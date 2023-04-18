The Sports Report: Kings mount amazing comeback to win Game 1

Blake Lizotte, front, of the Kings and Kailer Yamamoto battle for the puck during the third period of Game 1.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Helene Elliott: Center Anze Kopitar has been one of the NHL’s premier two-way forwards since he debuted with the Kings in 2006, willingly sacrificing superstar-level point totals for the satisfaction of holding opponents’ top scorers in check. At 35 he not only led the Kings in scoring for the 15th time in the past 16 seasons, he was a strong candidate to become a three-time winner of the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s top defensive forward.

With injuries keeping forwards Kevin Fiala and Gabe Vilardi out of the lineup Monday at Rogers Place for Game 1 of the Kings’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings’ success depended even more than usual on Kopitar having a significant impact at both ends of the ice. And he came through emphatically, factoring into all four of the Kings’ goals in a stunning 4-3 overtime comeback.

“Win Game number one. That’s all that counts,” Kopitar said of his extraordinary feats in a game the Kings held NHL scoring champion Connor McDavid off the scoresheet.

Kopitar tied the score during a power play with 16.7 seconds left in the third period and earned the second assist on Alex Iafallo’s winner, scored during a power play nine minutes and 19 seconds into sudden-death play. The Oilers had set an NHL record with a 32.4% power–play success rate during the season, but the Kings were fourth, at 25.3%

“Throughout the season yes we had a good power play. The percentage showed that,” Kopitar said. “But I feel it was more the timing of the goals versus just relying on the power play. And tonight was no different, obviously, getting the tying goal very late.”

Kopitar’s defensive assignment was to stop Edmonton center Leon Draisaitl, who was second to McDavid in the scoring race. Draisaitl scored the Oilers’ first goal, a lead Evan Bouchard doubled with a five-on-three power play goal. But Adrian Kempe cut that to 2-1 early in the third period with a nifty backhander and scored from the right circle to cut Edmonton’s lead to 3-2 at 11:23 of the third period.

Kopitar said the Kings weren’t discouraged at being down 2-0. “You’re down two and you can pretty much change the whole momentum of the game with the one shot,” he said. “Juice [Kempe] got us going and we were able to roll from there.

“Within a series like that you’re just trying to chip away and build whatever momentum you can build and it worked out for us.”

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: The Clippers would not have won the first game of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night had they not won around the margins.

They grabbed 15 offensive rebounds. There were a pair of key stretches during which their bench extended the Clippers’ lead by one over five minutes to begin the second quarter and erased a seven-point lead by the Suns over the third quarter’s final three minutes.

Yet there was no avoiding that one of the biggest factors was the way one of the biggest players on the court disappeared within Phoenix’s offense.

Suns superstar Kevin Durant didn’t score in the first quarter, erupted for 17 points in the second, then was scoreless again in the third. A fourth-quarter onslaught never came. Durant’s 17-foot jumper with 6 minutes 50 seconds to play in the fourth quarter pushed Phoenix ahead 96-95. Then he took just one more shot the rest of the game and finished with 15 attempts total, third most on his team behind Devin Booker’s 19 and Deandre Ayton’s 16.

“That’s needing to get him the ball in certain spots [and] them doing a good job of denying him the ball,” Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters Monday, one day after the Clippers’ 115-110 win. “But we can create more environments for him to live freely in live-ball situations. Sometimes giving him the ball so he can bring it up the floor and create opportunities.”

Continue reading here

RAMS

From Gary Klein: He played through right elbow tendinitis, suffered a concussion and missed the final seven games of the 2022 season because of a spinal bruise.

But Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 35, appeared raring to go Monday when the Rams began their offseason program in Thousand Oaks.

“I’m not 25,” a grinning Stafford said during a news conference, “but I definitely feel good.”

It is a stark contrast to last offseason, when the sore elbow precluded Stafford from throwing passes and limited his participation during training camp.

Once the season began, Stafford and the offense looked nothing like the group that helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI the previous season. A season-opening rout by the Buffalo Bills sent the Rams spiraling to a 5-12 finish.

Continue reading here

Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255-million extension with Eagles

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: He doesn’t remember exactly when they talked, but Eric Kendricks said he recalled the conversation lasting an hour and a half and extending deep into the night.

Coach Brandon Staley’s commitment to building relationships with his players indeed factored into Kendricks joining the Chargers as a free agent after spending eight seasons with Minnesota.

“Honestly, that whole time period was kind of hectic for me,” Kendricks explained. “I just know that we had a great conversation — among tons of conversations that I had — but it definitely stuck with me.”

The veteran linebacker joined his new teammates for the first time Monday as the Chargers opened their offseason program in Costa Mesa, the moment also a homecoming for Kendricks, who played at UCLA.

Continue reading here

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: For the first time in five years, the Dodgers have a losing record beyond the opening series of a season.

And as Monday’s 8-6 loss to the New York Mets exemplified, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to pinpoint just one reason.

The offense came to life early, scoring six runs in the first six innings to put the Dodgers (8-9) in front three separate times. But then they once again went silent, transforming back into a top-heavy unit incapable of producing enough clutch hits.

The pitching was even worse, with a five-run fiasco from starter Dustin May quickly being topped by a seventh-inning debacle from a sputtering, unreliable bullpen.

It’s still early, and the Dodgers are indeed short-handed. Will Smith missed his fourth straight game with a concussion, though could be back as soon as Thursday if continues to feel better. Tony Gonsolin will begin a rehab assignment this week in his recovery from a sprained ankle, lining him up for an early May return to the mound.

But for now, the Dodgers are still playing like a shell of their former selves.

Continue reading here

ANGELS

Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run, first-inning homer and the Angels held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day game that had Shohei Ohtani’s pitching start shortened by a long rain delay.

Renfroe drove in four runs, helping the Angels avoid a four-game series sweep.

Ohtani gave up a run in two hitless innings, walking the leadoff hitter and throwing two wild pitches before Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring ground out.

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: The Julie Ertz Era at Angel City was far from memorable. The club acquired the rights to the two-time World Cup champion in a December 2021 trade with the Chicago Red Stars but Ertz never so much as tried on a uniform, stepping away from the game to give birth to her first child, a boy, last August.

In the meantime, the team’s rights to Ertz expired and the midfielder became a free agent.

Now she’s back, having signed a one-year contract with Angel City, the club announced Monday. Ertz is expected to join the team in training this week and her first match could be Sunday against the San Diego Wave.

Continue reading here

And finally...

Mike Schmidt hits his 500th home run. Watch and listen here.