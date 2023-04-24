The Sports Report: Kings lose in overtime, series tied

Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo skates off the ice as the Oilers celebrate the game-winning goal.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Helene Elliott: As well as they had played during the first three games of their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings believed they were capable of reaching a better, higher gear.

They had held NHL scoring champion Connor McDavid scoreless during five-on-five play and to three points on the power play. They scored enough timely power-play goals of their own to win the first and third games in overtime, and they matched the Oilers hit for crunching hit.

The Kings’ resilience had allowed them to compensate for their disadvantage in size and skill, while goaltender Joonas[cq] Korpisalo repeatedly made timely saves that gave his teammates confidence he’d keep them in the game no matter what the high-scoring Oilers did.

All of that was commendable, but as they prepared for Game 4 on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings believed they hadn’t come close to their peak.

“We know what we got and we know how we can play and I think that’s just executing and bringing it,” defenseman Matt Durzi said after the team’s morning skate in El Segundo. “That’s important to say, that we have another level, and I think guys in here believe that. It’s going to ramp up every game and we know we’ve got to bring it.”

The Kings elevated their game Sunday, but the Oilers had a few tricks left in their hockey bags, too, and Zach Hyman scored on a shot from the left circle--the Oilers’ 40th shot of a wildly seesawing game--10 minutes and 39 seconds into overtime to give the Oilers a 5-4 victory and tie the series at two games each.

Continue reading here

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: It’s been insinuated throughout the season. It’s been inferred since he was acquired. And, if you’ve heard it all, you might have caught Darvin Ham or LeBron James outright say it.

Since the early months of this marathon season, the Lakers coach and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and premiere alpha player have anointed Anthony Davis as the team’s No. 1 offensive option — the player they must get going and the one who, if all is going well, cannot be stopped.

It’s long been the plan, bridging from the James era to the Davis era with one future Hall of Famer ceding some responsibility to a younger future Hall of Famer. Yet injuries and some inconsistencies have made that sometimes easier said than done. James’ continued effectiveness, certainly, has factored into it as well, the Lakers at times having the luxury of a pair of go-to options.

With the Lakers set to play a pivotal Game 4 in a series they lead 2-1 on Monday in Los Angeles, Davis’ position literally and figuratively in the middle of the Lakers’ plans seems as important as ever.

Continue reading here

Plaschke: The bear pokes back. LeBron James dominates Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies

‘Getting used to it’: Lakers’ Austin Reaves shakes off blows to the face to deliver again

CLIPPERS

From Dylan Hernández: His play was striking. Even more so was how he presented himself after the Clippers’ 112-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Russell Westbrook was calm. He was philosophical. He was everything he wasn’t with the Lakers.

Now on his fifth NBA stop, the 34-year-old Westbrook has found an unlikely late-career calling as the leader of an overmatched team making its final stand.

Read more here

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: his hasn’t exactly been the offense the Dodgers had in mind.

The club might not have gone all-in on maximizing Major League Baseball’s new rules, designing a roster only partially suited to small-ball tactics such as stolen bases and slap hitting.

Still, one month into the season, the Dodgers also didn’t expect to be so home run reliant.

“When we put together this ballclub, we felt that the [batting] average, that the hit tool, was going to play a little bit more than it has and maybe kind of cut into the homers,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Continue reading here

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Logan O’Hoppe has not been a major leaguer for long but has impressed early this season. Then his season was put on pause, the Angels’ rookie catcher tearing the labrum in his left shoulder last week. He was told this weekend that he will need surgery to repair it.

“It’s like, you wait your whole life and you get here,” O’Hoppe said Sunday, “and you get a taste at the end of last year and then you work even harder and then you get a taste of hopefully what the whole year has in store, and I think that’s the toughest part to deal with.

“Gonna do everything I can to get back here and help this team win.”

Continue reading here

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: The future of U.S. women’s soccer met the sport’s present Sunday in a late-afternoon matinee at BMO Stadium. And Alex Morgan, the sport’s current leading lady, showed she’s not ready to step aside just yet, helping the San Diego Wave to a 2-0 win over Angel City and teenager Alyssa Thompson, her possible heir apparent.

The goals, both from second-half substitutes, came less than six minutes apart late in the second half, the first when Sofia Jakobsson converted a Christen Westphal pass into a score at the end of a counterattack and the second when Makenzy Doniak deflected a shot from distance off Angel City defender Sarah Gorden.

Morgan got the assist on the second goal, shutting the door on Angel City’s first home loss to its Southern California rival. For the Wave, the shutout was their second in as many games.

Continue reading here

And finally...

Petr Sykora scores in the fifth overtime to lift the Ducks past Dallas in the playoffs in 2003. Watch and listen here.