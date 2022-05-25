Advertisement
Lakers

Former Portland coach Terry Stotts is first to meet with Lakers for head position

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts looks on against the Denver Nuggets.
Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of a first-round NBA playoff series on May 22, 2021, in Denver.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Former Portland head coachTerry Stotts became the first candidate to meet with the Lakers in person Tuesday as the organization ramps up its search to replace Frank Vogel, sources confirmed to the Times.

Milwaukee assistant coach Darvin Ham and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson also are scheduled to speak with the team in person.

All three are considered serious candidates for the coaching vacancy in Charlotte, as well.

Stotts, a veteran coach who began his career on the sidelines of the Continental Basketball Assn., led Portland to the Western Conference finals during a stretch of eight straight playoff berths with the Trail Blazers before being replaced by Chauncey Billups after the 2020-21 season.

Stotts was also a head coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee.

According to sources, Stotts was asked previously if he would have interest in joining the Lakers as an assistant should he not be hired as a head coach. Stotts, sources said, told the team that he has no interest in a role as a lead assistant.

Stotts was approached about joining Frank Vogel in that role last season on the Lakers’ bench and also declined, sources said.

Lakers
