The Sports Report: UCLA extends winning streak to 14

From Ben Bolch: Just keep finding a way.

That was the mandate for UCLA on Thursday night, the fifth-ranked Bruins entering their Pac-12 Conference showdown with Arizona State holding the nation’s longest winning streak among major conference teams.

Extending the streak would sustain the midseason fun while also preventing the Sun Devils from moving into a tie atop the conference standings. It would also move UCLA halfway to a desert sweep that could vault the team to a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Everything remained in play after the Bruins’ latest escape, a 74-62 victory at Desert Financial Arena that came courtesy of more late gutsy play.

Smothered for most of a night in which he missed two layups and back-to-back free throws, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. rose for a three-pointer and a turnaround jumper that gave his team a 70-62 lead.

Those shots helped carry a game-ending 16-2 run for the Bruins, who desperately needed the supplementary offense with Tyger Campbell carrying such a heavy load. Campbell led his team with 21 points while making seven of 10 shots.

While Campbell rapped his forehead with clenched fists in celebration of his team’s 14th consecutive victory, UCLA guard David Singleton cupped his hand to his ear while looking at a massive student section that had grown silent.

Jaquez could smile after making only four of 12 shots for nine points.

UCLA (17-2 overall, 8-0 Pac-12) withstood a barrage of three-pointers from Arizona State, which made nine of 22 shots from long distance, including one from Frankie Collins that had given the Sun Devils (15-4, 6-2) a 60-58 lead before UCLA commenced its late push.

Making everywhere he goes his happy place, Adem Bona is a rising star for UCLA

USC BASKETBALL

Courtney Ramey scored 16 points, Azoulas Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 11 Arizona used a revamped lineup to beat USC 81-66 on Thursday night.

Coach Tommy Lloyd changed up his starting lineup in hopes of shaking up Arizona’s struggling offense and unproductive bench.

The Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had a much better flow with Cedric Henderson Jr. starting and Pelle Larsson coming off the bench, racing to a 15-point halftime lead.

The Wildcats were solid defensively all night, holding USC (13-6, 5-3) to 37% shooting and 4 of 17 from the 3-point arc.

Drew Peterson led the Trojans with 15 points, but had just four after halftime before fouling out. Leading scorer Boogie Ellis had 11 points on 2-of-11 shooting with four turnovers.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Les Snead celebrated his 52nd birthday Thursday, but the Rams general manager already had received an early present when coach Sean McVay last week informed team officials he would return next season.

So, Snead is moving ahead unencumbered as the Rams attempt to bounce back from their lost season.

A year after winning Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the Rams finished 5-12, the worst season-after performance by a champion in NFL history.

During a videoconference with reporters, Snead said, “We did not meet our standard” and several times described his 2023 mission as a “remodel” rather than a rebuild for a team that features highly-paid stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: He cited a roster filled with stars, improved depth that was on display in an injury-depleted 2022 and a coaching staff he praised for its leadership and teaching ability.

Still, Tom Telesco knows people are judging him on a record that features just two playoff victories during his decade as Chargers general manager.

“I’m entitled to nothing,” he said Thursday during his annual end-of-season news conference. “I don’t take my job for granted at all.”

CHARGERS POLL

We asked readers of this newsletter, “Should Brandon Staley remain coach of the Chargers?” After 1,777 votes, here are the results:

Yes, 34.9%

No, 65.1%

NFL PLAYOFF RESULTS, SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Divisional round

Saturday

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Universo

New York Giants at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., Fox, Fox Deportes

Sunday

Cincinnati at Buffalo, Noon, CBS, Paramount+

Dallas at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., Fox, Fox Deportes

Conference championship

Sunday, January 29

NFC: Noon, FOX, FOX Deportes

AFC: 3:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Super Bowl

Sunday, February 12, Fox

Breaking down matchups and picking four winners in the NFL playoffs divisional round

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: LAFC’s home has a new name with Montreal-based bank BMO replacing Banc of California as the stadium’s title sponsor, the team announced Thursday. BMO is also holds the naming rights to Toronto FC’s stadium and is Toronto’s kit sponsor as well.

“We get an incredible partner that has a decades-long commitment to the game,” LAFC co-president Larry Freedman said. “They have been supporting the growth of the game and access to the game and inclusivity. This is also a partner that has deep experience in sports partnership, not only in MLS but in the NBA and the NHL.”

Announcement of the partnership comes one day after BMO won regulatory approval for a $16.3-billion deal to take over San Francisco-based Bank of the West, expanding its reach in the U.S. across nine states.

KINGS

Tyler Seguin scored twice in the first period, Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season and the Dallas Stars beat the Kings 4-0.

Southern California native Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who bounced back after blowing a three-goal lead Wednesday night in a loss at San Jose. Esa Lindell also scored for the Dallas, which moved into the Central Division lead with a Western Conference-best 61 points.

The Kings were was blanked for the third time since Dec. 8.

DUCKS

Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist and the Ducks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Ducks scored three times in the second period before putting in the third-period winner. It was their fifth multi-goal comeback this season, tying them with New Jersey for the NHL lead.

1891 — The International YMCA in Springfield, Mass. is the site of the first official basketball game. Peach baskets were used, but it wasn’t until 1905 that someone removed the baskets’ bottoms.

1937 — Nels Stewart of the New York Americans becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer with his 270th goal in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

1952 — George Mikan scores 61 points, a career-high, to lead the Minneapolis Lakers to a 91-81 double-overtime victory over the Rochester Royals.

1966 — Ted Williams, longtime star of the Boston Red Sox, is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Williams was a two time triple crown winner, a two time MVP and the last player to hit over .400 — despite losing five prime years to service in the Marine Corps.

1968 — Elvin Hayes scores 39 points to lead Houston to a 71-69 victory and end UCLA’s 47-game winning streak. A regular-season record 52,693 fans attend the game at the Houston Astrodome.

1970 — Cincinnati’s Tom Van Arsdale and Phoenix’s Dick Van Arsdale are the first brothers to play in the same NBA All-Star game. Dick scores eight points for the West team, while Tom scores five for the East, which wins the game 142-135 at Philadelphia.

1980 — President Carter announces the U.S. Olympic team will not participate in the Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan the previous month.

1980 — Terry Bradshaw passes for 309 yards and sets two passing records to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 and become the first team to win four Super Bowls.

1985 — Joe Montana passes for a Super Bowl record 331 yards and three touchdowns to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Roger Craig scores a record three touchdowns.

1996 — Rudy Galindo, in the biggest upset in decades, wins the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, earning two perfect marks along the way.

2001 — Alan Webb of South Lakes High School in Reston, Va., becomes the first American prep runner to break four minutes for the indoor mile, with a time of 3:59.86 at the New Balance Games in New York.

2002 — Steve Yzerman becomes the ninth player in NHL history to notch 1,000 assists, which he earns on Mathieu Dandenault’s game-winning goal when Detroit beats Ottawa 3-2 in overtime.

2008 — Despite a shaky Tom Brady, New England Patriots are too much for the banged-up San Diego Chargers in the AFC championship game, pulling out a 21-12 victory that sends them back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in seven seasons.

2008 — Lawrence Tynes, who missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of regulation after a bad snap, nails a 47-yarder in overtime to give the New York Giants a 23-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC championship at Lambeau Field. The Giants win their 10th straight on the road in the third-coldest championship game ever.

2013 — San Francisco’s Frank Gore runs for a pair of second-half touchdowns and the 49ers rebounds from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC championship game.

2013 — Joe Flacco outduels Tom Brady, throwing three touchdown passes in the second half and leading the Baltimore Ravens to their first Super Bowl in 12 years with a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots for the AFC championship.

2016 — Kathryn Smith is promoted by the Buffalo Bills to take over as special teams quality control coach, making her the first full-time female coach in the NFL.

2017 — Henrik Sedin had a goal for his 1,000th career point before Luca Sbisa scored the winner early in the third period to help Vancouver beat Florida 2-1. Sedin converted a pass from twin brother Daniel on a 2-on-1 rush for his 11th goal of the season. Henrik Sedin became the 85th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, and the 38th to accomplish the feat with one franchise.

And finally

The Steelers defeat the Rams in Super Bowl XIV. Watch and listen here.