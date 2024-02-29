The Sports Report: Amazing fourth-quarter rally lifts Lakers past Clippers

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook go for a loose ball in the fourth quarter.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

By Dan Woike: LeBron James’ tongue wagged after he glided from right to left to bank in a runner off one foot. He shook his head after he drained another three-point shot.

And after the last horn, he held his hands in the air in celebration.

In the final Hallway Series showdown between the Lakers and the Clippers — unless the Crypto.com Arena co-tenants meet in the playoffs — the NBA’s all-time leading scorer ensured the meeting wouldn’t be forgettable

Despite the Lakers trailing by 21 in the fourth quarter, James brought them all the way back, and when they needed to get one last stop to ensure the win, James was there to meet the challenge.

Kawhi Leonard’s baseline jumper missed short with James’ hand in his face, the Lakers winning 116-112 on Wednesday night after it looked like a blowout loss was on the way.

Ten seasons ago, the Clippers and their coach at the time, Doc Rivers, hatched a plan to cover the Lakers’ championship banners to make the arena they share feel more like their home. Wednesday, one of those banners read “Give no quarter.”

No matter. James was there to take the fourth.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: When the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, pitching coach Mark Prior knew there would be cultural differences to bridge with the star Japanese right-hander.

It didn’t take long this spring for them to stumble upon even the most mundane examples.

During one of their first conversations at Dodgers camp, as the team planned out Yamamoto’s schedule for the spring, Prior asked his new starter about his routine for “touch and feel” bullpen sessions — brief, low-effort throwing activities mostly meant to keep a pitcher’s delivery in-sync between more extensive full-intensity outings.

“Our version of ‘touch-and-feel’ is like a nice and easy 10-15 [pitches],” Prior said. “Maybe the catcher is even standing up.”

“His ‘touch-and-feel’ is like [throwing fastballs] 92 mph,” Prior relayed recently with a laugh, noting such velocity is hardly a drop from Yamamoto’s typical mid-90s speed.

“We’ve been understanding the nuances of some of those things,” Prior added.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: There are free agents to evaluate and a draft board to assemble as Rams general manager Les Snead prepares to possibly pick in the first round for the first time in eight years.

But Snead and coach Sean Mcvay cannot plan for the 2024 season without knowing that their core pieces are in place.

After the Rams’ NFC wild-card playoff defeat to the Detroit Lions in January, star defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he would return in 2024, the final guaranteed year of a contract that includes two void years.

Since then, defensive line coach Eric Henderson left to become co-defensive coordinator at USC. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Donald, who hinted at retirement after the 2021 Super Bowl championship season and will turn 33 in May, is due to carry a salary-cap number of $34.2 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

Snead was asked Wednesday if he expected Donald to be part of the group of players that returns for the upcoming season.

“Definitely hoping Aaron is,” Snead said during a video conference with reporters, adding, “I know Aaron’s definitely approaching the offseason where he’s doing his normal getting away, somewhat trying to get revitalized, with the goal of playing good football.”

NHL

1940 — Detroit’s Cecil “Tiny” Thompson becomes first goaltender in NHL history to play 40 (or more) games for 12 straight seasons; milestone comes in a 3-1 Red Wings loss at Toronto.

1952 — Dick Button leads an unprecedented American sweep when he wins World Men’s Figure Skating Championship in Paris; beats compatriots James Grogan and Hayes Alan Jenkins for his 5th straight world title.

1956 — MLB’s Cleveland Indians franchise is sold for nearly $4m; former player and the team’s general manager Hank Greenberg is part of the new ownership group.

1964 — Cincinnati’s Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson combine for a rare 40-40 performance as the Royals beat host Philadelphia 76ers, 117-114; NBA MVP Robertson has 43 points; Rookie of the Year Lucas, 40 rebounds.

1972 — Future Baseball Hall of Fame right fielder Hank Aaron becomes first player to earn $200,000 average annual salary; signs 3-year deal with Atlanta Braves after one of his best seasons – .327 average, 47 HRs and 118 RBIs.

1976 — Richard Petty wins the only Winston Cup race run on Leap Day, taking the Carolina 500 at Rockingham by 2 laps over Darrell Waltrip.

1980 — Future Hockey Hall of Fame right wing Gordie Howe scores in the 3rd period to become first NHL player to score 800 career goals as Hartford Whalers beat St. Louis Blues, 3-0 at Springfield Civic Center.

1992 — Boston’s Ray Bourque becomes just the 3rd defenseman in NHL history to score 1,000 career points with a goal and 2 assists in the Bruins’ 5-5 tie with Washington Capitals at Boston Garden.

Compiled by the Associated Press

