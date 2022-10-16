The Sports Report: The season is over for Dodgers

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: The disaster unfolded in slow motion, a train wreck of an inning, of a playoff series, of a once-promising and historic 2022 season.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers entered the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday night leading the San Diego Padres by three runs.

Advertisement

They ended the frame trailing by two, a combination of bad execution, puzzling decision-making and relentless Padres hitting paving the way for a 5-3 loss in Game 4 of the National League Division Series that eliminated the Dodgers from the playoffs.

In their worst nightmares, they couldn’t have concocted a more harrowing scene.

It began with a walk by newly inserted reliever Tommy Kahnle, then a first-pitch single from Padres postseason hero Trent Grisham.

It escalated when Austin Nola reached on an infield single, scoring one run and putting the tying tallies aboard.

It got worse when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who had said earlier in the day that all of his top relievers were available, bypassed his best one in Evan Phillips to instead summon Yency Almonte, who promptly gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim and an RBI single to Juan Soto that tied the score.

And it culminated in a moment that will sting throughout the winter, when Roberts made a mid-at-bat pitching change with Jake Cronenworth at the plate, only to watch Alex Vesia give up a two-run single that broke the tie and ultimately decided the game.

That 2019 loss in Game 5 of the NLDS?

It suddenly has company.

————

Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with season-ending loss to Padres

Hernández: Blame Andrew Friedman’s roster construction, pitcher strategy for Dodgers’ collapse

Elliott: With NLDS upset, Padres show they’ve closed gap on Dodgers, become rivals

Photos: Dodgers season ends with 5-3 loss in Game 4 to the Padres

The secret behind the Padres’ turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

From Ryan Kartje: Six weeks of making the extraordinary seem all but cavalier had brought Caleb Williams to this climactic crescendo, with a sea of black roaring from enemy stands and any high hopes for USC’s season hanging impossibly in the balance.

All night — and all season, really — he’d successfully sidestepped danger at every turn, powering USC to a spotless 6-0 start through a sequence of stunning escapes and dazzling downfield passes you’d need to see to believe. In the process, he’d done everything possible to help USC escape when called upon.

But never had he quite been cornered like this, with under a minute remaining, the entire field in front of him and USC trailing by a point, the first deficit this season it wouldn’t escape, as Utah ultimately pulled off a stunner 43-42.

This time, it was the Utes who managed to deliver the most devastating of blows at the worst possible time, driving through thick and thin when it mattered the most, navigating three third downs and a fourth down at the goal line, before quarterback Cameron Rising broke the plane and broke the game open. A do-or-die, two-point conversion would give Utah its first lead of the game with just 48 seconds left.

————

Commentary: Lincoln Riley and USC fail to achieve statement win as playoff hopes dim

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: Galaxy coach Greg Vanney has been around MLS from the start, long enough to know the regular season and the postseason aren’t the same thing. Few players on his team know that, however, so Vanney made a point of treating Saturday’s playoff opener differently.

Although the team was playing at home, the Galaxy spent Friday night at the JW Marriott at LA Live, ate dinner and breakfast together, then bused to the stadium.

“It definitely felt different,” said defender Julián Araujo, one of 13 players who made their playoff debuts Saturday. “We woke up, it was different. But it was all good to have everybody together, be ready and all on the same mission.”

Also good was the fact Vanney’s plan paid off, with Araujo’s second-half header giving the Galaxy a 1-0 win over Nashville SC and a spot Thursday in the Western Conference semifinals against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

“It’s really a tournament, a knockout tournament, and you want to be playing your best soccer as you arrive into that tournament,” Vanney said of the playoffs. “You want to have momentum, you want to have confidence [and] you want to be moving in that direction.”

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: He denied that he’s pressing, J.C. Jackson insisting that his contract isn’t weighing on him like some $82.5-million anchor strapped to his back.

Part of the problem, Jackson explained, is that he should be pressing, as in playing a tighter, more aggressive style at the line of scrimmage.

“I’m a bump-and-run corner, a press corner,” Jackson said. “That’s my game. I need to stick to my game.”

The Chargers signed Jackson in March to a five-year deal guaranteeing him $40 million and potentially worth more than double that amount. He cashed in financially after blossoming as an undrafted free agent in New England.

KINGS

Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season.

Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots.

“I haven’t been in a game like that I don’t think in my career,” Petersen said. “I’m glad I can check that one off the box with a win. Hopefully never have to win one like that again.”

DUCKS

Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Ducks 7-1 on Saturday night for their first win of the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven home games against the Ducks.

The Ducks started a five-game trip that includes visits to the New York Rangers, New Jersey, Boston and Detroit.

“I’d say it’s embarrassing for everyone,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “I think this is where you’ve got to get a little bit of soul searching.”

1897 — Michigan beats Ohio State 34-0 at Ann Arbor, the first meeting between theses storied rivals.

1932 — After a 0-0 tie earlier in the season, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 2-0.

1946 — Detroit’s Gordie Howe scores a goal and gets into two fights in his first NHL game. The Red Wings tie the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-3.

1964 — Babe Parilli of the Boston Patriots passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-43 tie with the Oakland Raiders.

1968 — Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos give black power salutes during the medal ceremonies of the 200-meter race and are later banned for life from all Olympic competition by the IOC.

1971 — Norm Ullman of the Toronto Maple Leafs records his 1,000th point in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers. Ullman gets two assists to become the fourth NHL player to reach the milestone.

1976 — Tony Franklin of Texas A&M kicks two field goals over 60 yards for an NCAA record. The distances are 65 and 64 yards as the Aggies beat Baylor 24-0.

1977 — The Denver Broncos intercept seven passes off Ken Stabler of the Oakland Raiders in a 30-7 victory.

1977 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 16-10 in overtime with the only successful fake field goal in NFL overtime.

1987 — Mike Tyson retains his undisputed heavyweight title with a seven-round knockout of Tyrell Biggs in Atlantic City, N.J.

1999 — Fourth-ranked Virginia Tech hangs a record-setting 62-0 loss on No. 16 Syracuse. It’s the worst shutout loss by a ranked team in the history of The Associated Press poll.

1999 — Mount Union beats Otterbein 44-20 for its 48th consecutive victory, surpassing Oklahoma’s 42-year-old all-division mark of 47 in a row.

2004 — Mount Union beats Marietta 57-0 for its 100th consecutive regular-season victory. The Purple Raiders’ last regular-season loss was on Oct. 15, 1994, at home against Baldwin-Wallace.

2011 — Danell Leyva becomes the first American man gymnast to win a gold medal at the World Championships since 2003. Leyva wins the parallel bars title to become the first gold medalist for the U.S. since Paul Hamm claimed the floor exercise and all-around titles in 2003.

2011 — Dan Wheldon, 33, dies in a fiery 15-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when his car flew over another on Lap 13 and smashes into the wall just outside turn 2.

2017 — Louisville’s Athletic Association officially fires coach Rick Pitino nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men’s basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe. The association, which oversees Louisville’s sports programs and is composed of trustees, faculty, students and administrators, vote unanimously to oust the longtime Cardinals coach after a board meeting.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Tommie Smith reflects on his iconic Olympic moment. Watch and listen here.