Ducks begin a five-game trip with blowout loss to New York Islanders

Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Ducks 7-1 on Saturday night for their first win of the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven home games against the Ducks.

Sorokin’s shutout bid was spoiled at 1:29 of the third period on a goal by Troy Terry, his third of the young season.

“We came together as a group,” said Lane Lambert, who earned his first regular-season win since replacing Barry Trotz as Islanders coach after last season. “It’s a hard league to score in. We didn’t turn away. We were relentless on the puck.”

Mayfield opened the scoring at 10:34 of the first period, sliding the puck past Ducks goalie John Gibson from in close on a feed from Lee. Beauvillier also assisted.

Dobson made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season at 12:08 of the first. Dobson also scored New York’s only goal in Thursday’s season-opening 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Dobson’s tally was the 19th career goal for the 22-year-old defenseman, a first-round draft pick by the Islanders in 2018. Only four defensemen in franchise history — Denis Potvin, Bryan Berard, Tomas Jonsson and Paul Boutilier — scored more goals than Dobson before their 23rd birthdays.

The Islanders outshot the Ducks 14-6 in the first period and held a 13-9 shots advantage in the second while scoring three more times.

The Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier (18) celebrates after teammate Scott Mayfield (24) scored a first-period goal against the Ducks. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Wahlstrom, making his regular-season debut, increased the Islanders’ lead to 3-0 at 5:34 of the middle period, beating Gibson on a breakaway. Jean-Gabriel Pageau assisted.

Mayfield made it 4-0 at 12:55, with assists to Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise, before Beauvillier scored his first goal at 14:27. Lee and Ryan Pulock assisted.

Salo scored at 13:03 of the third with assists to Lee and Barzal, then got his second goal of the game at 19:02. New York added two goals late in the third period to complete the romp.

The Ducks started a five-game trip that includes visits to the New York Rangers, New Jersey, Boston and Detroit.

“I’d say it’s embarrassing for everyone,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “I think this is where you’ve got to get a little bit of soul searching.”

The Ducks won their season opener Wednesday night, 5-4 over the Seattle Kraken. Terry, who led the Ducks in goals and points last season, had two goals and an assist in that game.

Gibson made 22 saves and gave up five goals before he exited Saturday’s game. Anthony Stolarz surrendered two goals in 11 shots.

“I feel like it was nowhere near our best,” Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler said. “Even in the first, it was 2-0 but they seemed to have control of the play and we seemed to be on our heels most of the night.”

Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck played after missing the opener and was reunited with linemates Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin, who assisted on Dobson’s goal. The longtime trio, as they often do, took the opening faceoff.

Milestone watch

New York forward Josh Bailey played his 995th career game as he moves closer to joining Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Potvin (1,060) as the only Islanders to reach that total. Bailey, 33, is in his 15th season with the team, which ties Potvin and Trottier for most by an Islanders skater.

Notes

The teams meet again March 15 in Anaheim. ... The Islanders put defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper body) on injured reserve and scratched forwards Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston and Nikita Soshnikov. The Ducks scratched forward Brett Leason and defensemen Nathan Beaulieu and Colton White.

Up next

The Ducks visit the New York Rangers on Monday night, and the Islanders host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.