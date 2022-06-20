The Sports Report: On 50th anniversary of Title IX, there’s still a lot of work to do

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From David Wharton: Twitter was fairly new when Alex Morgan — still a college student, not quite famous yet — gave it a try around 2009. Soon, Instagram came along and she began posting there too.

“I went into social media a little more innocent,” she says. “It was just fun.”

As the years passed, as Morgan graduated from playing soccer at UC Berkeley to the U.S. women’s team, winning World Cups and Olympic medals, she started mixing business with pleasure.

Like a lot of female athletes, the San Dimas native realized her sport had hit a roadblock, too often ignored by mainstream newspapers, magazines and television. She saw a way around the problem.

Social media helped her promote women’s soccer by connecting her directly with fans and telling her story. Her following grew to 9.5 million, making her attractive to corporate sponsors because — on Instagram, at least — she was three times more popular than the Dodgers.

“I don’t have the salary of a Ronaldo or Messi,” says Morgan, now with San Diego Wave of the NWSL. “I think females have been able to use their platforms to gain more financial viability.”

This week marks 50 years since the enactment of Title IX, a groundbreaking law that prohibits sex discrimination in all programs or activities at federally funded schools. Its anniversary has prompted lots of talk about numbers — the continued growth of sports participation among women and girls, increased funding for their high school and college teams, the gap with boys and men that still needs work.

Just beyond the law’s jurisdiction hovers another element of the story, as female athletes continue to struggle for attention.

A decades-long study by USC and Purdue found that women accounted for only 5% of the highlights shown on nightly news, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and other broadcasts. Research has noted similar discrepancies in print and digital news.

————

As Title IX turns 50, it plays a surprise role in transgender athlete access debate

DODGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Dodgers played their third consecutive game without right fielder Mookie Betts on Sunday.

This time, his absence couldn’t have been more obvious.

Betts’ replacement, Eddy Alvarez, struggled under a screaming sun and a glaring lack of experience as his team fell to Cleveland 5-3.

“I do hold myself accountable for a lot of the runs scored today,” Alvarez said. “I hold myself to a high standard.”

Later, he added, “This one was definitely on me.”

The Dodgers placed Betts on the injured list Saturday night because of a rib fracture. Manager Dave Roberts said their hope is the former American League MVP can return in about two weeks.

In the meantime, it will be up to the likes of Alvarez to hold things together. Against the Guardians, things instead unraveled.

————

Hernández: Mookie Betts injury exposes the harsh realities of the Dodgers’ top-heavy lineup

Guide for attending the MLB All-Star game and related events in L.A.

ANGELS

Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 Sunday.

Trout hit two home runs in the series opener and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season.

Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners.

The Angels won four of five against Seattle. Prior to this series, the Angels had lost 18 of the previous 20 games, including a 14-game losing streak.

SPARKS

Arike Ogunbowale made five three-pointers and finished with 27 points, Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 21 points and the Dallas Wings used a third-quarter run to take control in their 92-82 win over the Sparks on Sunday.

Allisha Gray had 20 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Dallas. Kayla Thornton added 15 points for Dallas (8-8). The Wings have won back-to-back games after losing four in a row and six of the last seven.

Katie Lou Samuelson made a pull-up jumper to give the Sparks a 45-43 lead with about a minute left in the first half but Dallas scored the final seven points of the half — capped by Gray’s three-point play with 0.7 seconds left — to take a five-point lead into the break and the Wings never again trailed.

GOLF

Matt Fitzpatrick of England is a champion again at The Country Club, this time with the grandest of trophies in golf.

A U.S. Amateur champion in 2013. The U.S. Open champion Sunday.

In a three-way battle at Brookline that came down to the wire, Fitzpatrick seized control with a great break and an even better shot on the 15th hole for a two-shot swing. He was just as clutch from a fairway bunker on the 18th that set up par for a two-under-par 68.

Victory was not secure until Will Zalatoris, who showed amazing fight after every mistake, dropped to his knees when his 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th just slid by the left side of the cup. Zalatoris, who closed with a 69, was a runner-up in the second straight major.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler never recovered from back-to-back bogeys to start the back nine that cost him the lead. He had a 25-foot birdie chance on the 18th that just missed and left him one behind with a 67.

NHL PLAYOFFS

STANLEY CUP FINALS

All times Pacific

All games on ABC

Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Colorado 7, Tampa Bay 0

Today at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Wednesday at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

*Friday at Colorado, 5 p.m.

*Sunday at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

*Tuesday, June 28 at Colorado, 5 p.m.

*-if necessary

1908 — Colin wins the Tidal Stakes at Sheepshead Bay and retires undefeated after 15 starts. No major American racehorse approaches this record until 1988, when Personal Ensign retires with a perfect 13-for-13 career.

1936 — Jesse Owens sets a 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at a meet in Chicago.

1940 — Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy in the eighth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.

1960 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the fifth round in New York to become the first boxer to regain the world heavyweight title.

1966 — Billy Casper beats Arnold Palmer by four strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1967 — Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, is convicted of violating the United States Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted. Clay is sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10,000, the maximum penalty for the offense. Ali remains free while his conviction is on appeal.

1968 — The Night of Speed. In a span of 2½ hours, the world record of 10 seconds for the 100 meters is broken by three men and tied by seven others at the AAU Track and Field Championships in Sacramento. Jim Hines wins the first semifinal in a tight finish with Ronny Ray Smith, becoming the first man to break the 10-second barrier. Both runners are credited with a time of 9.9 seconds. Charlie Greene wins the second semifinal and then ties Hines’ 9.9 record in the final.

1980 — Roberto Duran wins a 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard at Olympic Stadium in Montreal to win the WBC welterweight crown.

1982 — Tom Watson wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.

1984 — Jockey Pat Day equals a thoroughbred racing record for an eight-race card when he wins seven races at Churchill Downs. Day’s only loss is in the fourth race.

1993 — Lee Janzen holes a 30-foot chip for birdie on No. 16 and adds birdies on the par-5 closing holes for a two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart in the U.S. Open. Janzen ties Jack Nicklaus’ record 272 total and Lee Trevino’s four straight rounds in the 60′s.

1993 — John Paxson hits a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls win their third consecutive NBA title with a 99-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the finals.

1994 — Ernie Els of South Africa becomes the first foreign winner of the U.S. Open since 1981, beating Loren Roberts on the second sudden-death hole.

2004 — Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years. In the toughest final round at the U.S. Open in 22 years, Goosen closes with a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory made possible when Phil Mickelson three-putts from 5 feet on the 17th.

2004 — Ken Griffey Jr. hits the 500th home run of his career, off Matt Morris, to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.

2006 — Dwyane Wade caps his magnificent playoffs with 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead Miami past the Dallas Mavericks 95-92 as the Heat roar back from a two-game deficit to win the NBA finals in six games.

2013 — LeBron James has 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat repeat as champions with a 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

2018 — Christiano Renaldo scores a goal against Morocco to become the all-time leading European goal scorer (85) in international competition.

2019 — Duke power forward Zion Williamson is the first player chosen in the 2019 NBA Draft.

2020 — Tiz the Law, ridden by Manuel Franco, wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the event since 1882.

And finally

Ken Griffey Jr. hits his 500th home run. Watch and listen here.