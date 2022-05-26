The Sports Report: Long Beach would love to welcome the Angels to town

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Bill Shaikin: On Wednesday, within 12 hours of the Anaheim City Council killing the Angel Stadium sale, the city of Long Beach renewed its pitch to attract the Angels.

In 2019, before negotiating the now-doomed agreement with Anaheim, the Angels considered the lure of a waterfront ballpark in Long Beach.

“If the Angels are interested in continuing those initial discussions, Long Beach would reengage in those discussions and seek direction from the City Council,” a statement issued by the office of the Long Beach city manager said.

According to the original proposal, the Long Beach stadium would be built on what is known as the “Elephant Lot,” a 13-acre site where circus elephants used to gather. In 2019, the city and the Angels discussed options for a 55-acre proposal, which would have enabled the team to surround the stadium with some of the same entertainment concepts that had been planned around Angel Stadium.

In the process, the Long Beach Arena would have been demolished. At the time, the Long Beach City Council authorized negotiations on a land parcel that would have enveloped the ballpark site and included the city’s convention center, performing arts center, arena and a greenbelt between Shoreline Drive and the Pacific Ocean.

The Angels’ current lease in Anaheim expires in 2029, with options to extend their stay there through 2038. The site there is 150 acres, leaving almost three times as much room for development.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Angels owner Arte Moreno and his management company said the team would consider all of its options. Those options could include suing the city of Anaheim to try to enforce the land sale there or to pursue damages, playing out the lease in Anaheim, and considering offers from other cities.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers suffered their first shutout in 74 games Wednesday.

It wasn’t for a lack of chances late in the game.

In each of the final two innings, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out — a base hit away both times from erasing a one-run deficit against the Washington Nationals.

However, the team came up empty in each situation, sealing a 1-0 defeat at Nationals Park that denied them the chance of a series sweep and squandered an impressive six-inning, one-run start from left-hander Julio Urías.

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: Galaxy coach Greg Vanney remembers a time when his team’s home was a fortress. Lately, however, Dignity Health Sports Park has been about as impenetrable as a bowl of chicken soup.

But that all changes when LAFC makes the short drive down the Harbor Freeway. For the Galaxy’s neighborhood rivals, the stadium is nothing short of a house of horrors – as it was again when Wednesday when Kévin Cabral and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals seven minutes apart early in the second half, starting the Galaxy to a 3-1 win that eliminated LAFC from the U.S. Open Cup.

With the win the Galaxy go on to face the Sacramento Republic in the tournament quarterfinals next month. The Galaxy has made it past the U.S. Open quarterfinals just once since 2006.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Former Portland head coach Terry Stotts became the first candidate to meet with the Lakers in person Tuesday as the organization ramps up its search to replace Frank Vogel, sources confirmed to the Times.

Milwaukee assistant coach Darvin Ham and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson also are scheduled to speak with the team in person.

All three are considered serious candidates for the coaching vacancy in Charlotte, as well.

Stotts, a veteran coach who began his career on the sidelines of the Continental Basketball Assn., led Portland to the Western Conference finals during a stretch of eight straight playoff berths with the Trail Blazers before being replaced by Chauncey Billups after the 2020-21 season.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Colorado (C1) vs. St. Louis (C3)

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)

St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4 (OT)

*Friday at St. Louis, 5 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Colorado, TBD

Calgary (P1) vs. Edmonton (P2)

Calgary 9, Edmonton 6

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Edmonton 4, Calgary 1

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Tonight at Calgary, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Saturday at Edmonton, TBD

*Monday at Calgary, TBD

Eastern Conference

Florida (A1) vs. Tampa Bay (A3)

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

Carolina (M1) vs. New York Rangers (M2)

Carolina 2, New York 1 (OT)

Carolina 2, New York 0

New York 3, Carolina 1

New York 4, Carolina 1

Today at Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at New York, TBD

*Monday at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

NBA PLAYOFFS

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

No. 3 Golden State vs. No. 4 Dallas

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Dallas 119, Golden State 109

Tonight at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at Dallas, 6 p.m., TNT

*Monday at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 2 Boston

Miami 118, Boston 107

Boston 127, Miami 102

Miami 109, Boston 103

Boston 102, Miami 82

Boston 93, Miami 80

Friday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

1925 — In Detroit’s 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ty Cobb becomes the first to collect 1,000 extra-base hits. He finished his career with 1,139.

1959 — Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches 12 perfect innings before losing to the Milwaukee Braves, 1-0 in the 13th on an error, a sacrifice and Joe Adcock’s double.

1985 — Danny Sullivan misses almost certain disaster and holds off Mario Andretti and the rest of the fastest field in auto racing to win the Indianapolis 500. On the 119th lap, Sullivan spins his racer 360 degrees, narrowly avoiding both the wall and Andretti.

1987 — Boston’s Larry Bird steals an inbounds pass from Detroit’s Isiah Thomas and feeds over his shoulder to a cutting Dennis Johnson for the winning basket as the Celtics pulls out an improbable 108-107 win over Detroit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

1988 — The Edmonton Oilers, with MVP Wayne Gretzky leading the way, beat the Boston Bruins 6-3 to complete a four-game sweep and win their fourth Stanley Cup in five years.

1991 — Rick Mears passes Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go and wins his fourth Indianapolis 500, by 3.1 seconds. Mears joins A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as the only four-time winners.

1994 — Haiti’s Ronald Agenor wins the longest match since the French Open adopted the tiebreaker. Agenor takes the 71st and final game of a second-round match with David Prinosil of Germany. His five-hour, 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4, 14-12 victory involves the most games in a French Open match since 1973.

2000 — New Jersey finishes the greatest comeback in a conference final when the Devils win the last three games of the series, beating the Flyers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final. Patrik Elias scores his second goal of the game with 2:32 to play for the win.

2004 — Andy Roddick loses at the French Open — to Frenchman Olivier Mutis, who is ranked 125th. With the five-set loss, Roddick joins Andre Agassi and eight other compatriots on the way home, making it the first Grand Slam tournament in more than 30 years without a U.S. man in the third round.

2005 — Americans Andy Roddick, James Blake and Vince Spadea fail to make it through the opening week at the French Open. For the second year in a row — and the second time at a Grand Slam event in more than 30 years — no American man makes it out of the second round.

2008 — Syracuse wins its 10th NCAA men’s lacrosse championship, beating defending champion Johns Hopkins 13-10 behind three goals from Dan Hardy. The crowd of 48,970 at Foxborough, Mass., is the largest to see an NCAA championship outdoors in any sport — the BCS football championship game isn’t an NCAA event.

2012 — Toronto FC ends its MLS record nine-game losing streak to open a season with a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on a late goal by Danny Koevermans.

2013 — Tony Kanaan ends years of frustration by finally winning the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan drives past Ryan Hunter-Reay on a restart with three laps to go, then coasts across the finish line under yellow when defending race winner Dario Franchitti crashes far back in the field. The Brazilian finished second in 2004 and twice finished third.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Larry Bird’s famous postseason steal. Watch and listen here.