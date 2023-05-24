The Sports Report: Here’s why LeBron James won’t retire

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dylan Hernández: While LeBron James was sidelined because of a torn tendon in his right foot, some of the medical experts he consulted doubted whether he would play again this season.

“It was a significant injury,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recalled Tuesday at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo.

James returned to play in each of the Lakers’ last eight regular-season games. He powered his team to the Western Conference finals. There, the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets, but James scored 40 points and played all but 4.3 seconds in the elimination game.

Coach Darvin Ham didn’t offer details about the extra work the 38-year-old James had to do to remain on the court or the discomfort through which he played but acknowledged, “It was a challenge.”

The fire inside of James, reduced to a flicker in recent seasons by his failing body and uneven Lakers rosters, suddenly was visible again over these last couple of months.

“You could see the passion,” Ham said.

And you think James actually might retire?

The impulse that inspired his comeback — that inspired him to become one of the two best players in NBA history — doesn’t permanently disappear because of a sweep in the conference finals.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: at Denver 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: at Denver 108, Lakers 103

Game 3: Denver 119, at Lakers 108

Game 4: Denver 113, at Lakers 111

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 123, at Boston 116

Game 2: Miami 111, at Boston 105

Game 3: at Miami 128, Boston 102

Game 4: Boston 116, at Miami 99

Thursday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Monday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

Vegas (P1) vs. Dallas Stars (C2)

Game 1: at Vegas 4, Dallas 3 (OT)

Game 2: at Vegas 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

Game 3: Vegas 4, at Dallas 0

Thursday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Saturday at Vegas, 5 p.m., ABC

*Monday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Wed., May 31 at Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina (M1) vs. Florida (WC2)

Game 1: Florida 4, at Carolina 3 (4 OT)

Game 2: Florida 2, at Carolina 1 (OT)

Game 3: at Florida 1, Carolina 0

Today at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

*Friday at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Florida, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: In his major league debut Tuesday night, Bobby Miller’s triple-digit fastball came as advertised.

Over the five strong innings against the Atlanta Braves, though, it was the rest of his arsenal that shined brighter than anticipated.

In the Dodgers’ 8-1 win at Trust Park, Miller put the full evolution of his game on display, giving up just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The club’s top pitching prospect began the evening pumping 100 mph heaters over the plate, flashing the pitch that made him a first-round draft pick and top-20 prospect in the sport.

But then, he started incorporating the rest of his wicked five-pitch mix, throwing the Braves’ talented lineup — which had been hunting his fastball early on — off balance with a steady stream of sliders and curveballs, sinkers and changeups.

“For him to arrive and pitch like he did on a stage like this, [against] a team like this, the way he showed was really encouraging for all of us,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think this is just a start.”

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Before leaving for the ballpark, Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak, who is from Encinitas but lives in Orange County now, grabs coffee and maybe a bagel, spends some time with his girlfriend and watches the waves at the beach.

Having that downtime to himself before coming to work is a routine he incorporated about a year and half ago, instead of waking up and heading right for a ballpark.

“You know, do something during the day that is outside of baseball to kind of make things a little more normal,” Moniak said before the Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 on Tuesday.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers have added $1.75 million in incentives to the contract of Austin Ekeler, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The development represents a truce in the running back’s dissatisfaction with the team over his current deal.

Ekeler is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5-million contract that includes a 2023 base salary of $6.25 million. The deal ranks 13th in average annual value among NFL running backs.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams roster, once a veritable Who’s Who of NFL stars, is now a “Who’s That?” compilation.

After an offseason of releases, trades and thanks-for-the-memories goodbyes to key players from the Super Bowl championship team of two seasons ago and last season’s disaster, the Rams are attempting to begin anew.

The roster includes nearly 40 first-year players.

The youth is not lost on quarterback Matthew Stafford, who at 35 is preparing for his 15th NFL season.

“I’ve got 6-year-old daughters, and I think to myself, ‘Some of these guys were 6 when I started playing in the NFL,’ ” Stafford said, chuckling, after an organized-team-activity workout Tuesday. “So, it’s kind of hard to sit there and think about that.”

New NFL rule for kickoff safety puts ball on 25-yard line after fair catch

GALAXY vs. LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: In rivalry games, records are supposed to be meaningless. The competition isn’t supposed to matter either. It’s just two teams, going to toe to toe, for pride and bragging rights.

But all that is all based on the assumption both teams show up. That wasn’t necessarily the case Tuesday when LAFC and the Galaxy renewed their neighborhood grudge match in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 16.

The Galaxy, off to the worst start in their history, started a first-team lineup, knowing the Open Cup probably represents their best chance at a trophy this year.

LAFC, the reigning MLS and Supporters’ Shield winners, rested its regulars and went with a team of back-ups and reserves. And with the two-leg CONCACAF Champions League final starting next week, it didn’t even bother dressing its two designated players, Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga, who have combined for 14 of the team’s 23 goals in MLS play.

Not surprisingly, the A team beat the B one, with goals by Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig early in the second half carrying the Galaxy to a 2-0 win at a half-empty BMO Stadium.

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: UCLA’s basketball roster is starting to develop a distinctly European flavor.

A verbal commitment from Jan Vide, a Slovenian guard known for his natural scoring instincts, is the latest sign of the Bruins’ overseas shift in their recruiting efforts. Should he sign with the Bruins, Vide would become the fourth player on the team next season with ties to Europe, joining guards Ilane Fibleuil (France) and Lazar Stefanovic (Serbia) in addition to center Adem Bona (Turkey), should Bona opt for another college season over the NBA draft.

And finally...

Al Unser Jr. wins the closest Indy 500 in history. Watch and listen here.