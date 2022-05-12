Advertisement
‘Flappy Bird,’ anime and Stephen A. Smith. Here are the best NFL teams’ schedule reveals

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of a preseason game.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of a preseason game in Kansas City, Mo.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Eduardo GonzalezStaff Writer 
Football is four months away, and the NFL reminded everyone about the upcoming season by releasing the schedules of all 32 teams Thursday.

To mark the occasion, several NFL teams got their creative juices going in revealing their schedules.

From video games to anime to bad animation and famous faces, here are some of the best schedule reveals from teams across the league:

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are apparently fans of the “Flappy Bird” game and incorporated it into their schedule reveal.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons rolled out their schedule with some Easter eggs fans can find.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers must be big ‘90s fans in how they revealed their schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals used bad animation and hundreds of stock photos to come up with an entertaining schedule reveal.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys asked probably their biggest hater to help out with the schedule reveal.

Detroit Lions

The Lions focused on how they can increase their win-ability for the 2022 season with special training.

Houston Texans

The Texans are Disney Channel fans and got the team to practice their best Mickey Mouse ear drawing when revealing the schedule.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers showed off their putting skills while revealing the schedule.

Chargers

The Chargers used anime to reveal their schedule.

Minnesota Vikings

Hall of Famer Johnny Randle got Vikings fan excited in revealing the schedule.

New York Giants

Eli Manning revealed how the Giants got their schedule together.

New York Jets

The Jets decided to reveal their schedule “out of context.”

Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.

