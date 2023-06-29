The Sports Report: Clayton Kershaw’s condition remains a mystery

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Mike DiGiovanna: The Dodgers provided little, if any, clarity on Clayton Kershaw’s condition Wednesday, but whatever is ailing the veteran left-hander in the wake of his six-inning, one-hit effort Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies will apparently not send him to the injured list.

Kershaw was not available before Wednesday night’s game against the Rockies, but manager Dave Roberts said the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner completed his normal post-start, Day One workout in the afternoon and is expected to make his next start.

“We haven’t figured out yet what day it is … but I think today was actually good,” Roberts said. “I’m encouraged considering what he did today.”

Kershaw faced the minimum 18 batters and threw only 79 pitches in the 5-0 win, but they were at high altitude on a 90-degree night. After Brenton Doyle broke up Kershaw’s no-hitter with two outs in the sixth inning, it was clear the ace couldn’t continue.

“I just needed to come out there,” Kershaw said after the game. “I think I’ll be all right. It’s just something where I was trying to do the right thing.”

Roberts declined to pinpoint a specific injury Wednesday but said, “It’s not his back.” Kershaw went on the disabled list twice because of lower-back injuries last season. He also missed the final two months of the 2021 regular season and the postseason because of an elbow injury.

Could Roberts say if the injury was arm-related?

“I can’t, I won’t,” Roberts said. “I’ll let him talk about it.”

Continue reading here

Dodgers’ rally falls short in high-scoring affair against Rockies

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have become synonymous with the term All-Star. They’re not the only Angels players deserving of a nod this year.

Closer Carlos Estévez, over 34 appearances (33 innings), has pitched to a 1.91 earned-run average, with seven earned runs, eight runs total, on 26 hits, 16 walks and 41 strikeouts. He has an opponent batting average of .215.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Estévez, who also holds a 2-1 record and two scores held, has also been perfect in saves, going 20 for 20 on his save opportunities dating back to the beginning of the 2023 season.

“I think I should be, at least, thought about, if not talked about,” Estévez said before the Angels lost to the Chicago White Sox, 11-5, at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. “Hopefully.”

Continue reading here

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history

DUCKS

From Helene Elliott: The more Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek saw of Swedish center Leo Carlsson on and off the ice, the more impressed Verbeek became.

Carlsson’s skills were obvious. “We really loved his hockey IQ, loved his creativity. Obviously he’s got really good size,” Verbeek said of the 18-year-old, who gracefully handled a two-inch growth spurt the last year to stand 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

“Seeing him play center at the world championships, playing on the No. 1 line for his country and seeing him play a 200-foot game, I think that was a big thing for us, not only having potential to dominate in the offensive zone but also be able to dominate in the defensive zone.”

Those strengths, coupled with Carlsson’s poise during several interviews, persuaded Verbeek to choose Carlsson over University of Michigan standout Adam Fantilli on Wednesday with the No. 2 pick of the NHL draft.

It was a mild surprise. But the choice made sense for the Ducks, who have a stockpile of young talent and can allow Carlsson to remain with his Swedish team Orebro next season to continue his development.

“We’re going to do a lot of discussing and make sure that everyone is comfortable with how we proceed here,” Verbeek said via video conference from Nashville after the first round of the draft concluded. Rounds two through seven will be conducted Thursday.

Continue reading here

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: The Clippers waived veteran guard Eric Gordon on Wednesday, the last day the team had to guarantee his $20.9 million salary for next season.

Gordon, 34, will become a free agent. It was the team’s second transaction of the day after earlier making big man Moussa Diabate a restricted free agent by extending a qualifying offer. Diabate is coming off a first season in which he earned all-rookie honors in the G League.

Though the Clippers felt the brawn the 6-foot-3 Gordon added defensively and his ability to spread the floor for teammates with his long-range shooting was often a good fit, the team waived Gordon because of an intent to search for savings.

By not adding Gordon’s salary to next year’s team, the Clippers stand to save about $110 million on their luxury tax bill, according to calculations by ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The new collective bargaining agreement between the players’ union and league, which was delivered to teams Wednesday and will take effect Friday, heavily penalizes teams that blow well past the league’s salary cap.

Continue reading here

JURISPRUDENCE

From Chuck Schilken: An arbitrator has ruled in favor of Vanessa Bryant and multiple companies associated with her and late husband Kobe Bryant after a former employee sued for millions, claiming the Lakers legend had “verbally promised” her a stake in his investment in the BodyArmor sports drink company.

A lawyer representing Vanessa Bryant and three companies — Kobe Inc., Kobe Investments, LLC and 17/21 Investments, LLC — submitted a petition to confirm the arbitration award to Orange County Superior Court on Monday.

The documents, reviewed by The Times, show JAMS arbitrator Shirish Gupta awarded Bryant and the other parties more than $1.5 million for attorney’s fees and nominal damages and that former Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter agrees that the matter has been resolved.

Continue reading here

SPARKS

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 14 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Sparks 80-63 on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks (7-8), who shot 22 for 63 (35%) from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Ogwumike moved into second place in team history for made field goals, passing Candace Parker.

Jordin Canada added 13 points for the Sparks, while teammates Chiney Ogwumike and Karlie Samuelson each scored 11.

Fernando Valenzuela pitches a no-hitter. Watch and listen here.