger.

