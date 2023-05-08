The Sports Report: Dodgers rally past Padres

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers survived blow after blow. They absorbed punch after punch.

For eight innings on Sunday, they were outhit, outfielded and outplayed by the San Diego Padres, seemingly destined for a rubber match loss and series defeat against their National League West rivals.

But then Mookie Betts landed a game-saving hook, tying the score with a two-out home run in the ninth.

Michael Busch delivered a go-ahead jab, putting the Dodgers in front with an RBI single in the 10th.

And after wobbling for much of the night, and grinding through long stretches of their first trip back to Petco Park since last year’s playoff elimination, the Dodgers finally produced a knockout smash, getting a two-run home run from James Outman that clinched a 5-2 extra-inning victory and cemented an important early-season series win.

“I don’t know about a statement,” manager Dave Roberts said when asked about the significance of the result. “But I just think that it was good for us to come in here, in a fun environment, and win a series.”

Continue reading here

Dodgers-Padres series might be played in South Korea in 2024

Vida Blue, hard-throwing A’s pitcher from 1970s championship teams, dies at 73

LAKERS

From Andrew Greif: In the moment, it was the most mundane of plays.

In hindsight, it signaled the shift of momentum that was called the tipping point of Game 3 in this second-round NBA playoff series.

Fouled by Golden State’s Stephen Curry midway through the second quarter with the Lakers trailing by five, LeBron James shot the Lakers’ first free throws of the quarter.

They would not be their last.

Over the last 6 minutes 32 seconds before halftime, the Lakers took 15 free throws and made 11, the Warriors produced more technical fouls (three) than free throws (one), and the Lakers’ 11-point deficit with 7:35 remaining in the quarter became an 11-point halftime lead.

Saturday’s 127-97 win leaves the Lakers leading the best-of-seven series 2-1 entering Monday’s fourth game, at Crypto.com Arena.

Continue reading here

Elliott: Pieces of Lakers puzzle falling into place as they take series lead over Warriors

Hernández: Lakers show how good they can be in Game 3 win over Warriors

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 6 Golden State vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers 117, at Golden State 112

Game 2: at Golden State 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: at Lakers 127, Golden State 97

Tonight at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

*Friday at Lakers, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 14 at Golden State, TBD

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Phoenix

Game 1: at Denver 125, Phoenix 107

Game 2: at Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Game 3: at Phoenix 121, Denver 114

Game 4: at Phoenix 129, Denver 124

Tuesday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Denver, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 Philadelphia

Game 1: Philadelphia 119, at Boston 115

Game 2: at Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

Game 3: Boston 114, at Philadelphia 102

Game 4: at Philadelphia 116, Boston 115 (OT)

Tuesday at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Boston, TBD

No. 5 New York vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 108, at New York 101

Game 2: at New York 111, Miami 105

Game 3: at Miami 105, New York 86

Today at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

*Friday at Miami, TBD, ESPN

*Monday, May 15 at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2]

Game 1: at Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Edmonton 5, at Vegas 1

Today at Edmonton, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Vegas, TBD, TNT

*Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday, May 16 at Vegas, TBD, TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1: Seattle 5, at Dallas 4 (OT)

Game 2: at Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Game 3: at Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Tuesday at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at Seattle, TBD, ESPN

*Monday, May 15 at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina [M1] vs. New Jersey [M2]

Game 1: at Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Game 2: at Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Game 3: at New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Tuesday at New Jersey, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at New Jersey, TBD, ESPN

*Monday, May 15 at Carolina, TBD, ESPN

Toronto [A2] vs. Florida [WC2]

Game 1: Florida 4, at Toronto 2

Game 2: Florida 3, at Toronto 2

Game 3: at Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Wednesday at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Friday at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*Sunday at Florida, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday, May 16 at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*-if necessary

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: José Suarez pitched all of 2⅔ innings Sunday before all the Angels position players, manager Phil Nevin and athletic trainer Mike Frostad went out to check on him.

Standing on the back of the mound in the middle of the meetup, Suarez picked up the rosin bag, bounced it in his hand and plopped it back onto the dirt. Then he, Nevin and Frostad departed the field, back into the dugout, Suarez retreating toward the clubhouse with left shoulder discomfort. Chase Silseth replaced Suarez on the mound for the bulk of the game.

The Angels have shown depth among their position players and bullpen. The one place they do not particularly have that depth, however, is in their starting pitching. Suarez’s injury is worrisome for two reasons for Nevin.

Continue reading here

ANGEL CITY

Alyssa Thompson, Claire Emslie and Jun Endo scored in the first half to give Angel City a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current on Sunday.

The National Women’s Soccer League match was played in front of 19,219 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

CeCe Kizer had a goal and an assist for Kansas City in the second half to keep it close, but Angel City (2-2-2) hung on for the win.

UCLA VOLLEYBALL

From Ben Bolch: The wait is over. The drought has ended. After 17 years of disappointment, UCLA men’s volleyball is back in what it considers its rightful place: on top.

The program that long ruled the sport was celebrating anew Saturday after notching its 20th NCAA championship and first since 2006. The top-seeded Bruins ended the longest title drought in their history with a 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 victory over second-seeded Hawaii that was a study in redemption, steady play and perseverance.

Sophomore outside hitter Ido David, who was so sick with a viral infection that there were doubts earlier in the week about whether he could play, used the hands that had unleashed thunderous kills to wipe away tears in the handshake line inside EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

Continue reading here

USC-UCLA BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Twins Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse of USC beat UCLA’s Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers 21-18, 19-21, 15-11 to give the Trojans a 3-2 NCAA beach volleyball title win over the top-ranked and No. 1 seed Bruins on Sunday. The win lifted USC to its third consecutive national championship.

Jenna Johnson and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope of third-ranked and No. 3 seed USC (32-5) beat the Bruins’ Marlie Monserez and Jess Smith 22-20, 21-14 in Match 4, and in Match 2 Southern Cal’s Madison White and Madison Shields beat UCLA’s Abby Van Winkle and Peri Brennan 24-22, 23-21, 15-9 to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.

1907 — Canadian Tommy Burns retains his world heavyweight boxing title after beating ‘Philadelphia’ Jack O’Brien on points in 20 rounds.

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles.

1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon.

1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Preakness Stakes by 8 lengths over Blue Swords.

1954 — World record holder William Parry O’Brien becomes the first man to throw the shot put more than 60 feet with a 60-5¼ toss at a meet in Los Angeles.

1967 — Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in U.S. Army.

1968 — Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s pitches a perfect game, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0. It is the first perfect game in the American League regular season in 46 seasons.

1970 — Walt Frazier scores 36 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 113-99 victory over the Lakers and the NBA championship in seven games.

1974 — FC Magdenburg of East Germany win 14th European Cup Winner’s Cup against AC Milan of Italy 2-0 in Rotterdam.

1984 — On the day the Olympic torch relay begins, the Soviet Union announces it will not take part in the 1984 Summer Olympics. The Soviet National Olympic Committee Union said the participation of Soviet athletes would be impossible because of “the gross flouting” of Olympic ideals by U.S. authorities.

1993 — Lennox Lewis of Britain scores a unanimous 12-round decision over Tony Tucker in his first defense of the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1995 — New Zealand’s Black Magic 1 takes a 2-0 lead, defeating Young America by the widest margin for a challenger since the 1871 America’s Cup.

1996 — Paris Saint-Germain of France win 36th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Rapid Wien of Austria 1-0 in Brussels.

2001 — Randy Johnson becomes the third pitcher to strike out 20 in nine innings. He doesn’t finish the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks go on to beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 11 innings.

2003 — Minnesota becomes the first team in NHL history to rebound from two 3-1 series deficits to win in one postseason with a 4-2 victory at Vancouver.

2011 — University of Georgia senior Russell Henley becomes the second amateur winner in PGA Nationwide Tour history, shooting a 3-under 68 for a two-stroke victory in the Stadion Classic.

2011 — The Tradition Senior Men’s Golf, Shoal Creek G&CC: Tom Lehman wins second of 3 Champions Tour majors with par on 2nd playoff hole against Australian Peter Senior.

2012 — Josh Hamilton becomes the 16th player to hit four home runs in a game, launching a quartet of two-run drives against three different pitchers to carry the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2013 — Alex Ferguson announces his retirement as Manchester United’s manager at the end of the season.

2014 — The Houston Texans takes South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick in the NFL draft. The draft’s other big name, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, sits until Cleveland makes its third trade of the round and grabs the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at No. 22.

2018 — Seattle Mariners MLB left-hander James Paxton hurls a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

Josh Hamilton hits four home runs in one game. Watch and listen here.