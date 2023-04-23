Kings blow three-goal lead as Oilers storm back to Game 4 overtime win

Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo skates off the ice as the Oilers celebrate Zach Hyman’s overtime goal in Edmonton’s 5-4 comeback win in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

Zach Hyman scored in overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Minutes after the Kings successfully killed off an Edmonton power play, Hyman found a lane and powered a shot from the left circle that went under the blocker-side arm of Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo for the winner.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 as it returns to Canada for Game 5 on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PDT.

The Kings jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals from Gabe Vilardi, Vikor Arvidsson and Anze Kopitar. The Oilers struck back in the second, tying the game on a goal by Evan Bouchard and two goals by Leon Draisaitl.

Advertisement

Matt Roy put the Kings back into the lead when he charged into the slot and took a long feed from Arvidsson before wristing a shot under Oilers goalie Jack Campbell.

With the Oilers pressing entering the final five minutes of regulation, Evander Kane sniped the puck past Korpisalo to send the game in overtime.

Kevin Fiala, playing in his first game of the series coming off injury, assisted on Vilardi and Kopitar’s goals. Campbell took over for Oilers starting netminder Stuart Skinner at the beginning of the second period.