Breaking down matchups and picking four winners in the NFL playoffs divisional round

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs past New York Giants Jarrad Davis (57) and safety Jason Pinnock (27) in the regular-season finale. He also scored a touchdown on a fourth-down play against New York. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

When: Saturday, 5:15 p.m., Channel 11. Line: Eagles by 7½.

How Giants can win: Believe in what they’re doing. They’ve got a bunch of guys that nobody has heard of in this receiving corps. Give the ball to Saquon Barkley, and let Daniel Jones do whatever it takes to win the game, whether it’s using his arm or his legs. Turn loose those young pass rushers. Limit Philadelphia’s running game and put the pressure on Jalen Hurts.

How Eagles can win: Establish the run and don’t put all the pressure on Hurts. Hit the big plays when they’re there. The Eagles take their deep shots every week. Protect Hurts so he can sit back and pick defenses apart. Let some of the deeper routes develop. DeVonta Smith, for one, is uncoverable man to man. A.J. Brown is still the guy. Defensively, do whatever it takes to stop the run.

Pick: The Eagles are fresh after a week off. This is the 25th time that a team that has swept a season series has met that division opponent in the playoffs. In those cases, the 2-0 teams won 15 of the 24 third matchups. Division game, so it figures to be closer than many expect. EAGLES 24, GIANTS 21