Rams

Rams vs. Detroit Lions in wild-card playoffs: Live updates and start time

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a win over the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 21.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford faces his old team in the playoffs for the first time when the Rams take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC wild-card playoffs Sunday (5:15 p.m. PST, NBC).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Lions fans want Matthew Stafford jersey ban at playoff game vs. Rams. Wife calls it sad

By Chuck Schilken

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 6, 2020.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford is a legend in Detroit.

But this week he is back in town as the opposing quarterback during the Lions’ first home playoff game in 30 years, prompting this announcement to appear on Instagram in the days leading up to Detroit’s NFC wild-card game against the Rams:

“JERSEY BAN. Lions Stafford Jerseys will not be permitted into Ford Field on Sunday.”

The announcement was posted by the Detroit Line, identified in its Instagram bio as a lifestyle brand “supporting all things Detroit and more.”

Matthew Stafford prepares to be Ford Field tough: ‘I’m the bad guy coming to town’

By Gary Klein

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the New York Giants on Dec. 31.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Team events. Wardrobe changes for photo shoots. Media days.

Those were the few times Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can recall being in the visitors’ locker room at Ford Field in Detroit, where he spent his first 12 NFL seasons playing for the Lions.

But Sunday, before an NFC wild-card game, the visitors’ locker room is where Stafford will prepare for his first game in Detroit since he was traded to the Rams in 2021.

Stafford indicated Wednesday that muscle memory would not kick in and lead him to the home locker room.

“I hope I don’t end up in the wrong one,” he quipped. “But I do know it’s the same tunnel — both the home team and visiting team come out of the tunnel.

Rams vs. Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (10-7) and Detroit Lions (12-5) match up heading into their NFC-wild-card playoff game Sunday at 5:15 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock:

When Rams have the ball

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Rams need to account for where Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lining up at all times.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matt Stafford returns to Ford Field for the first time since the Rams acquired him in a 2021 trade for Jared Goff and draft picks. Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, made the Pro Bowl this season after passing for 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

