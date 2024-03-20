The Sports Report: How to watch Dodgers games this season, for free

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Bill Shaikin: You are a Dodgers fan. You would happily pay to stream Dodgers games from SportsNet LA, but you do not want to buy a cable or satellite subscription.

You could not do that last year. You can do that this year — but not without paying the company that operates SportsNet LA for separate services you might not want or need.

With the Dodgers about to open a highly anticipated season — the team is a World Series favorite and could set a franchise attendance record, with excitement stirred largely by the billion-dollar signings of Japanese-born stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto — Spectrum announced Tuesday that streaming subscriptions would be available for SportsNet LA this year.

Advertisement

The price: Free.

The catch: You no longer need to buy television service from Spectrum. If you do not, however, you must buy internet and mobile telephone service from Spectrum. The SportsNet LA streaming service will be up and running for the Dodgers’ opener Wednesday.

Continue reading here

Hernández: These Dodgers could be historic, or another October disaster in the making

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: Norman Powell leaned back in his chair and rubbed his chin when he was asked to name the Clippers who have won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

“Lou Will, Montrezl, JCrawford,” Powell said. “Am I missing somebody else?”

He paused for about 10 seconds to gather his thoughts, wanting to make sure he hadn’t left anyone out.

“Lou Will, JCrawford, Montrezl,” Powell repeated. “Go through the years. Go through the years.”

Advertisement

Powell squinted his eyes and shook his head, his mind still racing.

The Clippers have five Sixth Man of the Year Award trophies they can boast about, Powell was told.

Continue reading here

NBA scores

NBA standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: During six seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo mostly foiled the Rams.

He was 8-0 against them in the regular season. Those victories and the 2,023 yards passing against the Rams were his most against any NFL opponent during his 10-year NFL career.

Advertisement

Garoppolo’s only defeat to the Rams came in the 2021 season’s NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium.

Now, the 32-year-old Garoppolo will play for the Rams.

On Tuesday, Garoppolo signed a one-year contract. Terms were not disclosed but after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, he will be Matthew Stafford’s backup.

How was Garoppolo so successful against the Rams?

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Denzel Perryman, who was a second-round pick of the franchise in 2015.

The linebacker spent six years with the Chargers before departing in free agency and joining Las Vegas, where he played for two seasons. Perryman, 31, was with Houston in 2023.

He has started 88 of 108 career games and is expected to provide the Chargers with a run-stopping presence in the middle.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

The NCAA tournament bracket is set and the games are set to begin Tuesday with the start of the First Four.

Here’s a rundown of the players to watch, potential Cinderella teams and game previews for every region in the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Continue reading here

Men’s bracket

Men’s schedule

Advertisement

All times Pacific

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday’s results

No. 16 Wagner 71, No. 16 Howard 68

No. 10 Colorado State 67, No. 10 Virginia 42

Wednesday

No. 16 Grambling State (20-14) vs. No. 16 Montana State (17-17), 3:40 p.m., TruTV

No. 10 Colorado (24-10) vs. No. 10 Boise State (22-10), 6:10 p.m., TruTV

FIRST ROUND

EAST REGION

Thursday

No. 6 Brigham Young (23-10) vs. No. 11 Duquesne (24-11), 9:40 a.m., TruTV

No. 3 Illinois (26-8) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (26-8), 12:10 p.m., TruTV

No. 2 Iowa State (27-7) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (22-12), 4:35 p.m., TruTV

No. 7 Washington State (24-9) vs. No. 10 Drake (28-6), 7:05 p.m., TruTV

Friday

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (21-11), 9:15 a.m., CBS

No. 5 San Diego State (24-10) vs. No. 12 Alabama Birmingham (23-11), 10:45 a.m., TNT

No. 1 Connecticut (31-3) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12), 11:45 a.m., CBS

No. 4 Auburn (27-7) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9), 1:15 p.m., TNT

SOUTH REGION

Thursday

No. 3 Kentucky (23-9) vs. No. 14 Oakland (23-11), 4:10 p.m., CBS

No. 6 Texas Tech (23-10) vs. No. 11 North Carolina State (22-14), 6:40 p.m., CBS

Friday

No. 2 Marquette (25-9) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (22-11), 11 a.m., TBS

No. 7 Florida (24-11) vs. No. 10 Boise State (22-10) / Colorado (24-10), 1:30 p.m., TBS

No. 8 Nebraska (23-10) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14), 3:50 p.m., TNT

No. 4 Duke (24-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-6), 4:10 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 Longwood (21-13), 6:20 p.m., TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13) vs. No. 12 James Madison (31-3), 6:40 p.m., CBS

MIDWEST REGION

Advertisement

Thursday

No. 3 Creighton (23-9) vs. No. 14 Akron (24-10), 10:30 a.m., TNT

No. 6 South Carolina (26-7) vs. No. 11 Oregon (23-11), 1 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Texas (20-12) vs. No. 10 Colorado State (25-10), 3:50 p.m., TNT

No. 5 Gonzaga (25-7) vs. No. 12 McNeese (30-3), 4:25 p.m., TBS

No. 2 Tennessee (24-8) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (19-13), 6:20 p.m., TNT

No. 4 Kansas (22-10) vs. No. 13 Samford (29-5), 6:55 p.m., TBS

Friday

No. 1 Purdue (29-4) vs. No. 16 Montana State (17-17) / Grambling State (20-14), 4:25 p.m., TBS

No. 8 Utah State (27-6) vs. No. 9 Texas Christian (21-12), 6:55 p.m., TBS

WEST REGION

Thursday

No. 8 Mississippi State (21-13), No. 9 Michigan State (19-14), 9:15 a.m., CBS

No. 2 Arizona (25-8) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (21-14), 11 a.m., TBS

No. 1 North Carolina (27-7) vs. No. 16 Wagner (17-15), 11:45 a.m., CBS

No. 7 Dayton (24-7) vs. No. 10 Nevada (26-7), 1:30 p.m., TBS

Friday

No. 3 Baylor (23-10) vs. No. 14 Colgate (25-9), 9:40 a.m., TruTV

No. 6 Clemson (21-11) vs. No. 11 New Mexico (26-9), 12:10 p.m., TruTV

No. 4 Alabama (21-11) vs. No. 13 Charleston (27-7), 4:35 p.m., TruTV

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4), 7:05 p.m., TruTV

Second round: Saturday-Sunday

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 (Glendale, Ariz.)

Championship: April 8 (Glendale, Ariz.)

NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

Women’s bracket

Women’s schedule

All times Pacific

FIRST FOUR

Advertisement

Wednesday

No. 16 Presbyterian (20-14) vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart (24-9), 4 p.m., ESPNU

No. 12 Columbia (23-6) vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (22-9), Wednesday, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday

No. 11 Arizona (17-15) vs. No. 11 Auburn (20-11), 4 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 16 Tennessee Martin (16-16) vs. No. 16 Holy Cross (20-12), 6 p.m. | ESPN2

REGIONAL 1

Friday

No. 8 North Carolina (19-12) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (22-8), 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 1 South Carolina (32-0) vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart (24-9) / Presbyterian (20-14), 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 3 Oregon State (24-7) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (29-5), 5 p.m., ESPNU

No. 6 Nebraska (22-11) vs. No. 11 Texas A&M (19-12), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday

No. 4 Indiana (24-5) vs. No. 13 Fairfield (31-1), 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Notre Dame (26-6) vs. No. 15 Kent State (21-10), 11:15 a.m., ESPN

No. 5 Oklahoma (22-9) vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast (29-4), 1 p.m., ESPNews

No. 7 Mississippi (23-8) vs. No. 10 Marquette (23-8), 1:45 p.m., ESPNU

REGIONAL 2

Friday

No. 6 Louisville (24-9) vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (29-4), 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 4 Kansas State (25-7) vs. No. 13 Portland (21-12), 1:30 p.m., ESPNews

No. 3 LSU (28-5) vs. No. 14 Rice (19-14), 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Colorado (22-9) vs. No. 12 Drake (29-5), 4 p.m., ESPNews

Saturday

No. 1 Iowa (29-4) vs. No. 16 Holy Cross (20-12) / Tennessee Martin (16-16), Noon, ABC

No. 8 West Virginia (24-7) vs. No. 9 Princeton (25-4), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Creighton (25-5) vs. Nevada Las Vegas (30-2), 4 p.m., ESPNews

No. 2 UCLA (25-6) vs. No. 15 California Baptist (28-3), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

REGIONAL 3

Friday

No. 2 Ohio State (25-5) vs. No. 15 Maine (24-9), 9 a.m., ESPN

No. 7 Duke (20-11) vs. No. 10 Richmond (29-5), 11:30 a.m., ESPNews

No. 4 Virginia Tech (24-7) vs. No. 13 Marshall (26-6), 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (22-9) / Columbia (23-6), 6 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday

No. 3 Connecticut (29-5) vs. No. 14 Jackson State (26-6), 10 a.m., ABC

No. 8 Kansas (19-12) vs. No. 9 Michigan (20-13), 11 a.m., ESPNews

No. 6 Syracuse (23-7) vs. No. 11 Auburn (20-11) / Arizona (17-15), 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 USC (26-5) vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (23-8), 1:30 p.m., ESPN

REGIONAL 4

Friday

No. 1 Texas (30-4) vs. No. 16 Drexel (19-14), noon, ESPNU

No. 8 Alabama (23-9) vs. No. 9 Florida State (23-10), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Iowa State (20-11) vs. No. 10 Maryland (19-13), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Stanford (28-5) vs. No. 15 Norfolk State (27-5), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

No. 6 Tennessee (19-12) vs. No. 11 Green Bay (27-6), 9 a.m., ESPN

No. 3 North Carolina State (27-6) vs. No. 14 Chattanooga (28-4), 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Gonzaga (30-3) vs. No. 13 UC Irvine (23-8), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 5 Utah (22-10) vs. South Dakota State (27-5), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Second round: Sunday-Monday

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

Final Four: April 5 (Cleveland)

Championship: April 7 (Cleveland)

HORSE RACING

From John Cherwa: As a critical California Horse Racing Board vote on Thursday approaches, 1/ST Racing, a subsidiary of the Stronach Group, made a not-so-veiled threat to consider selling or closing Santa Anita if the board authorizes racing in Northern California this year.

It’s unclear if it’s a serious threat or just gamesmanship, but in a three-page letter sent Tuesday from Craig Fravel, executive vice-chairman of 1/ST Racing and Gaming, to CHRB board members, he said “An analysis of alternative uses for Santa Anita and San Luis Rey will be undertaken in short order [if racing is allocated to the north].

Advertisement

“The current financial model and required capital expense make no sense and the consolidation of operations as discussed last year and at the January Board meeting is the only alternative that has been presented.”

Continue reading here

MLS

From Kevin Baxter: Major League Soccer deserves a straight red card for its handling of the officials’ lockout, which will enter its second month this weekend. At a time when Lionel Messi’s presence means more of the world will be sampling MLS than ever before, the league has put its games in the hands of referees who are clearly overwhelmed and underqualified.

The results have been embarrassing, yet the league continues to gamble its reputation — not to mention millions of dollars in potential sponsorships and global recognition — to save the $95,000 per team it would take to bring the regular referees back this season.

In the first month, calls made by the replacement officials are being overturned on video review at a much higher rate then they were a year ago, according to the Athletic, and multiple games have been marred by glaringly missed or incorrect calls that changed the outcome of the match.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: He’s the quarterback whisperer. The Heisman maker. The offensive mastermind. But on Tuesday, when USC opened spring practice, Lincoln Riley was the defensive observer.

The head coach who built his career as a quarterback maestro watched every defensive drill intently during the brief media viewing period of Tuesday’s practice, signaling a new era for USC quarterbacks that goes beyond just the field.

While replacing Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, USC is also making a change in the meeting room, where, for the first time since 2010 when he got his first coordinator job, Riley is not coaching quarterbacks. He shifted Luke Huard to quarterbacks coach after the third-year assistant coached inside receivers for the previous two seasons.

Continue reading here

KINGS

Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot made 22 saves and the Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Alex Laferriere, Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Trevor Lewis also scored. Adrian Kempe had three assists and the Kings followed up their 5-0 win in Chicago on Friday with another big victory.

Advertisement

Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski scored, and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost 24 of their last 25 road games.

Continue reading here

Kings box score

NHL scores

NHL standings

DUCKS

Filip Gustavsson recorded his third shutout this season, Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to eight games with the 150th goal of his NHL career and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks for the second time in six days, 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Minnesota has won four of its last five and picked up a point in its eighth straight game, going 6-0-2.

John Gibson made 28 saves as Anaheim dropped its seventh straight and was blanked for the third time in four games, including a 2-0 loss at Minnesota on March 14.

It is the first time in the Ducks 30-year franchise history they have had two losing streaks of at least seven games in the same season. Anaheim had an eight-game skid in November after starting the campaign with nine wins in its first 15 games.

Continue reading here

Ducks box score

NHL scores

Advertisement

NHL standings

1897 — Yale beats Penn 32-10 in New Haven, Conn., in the first men’s intercollegiate basketball game.

1954 — In the first televised NCAA championship game, La Salle defeats Bradley 92-76 and sets a record for most points in the title game.

1965 — Gail Goodrich’s 42 points lead UCLA to a 91-80 victory over Michigan in the NCAA basketball championship.

1965 — St. John’s sends Joe Lapchick out a winner, as the Redmen beat Villanova 55-51 to win their fifth National Invitation Tournament championship.

1965 — Bill Bradley scores 58 points to lead Princeton to a 118-82 rout of Wichita State in the NCAA third-place game. UCLA beats Michigan 91-80 to win its second National championship.

Advertisement

1968 — Dave Bing of the Detroit Pistons finishes the season with a league-leading 27.1 average, becoming the first guard in 20 years to lead the NBA in scoring.

1969 — Less than two months after she becomes the first woman to ride in a pari-mutuel race in America, Diane Crump rides her first winner at Gulfstream Park.

1976 — Boston’s John Havlicek becomes the first NBA player to score more than 1,000 points per season for 14 consecutive years.

1988 — Mike Tyson knocks out Tony Tubbs in the second round to retain his world heavyweight title in Tokyo.

2005 — Liz Johnson becomes the first woman to advance to the championship match of a Professional Bowlers Assn. tour event, but loses by 27 pins to Tommy Jones in the final of the PBA Banquet Open.

2005 — LeBron James, 20, becomes the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, when he scores 56 in the Cavaliers’ 105-98 loss to the Raptors.

Advertisement

2006 — Japan beats Cuba 10-6 in the title game of the inaugural World Baseball Classic.

2010 — Northern Iowa pulls off one of the biggest NCAA upsets in years by knocking No. 1 overall seed Kansas with a 69-67 win. Ali Farokhmanesh buries an open 3-pointer with the shot clock still in the 30s to give the Panthers a four-point lead with 35 seconds left.

2014 — Bernard Tomic loses the shortest completed ATP match on record, lasting only 28 minutes at the Sony Open in his first tournament since having surgery on both hips. Ending a two-month layoff, Tomic wins just 13 points and loses to Jarkko Nieminen 6-0, 6-1. It’s the quickest match since the ATP started keeping such records in 1991.

2020 — After 20 years with the New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady officially agrees to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Compiled by the Associated Press