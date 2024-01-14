Rams vs. Detroit Lions in wild-card playoffs: Live updates and start time

Lions fans want Matthew Stafford jersey ban at playoff game vs. Rams. Wife calls it sad
Matthew Stafford is a legend in Detroit.
But this week he is back in town as the opposing quarterback during the Lions’ first home playoff game in 30 years, prompting this announcement to appear on Instagram in the days leading up to Detroit’s NFC wild-card game against the Rams:
“JERSEY BAN. Lions Stafford Jerseys will not be permitted into Ford Field on Sunday.”
The announcement was posted by the Detroit Line, identified in its Instagram bio as a lifestyle brand “supporting all things Detroit and more.”
Team events. Wardrobe changes for photo shoots. Media days.
Those were the few times Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can recall being in the visitors’ locker room at Ford Field in Detroit, where he spent his first 12 NFL seasons playing for the Lions.
But Sunday, before an NFC wild-card game, the visitors’ locker room is where Stafford will prepare for his first game in Detroit since he was traded to the Rams in 2021.
Stafford indicated Wednesday that muscle memory would not kick in and lead him to the home locker room.
“I hope I don’t end up in the wrong one,” he quipped. “But I do know it’s the same tunnel — both the home team and visiting team come out of the tunnel.
Breaking down how the Rams (10-7) and Detroit Lions (12-5) match up heading into their NFC-wild-card playoff game Sunday at 5:15 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock:
When Rams have the ball
Quarterback Matt Stafford returns to Ford Field for the first time since the Rams acquired him in a 2021 trade for Jared Goff and draft picks. Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, made the Pro Bowl this season after passing for 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.