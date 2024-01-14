Rams vs. Detroit Lions in wild-card playoffs: Live updates and start time

Matthew Stafford prepares to be Ford Field tough: ‘I’m the bad guy coming to town’

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the New York Giants on Dec. 31. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Team events. Wardrobe changes for photo shoots. Media days.

Those were the few times Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can recall being in the visitors’ locker room at Ford Field in Detroit, where he spent his first 12 NFL seasons playing for the Lions.

But Sunday, before an NFC wild-card game, the visitors’ locker room is where Stafford will prepare for his first game in Detroit since he was traded to the Rams in 2021.

Stafford indicated Wednesday that muscle memory would not kick in and lead him to the home locker room.

“I hope I don’t end up in the wrong one,” he quipped. “But I do know it’s the same tunnel — both the home team and visiting team come out of the tunnel.

