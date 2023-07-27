The Sports Report: Angels not trading Shohei Ohtani, instead acquire Lucas Giolito

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Sarah Valenzuela: The Angels will not trade Shohei Ohtani, according to multiple reports, reiterating the club’s previous statements it intends to make a playoff run this season.

The team took the two-way star off the trade market and instead acquired pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the White Sox for minor league pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero.

The trade, announced by the Angels late Wednesday, plugs major holes in the team’s starting pitching rotation and bullpen. Giolito and López have contracts that expire at the end of this season, but Bush and Quero were not part of the Angels’ long-term plans.

The decision to take Ohtani off the trade market was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, while the trade was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Giolito, who is from Santa Monica, was among the top pitchers on the market ahead of the trade deadline after making it clear he did not to remain with the White Sox. He is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA and has made starts this season. He has thrown one career no-hitter in 2020 and was All-Star selection in 2019.

He should add stability to the Angels’ pitching rotation that was inconsistent outside of Ohtani. Giolito could start this weekend in Toronto, a key series for the Angels as they chase a playoff bid.

López, who is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA and four saves in 43 appearances this season, is a veteran expected to bolster the Angels’ struggling bullpen.

————

The game between the Detroit Tigers and Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

Te game will be played as part of a doubleheader today starting at 10 a.m. The Angels planned to start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.71 ERA) in the first game, followed by lefty Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) in the second.

AL WEST STANDINGS

Texas, 60-43

Houston, 58-45, 2 GB

Angels, 52-49, 7 GB

Seattle, 52-50, 7.5 GB

Oakland, 28-76, 32.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Tampa Bay, 62-43

Houston, 58-45

Toronto, 57-46

Boston, 55-47, 1.5 GB

New York, 54-48, 2.5 GB

Angels, 52-49, 4 GB

Seattle, 52-50, 4.5 GB

Cleveland, 51-51, 5.5 GB

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: It’s a week of fresh starts for the Dodgers, for two players they acquired and another they shipped out.

A day after trading for utility man Kiké Hernández, the team swung another deal Wednesday, agreeing to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for embattled pitcher Noah Syndergaard, pending medical examinations, according to people with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly.

Like Hernández, who marked his return to Dodger Stadium with two hits in an 8-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Rosario figures to serve a similar purpose.

He provides more depth from the right-hand side of the plate. He offers another platoon option against left-handed pitching. And, as an established big-leaguer suffering a down season on both sides of the ball, came to Los Angeles at virtually no cost, with Syndergaard’s time with the club already drawing to an obvious close.

“I know he’s a heck of a ballplayer,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Rosario shortly after the team’s loss. “I don’t know if it’s finalized or what. I’m just trying to process this game. I do know that I like him as a ballplayer.”

And between both him and Hernández, the Dodgers are hoping to resurrect potentially valuable late-season production, wasting little time to get their deadline activities started.

“For the most part, teams are less apt to trade before that 11th hour,” Roberts said. “So it’s unique, and I think it’s great. Because all these games matter. So if there’s a player we identify that can help us win now, I applaud that.”

While the Dodgers plans with Rosario remain unclear -- the 27-year-old has been graded as one of the worst defensive shortstops in baseball this year, and seems likely to play elsewhere on the diamond -- Hernández’s role came into greater focus on Tuesday.

Like his first stint with the club, Hernández will have to adjust to the kind of part-time platoon role that partially led to his original departure after the 2020 season, when the first-time free agent signed with Boston in search of more playing time.

“When we had him the first time [he had] a strong desire to be an everyday player,” Roberts said. “I don’t fault him for it. That’s what you want from all your guys.”

Hernández: Yes, the Dodgers are in first place. They still need to go big at the trade deadline

Appreciation: With warmth and generosity, Annette O’Malley cultivated Dodgers’ family atmosphere

NL WEST STANDINGS

Dodgers, 58-43

San Francisco, 56-47, 3 GB

Arizona, 55-48, 4 GB

San Diego, 49-54, 10 GB

Colorado, 40-62, 18.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

San Francisco, 56-47

Philadelphia, 55-47, 0.5 GB

Cincinnati, 56-48

Miami, 55-48, 0.5 GB

Arizona, 55-48

Chicago, 50-51, 4.5 GB

San Diego, 49-54, 6.5 GB

New York, 47-54, 7.5 GB

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The chatter started on social media among his teammates almost immediately after Justin Herbert and the Chargers agreed Tuesday on the largest contract extension in franchise history.

Where, exactly, is the NFL’s highest-paid player now going to take the locker room for dinner?

“We need to go on the rooftop somewhere with the contract he got,” safety Derwin James Jr. joked Wednesday. “He’s going to take us somewhere. I know he will.”

Herbert signed his five-year extension — worth to up $262.5 million, with slightly less than $134 million fully guaranteed — Wednesday morning and then participated in the Chargers’ opening practice of training camp in Costa Mesa.

The nearly two-hour session included him connecting with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen for sizable gains in seven-on-seven drills and then hitting John Hightower for a long touchdown.

Chargers camp questions: How will new-look offense change? Who’s filling holes on D?

HORSE RACING

From John Cherwa: The Stronach Group announced Sunday that it was closing Golden Gate Fields at the end of the year. Its news release tried to portray the sense of over-the-top optimism while those affected viewed it with end-of-the-world pessimism.

Since then, there have been only questions and no answers as the Stronach Group has made no public statement about the land that Golden Gate Fields sits on or what will happen to the horses, horsemen and workers at the track that has been in existence since 1941. The Thoroughbred Daily News even published the questions they have been asking the owner of Santa Anita and other tracks on a daily basis. The Stronach Group issued a boiler-plate answer from an outside media consultant that they would have answers soon.

Now, the quest for answers has been greatly elevated as U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sent Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the track owner, a letter seeking answers.

In the Wednesday letter, obtained by The Times, the senator asked:

• “What is your rationale for closing Golden Gate Fields and why did you choose December 2023 as the closure date?”

• “Will you help the employees of Golden Gate Fields find other work in the horseracing industry or elsewhere? If so, which employees and how? Will you offer them positions at the other racetracks you operate?”

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

From Kevin Baxter in Wellington, New Zealand: The Dutch women’s national team headed into Thursday’s World Cup match with the U.S. riding a 32-year winless streak against the Americans. Only one player on the team was even alive in 1991, when the Netherlands beat the U.S. for the only time.

Yet coach Andries Jonker insisted his players weren’t intimidated.

“We are not afraid of the USA,” Jonker said.

For more than an hour that confidence was rewarded but the Dutch couldn’t close the deal, with U.S. captain Lindsey’s Horan second-half header salvaging a 1-1 draw that leaves the U.S. atop the group on goal differential with one game remaining.

The U.S. finish pool play next week against Portugal while the Dutch, needing a make up a two-goal differential, face Vietnam.

The U.S. hadn’t trailed a World Cup game since 2011, which was also the last time they lost in this tournament. But Jill Roord’s goal early in the first half gave the Dutch a lead they protected for 45 minutes. Horan got the equalizer in the 62nd minute, heading in the Americans’ seventh corner of the afternoon. And significantly the goal came just seconds after Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita briefly paused the match for a discussion with Horan and Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk.

Horan thought Van de Donk had gotten away with a dirty play when she wiped Horan out with a cross-body block on the touchline. When play resumed for the corner, Horan ran away from the mark of Van de Donk and nodded the ball in at the near post.

Alex Morgan scored five minutes later, appearing to put the U.S. ahead, but Trinity Rodman had held on to her through ball for a beat too long and Morgan wound up taking the ball in an offside position, negating the goal. Rodman also had a shot at a game-winner in the 82nd minute, breaking in on Dutch keeper Daphne van Domselaar alone, but her try missing wide of the far post.

Wednesday’s Results

Group B

Canada 2, Ireland 1

Group C

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

Spain 5, Zambia 0

Group E

U.S. 1, Netherlands 1

Standings

Top two in each group qualify for Round of 16

x-qualified for Round of 16

All times Pacific

Group A

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Switzerland, 1-1-0, +2, 4

New Zealand, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Philippines, 1-0-1, -2, 3

Norway, 0-1-1, -1, 1

July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

July 24

Philippines 1, New Zealand 0

July 25

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Sunday

Norway vs. Philippines, 12 a.m. FS1, Universo

Switzerland vs. New Zealand 12 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Group B

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Canada, 1-1-0, +1, 4

Australia, 1-0-0, +1, 3

Nigeria, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Ireland, 0-0-2, -2, 0

July 20

Australia 1 Ireland 0

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

July 26

Canada 2, Ireland 1

Thursday

Australia vs. Nigeria 3 a.m. FS1, Universo

Monday

Canada vs. Australia 3 a.m. FS1, Universo

Ireland vs. Nigeria 3 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Group C

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-Spain, 2-0-0, +8, 6

x-Japan, 2-0-0, +7, 6

Costa Rica, 0-0-2, -5, 0

Zambia, 0-0-2, -10, 0

July 21

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

July 22

Japan 5, Zambia 0

July 25

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

July 26

Spain 5, Zambia 0

Monday

Japan vs. Spain 12 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Costa Rica vs. Zambia 12 a.m. FS1, Universo

Group D

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Denmark, 1-0-0, +1, 3

England, 1-0-0, +1, 3

China, 0-0-1, -1, 0

Haiti, 0-0-1, -1, 0

July 22

England 1, Haiti 0

Denmark 1, China 0

Friday

England vs. Denmark 1:30 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

China vs. Haiti 4 a.m. FS1, Universo

Tuesday, Aug. 1

China vs. England 4 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Haiti vs. Denmark 4 a.m. FS1, Universo

Group E

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

USA, 1-1-0, +3, 4

Netherlands, 1-1-0, +1, 4

Portugal, 0-0-1, -1, 0

Vietnam, 0-0-1, -3, 0

July 21

U.S. 3, Vietnam 0

July 23

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

July 26

U.S. 1, Netherlands 1

Thursday

Portugal vs. Vietnam 12:30 a.m. FS1, Universo

Aug. 1

Vietnam vs. Netherlands 12 a.m. FS1, Universo

Portugal vs. U.S. 12 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Group F

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Brazil, 1-0-0, +4, 3

France, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Jamaica, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Panama, 0-0-1, -4, 0

July 23

France 0, Jamaica 0

July 24

Brazil 4, Panama 0

Saturday

France vs. Brazil 3 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Panama vs. Jamaica 5:30 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

Wed., Aug. 2

Panama vs. France 3 a.m. Fox, Universo

Jamaica vs. Brazil 3 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

Group G

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Sweden, 1-0-0, +1, 3

Italy, 1-0-0, +1, 3

Argentina, 0-0-1, -1, 0

South Africa, 0-0-1, -1, 0

July 22

Sweden 2, South Africa 1

July 23

Italy 1, Argentina 0

Thursday

Argentina vs. South Africa 5 p.m. FS1, Universo

Saturday

Sweden vs. Italy 12:30 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

Wed., Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden 12 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

South Africa vs. Italy 12 a.m. FS1, Universo

Group H

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Germany, 1-0-0, +6, 3

Colombia, 1-0-0, +2, 3

South Korea, 0-0-1, -2, 0

Morocco, 0-0-1, -6, 0

July 24

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Saturday

South Korea vs. Morocco 9:30 p.m. Fox, Universo

Sunday

Germany vs. Colombia 2:30 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

Thursday, Aug. 3

Morocco vs. Colombia 3 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

South Korea vs. Germany 3 a.m. Fox, Universo

SPORTS ON TV

Local teams on TV today:

All times Pacific

10 a.m., Angels at Detroit (Game 1 of doubleheader), Bally Sports West

TBD, Angels at Detroit (Game 2 of doubleheader), Bally Sports West

12:30 p.m., Indiana at Sparks, NBATV

1954 — Chick Harbart beats Walter Burkemo 4 and 3 in the final round to win the PGA championship.

1969 — Betsy Rawls wins the LPGA championship by four strokes over Sue Berning and Carol Mann.

1986 — Greg Lemond becomes the first American to win the Tour de France. LeMond’s teammate, Bernard Hinault of France, finishes second.

1986 — Pat Bradley sinks a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat hard-charging veteran Ayako Okamoto in the LPGA-du Maurier tournament. Bradley birdied five of the first six holes and finishes at 6-under 66 for a 72-hole total of 276.

1986 — Speedskater Bonnie Blair sets a U.S. Olympic Festival record for total medals won with 16 and total golds with 10 by taking two titles.

1986 — Bobby Hillin Jr. becomes the youngest winner in the history of NASCAR stock car racing, surviving the Talladega 500 at Alabama International Motor Speedway. Hillin, 22, takes the lead from Tim Richmond eight laps from the end of the 188-lap event.

1992 — Patty Sheehan shoots a 1-over 72 for a two-stroke victory over Juli Inkster in their 18-hole playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open.

1993 — Reggie Lewis, the 27-year-old Boston Celtics star who collapsed during a playoff game on April 29 from a heart ailment, dies after a light workout at the team’s practice facility at Brandeis University.

1996 — Canada’s Donovan Bailey sets the world record to win the 100 meters in 9.84 seconds at the Summer Olympics.

1999 — Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”.

2002 — John Ruiz retains the WBA heavyweight title he won from Evander Holyfield, this time getting off the canvas three times — all after low blows — and lasting long enough for Kirk Johnson to be disqualified.

2013 — Hunter Mahan withdraws from the RBC Canadian Open after his wife went into labor. Mahan, the tournament leader at 13 under after 36 holes, had yet to tee off for the third round.

2015 — The Arizona Cardinals hire Jen Welter to coach inside linebackers through their upcoming training camp and preseason. Welter is the first woman to hold a coaching position of any kind in the NFL.

2019 — Israel qualifies for their first European Baseball Championship.

2021 — Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles withdraws from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Games citing needs to focus on her mental health.

—Compiled by the Associated Press