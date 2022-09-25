Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show: ‘A generational talent’

Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, the National Football League, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday.

The official press release arrived shortly after the Grammy winner ignited fans’ excitement by posting a photo of an NFL football on her social media pages.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the ... Halftime Show stage,” added Seth Dudowsky, who oversees music at the NFL. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”

This year’s halftime show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre. Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.