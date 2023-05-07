First-half scoring flurry powers Angel City to victory over Kansas City

Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson, shown here battling for the ball with NJ/NY Gotham forward Lynn Williams, right, on March 26, scored Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current.

Alyssa Thompson, Claire Emslie and Jun Endo scored in the first half to give Angel City a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current on Sunday.

The National Women’s Soccer League match was played in front of 19,219 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

CeCe Kizer had a goal and an assist for Kansas City in the second half to keep it close, but Angel City (2-2-2) hung on for the win.

Thompson, who was named the league’s March/April Rookie of the Month, scored her third goal of the season in the 32nd minute. The forward ran onto a pass from Emslie and cut the ball to her right foot near the end line. From a tight angle, Thompson chipped a shot off the far post and into the goal.

Emslie doubled Angel City’s lead in the 43rd, sliding to connect with a cross from Endo, before Endo’s left-footed shot made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Running onto a dropped pass from Kizer in the 57th, Isabel Rodriguez blasted a one-touch shot with her left foot into the goal. It was her first professional goal.

Kizer pounced on a rebound from midfielder Debinha’s shot, making it 3-2 in the 61st.

Kansas City (2-4-0) finished with 11 shots, but goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made six saves to secure the win for Angel City.