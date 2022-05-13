The Sports Report: Kings lose, head to Game 7 against Edmonton

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Helene Elliott: Maybe they couldn’t handle prosperity, because it had been so long since so many members of the Kings had known what it felt like to be in position to close out a Stanley Cup playoff series. Others had never felt it at all.

But the Kings, after showing more of the resilience that has become their trademark and pulling even in the third period of a game the Edmonton Oilers seemed to control on Thursday, couldn’t finish the deal. Their 4-2 loss at Crypto.com Arena sends the series back to Rogers Place on Saturday for a decisive Game 7, with the winner to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the winner of the Calgary-Dallas series.

“Maybe the thought of ending the series kind of creeped into our mind and we started off a little tentative,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “Credit to them.

“If you told us that we got to win one game to advance we would take the opportunity. It’s not all that bad.”

No, it’s not. But they could have ended it at home, could have had time off while Calgary and Dallas battle it out and settle a series that Calgary leads 3-2. They’ve won two of the first three games they’ve played in Edmonton. “We’ve won there before. We can win again,” coach Todd McLellan said.

But this feels like they’re tempting fate once too often. They’ve had a small margin for error all along and it’s smaller now. “We’ve got to stay as positive as we can,” defenseman Matt Roy said. “It’s a one-game series.”

Edmonton had built a 2-0 lead on a wraparound by Connor McDavid one minute and 50 seconds into the game and a deflection by Evander Kane 1:50 into the second period, but the Kings, true to the identity they’ve built this season, pushed back on a power-play goal by Sean Durzi late in the second period and Carl Grundstrom’s finish of a fine feed from Roy 29 seconds into the third period.

But McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, stacked on one line for much of the game, worked their magic to set up Tyson Barrie for the winner at 14:50 of the third period. Kane added an insurance goal into an empty net.

DODGERS

From Steve Henson: Hey, Max Muncy, what have you done lately?

Dodgers fans know full well the answer is the same as when somebody asks, “What’s up?”

Standard reply: “Not much.”

That doesn’t mean Muncy isn’t appreciated. He was honored before Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, with bobbleheads handed out to fans entering Dodger Stadium. His wife, Kellie, threw the ceremonial first pitch and Muncy held their nine month-old daughter, Sophie Kate, until nearly game time.

Mired in a debilitating, season-long slump, Muncy was hopeful fans would fondly remember the 36 home runs he hit last season, the 35 he hit in 2019, the 35 he hit in 2018.

“We have the best fans in the world and I don’t think they’ve forgotten what I’ve done the last couple of years,” he said. “At the same time, they expect me to be better and I expect myself to be better.”

Muncy’s contribution was minor — two walks and a check-swing dribbler for a single — but the hit helped fuel a stunning Dodgers rally in the eighth inning that turned a four-run deficit into a short-lived tie.

The Phillies answered in the ninth, scoring twice against reliever Daniel Hudson to take a 9-7 lead, and another Dodgers rally fell short in the bottom of the inning. Trea Turner led off with his third hit and Muncy and Will Smith walked to load the bases against Corey Knebel. But Austin Barnes, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor all flied out, handing the Dodgers their third loss in four games.

ANGELS

From Mike DiGiovanna: Angels relievers Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and Archie Bradley have brought new meaning to the phrase “Light that baby up,” the final-out victory call that former play-by-play man Victor Rojas coined as an ode to the halo on the 230-foot tall Big-A that illuminates when the Angels win.

After home victories, the three pitchers — and any other players who care to join them — gather around Loup’s corner locker and light a gel canister that is encased in the small, round, stone-and-pebble fire pit that Loup purchased in April.

It’s not exactly the Olympic cauldron — the flame only rises a few inches off the clubhouse carpet — but it has burned brightly this season, the American League West-leading Angels taking a 21-12 record into Friday night’s game at Oakland and going 12-7 at home.

“I can’t take credit for it; it was Archie’s idea,” said Loup, who signed a two-year, $17-million deal last November. “We had a little fake fireplace to begin the season. Then, I thought, surely we can get a real flame, something that at least puts off some heat, because it gets cold in here sometimes.”

RAMS

From Gary Klein: It’s been nearly two decades since a team repeated as Super Bowl champion, the New England Patriots achieving the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The NFL schedule-makers did not make it easy on the Super Bowl-champion Rams as they attempt to repeat.

The Rams open against the Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl contender, Thursday night, Sept. 8, at SoFi Stadium.

The 17-game schedule also includes a midseason four-game stretch that features a trip to Tampa Bay, a home game against NFC West contender Arizona and road games at New Orleans and Kansas City. The season concludes with a road game at Seattle.

The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football,” and the Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Rams play preseason games at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers and Houston Texans and a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dates and times for those are to be determined.

————

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: Touted as an interesting team on the rise, the Chargers figured to receive plenty of national exposure in 2022.

On Thursday, the NFL turned that expectation into reality, announcing that coach Brandon Staley’s team will play at least five games in prime time.

By so featuring the Chargers, the league is betting heavily that this will be a bunch worth watching all season.

The Chargers will play Kansas City on a Thursday night, San Francisco and the Rams on Sunday nights and Denver and Indianapolis on Monday nights.

With Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert and his collection of offensive weapons plus a rebuilt defense, the Chargers likely will be significant playoff contenders.

————

1891 — Isaac Murphy wins his second straight Kentucky Derby aboard Kingman. In the stretch, Kingman comes from last in the four-horse field to beat Balgownan by one-half length.

1952 — In an Appalachian League game, Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins strikes out 27 batters while pitching a 7-0 no-hitter against the Welch Miners.

1958 — Stan Musial gets his 3,000th hit with a pinch-double off Chicago’s Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals win 5-3.

1976 — The New York Nets overcome a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the last ABA championship in six games.

1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-1 to eliminate the Patrick Division champions in six games and advance to the Prince of Wales Conference finals. It is the first time all four division winners are eliminated in the same round. The Norris Division champion Detroit Red Wings were swept by the Chicago Blackhawks in four straight games, and the Montreal Canadiens, who had won the Adams Division, lost in four games to the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks, the Smythe Division champions lost to the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

1995 — Team New Zealand’s Black Magic 1 completes a 5-0 sweep in the America’s Cup, beating Dennis Conner’s borrowed boat Young America by 1 minute, 50 seconds.

2005 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship to end his record of 142 consecutive cuts made over the last seven years on the PGA Tour. Needing a par on the 18th hole at Cottonwood Valley, Woods misses a 15-foot putt. He taps in for a bogey and a 2-over 72, leaving him at 1 over for the tournament.

2007 — Canada wins hockey’s world championship with a 4-2 victory over Finland. Rick Nash leads the way with two goals as Canada captures its’ 24th world title and first since 2004.

2007 — Rafael Nadal becomes the first player to win the Rome Masters three consecutive times by beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile 6-2, 6-2. The victory extends his winning streak on clay to 77 matches. By reaching the final, the Spaniard broke John McEnroe’s record for most consecutive victories (75) on one surface.

2012 — Manchester City wins the English title for the first time in 44 years, surging past Queens Park Rangers 3-2 with Sergio Aguero scoring his team’s second goal late in injury time. Aguero scores during the fourth minute of injury time, two minutes after substitute Edin Dzeko made it 2-2. The winning goal snatches the trophy from defending champion Manchester United on goal difference.

2014 — Henrik Lundqvist sets an NHL record with his fifth straight Game 7 victory. He made 35 saves to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and earn a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Brian Boyle and Brad Richards score for New York, who rally from a 3-1 series deficit for the first time in the franchise’s 88-year history.

2015 — Derek Stepan scores 11:24 in overtime, lifting the New York Rangers past the Washington Capitals 2-1 and into the Eastern Conference finals. Stepan’s wrist shot from the left wing caps a comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the series. The Rangers become the only team to manage that in successive years, doing the same thing to Pittsburgh in the second round in 2014.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Stan Musial gets his 3,000th hit. Watch and listen here.