Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA basketball continues to go global with commitment of Slovenian guard Jan Vide

UCLA coach Mick Cronin instructs his players against North Carolina on Dec. 21.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin instructs his players during a loss to North Carolina on Dec. 21, 2019. Cronin and his staff received a verbal commitment from Slovenian guard Jan Vide this week.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

UCLA’s basketball roster is starting to develop a distinctly European flavor.

A verbal commitment from Jan Vide, a Slovenian guard known for his natural scoring instincts, is the latest sign of the Bruins’ overseas shift in their recruiting efforts. Should he sign with the Bruins, Vide would become the fourth player on the team next season with ties to Europe, joining guards Ilane Fibleuil (France) and Lazar Stefanovic (Serbia) in addition to center Adem Bona (Turkey), should Bona opt for another college season over the NBA draft.

Another player with European ties, guard Abramo Canka of Italy, recently entered the transfer portal and is expected to play for Wake Forest next season.

Advertisement

More Europeans could be headed to Westwood. UCLA is recruiting three additional players from the continent for the incoming freshman class, including heralded 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara of Spain. Vide’s commitment was confirmed by a person close to the situation on condition of anonymity because the player has not made his plans public.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin directs against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA Sports

French guard Ilane Fibleuil chooses UCLA over Gonzaga and G League for next season

UCLA solidified its wing depth when Ilane Fibleuil, a highly coveted guard from France, announced that he would play for the Bruins next season.

A 6-6 combo guard, Vide was selected most valuable player of the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Euroleague finals while playing for Real Madrid’s under-18 team. During the regular season, he showed an ability to affect games in a variety of ways with averages of 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

Vide could fill the shooting guard spot vacated by Amari Bailey while playing additional minutes as point guard Dylan Andrews’ backup. He’s the fifth member of what is shaping up as a massive freshman class, joining Fibleuil, guard Sebastian Mack and forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams (no relation). Stefanovic will also make his UCLA debut next season after transferring from Utah.

Vide’s commitment counts as another win for assistant coach Ivo Simovic, who has significantly bolstered the Bruins’ international recruiting efforts in his one year at the school. With at least eight newcomers needed for next season, UCLA has conducted a global talent search to fill its roster.

The Bruins are waiting to learn whether Bona and Jaylen Clark will return next season or make themselves available for the NBA draft. Regardless of his decision, Clark is recovering from an Achilles injury that will sideline him for at least several months next season.

UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) controls the ball under pressure from Cardinal defenders

UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Adem Bona declares for NBA draft but will preserve college eligibility

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said star freshman Adem Bona would preserve his college eligibility while seeking feedback about his NBA potential.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement