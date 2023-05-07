Advertisement
Angel City FC

First-half scoring flurry powers Angel City to victory over Kansas City

Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson controls the ball in front of NJ/NY Gotham forward Lynn Williams,
Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson, shown here battling for the ball with NJ/NY Gotham forward Lynn Williams, right, on March 26, scored Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Susie Rantz
Associated Press
Share

Alyssa Thompson, Claire Emslie and Jun Endo scored in the first half to give Angel City a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current on Sunday.

The National Women’s Soccer League match was played in front of 19,219 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

CeCe Kizer had a goal and an assist for Kansas City in the second half to keep it close, but Angel City (2-2-2) hung on for the win.

Advertisement
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) moves the ball during the second half.

Soccer

LAFC makes recent history by advancing to CONCACAF Champions League final

LAFC beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Tuesday night to become the first MLS team this century to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League final twice.

Thompson, who was named the league’s March/April Rookie of the Month, scored her third goal of the season in the 32nd minute. The forward ran onto a pass from Emslie and cut the ball to her right foot near the end line. From a tight angle, Thompson chipped a shot off the far post and into the goal.

Emslie doubled Angel City’s lead in the 43rd, sliding to connect with a cross from Endo, before Endo’s left-footed shot made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Running onto a dropped pass from Kizer in the 57th, Isabel Rodriguez blasted a one-touch shot with her left foot into the goal. It was her first professional goal.

Kizer pounced on a rebound from midfielder Debinha’s shot, making it 3-2 in the 61st.

Kansas City (2-4-0) finished with 11 shots, but goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made six saves to secure the win for Angel City.

SAINT LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: Alyssa Thompson #28 of the United States chases a ball during a game.

Angel City FC

Angel City’s Alyssa Thompson at the forefront of change in U.S. women’s soccer

Angel City star Alyssa Thompson is among a group of emerging teenage stars who are poised to change development standards for U.S. women’s soccer players.

Angel City FC
Advertisement