Prep talk: Freshman golfer Jaden Soong of St. Francis loves pressure

Jaden Soong of St. Francis has qualified for the state golf championships on Tuesday at Poppy Hills Country Club in Pebble Beach.

Jaden Soong, a freshman golfer at St. Francis High, thrives under pressure.

“I will say I like pressure,” he said.

Twice in the last two weeks, he has won playoffs to keep his season going. But the story of his first playoff win is comedy at its best.

He had left the Temecula Creek Golf Club at the Southern Section individual championships after concluding he had failed to qualify for the SCGA regionals and stopped at Jack in the Box to get food for the ride home. Then he got a phone call from a friend: “Hey dude, we’re in a playoff.”

He was 17 minutes away from the course and needed to be back in 10 minutes. “We hauled it,” he said.

Thankfully, there were no police with radar guns in the vicinity as he was driven back to the course.

The playoff had already started when he arrived. Players were in the fairway. He had no time to change into his golf shoes, so he played in his Nike Air Force shoes. He got a par on the first hole, then a birdie to win the playoff and advance. Last weekend, he won another playoff to reach the state championships on Tuesday at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach.

The 14-year-old is ready for anything.

