Dodgers Dugout: Here’s one of the many problems with the All-Star Game

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and the sprint to the playoffs begins tonight.

Some random thoughts before we look back at the first half and forward to the second half.

—The All-Star Game needs to go back to players wearing their team’s uniform. You should be able to turn on the game and identify who is on the field immediately. These generic uniforms are just a money grab. When the Avengers get together, they don’t wear the same uniform. Captain America dresses like Captain America. Thor like Thor. It’s what superheroes do, and you still want kids out there to think of their favorites as superheroes.

—Tyler Kepner of the New York Times asked baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred about it and here’s his response: “I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us.”

—Which is more evidence to my theory that Manfred is the only sports commissioner in history who actually dislikes the sport they are in charge of.

—Very smart of Tony Gonsolin to get his first loss of the season in a game that doesn’t mean anything.

—The compulsive worrier in me sees Gonsolin have a poor outing in his last start, then sees him get lit up in the All-Star Game, and wonders if a serious regression is in store for the second half.

—It was great to see two superstars, Clayton Kershaw and Albert Pujols, treated like kings for a day.

Looking back

The first half is over. Let’s take a look at some stats.

Best record in baseball

1. New York Yankees, 64-28

2. Dodgers, 60-30

3. Houston Asterisks, 59-32

4. New York Mets, 58-35

5. Atlanta Braves, 56-38

30. Washington Nationals, 31-63

NL West standings

Dodgers, 60-30, .667, —

Padres, 52-42, .553, 10 GB

Giants, 48-43, .527, 12.5 GB

Rockies, 43-50, .462, 18.5 GB

Diamondbacks, 40-52, .435, 21 GB

Playoff matchups if the season ended today:

NL

First-round byes: Dodgers, Mets

First-round matchups (best of three): Phillies at Brewers; Padres at Braves

AL

First-round byes: Yankees, Asterisks

First-round matchups (best of three): Blue Jays at Twins; Mariners at Rays

Where the Dodgers rank in the NL

Runs per game

1. Dodgers, 5.13

2. Giants, 4.80

3. Braves, 4.74

15. Pirates, 3.66

Batting average

1. Braves, .262

2. Dodgers, .255

3. Mets, .252

15. Pirates, .222

On-base %

1. Dodgers, .333

2. Rockies, .325

3. Mets, .324

15. Pirates, .290

Slugging %

1. Braves, .444

2. Dodgers, .437

3. Phillies, .417

15. Pirates, .370

Batting average with runners in scoring position

1. Reds, .278

2. Rockies, .274

3. Phillies, .265

4. Giants, .264

5. Mets, .264

9. Dodgers, .257

15. Pirates, .206

League average: .252

with two out and runners in scoring position

1. Reds, .295

2. Rockies, .270

3. Padres, .259

4. Mets, .250

5. Nationals, .249

8. Dodgers, .240

15. Diamondbacks, .177

League average: .236

Stolen bases

1. Marlins, 75

2. Cubs, 63

3. Cardinals, 62

4. Brewers, 59

5. Dodgers, 58

15. Rockies, 25

ERA

1. Dodgers, 2.96

2. Mets, 3.61

3. Braves, 3.61

15. Reds, 5.30

Starting pitcher ERA

1. Dodgers, 2.77

2. Giants, 3.57

3. Marlins, 3.62

15. Nationals, 5.74

Bullpen ERA

1. Braves, 3.14

2. Dodgers, 3.26

3. Mets, 3.46

15. Reds, 5.42

Inherited runners-scored %

1. Diamondbacks, 24.6%

2. Dodgers, 28.4%

3. Cubs, 29.2%

League average: 33.3%

15. Padres, 39.8%

Breaking down the Dodgers’ record

Overall: 60-30

Home: 30-13

Road: 30-17

April: 13-7

May: 20-9

June: 14-12

July: 13-2

Extra innings: 2-5

One-run games: 7-9

Blowout (game decided by 5+ runs): 21-4

Interleague: 11-4

vs. Arizona: 9-2

Atlanta: 4-2

Chicago Cubs: 7-0

Chicago White Sox: 2-1

Cincinnati: 7-0

Cleveland: 1-2

Colorado: 5-4

Detroit: 2-1

Angels: 4-0

Minnesota: 2-0

New York Mets: 2-2

Philadelphia: 3-4

Pittsburgh: 1-5

San Diego: 5-2

San Francisco: 2-3

St. Louis: 2-1

Washington: 2-1

vs. teams with winning records: 23-17, .575

vs. teams with losing records: 37-13, .740

Games remaining

at Arizona: 3

vs. Arizona: 5

at Colorado: 4

vs. Colorado: 6

at San Diego: 6

vs. San Diego: 6

at Kansas City: 3

at Miami: 4

vs. Miami: 3

at Milwaukee: 4

vs. Milwaukee: 3

vs. Minnesota: 2

at New York Mets: 3

at San Francisco: 7

vs. San Francisco: 7

vs. St. Louis: 3

vs. Washington: 3

So, as you can see, the Dodgers head into the second half in good shape. They are at or near the top of most categories. They have 41 games left against teams with a winning record and 31 against a team with a losing record. They are going to win the division. And after that, well, anyone who tells you they know the Dodgers will win or lose the World Series is bluffing. Anything can happen.

Happy birthday

It seemed appropriate that the All-Star Game this year, at Dodger Stadium, would fall on the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, wife of Dodger legend Jackie Robinson. Mookie Betts made sure everyone knew when he said before the game: “I know this is the 2022 All-Star Game, but today is a special day. It’s Miss Rachel Robinson’s 100th birthday. So on the count of three, I want everybody in here to say, ‘Happy birthday, Rachel.’”

After the first inning, Rachel Robinson received a video tribute on the Dodgervision board. After Jackie died in 1972, Rachel took charge of his foundation, which has provided college scholarships to close to 1,500 people.

Actress Octavia Spencer narrated the video, and concluded with this: “His trial was her trial. His pain was her pain. In 1948, Jackie called her, ‘The most important and helpful and encouraging person I’ve ever known in my life.’ When Rachel was asked about Jack’s legacy, she recalled his words that are etched into his statue, ‘A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.’ She’s a reminder of how far we have traveled and how far we have yet to go. She defines the power of ‘we.’ We are better because of Rachel Robinson.”

Up next

Thursday: San Francisco (Carlos Rodón, 8-5, 2.66 ERA) at Dodgers (*Mitch White, 1-2, 4.20 ERA), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Friday: San Francisco (Logan Webb, 9-3, 2.83 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: San Francisco (*Alex Wood, 6-7, 4.20 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 4:15 p.m., Fox, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: San Francisco (Alex Cobb, 3-4, 4.09 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 1 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Watch the All-Stars get introduced before the game. Watch and listen here.