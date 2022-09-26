The Sports Report: Rams win, Chargers lose

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: In the immediate aftermath, the Rams did not struggle to find accurately descriptive words.

They knew their 20-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium lacked panache. Highlight-reel plays were far from aplenty.

It amounted to a dull — though victorious — display in the desert.

Not that the Rams were complaining. Not after winning the NFC West opener and improving their record to 2-1.

“A strange game,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford concurred.

“Definitely a weird flow to it,” he said.

No argument from safety Nick Scott.

“A little weird per se,” Scott said.

————

Rams’ offense still disturbingly hot and cold in lukewarm win over Cardinals

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: Beforehand, the questions were about whether Justin Herbert would start the game.

Afterward, the questions were about why Justin Herbert finished it.

That’s how comprehensive of a collapse the Chargers had Sunday in losing 38-10 to Jacksonville at SoFi Stadium.

From opening kickoff to final gun, their performance was sorely lacking as Herbert struggled to play through fractured rib cartilage and the defense wilted under the weight of a 17-minute time-of-possession deficit.

Then, afterward, matters didn’t improve much as Brandon Staley attempted to explain why Herbert remained in the game even as the Chargers fell four touchdowns behind in the final five minutes.

“He felt good, and he wanted to finish the game,” Staley said. “... We were going to protect him there at the end … as best we could. But it was more about him wanting to finish the game with his guys.”

————

Column: Chargers were dumb not to sit injured Justin Herbert in blowout loss to Jaguars

Photos | Jaguars push around Chargers in dominant victory

Rihanna will headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show: ‘A generational talent’

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: It’s still unclear what the Dodgers roster will look like in October, and which pitchers they’ll be able to rely upon.

But what they now know for sure, after a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, is that they will possess the National League’s top seed after a regular season that’s on the verge of being the best in franchise history.

By winning a weekend-series rubber match over the Cardinals, the Dodgers matched the club’s wins record, as well as clinched the best record in NL, by improving to 106-47.

They became the first team in MLB history to win 106 games in three consecutive full-length seasons, having also reached that mark in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 season was shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic).

And they still have nine more games to establish a new high mark for wins in franchise history.

————

Hernández: Dave Roberts still backs his World Series guarantee despite Dodgers pitching woes

Albert Pujols’ 700th home run carried a special significance for Latinos

From Bill Plaschke: The cry arose from the delighted Oregon State crowd midway through the first half, thousands of orange shirts bursting with swagger at a USC team that was falling flat on its face.

“Over-rated … over-rated …”

Nope.

Not yet, anyway. Not on this night. Not with this coach. Not with this culture.

Within two minutes of blowing another monumental game at cursed Reser Stadium on Saturday night, something breathtaking happened with what is appearing to be a pretty darn breathtaking Trojans team.

They were terrible, terrible, terrible … then brilliantly terrific.

Caleb Williams was terrible, terrible, terrible … then beautifully tenacious.

The defense was terrible, terrible, terrible … then smartly surly.

————

Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison TD saves USC vs. Oregon State: ‘It feels damn good’

College football review: Lincoln Riley nearly lost, but few could watch the USC drama

AP top 25: Tennessee, North Carolina State join top 10; USC moves up

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: Angel City FC started Sunday with its playoff fate in its hands. By the end of the day, that had slipped through its fingers and now the team needs help if its first NWSL season is to extend beyond next weekend.

What happened in between was a 3-1 loss to Racing Louisville that flipped Angel City from hopeful to desperate with one game left in the regular season.

“It’s in the past. We can’t do anything about it,” said midfielder Savannah McCaskill, who scored Angel City’s only goal. “Obviously, we would have loved to come out of this game tonight with the win and still in control. But we still have a job to do.”

That job is beating the Chicago Red Stars next Sunday — and cheering archrival San Diego to a win over North Carolina on Friday.

ANGELS

Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.

Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game.

“I’m just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong,” said Trout, who missed more than a month because of injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career.

Nolan Ryan pitches his record fifth no-hitter. Watch and listen here.