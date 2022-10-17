The Sports Report: Rams rally past Panthers

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: The defending Super Bowl-champion Rams do not have a winning record.

Their quarterback continues to commit turnovers that opponents turn into instant touchdowns.

And a young running back once counted on to be a pillar of their future could be on the way out.

But heading into next week’s open date, the Rams claim that they could not be happier.

A 24-10 victory over the struggling Carolina Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium did wonders for their spirits and confidence — and coach Sean McVay’s blood pressure.

Receiver Allen Robinson broke out with several impressive catches — including one for touchdown — Darrell Henderson and Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns and Nick Scott intercepted a tipped pass to seal a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 3-3.

“That’s what we needed to get our swagger back,” Henderson said.

The Rams might be once again walking with confidence, but they are doing so on shaky legs and dealing with lingering turmoil.

On Sunday, they lost another starting lineman when left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted from the field after suffering an apparent Achilles injury.

Running back Cam Akers remained absent because of what McVay has described as an “internal” issue.

Asked Sunday if there was an update to Akers’ situation, McVay once again gave no indication that the third-year pro would return to the team.

“There’s nothing changed … as it relates to that situation,” McVay said.

Analysis: Rams seem to need help after win over Panthers, but Christian McCaffrey isn’t answer

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason.

Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this year — but build a team more consistent come October, where they’ve captured just one World Series championship during a stretch of 10 consecutive postseason appearances.

One thing that likely won’t change is the manager.

Dave Roberts is expected to return in 2023 for his eighth season as Dodgers manager, and first under the new three-year contract extension he signed before this past season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

‘I could have gone five more’: Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson laments fifth-inning exit

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Coach Darvin Ham provided some clarity on his injured players as the Lakers prepared to face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the season opener Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Ham said Anthony Davis, who didn’t make the trip to Sacramento for Friday night’s game at Sacramento, because of lower back soreness, will have “no restrictions, whatsoever,” for the game against the Warriors.

Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook will be listed as day to day because of a left hamstring injury. Westbrook was injured in the first quarter Friday night, a game in which he came off the bench and played just five minutes. Ham said, “yeah, definitely,” when asked if Westbrook might be available for the opener.

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: As a former longtime NBA point guard, Tyronn Lue knows how to evaluate the position he once played. And he has not yet decided, he said, whether incumbent Reggie Jackson or John Wall will be the starting point guard when the Clippers’ season begins Thursday night.

His comments before a scrimmage Sunday at the team’s practice facility came one day after Yahoo Sports reported that Jackson was expected to earn the starting nod. Lue said he hasn’t made that call yet and that the report “didn’t come from me.”

Lue was instead complimentary of both veterans’ preseason performances, including during another long intrasquad scrimmage Friday, which he said made his evaluation tougher.

“Both guys are in a great position, and their mindset is in the right place,” Lue said. “It is about winning. It is not about who’s the starter, who’s the best player. It’s about the right fit and trying to win, and both of those guys are on board with that.”

From J. Brady McCollough: For USC football, what does being “back” mean? The definition differs by program and in the eye of the beholder.

At Texas, for instance, being “back” has become a national punchline among plugged-in, meme-happy fans — to the point that the Longhorns nearly losing to Iowa State in Austin on Saturday meant they are “back” just as much as them pummeling Oklahoma the week prior.

As the Trojans continue their ascent under Lincoln Riley, there will be an ongoing assessment of their backness. For many of the Trojan legions, those with the highest standard and natural entitlement, USC will have returned to its proper stature only when it is annually competing for the national championship — and, at some point (soon, mind you), winning one.

Saturday night’s loss to Utah, while forgivable, mostly puts an end to that pursuit for 2022. In the four-team playoff format, the Trojans would need absolute anarchy to break out down the stretch (I’ll get to those scenarios later in this column) to have a shot at the ultimate prize.

AP top 25: Alabama’s top 5 streak ends; UCLA in top 10 while USC slips to No. 12

1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Rams.

1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.

1960 — The National League formally awards franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc. headed by Joan Payson and a Houston group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.

1964 — Quarterback Jerry Rhome is responsible for 56 of Tulsa’s 58 points with seven touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a 58-0 shutout of Louisville.

1974 — The Washington Capitals beat the Chicago 4-3 at the Capital Centre to earn the first victory in franchise history.

1989 — The Calgary Flames tie an NHL record by scoring two goals, both short-handed, in four seconds and also three goals in a 27-second span during the third period to pull into an 8-8 tie with the Quebec Nordiques.

1991 — Paul Coffey of the Pittsburgh Penguins becomes the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history. Coffey gets two assists in an 8-5 victory against the New York Islanders at the Civic Arena, giving him 1,053 points (309 goals and 744 assists). Coffey passes longtime Islanders star Denis Potvin.

1991 — Angel Cordero Jr. becomes the 3rd jockey to win 7,000 races.

1992 — Jari Kurri of the Kings scores his 500th goal in an 8-6 win over the Boston Bruins. Kurri becomes the first European-trained player and 18th player overall to reach the mark.

2000 — Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 448th victory as Colorado beats Washington 4-3 in overtime. Roy snaps a tie with Terry Sawchuk, who held the mark since 1970. Sawchuk earned his 447th victory in his 968th game, while Roy wins No. 448 in his 847th game.

2015 — Jalen Watts-Jackson scoops up a flubbed punt attempt and lumbers 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win over No. 12 Michigan at the Big House.

2017 — Boston’s Gordon Hayward breaks his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadows Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers’ 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics.

2021 — The Chicago Sky defeat the Phoenix Mercury 81-74 to win their first WNBA title. The Sky’s Kahleah Copper is named Finals MVP.

And finally

Jari Kurri scores his 500th goal. Watch and listen here.